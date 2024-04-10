Experts explain the advantages and disadvantages to wearing underwear to bed

To wear underwear to bed, or to not wear underwear to bed, that is today’s question. Whether ‘tis healthier for the body to suffer the confines of further nether-region constriction, or to take off all undergarments at night and by undressing, enjoy freedom? Only this time instead of consulting The Bard, we have a field of experts weighing in. Like Dr. Aaron Spitz, who we all know from penning the seminal tome The Penis Book: A Doctor’s Complete Guide to the Penis. While Dr. Spitz and his colleagues note that there is a dearth of scientific research on the topic (I smell an opportunity for young scientists out there!), the consensus seemed to be to do what feels right for your own body. A few highlights:
No ‘erudite studies’ on underwear sleeping, it’s a matter of choice: First, know that the underwear versus no-underwear debate is not one that’s back up by much research, said Orange county, California, urologist Dr. Aaron Spitz. “The topic of going commando under the sheets is not routinely discussed in academic conferences, and a literature review will not turn up any erudite studies on the topic,” Spitz, author of The Penis Book: A Doctor’s Complete Guide to the Penis, told HuffPost. Dr. Sherry Ross — an OB-GYN and the author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Period. — said that it really comes down to personal choice.
Different needs for different body parts: If you’re someone who has a lot of vaginal discharge or you’re on your period, sleeping in undies “may be your best option to prevent a nighttime mess in the morning,” Ross said. Those with male genitals, on the other hand, may experience discomfort — particularly in their testicles — if they go commando “due to compression that may occur from their thighs or the mattress while they toss and turn in their sleep,” Spitz said.
The laundry of it all: Wearing underwear to bed means your genitals aren’t making direct contact with your pajamas or your sheets. So you can wash these items a little less frequently — which is a plus if you hate doing laundry. Sleeping in underwear can also protect the urethra, the tube that connects the bladder to the outside of the body, from irritants or infection, Spitz noted. For instance, “bed sheets in hotels and friends’ houses may be washed with detergents that may cause irritation to the urethra of some individuals,” he said. “Underwear, even the loose-fitting kind, will serve as a protective barrier to the urethra.”
Keep it clean, folks! And hopefully this goes without saying, but if you’re sleeping in underwear, make sure it’s a clean pair — not the one you went for a jog in earlier or a pair you pulled from the hamper. “Since underwear comes in close contact with the skin, it is exposed to sweat, oil, dirt, microorganisms like bacteria or fungus, and even bodily fluids,” dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told HuffPost. “Sleeping in soiled underwear can contribute to skin irritations or even infections.”
Ditching the undies? No sweat: If you sweat a lot in your sleep or are prone to certain skin or genital conditions, then it may be better to sleep sans underwear to keep things drier and more comfortable below the belt, [dermatologist Dr. Aanand] Geria explained. Wearing tight or nonbreathable underwear can trap moisture in the genital area, creating a damp environment where bacteria and fungi thrive, he said. … And if you have a history of vaginal infections or itching, then “you are better off sleeping commando to allow the skin of the vulva and vagina to breathe,” Ross said.
Freedom from fabric: Even if you’re not prone to skin or genital issues, you may find it just feels nice to sleep without underwear, as it gives this sensitive area of the body a break from being covered by fabric all day long. Plus, doing so can prevent bacterial buildup that may lead to pimples or unpleasant odors down there, Ross said. “The sweat glands and hair follicles are prone to direct buildup just as any other area of the body with hair and sweat,” she explained.
Since this is a safe space where people of all nocturnal underwear preferences are welcome, I’ll start out by sharing that I’ve swung both ways in my life. Yes, the rumors are true! As a younger person I strictly adhered to bedtime undies. Even in my own bed it somehow felt improper not to have them on. But those days are long gone, baby! I’m so flipping hot all the time that unless it’s a the-heating-is-broken-during-a-blizzard situation, I’m not wearing bottoms of any kind. And probably not a top either, if we’re being honest. (Yes, I realize all you’ll be thinking about for the rest of the day now is a nude Kismet. You’re welcome.) For the sake of hygiene, and since my sense of time is ephemeral, I mark on my calendar when I put new sheets on the bed so I can keep track of when they need to be changed. Adulthood really is a series of never ending chores, isn’t it?
Photos credit: IMAGO/RW / Mediapunch / Avalon, MHD / Avalon, Backgrid, Vlada Karpovich on Pexels
I’m just loving that in today’s challenging world I can opt in to a newsletter about “Celebrity Bathing Habits.” Thanks for all the cackles Celebitchy (especially this article Kismet!!)
Me too! Haha
I’ve always slept with undies, pyjama and even socks, because my feet are two blocks of ice in all seasons. Not even when there are 30 degrees (Celsius) I can sleep nude, I constantly wake up. I have actually tried to sleep nude a few times, fell asleep and I have woken up and reached for a pyjama in the drawers LOL
I don’t think I ever slept without undies and a sport bra since I can remember.
Mom was a nurse. We were taught to wear loose fitting pj shorts or pants to bed, no underwear. She firmly believed in the “let it breathe” point of view. Will say that none of us girls/women ever had a uti or yeast infection. She also had firm views on peeing after certain activities. Who knows what’s best but I definitely cannot bring myself to wear underwear to bed after all of these years – it just feels too confining and hot.
Same!
Kinda wish there was a poll function on Celebitchy! I’ve been sleeping naked for a lot of years- clothes feel way too constricting! If I have to wear something, it is a nightdress or loose shorts.
Same, not worn anything to sleep other than socks since I was a teen, unless I’m camping and it’s bitterly cold.
Yup I almost always sleep naked too! Sometimes I’m cold so I’ll be in loose pjs, but halfway through the night once I’ve warmed up it’s all off!
I haaaaate my legs touching when I’m sleeping, they stick together and its uncomfortable for me. So I almost always wear some sort of pajama pant, even in the summer when its hot and I wish I could just sleep in a tshirt. but that ends up being more uncomfortable for me.
I bow to you, @Kismet. That write-up was *chef’s kiss*. P.S. That underwear as outerwear trend has got to stop.
My mom always told me you have to “let it breathe” at night but I’ve never been able to go without underwear at night.
When i was living with my parents, i wore underwear to bed. And then, when I got married, commando all the way, that felt so nice, and then came the kids/underwear to bed, and now at the dawn of middle age, I do what I want but I got dogs a few years back and they like to sleep with me under my covers, so underwear lol I will never be free
I would like to take a moment to applaud your writing today Kismet. It’s always good but this gem has absolutely lifted my afternoon.
I have also followed the same path as you in my sleep habits and now hate having anything on me at night, the fabric just pulls at you when you turn over. Clean sheet Sunday is a ritual in this house so everything stays fresh.
My college roommate was obsessed with the “let it breathe” mentality – she never wore underwear to bed (but did always wear sleep shorts or pants).
I had forgotten this about her until about 10 years after we graduated, I was visiting her in NYC before she and her husband moved to China for a long term work assignment. I say this because there was a goodbye party with lots of champagne. When we got back to her apartment to sleep, she insisted I sleep without underwear, wrestled me into the tub, bringing down the shower curtain, and was yelling at me “it needs to breathe!!!! You have to let it breathe!!!!” I’m still cracking up thinking about it.
(and no, she didn’t normally care what I wore to bed but I think the champagne got to her, and yes, I was very sore the next day.) My husband was dying.
No strong opinion either way, but that write-up cracked me up, Kismet 🙂
I started sleeping nude in June of 1978, the night after I moved away from home at 17yo. I’m now 63yo and still sleeping nude. I only use pajamas for camping, because sleeping outside gets cold, no matter the time of year.
Great info and hilarious photos!
Merino women’s underwear from SmartWool is the only way to go.
Breathing + underwear is definitely possible.
I haven’t worn pj’s since moving into my own house, although I often will throw on a fresh pair of undies before bed.