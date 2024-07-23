“Beyonce gave the Harris campaign permission to use ‘Freedom'” links

Beyonce gave VP Kamala Harris permission to use her song “Freedom” throughout the presidential campaign. This is major! [JustJared]
MOTHER!
Kamala Harris uses ‘FREEDOM’ by Beyoncé & Kendrick Lamar as her very first walk up song on her presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/O8hEIHXnDb
— COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) July 22, 2024
I wish the campaign would use Not Like Us, can you imagine?????
Yes! someone PLEASE make a video of Kamala walking onstage to this song.
Lolol 😂 that would be fun
Someone made this one on Twitter.
https://x.com/realitynrose/status/1815191722886066518?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
Now Taylor needs to give Kamala a cat and the Swifties will all vote for her.
Ms swift has a real opportunity here to mobilize her army for good for a change
If I was Taylor I would stay out of politics and stick to entertainment. I hate how celebrities are pressured to speak on things they don’t know about. They are entertainers not politicians. Some can barely read. Let them stick to what they know.
I’m sure Tay will. She’s like Obama waiting for the process to play out. But she will definitely
@Fabiola — since when do you have to be a politician to throw your support to a candidate? TS is not being pressured and she’s smart enough to read the room. It wouldn’t surprise me if she did voice her support, as are millions of Americans who are sick to death of Trump and his filthy family.
Wrong take Fabiola. She already showed her true colos with Biden cookies. She is respected, has influence and can gotv. More power to her
This is not a joke. I truly hope Tay chooses to endorse Kamala, or if not officially endorse appear on stage with her at a rally. But let’s not stop there. As many celebs with young fans as possible encouraging votes for Kamala. She can be the cool candidate Obama was. She has energy, presence, and absolutely glows in the spotlight. She’s been subdued as VP because that’s how it works, but now let’s see her shine!
I’m getting really excited about the Democratic convention next month now. I can’t wait to see who will appear on stage/entertain.
If JD Vance keeps calling Kamala a “childless cat lady” I think Taylor will have something to say. And, @fabiola I totally disagree. Taylor has made billions of dollars off of young women and their parents and their love for her music and what she stands for. I think she has an obligation to take a stand for women’s rights.
There’s already a Swifties4Kamala group on Twitter/X. There’s definitely momentum.
I mean, the Republican VP just insulted the cat ladies. If this doesn’t make TS show support for Kamala, I don’t know what will.
My only fear is she stays quiet this election season to appease Travis and that bootlicker kicker. I honestly have no idea what political side Travis falls on.
I am going to be VERY judgmental of Tay if she does not step it up for Kamala. She endorsed Biden last time.
We need all hands on deck. We have a lot to do and not a lot of time to do it.
@Flamingo, Hmm, I don’t think she would listen to her boyfriend’s beliefs or some dumb*ss friend of Travis. If she wants to endorse, she will. My fear is, her endorsing Biden was her Lover era. She was making her Miss Americana doc and being politically outspoken was part of that doc. After that era, we didn’t see much activism from her. She is sharing “vote” messages without making clear which side she is on. It seems all business to me, like she doesn’t want to alienate any new fans. I hope I am wrong and she endorses Kamala publicly though.
Travis went HARD for the Covid vaccine, I don’t think he’s remotely MAGA
Travis is not a trumper
I LOVE this for her–just badass in every way. Get ready guys because we’re about to see a WHOLE new type of campaign from Harris, unlike any we’ve ever seen before.
Let’s.
Fucking.
GO!!!!!!!
Yes ma’am the Queen has heard us. This is how women can fight together. I will be furious forevabout how this all started out. I am praying we win. I am blue in the best way. Vote blue. Donate time or money whatever you have. They didn’t want Kamala. But we do.
Trump is just a fuckin clueless weirdo.
That should be licensed for hats, yard signs, t-shirts and bumper stickers!
From the B Hive to the K Hive.
This is going to be such a dynamic campaign. One that we have never seen before. I’m hoping that it gets people off their butts and voting. Seriously, our side has the best and the coolest people backing our candidate. It’s only going to get more exciting for us.
And they have Kid Rock and Lee Greenwood.
I went from utter despair on Sunday, to riding high on Monday. This is electric!!!
Kim kardashian is mooned up.
I was on the call Sunday night for 4 hours and am definitely in!!!! I was in for Joe so that I will do the same for Kamala. LFG.
Whop -Whop -Whop -F’um up!!!
Wonderful to have connection, however remote, with someone that was! Yes, All in! 👏💗👏
I got a chuckle out of the Buzzfeed VP picks, even though I’m still quite tender (about the mammoth disrespect shown to Kamala early on in the discussion even by Democratic friends).
On a different topic, I have seen 2 movies in the theater since Covid: Thelma and Twisters.
Thelma was so funny and also poignant. Twisters was exactly the kind of blockbuster I needed to get out of my head for awhile! Highly recommend both 💗
I loved that Kamala and her husband attended Renaissance tour with Beyonce’s invitation and dressed for the concert. Beyonce never misses for the show of support.
Can you imagine if President Biden had talked about the “late great Hannibal Lecter” and not just once, but twice? Fox News would have had a full on melt-down, calling him insane and senile. I’m so baffled by this, because hello, 1, fictional, and 2, cannibal serial killer. I just…
Yay for Beyonce! I hope every other popular artist does the same, I want to see support from everyone, everywhere.
Wouldn’t it be fun if Anthony Hopkins appeared at the convention in Chicago (as himself of course) and introduced one of the speakers? A brief cameo, with no mention of any characters played by him. It would be such a hoot.
I’m not so sure that Trump understands that Lecter isn’t/wasn’t a real person and that Anthony Hopkins isn’t actually Lecter.
Ahem, Sir Anthony Hopkins and it would epic.
Chuck and Hakeem just endorsed Kamala Harris
“You may not know this, but Steven Spielberg has a pretty impressive career.” Thanks Pajiba for making me feel a million years old…
So happy that Hakeem and Chuck confirmed their support for Kamala!! I really like Hakeem. I’ve seen him speak and he comes across as smart and sincere. An excellent future candidate!
Yay for Beyoncé! I cannot wait for the landslide of celebrity support. That will make Trump and Vance so mad. Haha!
I just heard a Republican strategist say Trump will not debate Harris because there is no point. After all, he is going to win so easily!!!!
The Queen B has spoken and she didn’t even need to say a word