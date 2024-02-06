Laura Benanti: perimenopause is ‘the amuse-bouche to an old cooch’

Laura Benanti is one of the lucky Broadway actors who is able to sustain her theater work with steady TV & film gigs. Most recently that screen time included a supporting part in No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence. Dipping back into theater, Benanti just performed a one-woman show in New York over the weekend called Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares. One of the topics she discusses in the piece that (historically) nobody (in charge) has cared about is perimenopause, that rip-roaring prequel to menopause that I’d honestly never heard of until Naomi Watts started the conversation, and Halle Berry and Gillian Anderson kept it going. Benanti is in the thick of it now, and she doesn’t mince words when she says it’s “been f–king horrible.” I’m sorry for her pain, truly, but she was still absolutely hilarious when talking to People Mag about it to hype her show:
Nobody Cares: Laura Benanti’s new solo show, Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, finds the Tony-winning actress taking a self-deprecating look at fame, friendships, romance, pregnancy, motherhood and a bevy of other things she says she’s come to learn as a self-titled “recovering ingénue.” But there’s one lesson that’s been a bit more difficult to find out than others. “I talk about perimenopause, which has just been f–king horrible,” Benanti tells PEOPLE when discussing the show… “It’s one of the many things we’re told to just shut up about as mothers because people are like, ‘Eww, gross, lady bodies!’”
Surprise! The 44-year-old star says she had no idea what was happening to her when she first started experiencing perimenopause, the often years-long transition prior to menopause when hormones fluctuate. … “It was a total mystery to me because in all the years of being a functioning woman, it was never explained to me once,” Benanti says. “Menopause, they’re like, ‘Okay, we got to acknowledge this is real.’ But perimenopause is just a surprise party! And I don’t know why. So I call it ‘the menopause appetizer that nobody tells you about,’” she jokes. “It’s ‘the amuse-bouche to an old cooch.’”
‘You’re fine’: “Can you imagine if this happened to men?” she teases to PEOPLE. “In perimenopause, our hormones are changing as rapidly as they were when we were in middle school. If men experienced that, scientists would be like, ‘To the Galapagos we go! Find every endangered plant and animal and use them to make it into man medicine!’ And meanwhile, women are over here with a swarm of bees in our uterus and our skin falling off. And everyone’s like, ‘You’re fine.’” They say, ‘Mothers are strong,’” Benanti adds. “F–k you! Yeah, we are. But also, we could use some help once in a while.”
The advantages of recording a live show: It will stream at a later date on Audible, for those unable to make it there in person — something that drew Benanti to the project when she was first approached by the audio streamer to create a show for them. “The thing I love about theater is that it’s ephemeral and there’s a magic to that, but that’s also the thing that makes it sort of sad because it’s so temporary,” Benanti says. “So I’m really excited about people being able to listen to it. And who knows, maybe we’ll be able to turn this into a TV special one day. You gotta dream big.”
She had me at “the amuse-bouche to an old cooch.” Poetry. Part of me feels like an imposter weighing in on a perimenopause story, since I am pre peri. At worst I’m two years away, or at significantly-less-worse, 20 years away from meeting Ms. Peri myself. But I can relate to the symptom of being hot. All. The. Time. I have a theory that this stems from my having a winter birthday: my parents bundled me up as a baby so I wouldn’t be cold. But they noticed that as soon as I was coordinated enough, I would strip off everything I could manage. Then they got the message. And here I am now, what Benanti would call “a functioning woman,” and I still feel like I’m at least ten degrees warmer than everyone else. Given this is my baseline, I am in sheer terror of what my perimenopause will be. No really, I have visions of myself flopping around, clad in a fig leaf, making increasingly paranoid pleas to Boreas — Greek god of the north wind and winter — to pay a visit to the American east coast. In the meantime, I’ll be waiting for Benanti’s show to drop on Audible so I can learn what else I have to look forward to. And yeah, she’s right about how different things would be if men went through perimenopause, but I’m already too hot and bothered to get into that now.
Mine started at 54 and I’m 61 and still with the hot flashes but they have stopped coming in the daytime and appear only at night. How much longer I do not know . What I do know is she is right if this were a man’s problem there would be really good drugs to combat it. There are other symptoms and there isn’t too much to help for those either. I pray for the end to be near lol.
It’s so grating that nobody cares either, Susan. Drs are so annoying when something only affects women.
They have this condescending attitude about “oh it’s natural, get over it”, yeah andropause is natural too but as soon as a man has an inkling of testosterone decrease, wow… Drs immediately have them checked! Not the same with us and the peri/menopause.
I was on steroids briefly and among the other problems they caused, they turned the hot flashes up to UNBEARABLE.
But when I talked to the doctor about the side effects, that was the one thing I didn’t mention. I was afraid he’d dismiss everything with ‘oh, women.’
One suggestion: try going vegan (a little fish or egg a few times a week is fine) and see if it helps. I’ve been more or less doing this for nearly 20 years now (since I was 40) and while I had some depression during menopause, I’d say there were no other physical symptoms. Good to add a little soy if possible too…if that agrees with one’s diet of course.
Oh my gosh, I’m 41 and believe all that I’m experiencing is peri despite some friends and my GYN saying it isnt. Just saw a hilarious TikTok yesterday from The Holderness Family on this topic. Worth a find if you’re experiencing or prepping for it. Thankful more and more are discussing!
I went through menopause at 46. My GYN was “surprised”. I look back and all the peri symptoms were ignored (irregular periods, weight gain, poor sleep, dry skin/hair, increased anxiety) bc I was “too young” or they were attributed to other things, like anxiety. The good news is I never had a hot flash but if I had, it might have helped me understand what was happening to my body at the time. Instead, my GYN was putting me on progesterone every few months to force my body into having a period. It wasn’t until he retired and the new doctor tested my hormones that I was deemed in menopause. Advocate for proper attention to your symptoms.
At 49 I have several friends my age who haven’t had a period in 2 years and are officially done. It doesn’t sound odd at all to me. I really think peri starts for most people in their 40s definitely not 50s.
In my mid 40s my periods got closer together completely unregulated after a life of being on the clock. Now they are spacing out. I have younger friends having weird cycles trying to contribute it to Covid or the vaccine. I’m like no, it’s probably just Peri which they don’t like hearing.
The increase in anxiety has really been SOMETHING. Like, we’re leaving for the airport 10 min later than I wanted so…I’m having a panic attack in the car? Cool cool cool. And I know, I do have awareness that this is dumb and unnecessary but still, up and away with the anxiety. The irritability at anything and everything has been cool too. I’d almost prefer hot flashes (but please no).
Her comments had me rolling. She’s hilarious and right on the money.
Never heard of her before (I’m not a theatre goer) but will check that out.
I’ve been in the throes of perimenopause for the last 3 years and I hate it so much. It’s not about feeling hot, I always feel cold anyway (unlike you, Kismet!).
It’s the rest I cannot stand!! I got to arrive at the age of 50 without much fuss or skin sagging. In the last 3 years, skin is sagging everywhere in my body and that’s a feat as I gained 40 pounds and I cannot shed the weight, no matter what I do.
After a whole life as a person with a normal, lean figure (except in the throes of anorexia, of course), I’ve been now classified overweight by a Dr and told to diet for 2 years l.
Perimenopause makes me feel like I gained 20 years in 3. I shudder at the thought of what will happen in menopause later 🙁
Ditto. Gained 40 pounds in peri after being rail thin my whole life. That led to a host of other problems, including joint pain. Was told to lose the weight. No shit, Sherlock. I gaze at a donut and gain 3 pounds; I exercise for 1.5 hours 5 days a week and lose 4 ounces. It sucks.
When I was sick, in bed and on a liquid diet for my second bout of Covid, I was able to gain a pound!! How??
The weight gain is a concern as I suffer from disc/pain problems in my spine, and the weight is making the whole thing unbearable.
Insomnia is particularly unmanageable too, even with medication.
She’s sooo right, though I have to emphasis that perimenopause is not just for mothers. Why the distinction? It can be pretty awful for childless ladies as well and have to be strong none of the less.
I think she’s just parroting what she’s heard from drs. I think it’s never been studied because, besides being a lady problem, it’s an OLD lady problem /s. Like it’s not affecting fertility, which is just about the only aspect of women’s health that seems to get the medical community interested. Although I guess maternal mortality doesn’t seem to move the needle either. I’m 43, gained 30 pounds literally within a month of turning 40 (was put on anxiety/depression drug at same time), and nothing I’ve done has moved the needle.
There is a dr on social media, Dr Mary Claire (or Clare?) who goes into the science of menopause, and treatments. She’s an obgyn who thought all her peri and menopausal patients were noncompliant whiners until it happened to her.
I am so sorry, hope you get better with time. Some supplements help me with the hot flushes, sleep disorder, even my weight, but sometimes I am literally in suicidal and/or murderer mode. Cannot take antidepressants, they affect me really badly ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Hopefully, my SO and me both will survive and the same to you too, Lucy
I’m childless and peri is wrecking havoc on my body.
It has nothing to do with whether you’ve had children. It can be brought on by a number of genetic and environmental factors, such as treatment for certain medical conditions. Please talk to your mothers, aunts and sisters, not only to get your history, but to prepare yourself, be aware of the symptoms, and normalize it. You don’t have to feel alone
My advice to young women is to find a doctor who will listen to you and discuss any and ALL options. At 41, I told my doctor I was experiencing perimenopause. He insisted on testing my hormones because the average age is 50. Obviously I was the person bringing those numbers down. After months of visits just checking my hormones, I found another doctor who laughed at the need for testing, gave me advice, and options.
Now I am over 60 and I swear I STILL have hot flashes, mild and not daily, but no one ever warned me about the fact they may lessen but not stop.
I am forever grateful that I worked in an all female office at the time and my boss understood when I simply needed a nap or had brain fog. They gave me a fan and laughed with me when I was going through the worst of the hot flashes.
We have got to normalize these discussions.
I turned 50 last month and my husband treated me to a grand European vacation. 6 days after my birthday, as if right on cue, I experienced my first hot flash on a side street in Rome. Holy hell, no one really prepares you for that first one! Me, leaning against a 2,000 year old building foundation, desperately wanting to take all of my clothes off. I’m so glad more lady celebs are talking about peri- and regular menopause, just to normalize talking about bodies changing. Aging happens!
I’m 41 and my doctor (a lovely, wonderful woman who I hope stays in practice until I die, she’s the best doctor I’ve ever had) recently confirmed I had peri-menopause symptoms. She prescribed me gabapentin for the horrible night sweats, and it works like a charm! Also some of the best sleep I’ve ever had in my life. Talk to your doctors about it if you’re experiencing the night sweats! Also, I definitely can have a glass of wine or two while taking it! (IYKYK)
I’ve gabapentin for nerve issues in my spine and to be honest, on me it has the opposite effect, it makes me feel colder and sweaty… hot flushes are the only symptom I don’t have so I tend not to take it unless I feel very sick on the day.
I’ve been hearing from my doctors that the constant and massive bleeding I have been experiencing for the last year and a half is due to peri-menopause. In these conversations about normalizing menopause and peri-menopause I never hear this discussed as a symptom.
I’m starting to wonder if dismissing everything I experience as, “oh, it’s menopause – of course it’s wacky, unpredictable, and uncomfortable” is going to be the new excuse for everything under the sun now that I’m over 45.
I’m in peri and it started with massive bleeding episodes and 3 periods in 6 weeks… I was a wreck. So definitely a symptom, particularly annoying to me as I never had much in the first place.
I thought that peri was the cause of mine, but an ultrasound found some gnarly fibroids. My gyno tried a few things to lessen the bleeding, but none of them really worked. We finally opted for a hysterectomy. It’s weird to say losing a uterus was the best thing I ever did, but it was. I wish I had skipped all the other stuff, and just gone straight to the surgery. The surgery didn’t send me into menopause (doc thought it would), so I really enjoyed the three years without periods but no other menopause symptoms.
There’s a really good book about menopause by Jancee Dunn.
Hideous things I didn’t expect: horrid “dropping in a rollercoaster”-cramps at night, hair rapidly thinning and becoming brittle, skin on my face peeling and peeling, weird acne, FURY. Estrogen patch helps a lot, and progesterone.
The Menopause Manifesto by OB/GYN Dr. Jen Gunter is the best book out there on this subject. Brilliantly written (she pulls no punches) and thoroughly scientific. She’s also the author of The Vagina Bible and the recently-released Blood: The Science, Medicine and Mythology of Menstruation.
(All three should be mandatory reading for all men who deign attempt to pass legislation over women’s bodies. Or, for that matter, on men who want to sleep with or even simply be around women, ffs. )
For what it’s worth I’m turning 54 this year and when perimenopause manifested for me (at 46) as feeling suddenly near-panicked and crazy during my period, I did my research and advocated with my (female) doctor to start progesterone. It helped immediately and bonus, I slept like a baby.
At 51 I experienced genitourinary syndrome and read Dr. Gunter’s book, took notes, and advocated for myself with a new (female) doctor to add estrogen to my regime. She was older than me and essentially scoffed and told me to deal with it. I refused, got another, younger female doctor who was far more knowledgeable about menopause and she didn’t hesitate to prescribe both estrogen pills and vaginal cream.
I’ve had no menopause symptoms since. I’ve gained no weight, skin is great, my body is still fit and the same shape and size as it has always been. Sure, I still lift weights, get judicious Botox, and my current lover is 35, lol. Your life and your menopause are your own. Life does not end with menopause, it really begins because the f•cks you give are much fewer! Also sex without risk of pregnancy is an added bonus.
“…perimenopause, that rip-roaring prequel to menopause. ” LMAO. But seriously, mine wasn’t so bad. I had a LOT of discharge, and some serious night sweats (Tip: sleep in a T-shirt to soak it up), but no daytime hot flashes. I also, coincidentally, went on a low-FODMAP diet during peri, to treat my IBS, and I think that helped prevent excess weight gain. (Older women’s bodies can’t process carbs like they used to.) As for the mature cooch? Dry as a 🦴 🙁