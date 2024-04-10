Why is the Duchy of Cornwall moving forward with one of King Charles’s plans?

King Charles was the Prince of Wales for more than fifty years, and he used that time to grow the Duchy of Cornwall into a real estate empire which functioned more like a business than a remnant of a more feudal era. Charles also fancied himself an expert in organic farming, urban planning and real estate development. He developed Poundbury, a walkable community with environmental cred. He was looking to duplicate that in Faversham, Kent, with a development of 2500 homes on land purchased by the Duchy of Cornwall. Then Charles became king and Prince William became the PoW, and William seemingly hasn’t reviewed or stopped all of his father’s old schemes. Thus, the Faversham development is going forward and there’s a significant amount of outcry from the local community.
The Duchy of Cornwall has been accused of “swallowing up historic villages into one urban mass” with its proposal to build 2,500 homes in a medieval market town. The plan is “totally at odds” with the King’s stance on environmental and farming issues, residents have warned in Faversham, Kent, where it is proposed the estate will be built on 320 acres of agricultural land.
The Duchy has argued that its plans, created when the King, then the Prince of Wales, owned the estate, followed his vision to deliver the “most sustainable” homes possible, while also addressing a housing crisis in the area. However, local residents voiced strong opposition to the proposals as they were put out to public consultation, warning that such a vast development was not aligned with the royal’s purported care for the environment and green spaces.
Faversham, which is about 10 miles from Canterbury, has a population of just 20,000. It sits between farmland and nature reserves, but several residents have warned that the scale of the Duchy’s plans would overshadow the existing town while increasing traffic congestion and pollution. Among the many objections lodged with Swale Borough Council last week was one from Richard Winnett, who said: “The Duchy proposes such a development with the consequential loss of a huge area of fine productive agricultural land. This seems totally at odds with HRH’s public stance on environmental and farming issues.”
Sarah Vomley wrote: “I always thought the Duchy cared about the environment and green spaces, seems I was wrong. They also can’t (or won’t) maintain the houses they already have.”
She said she “strongly” objected to the plan, warning that there would soon be “no agricultural land left” and that the town did not have the infrastructure to support such a development. “We can’t get dentist or doctors appointments as it is now,” she observed.
On a Facebook campaign group, resident Angela Penrose wrote: “It seems there’s no end to the greed of Prince William and King Charles!! It’s a disgrace that they pose as environmentalists when in fact they’re like all developers and it’s purely about the money! And what about food security?? All this Grade 1 and 2 farmland being concreted over.”
I mean… if there’s a housing crisis, I can understand why the Duchy is trying to do a large-scale housing development, and anything like that is going to involve transforming formerly green spaces and even older farms and such. Are there really obvious compromises to make? For sure. What I find odd is that the Duchy seemingly hasn’t sought to make those compromises already, and they’re plowing ahead with Charles’s vision… and not necessarily William’s vision. Back in February, William unveiled HIS vision of a Duchy housing development – 24 homes built cut-rate for £3 million, all for homeless or low-income people. That’s William’s idea – smaller-scale, cheap, a tiny little band-aid to “fix” a huge problem. And then there’s Charles, who was planning a large-scale development which would transform a medieval hub into a huge 2500-house community, much to the dismay of the community.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
NEWQUAY, CORNWALL – NOVEMBER 24: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, visits Newquay Orchard as he makes his first Official Visit to Cornwall on November 24, 2022 in Newquay, Cornwall.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for their visit at Poundbury on June 27, 2023 in Dorchester, Dorset. The King and Queen are visiting the The Duchy of Cornwall's Poundbury development to view a new bronze relief and to open The Duke of Edinburgh Garden.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for their visit at Poundbury on June 27, 2023 in Dorchester, Dorset. The King and Queen are visiting the The Duchy of Cornwall's Poundbury development to view a new bronze relief and to open The Duke of Edinburgh Garden.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
King Charles III reacts after children from local Damers First School performed their Coronation song as they visit Poundbury at Poundbury on June 27, 2023 in Dorchester, Dorset. The King and Queen are visiting the The Duchy of Cornwall's Poundbury development to view a new bronze relief and to open The Duke of Edinburgh Garden.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet children from local Damers First School who performed their Coronation song as they visit Poundbury at Poundbury on June 27, 2023 in Dorchester, Dorset. The King and Queen are visiting the The Duchy of Cornwall's Poundbury development to view a new bronze relief and to open The Duke of Edinburgh Garden.
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS
Prince William, Prince of Wales meets members of the kitchen team as he visits The Duchy Of Cornwall Nursery to open The Orangery restaurant on July 10, 2023 in Lostwithiel, United Kingdom.
Prince William, Prince of Wales meets members of the kitchen team as he visits The Duchy Of Cornwall Nursery to open The Orangery restaurant on July 10, 2023 in Lostwithiel, United Kingdom.
HEREFORD, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales talk to Emily Stables during their visit to We Are Farming Minds charity at Kings Pitt Farm on September 14, 2023 in Hereford, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have travelled to Hereford to visit partners of The Duchy of Cornwall; Madley Primary School's Forest School and the We Are Farming Minds charity.
“It seems there’s no end to the greed of Prince William and King Charles!” Be still, my heart! The royal “subjects” are starting to get it.
And why try to solve homelessness on prime agricultural land or medieval villages instead of closer to towns and cities?
Is there a big difference between the cost of living in agricultural areas vs cities/towns?
My assumption is rents/home prices are cheaper in rural areas/small towns, but there’s generally greater distances to travel for basic services–food, health care, schooling, etc.
My deepest sympathies to UK residents working to thwart any projects of the amorphous Duchy of Cornwall. I’ll give my support to them by avoiding travel to UK thereby avoiding inadvertently renting a duchy owned vacation home there. I’ve plugged the academic work of John Kirkhope, U of Plymouth, re: Cornwall Duchy on this site before (Republic’s website probably has links to Kirkhope’s work). Now, I’ve found another paper on the legal nature of the duchy beast on ResearchGate
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/271060266_Time_to_Abolish_the_Duchy_of_Cornwall
Interesting to see NIMBY is international
Sounds like a case of the NIMBYs.
Easy to dismiss them with name-calling, but they have several good points. If you keep using prime agricultural land for developments, how do people eat? And, the duchy is doing nothing to make housing already there more livable and sustainable. Why not focus on that.
I do not particularly like the overuse of that word either. If they were honest most people are ‘nimbys’.
They make good points. If the roads and other infrastructure are inadequate, that is going to harm the quality of life there. Might be better to build a big housing development closer to a bigger city with more infrastructure and services.
Seems like William is looking to become the brit answer to Brad Pitt.
If they really want to address housing shortages they need to look at creating apartments and other multi unit buildings, in places which already have more infrastructure. (And yes, to be fair, the tories and their toadies have been undermining infrastructure for some time now.)
I won’t pretend to know the ins and outs of the planned development and the objections to it but I imagine it’s going ahead because William does not care enough to look into it and is content to continue with all the plans laid by Charles. He’s too busy with the school run to create his own plans for the Duchy.
Let’s look at this objectively. It’s not a case of nimbyism. There is a need for doctors and dentists, bus routes (with actual buses) roads that aren’t just one long pot hole schools and staff for all of them. Plus just look at the cost of living crisis in the UK, that’s down to brexit and not being able to grow enough of our own fruit and vegies. They are trying to build these houses on agricultural land and ancient woodland, when there is plenty of other options in the area. No, they won’t build anywhere else because they got the land cheap, and there will be massive tax advantages to THEM, Just take a look at Cornwall, Tennant farmers pay rent to billy, Billy gets so much of the stock, the stock gets sold to supermarkets under the Dutchy banner, so, money, money, money to billy. But another BIG factor is the flood planes will affect that area in faversham! And if you cut down to many trees, rain water changes from a stream, meandering through the trees, to a wall of water sweeping away things in its path, just like what happened on the A38 not far from where I live
Well put.
Mary Pester, when a big development wants to be done here, there is an EIS (Environmental Impact Statement) which addresses all of the concerns you listed and more. Why isn’t that done there?
In my state, we have the State Environmental Protection Act that must be done. It’s more strict than the federal EIS.
Curious to know what state you live in. I work for the feds in environmental resource management & am currently an EIS Coordinator. This stuff is complicated as all get out & I cannot imagine a more complicated or more strict state environmental process. Maybe–maybe–California. I have worked in that state and I know, even as feds, we had to take state environmental rules into consideration.
All good points. I think the people who live there ought to have a say. In America the Almighty dollar speaks loudest, I guess in Britain it’s the Almighty King
Another cash grab by KC111 and Willbur. The thing that’s most egregious is the residents of the Duchy towns can’t even buy their own homes for the most part, they have to take out leases. Charles actually vetted three parliamentary acts that have prevented Duchy residents from buying their own homes for decades. This has created a situation where residents are now living in homes that have neither diminishing or no financial value. They can’t even borrow against their homes to pay for other necessary things. That is sickening.
Jaded – Interesting to see comment on here by someone a bit savvier than most about true nature of Duchy of Cornwall (also Lancaster). The power behind these duchies is way beyond cra-cra (they get their own Attorneys General? 😳) I’ve posted a link to researchgate paper above if you’re interested.
I assume that William is providing the same presence, management, and leadership within the Duchy that he’s brought to his public duties as the PoW. So, the competent staff that Charles installed are probably carrying forward with all the projects started under the previous regime. William will let it run along on its own momentum hoping that he can take credit, unless the push back gets too uncomfortable for him personally.
The population is growing so we need to build new houses. Part of the reason that housing has gotten so expensive is that there just isn’t enough. There’s more demand than supply, and it’s a crisis. Two million+ housing units that should have been built over the last two decades, weren’t. NIMBY-ism is a large part of why things have gotten so bad today. Refusing development is just as harmful as badly planned development, but the effects are hidden as the status quo. Both choices can have devastating long-term consequences.
Rnot, the way that’s addressed is for the development to be reduced and all of the environmental factors addressed. I think going for agricultural land is a huge mistake in a world that needs more food. They could and should choose another piece of land that’s not agricultural and make sure they have apartment buildings included.
Let’s say all those documentaries and articles from credible sources that the duchy blocks buying freeholds (when you own the land your house is on), renting out, or adding heating via boilers (an issue 10 years ago) are not true. Putting that to a side as to why this is problematic.
Then:
There are further issues of the duchy buying prime land that should be developed or used by the “plebs”.
Once bought, it is in the royal fold, in that the duchy has been acting as a commercial entity when it wants and needs to, but an out of bounds royal estate when it wants or needs to. It is detailed very thoroughly in a documentary about how they act as a commercial company, but when asked to disclose taxes or things that normal commercial companies have to do (like diversity, equity etc) they wave the royal feck you people, dont question us about it.
They should not, at any point or turn be buying an land that could be used by the norms. It is wrong because the money they have to spend and that allows them to build successful business start from money they take from the country.
or even worse “donated” by out of country rich and powerful people (like the whole charlie foundation scandal with the suitcases full of cash).
Given that William has 0 plan, they really should stick to Charles’ plans.
I really can’t say if this is a bad plan, but I have more confidence in Chucky and his advisors than Willy, because he definitely won’t put in the work and effort to learn and material at hand.
Lau, they should be looking at the issues that Mary Pester raised above. Who does it help when you create all kinds of problems? The Windsors.
I haven’t heard anybody in UK leadership talk about the sewage getting into the water supply-I mean raw sewage every day-they better correct this or many people will become ill