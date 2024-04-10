Jeremy Allen White cast as young Bruce Springsteen in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’



I missed the horoscope reading that said 2024 would be the year of rock star biopics, but I’m not complaining either! First we heard that Selena Gomez would be playing Linda Ronstadt (ok, maybe rock isn’t Linda’s genre but go with me here). Then we got word of Sam Mendes’ ambitious project to helm four Beatles films, one for each of the Fab Four. And now this: Jeremy Allen White has been cast as a young Bruce Springsteen in an adaptation of the 2023 biography Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The Chef will play The Boss! Springsteen is collaborating with the filmmakers, so it’s safe to say JAW has his blessing.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has officially been cast to play Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film chronicling the making of his seminal album Nebraska. The film, titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, will be written and directed by Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart), who is adapting Warren Zane’s 2023 biography, Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. The film will be produced and distributed by 20th Century Fox and Sony. Both The Boss and his longtime manager, Jon Landau, are said to be “actively involved” in the project. The film will also feature Springsteen’s music, including songs from The River, Nebraska and Born in the USA. Production is scheduled to get underway this fall in Springsteen’s home state of New Jersey. “Warren Zane’s Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music,” Landau said in a statement. “Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book — we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with Producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.” “I once read that Nebraska is an album that moves you to the marrow of your bones. I couldn’t agree more,” added Cooper in his own statement. “Bruce Springsteen, and Nebraska, in particular, have had a profound impact on me and my work. Through themes of despair, disillusionment, and the struggles of everyday Americans, Bruce has formed an unparalleled legacy, painting an unflinching portrait of the human condition.” “Yet, amidst the darkness, a sense of resilience and a sense of hope shines through, reflecting an indomitable spirit,” Cooper added. “That’s the Bruce I’ve come to know and love and will honor with this film. Warren Zane’s wonderful telling of this chapter in Bruce’s life is ripe for cinematic adaptation. This film has the potential to be a transformative cinematic experience, offering audiences a window into the soul of Bruce Springsteen and the universal truths that bind us all together.”

I mean, just look at the pictures. JAW was bound to be cast either as a young Bruce Springsteen or a young Gene Wilder (which could still happen!). I look forward to seeing what JAW and his Calvins do with the role. Really my only hesitation with the project is writer-director Scott Cooper. Crazy Heart felt like a poor imitation of Tender Mercies, and Black Mass bored me to tears. But I’m willing to be surprised and proven wrong (however unlikely that outcome may be). Springsteen and his manager being actively involved is encouraging. While in many cases the artist being involved can be problematic (cough Madonna cough), my impression of Springsteen is that he can be honest about himself.

And now for my sweet little Springsteen story: last summer I spent a lovely five days in Asbury Park, where The Boss got his start. The Airbnb was slightly less air conditioned than I would’ve liked for August at the Jersey Shore, but the house was purple which tickled my fancy and it was walking distance to the beach. Along the walk I would pass the town’s old, closed down Carousel building. The homeowners of my Airbnb shared that Springsteen has purchased all the vintage ponies so that the carousel can be restored. The only thing I love more than a carousel, is a man who knows the value of a carousel.