Bruce Springsteen, 74, now has a net worth of $1.1 billion



Forbes has officially called it: Bruce Springsteen, first son of New Jersey, is now a billionaire. $1.1 billion, to be exact, according to Forbes’ conservative valuation of The Boss. The biggest single contributor to this fortune is undoubtedly the $500 million Bruce got for the sale of the masters and rights to his music in 2021. But he also recently had a hit Broadway show, high-grossing 2023 tour, and is working with producers to adapt a bestselling novel — about the making of 1982 album Nebraska — into a film (starring Jeremy Allen White as a young Bruce, no less). At 74, The Boss is still plenty busy! People Mag did a roundup of all the fruitful gigs that helped carry Bruce across the billionaire finish line:

Bruce Springsteen has reached a new milestone in his career! The legendary hitmaker, 74, is now a billionaire, according to a new report from Forbes. The publication recently updated his net worth valuation with a “conservative” estimate of $1.1 billion. Reps for Springsteen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The “Glory Days” singer previously touched on what he believes to be the secret to his success in Deliver Me From Nowhere, Warren Zanes’ 2023 book about the 1982 album Nebraska. “I was into crafting an identity that was very, very personal to me as a man,” he explained. “I wanted to connect that identity with the very big picture of the country at large… So I needed people who were going to be willing to go in as deep as I needed and was willing to go myself.” In developing a unique, yet familiar identity through his music that continues to resonate with legions of fans to this day, Springsteen earned himself accolades including 20 Grammys, an Oscar, two Golden Globes, a Tony Award and placements in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Some of the singer’s other career highs include releasing a No. 1 New York Times bestselling memoir, helming 236 sold-out Broadway performances and earning a Kennedy Center Honor as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom. “The act of performing is psychologically centering,” Springsteen told CBS News in 2019. “And when you come off, you’ve had some experience that contextualizes your life. Why you’re here, what you do, who you love, how you love and approach your work. I’m lucky that I work with my friends alongside me. There’s no other job where the same people you work with at 18… 16 in some cases, that you work with when you’re 70.” Springsteen has made several savvy business moves in recent years, including the sale of his entire music catalog for $500 million in 2021. In 2023, Pollstar reported that Springsteen’s tour alongside The E-Street Band brought in an average gross of $3,961,273 with a total of 673,277 tickets sold. Decades into his career, Springsteen is still making plenty of moves creatively. Most recently, he released a collaborative track with Zach Bryan titled “Sandpaper” as a part of the latter’s new album The Great American Bar Scene. The singer is also the focus of an upcoming biopic based on Deliver Me From Nowhere that’ll star The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White.

Since People listed his Oscar, Tony, Grammy, and Golden Globe awards, I had to check about any Emmys. Bruce has been nominated three times, but no wins. He may be a billionaire, but he still hasn’t locked up the full EGOT!! Not to worry, I have every reason to believe Bruce will tie up the loose ends. He seems like the kind of artist who will be compelled to keep doing some form of creative work until it is physically impossible for him to do so. While he could just take his riches and ride through the mansions of glory, he’s still writing, collaborating, producing, and performing as he can, even if he’s no longer a tramp like us.

But since Bruce has reached rarified billionaire status, I have a request: he’s already bought up all the vintage ponies for his hometown Asbury’s Park carousel. I learned of this last summer when I took a mini, solo beach vacation. As I understand it, though, Bruce has acquired the ponies so the town can revive the carousel. Um, Bruce, not to be a moocher, but how about helping AP out to finish the whole project? I wanna take a spin on a vintage carousel pony! Baby I was born to ride!!