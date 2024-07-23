Angelina Jolie will premiere ‘Maria’ in Venice & ‘Without Blood’ in Toronto

It’s just been announced this morning: Angelina Jolie is going to Venice!! I mean, I hope she’s going to Venice, because Pablo Larrain’s Maria has been accepted into the Venice Film Festival’s in-competition line-up. Maria is Larrain’s latest bio-pic of a famous and complicated woman, this time Maria Callas, with Angelina starring as Callas. Maria will compete against Todd Phillips’ Joker: Folie à Deux, Pedro Almodovar’s The Room Next Door, Luis Ortega’s Kill the Jockey and many others. I seriously hope Angelina gears up and shows up in Venice.

Unfortunately, there might be some complications in Venice. Venice organizers have also added Jon Watts’ Wolfs to their out-of-competition line-up. Wolfs is the dumb buddy-comedy starring that ratf–ker George Clooney and his good buddy Brad Pitt. The Hollywood Reporter previewed this potential situation last month, that Clooney would want Wolfs to premiere in Venice and the two premieres (Wolfs and Maria) would cause some issues. The festival better do everything to ensure that Angelina gets prioritized and that the two premieres are several days apart.

Meanwhile, some more film festival news for Angelina: her directorial effort, Without Blood, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Without Blood stars Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir, and Angelina directed it before the actors and writers strikes last year. So we’ll get Angelina in Toronto too! What a year.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “Angelina Jolie will premiere ‘Maria’ in Venice & ‘Without Blood’ in Toronto”

  1. bergamot says:
    July 23, 2024 at 7:23 am

    Go Angie!

    Reply
  2. TikiChica says:
    July 23, 2024 at 7:23 am

    I like Larrain. His films “No” and “Neruda” are much better than Jackie and Spencer.

    Reply
  3. Zut Alors says:
    July 23, 2024 at 7:24 am

    I’m here for the Ms. Jolie renaissance. Long may it prosper ❤️

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    July 23, 2024 at 7:37 am

    Venice! Hope the festival spaces the premiers apart.

    Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    July 23, 2024 at 7:44 am

    Very excited for her new film, I spent a summer and winter on Lake Garda not far from her home and where I’m hoping a lot of the movie is set.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment