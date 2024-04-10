Jeremy Allen White cast as young Bruce Springsteen in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

I missed the horoscope reading that said 2024 would be the year of rock star biopics, but I’m not complaining either! First we heard that Selena Gomez would be playing Linda Ronstadt (ok, maybe rock isn’t Linda’s genre but go with me here). Then we got word of Sam Mendes’ ambitious project to helm four Beatles films, one for each of the Fab Four. And now this: Jeremy Allen White has been cast as a young Bruce Springsteen in an adaptation of the 2023 biography Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The Chef will play The Boss! Springsteen is collaborating with the filmmakers, so it’s safe to say JAW has his blessing.
The film, titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, will be written and directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart), who is adapting Warren Zane’s 2023 biography, Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.
The film will be produced and distributed by 20th Century Fox and Sony. Both The Boss and his longtime manager, Jon Landau, are said to be “actively involved” in the project. The film will also feature Springsteen’s music, including songs from The River, Nebraska and Born in the USA.
Production is scheduled to get underway this fall in Springsteen’s home state of New Jersey.
“Warren Zane’s Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music,” Landau said in a statement. “Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book — we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with Producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.”
“I once read that Nebraska is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more,” added Cooper in his own statement. “Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition.”
“Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit,” Cooper added. “That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film. Warren Zane’s wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce’s life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together.”
I mean, just look at the pictures. JAW was bound to be cast either as a young Bruce Springsteen or a young Gene Wilder (which could still happen!). I look forward to seeing what JAW and his Calvins do with the role. Really my only hesitation with the project is writer-director Scott Cooper. Crazy Heart felt like a poor imitation of Tender Mercies, and Black Mass bored me to tears. But I’m willing to be surprised and proven wrong (however unlikely that outcome may be). Springsteen and his manager being actively involved is encouraging. While in many cases the artist being involved can be problematic (cough Madonna cough), my impression of Springsteen is that he can be honest about himself.
And now for my sweet little Springsteen story: last summer I spent a lovely five days in Asbury Park, where The Boss got his start. The Airbnb was slightly less air conditioned than I would’ve liked for August at the Jersey Shore, but the house was purple which tickled my fancy and it was walking distance to the beach. Along the walk I would pass the town’s old, closed down Carousel building. The homeowners of my Airbnb shared that Springsteen has purchased all the vintage ponies so that the carousel can be restored. The only thing I love more than a carousel, is a man who knows the value of a carousel.
If this was 30 yrs ago, I would have cast Matthew McConaughey (with dyed hair) to play Bruce but c’est la vie. I think Jeremy will do a great job.
My husband is a HUGE bruce fan and I just told him about this (he already knew apparently) and he just said to me – “yeah, it sounds super exciting, just Bruce in his garage with a guitar and tape recorder” 🤣🤣
I am all for this (Nebraska is depressing as hell but I do love Atlantic City), but I hope there is some day a biopic about his earlier days, maybe ending with Born to Run.
I’ve also always thought his songs could be made into a really good musical/broadway play (there’s such a story throughout his albums), and I always wonder if that’s how he did his broadway stint – someone approaching him about a musical and he was like “you know what? I can just do it myself!”
Springsteen on Broadway grew out of a private performance at the White House shortly before Pres Obama left office. Springsteen had just published his memoir and apparently Michelle Obama suggested that he expand the one hour stories & songs performance he gave into something bigger. It turned into BOB.
That’s not as fun as my version of events, lol.
In a nice husband story, I’ll share this – my husband got really good seats for his broadway show. He sold them, made a nice profit, and used that profit to buy me front row seats for Fleetwood Mac for my bday.
I kind of feel bad he never got to see bruce on broadway….but those were really good seats for FM. Mike Campbell made eye contact with me and everything 🤣🤣
@Becks1 – your husband really loves you. Springsteen on Broadway was a once in lifetime experience.
I managed to win lottery tickets for it – back row of the mezzanine, $75 each. My husband was on an airplane that night, so I took my then 13 year old. All I told the kid was “make sure your homework is finished early, we have plans this evening.” After dinner, we got on the subway. As we were walking up the block, Kiddo sees the marquee and says to me “Are we going to Springsteen on Broadway???” My response “There is no way I am paying $1000 a ticket, even to see Bruce.” As we turn into the theater – “but I never said I wouldn’t pay $75 for lottery tickets, so yes.” I’d never seen a bigger smile on that child’s face – they had been listening to Bruce’s music since they were born. We had so much fun that night – Springsteen is a bard – a storyteller in the oldest of traditions, but his heroes are everyday working people.
@Becks1 your husband’s idea of watching someone write an album is so true. Not very exciting. My partner is a musician/songwriter/composer and we always joke about how movie versions of songwriting is so ridiculous. It’s really way less interesting in real life. Although, I will say it’s fun to see how songs develop over time, but it makes a terrible movie unless it’s time lapsed. Or the Beatles in Get Back.
The album-making movie I’m waiting for is FM’s Rumours. That would be amazing. So much drama!! lol.
Atlantic City is one of my all time favourites of his.
I managed to get tickets to his one of his shows in London last summer and it was everything I’d hoped it would be. Seeing him live was on my bucket list for a long time. As a bonus The Pretenders were supporting and they were amazing.
Musical biopics are tough to get right, can you tell a truly compelling and engaging visual story and how much are you going to use all the favourite songs to get people interested (when the story may not be that great, cough – One Love – cough).
Does JAW play guitar or is he gonna learn like Joaquin for Walk the Line? I love Nebraska it’s so raw and lo-fi in contrast to Born in the USA.
I’m definitely in to watch these rock biopics. JAW is a very serious and talented actor so I can’t imagine that he won’t do tons of research to get Springsteen’s voice and mannerisms down. Exciting!
I think this will Austin Butler him as far as him really living this. Good casting.
Young Bruce Springsteen had a magnetism JAW lacks.
I agree; and Jeremy looks much more like Gene Wilder than Bruce, I think
He was born for this (some pun intended). Gruff working class prodigy with a heart of gold is his MO. Per Gene Wilder, although the resemblance is strong, the persona is just so different. Comedy genius with a strong Jewish influence isn’t JAW. Although I can see JAW being unafraid of a the controversy that would surround a film like Blazing Saddles in this day and age.
*Sigh* I had forgotten what a hunk of raw burning love Bruce was when he was a young man. Silly me but he still is and a good man to boot.
I’ve envied Courtney Cox long before I knew here name for when he pulls her up on stage. The arms, those mesmerizing eyes, and the voice? Yes, please.