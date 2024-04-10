Experts explain the advantages and disadvantages to wearing underwear to bed



To wear underwear to bed, or to not wear underwear to bed, that is today’s question. Whether ‘tis healthier for the body to suffer the confines of further nether-region constriction, or to take off all undergarments at night and by undressing, enjoy freedom? Only this time instead of consulting The Bard, we have a field of experts weighing in. Like Dr. Aaron Spitz, who we all know from penning the seminal tome The Penis Book: A Doctor’s Complete Guide to the Penis. While Dr. Spitz and his colleagues note that there is a dearth of scientific research on the topic (I smell an opportunity for young scientists out there!), the consensus seemed to be to do what feels right for your own body. A few highlights:

No ‘erudite studies’ on underwear sleeping, it’s a matter of choice: First, know that the underwear versus no-underwear debate is not one that’s back up by much research, said Orange county, California, urologist Dr. Aaron Spitz. “The topic of going commando under the sheets is not routinely discussed in academic conferences, and a literature review will not turn up any erudite studies on the topic,” Spitz, author of The Penis Book: A Doctor’s Complete Guide to the Penis, told HuffPost. Dr. Sherry Ross — an OB-GYN and the author of She-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women’s Intimate Health. Period. — said that it really comes down to personal choice.

Different needs for different body parts: If you’re someone who has a lot of vaginal discharge or you’re on your period, sleeping in undies “may be your best option to prevent a nighttime mess in the morning,” Ross said. Those with male genitals, on the other hand, may experience discomfort — particularly in their testicles — if they go commando “due to compression that may occur from their thighs or the mattress while they toss and turn in their sleep,” Spitz said.

The laundry of it all: Wearing underwear to bed means your genitals aren’t making direct contact with your pajamas or your sheets. So you can wash these items a little less frequently — which is a plus if you hate doing laundry. Sleeping in underwear can also protect the urethra, the tube that connects the bladder to the outside of the body, from irritants or infection, Spitz noted. For instance, “bed sheets in hotels and friends’ houses may be washed with detergents that may cause irritation to the urethra of some individuals,” he said. “Underwear, even the loose-fitting kind, will serve as a protective barrier to the urethra.”

Keep it clean, folks! And hopefully this goes without saying, but if you’re sleeping in underwear, make sure it’s a clean pair — not the one you went for a jog in earlier or a pair you pulled from the hamper. “Since underwear comes in close contact with the skin, it is exposed to sweat, oil, dirt, microorganisms like bacteria or fungus, and even bodily fluids,” dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told HuffPost. “Sleeping in soiled underwear can contribute to skin irritations or even infections.”

Ditching the undies? No sweat: If you sweat a lot in your sleep or are prone to certain skin or genital conditions, then it may be better to sleep sans underwear to keep things drier and more comfortable below the belt, [dermatologist Dr. Aanand] Geria explained. Wearing tight or nonbreathable underwear can trap moisture in the genital area, creating a damp environment where bacteria and fungi thrive, he said. … And if you have a history of vaginal infections or itching, then “you are better off sleeping commando to allow the skin of the vulva and vagina to breathe,” Ross said.

Freedom from fabric: Even if you’re not prone to skin or genital issues, you may find it just feels nice to sleep without underwear, as it gives this sensitive area of the body a break from being covered by fabric all day long. Plus, doing so can prevent bacterial buildup that may lead to pimples or unpleasant odors down there, Ross said. “The sweat glands and hair follicles are prone to direct buildup just as any other area of the body with hair and sweat,” she explained.