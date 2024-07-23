George Clooney just endorsed VP Kamala Harris & praised President Biden

Y’all can try to gaslight me in the comments all you want, but I remember how the “Biden should step down” movement was inextricably linked to the “Kamala Harris shouldn’t be our replacement candidate when Biden steps down” movement. Back in those days, just last week in fact, a steady stream of Democrats were pitching an open “mini-primary” which would be decided at the Democratic National Convention. When George Clooney trashed President Biden and dreamt of a mini-primary in his New York Times op-ed, he wrote:
We Democrats have a very exciting bench. We don’t anoint leaders or fall sway to a cult of personality; we vote for a president. We can easily foresee a group of several strong Democrats stepping forward to stand and tell us why they’re best qualified to lead this country and take on some of the deeply concerning trends we’re seeing from the revenge tour that Donald Trump calls a presidential campaign. Let’s hear from Wes Moore and Kamala Harris and Gretchen Whitmer and Gavin Newsom and Andy Beshear and J.B. Pritzker and others. Let’s agree that the candidates not attack one another but, in the short time we have, focus on what will make this country soar. Then we could go into the Democratic convention next month and figure it out.
He didn’t even respect Vice President Kamala Harris enough to refer to her with her title. He and many other Democrats were perfectly willing to throw her out as they maneuvered against President Biden, which is one of the huge reasons why there was so much panic and confusion. There was the sense that VP Harris was being pushed aside too and that the 14 million primary votes were about to be erased. Well, George Clooney has decided to chime in again now that President Biden has stepped aside and VP Harris has been instantaneously endorsed and embraced by Democrats as their nominee.
In a statement to CNN, actor/Democratic fundraiser George Clooney endorses VP Kamala Harris:
“President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 23, 2024
George better throw an eight-figure check at VP Harris’s campaign, that’s all I’ll say. Kamala Harris better be swimming in Casamigos cash. It’s remarkable that all of the people who spent weeks publicly trashing President Biden as a senile old fart are now like “but of course he’s the greatest American ever!” I hope George has an interesting time promoting his new movie with his dear friend Brad Pitt, a man credibly accused of domestic abuse.
Well bless his heart…🤬
George Clooney, you are dead to me. I don’t know him.
We are forgetting someone Abigail Disney( Yes that Disney) was also leading the charge on this one.What George and Abigail have in common. Two rich prats that think because they have more money than most of us and can use it to ignore the will of the people for their own personal agenda.
Yup!
F********************k George Clooney
I will forever side-eye the hell out of this man.
uneducated nepo baby – not even the best character on the facts of life. he shouldn’t have this much control.
I will forever side-eye him, too! He lost credibility with me a long time ago, but with Biden, I am done. George Clowney can have several seats! F**k him forever
+1000
Another Biden detractor who has lost credibility.
Never thought I’d think of George Clooney as a jerk. But here I am !
This is going to sound so dumb, but ever since I’ve watched that American Dad episode where Francine is consumed with her hatred for George Clooney, I’ve been “I can definitely see him having a smug, punchable face”.
Who would’ve thought LMAOOOO!
I LOVE that episode!
Yep! Not forgiven.
100%. Sit TF down, George Clooney.
G-d right about that eight-figure check! And no, you’re not wrong—the billionaire boys club was totally planning to bypass Kamala.
Clooney didn’t even mention VP Harris first!!! He comes up with this Wes Moore dude no one’s ever heard of to lead his wish list. Arghh!
I was mad enough to spit nails over that.
Plenty of people have heard of Wes Moore. He is a rising star in the Democratic party and would be a fine VP pick for Madam President.
LOL, he’s the democratic governor of Maryland. Before that he was the head of the Robin Hood Foundation and before that I start to lose track. He wrote a very good book called The Other Wes Moore about another baltimore boy named Wes Moore who had a very different outcome from him.
he’s one to watch, he was a captain in the army and served in Afghanistan and is very good at delivering the message (he posted a picture with Harris and a comment about how president of the United states was a “Black job” to mock Trump and people are losing their minds over it….)
But this is not his time. He just got elected governor in Nov 2022.
The Other Wes Moore is one of my most recommended reads.
My mom made me read The Other Wes Moore when I was in high school and I genuinely think it was a pivotal moment in my life. Great book and highly recommend!
Governor of Maryland. Seems like a good guy? And he may be a rising star but I wouldn’t have listed him in front of VP Harris like George did. Like come on.
I remember right after the debate watching these pundits talk not only about getting rid of Biden but immediately dismissing ANY thought of Harris running and saying, “she can get a seat on the Supreme Court” as a consolation prize. It was so patronizing and disrespectful. They could have orchestrated this coup a year ago in private when there would have been less panic to the American (and world) public but no, they went public not only creating chaos for a few weeks but giving Republicans ammunition in their political fight against the Democrats. She has now earned enough delegates to be the presumed nominee and that is thanks to Biden who knew the American public and Democratic Party did not want to be on this roller coaster ride any longer.
He couldn’t even add anything complimentary about her performance as VP.
F*ck George Clooney.
I’m with you, this man is dead to me.
Yeah, that’s what’s making me scratch my head at a lot of the comments. Very few of the big wigs calling for Biden to step down were also openly calling for Haris to be the nominee, and that was one of the things that had many of us (including myself!) panicking over the idea of Biden stepping down. There didn’t seem to be a plan. They didn’t even have a “pl” to quote Friends.
Everyone here likes to cite Christopher Bouzy so I’ll point out that he just made the exact same point on X.
So far, this is all playing out really well and i’m excited for a Harris candidacy and presidency. But let’s not act like this was always the plan and the party leaders expected this huge outpouring of support for VP Harris.
That is exactly what was sending me over the edge. There was no plan! Thank god things turned out the way they did but it was no thanks to Clooney.
It was a masterstroke by Biden when he immediately endorsed Harris. Painted a lot of these folks into a corner.
It was outsiders who didn’t want VP Harris to head the ticket. Insiders all knew it had to be her, even if they grudgingly (looking at Pelosi) admitted it.
It was really the only way to honor that primary vote, even if I’m still decidedly nervous about her chances as a WoC running for office. I know this country too well to trust it. Pretty much the only good thing that came out of this was how fast everybody closed ranks behind her.
“Very few of the big wigs calling for Biden to step down were also openly calling for Haris to be the nominee”
This exactly!
He can go jump in a lake with his abuser friend brad pitt
Brad “went to rehab” and “feels bad” about abusing his wife and children. Apparently, that’s enough for George Clooney.
So I’ll say what I said earlier. I’d like to see him write a whole nyt article twice as long as the one he wrote last week. And it better be praising VP Harris. I’m still waiting. One sentence to CNN ain’t gonna cut it. I’m gonna need to hear a lot more from him about supporting VP Harris and I’d like to know the size of the check.
F*ck that guy.
F George Clooney. I won’t forget what he did anytime soon. He and others were 100% trying to bypass VP Kamala Harris.
May he rot in the hell I don’t believe in.
(It’s only politics and bad drivers that make me wish I had the ability to smite with lightning.)
He’d better throw mucho Casamigos dinero at the campaign.
IDGAF what this guy has to say, Run back to your Italian lake house, and take your abusive #BradPittIsAnAbuser BFF!
Efffffff George Clooney. Keep your money. Find out how unimportant you are.
This guy is a jerk and is just trying to save face because everyone hates him now. Screw him.
Old George there forgot that President Biden plays the long game and plays it very very well. I can see him sitting in the Oval Office just watching and waiting and making his move at the exact right moment. Grand Chess Master in politics, yep
Just a theory of mine, but I believe (again just my personal opinion) that he knew after the debate that he would be stepping aside, just needed to have the conversation with his family first. I imagine the conversation with VP Harris was intense because he knew exactly what she was in for, but he has kept her in the loop and by his side from day 1, preparing her for the inevitable. She has a brilliant teacher.
I, too, think the decision for President Biden to step down was made somewhat earlier and that they strategically waited until after the RNC in order to force the repubs to lock into choices based on an opposition pairing (Biden/Harris) that doesn’t exist anymore.
It also had the added benefit of generating incredible momentum closer to the DNC and the election itself.
Just conjecture on my part.
I think like Susan Sarandon he should just stfu. Will not watch whatever he is in or directs or produces. He is dead to me.
“Y’all can try to gaslight me in the comments all you want,” I don’t think anyone is gaslighting you @Kaiser. I respect you so much and I appreciate your voice and how both you and @Celebitchy have given us a safe place to vent, celebrate and share. I do think folks respectfully disagreeing with some of your thoughts during this entire process.
Clooney not calling for Madam Vice President to be the nominee says so much as well as the other house and senate members. Someone helped me to see that they are glad that he has come around and that even though grassroots donation have flowed in, his money will be helpful too. He can still kick rocks in whatever estate he lives in.
Respectfully, I do think some of the “Kamala was always the way” commenters are being a little gaslight-y. I know I wouldn’t have felt so tense and worried if there had been any indication whatsoever that a) there was a plan and b) it included Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket. Even my friend who is very involved in SF Democratic Party politics was talking about keeping Harris on as VP and putting another white man at the top of the ticket. Perhaps it was all kept very close at the upper echelons of the party, but all the people leaking like sieves — including those close to Pelosi and Obama — were skipping over Harris.
@salmonpuff exactly. It did not play out like that over the past few weeks. Now that she’s literally raised hundreds of millions of dollars in less than 48 hours of course everyone is all “it was always Harris.” but it was not. Joy Ann Reid said a similar thing last night – that Pelosi, Schumer and Obama were not looking at Harris as the replacement.
There’s a reason Biden named her so quickly and yes it was to shore up support, but it also cut off the opportunity for someone else to come forward.
We won’t forget. We need to focus on beating Trump who is leading in the polls. I’m steeling myself for the racism and misogyny from the GOP. We have to focus on women’s rights, and keeping a treasonous convicted felon and adjudicated rapist from reaching office. Send money George 💰
He can f@ck all the way off. Now go promote your sh@tty movie with your problematic bro and leave us alone.
I cannot believe how badly Clooney treated Biden. He humiliated Biden publicly and right in the middle of the NATO summit. I will never see Clooney the same way again. He is callous, calculating, and arrogant. Keep your money asshole, we got it from here. We don’t want you around.
The Biden administration did the same to his wife around 2 months ago. Turnaround is fair play : )
Kaiser hugs. People are trying to gaslight. Heck Joy Ann Reid flat out said last night Obama, Pelosi, and others were behind pushing out Biden and they did not want Harris. People need to accept that some of their heroes have clay feet. And that Biden addressing the nation is going to hopefully help heal the Democratic party cause tons of people don’t want to vote right now.
No it’s the opposite: Biden dropping out has energized the voting base. Everything feels different, new, and hopeful now–very reminiscent of the Obama era.
Kamala is gonna deliver and we’ll have Biden to partially thank for that.
Spot on!
I’m with you, Kitten. This is how I feel exactly. I would have voted for Biden without question, but I do feel like Kamala is the better choice long-term. I’ve always liked her.
Kitten, Whether you like it or not, what was done was not because Biden wanted to go. A bunch of billionaires (some are still saying they won’t donate) did not want Kamala Harris! I am Black! I wanted Kamala in 2020. Quit trying to lie to people because you are turning off Black people who saw this is for what it was.
Obama is a snake and so is Pelosi, Schumer. It’s accurate reporting these fools wanted a blitz primary and they wanted some white man no one vetted. They didn’t want Kamala cause she wasn’t polling better than Trump. And the NYT put out a poll a few hours ago showing how “poorly she is doing.” I am glad everyone is excited. I hope that turns into voting since once again white women are not moving much in the needle there. Black people, young people, etc. are, white women and white men are not. So you all should go talk to your white friends and quit acting like this didn’t leave a bitter taste in people’s mouth.
Biden is addressing the nation from what I am told because Biden Dems don’t want to vote. That is going to mess up the down ballot races. Heck, the CA dems are threatening to write in Katie Porter. Get off of Celebitchy and actually read and see what people are feeling right now.
The whole Biden needs to step down thing would never have happened if his VP was a white man. The whole plot was an attempt to prevent the WoC from becoming president. And Biden checkmated them all.
👏👏👏👏👏
Thank you! It’s what even Lawrence freaking O’Donnell said. I love that upthread people ignored that Joy Ann Reid called this crap out the other day and said the Dems need a reckoning over this.
Another public endorsement for Harris, good! But Clooney doesn’t owe her (or anyone else) an eight figure check of his own money. It’s lovely to donate, but an entirely voluntary act. If he wants to donate, good. If he doesn’t, good. If he would have preferred an open convention, good. If he endorses Kamala, also good. It’s still all pointing to what I subjectively see as the best party to vote for.
Clooney needs to shut his rich fuck cakehole. He did that disgusting NYT piece because he wanted BOTH Biden and Harris out. He can fuck right off back to his comfortable life in Italy and stay out of politics for a good long while.
He’s meddling in decisions that have no impact on him. He won’t even live in the country, but wants to affect how politics are played out in the US.
You and me both Kaiser. You’re not gonna gaslight me on this. And I have a long memory.
But I wasn’t giving him the time of day for platforming Brad Pitt, so this is no love lost.
Anyway, I see you George.
I, for one, do not care what George Clooney thinks, says, or does. And who asked for his opinion? The republicans are using his talking points about anointing leaders to attack the VP, so thanks for nothing, Clooney.
IMO This whole thing is about winning, not about ethics, loyalty etc. Biden didn’t seem to have a path to victory. As a never-trump, all I’d care about is a candidate that has money to campaign and excites people enough to get out there and vote.
Clooney and Pelosi giving us even more proof of their callousness and ruthlessness in the past few days. (As if we needed more proof). I hope people will never forget the damage they caused to democracy in the last few days. The idea that people just wanted to bypass Kamala all together is crazy. I know the conspiracy crazies thought it was because they wanted Newsom up there but Im glad they at least understood that anything but standing by Harris would make them look even worse. As is, those two are off my book.
Look, I wanted Biden to step aside because I believed he was on track to lose massively and take many good people with him. And I said so here multiple times. I disagreed with some of you (including Kaiser) obviously. But if we can’t disagree and still come together in the end, we really have lost the plot. That said, Clooney’s rather condescending dismissal of VP Harris was pretty insulting to say the least. I always wanted her to be the president’s replacement on the ticket and never seriously thought of anyone else. I thought the contest should be for her running mate. Fortunately, that’s exactly what’s happened.
Kamala Harris is overwhelmingly prepared for this job and to campaign for it. The only job description for VP is to be prepared to take over at a moment’s notice. She has done this for three and a half years. Now is clearly her time. More importantly, which I haven’t seen mentioned anywhere, at this time of threats to democracy all over the world and energized tyrants like Putin and Xi, Kamala Harris is far more qualified in foreign policy and national security than any governor, no matter how excellent, could ever be.
George needs to drop big money on the Democrats yesterday. Will never forgive him for turning on Biden so publicly. Asshole.
“We can easily foresee a group of several strong Democrats stepping forward to stand and tell us why they’re best qualified…”
THIS. The attempted gaslighting has been unreal. Do these rich asshats believe we are unable to read words?! I am of an age to have loved George Clooney since Facts of Life. But now… he can fuck all the way off and then fuck off some more.
F**k him!!! Go back to your European mansions Clooney!
Yeah between his love for his domestic abuser buddy Brad Pitt, and his glib (at best) political machinations, I look forward to putting him on the list of bros who will never get another cent from me. Seriously, we should’ve never let men learn how to read.
Forever agree with Kaiser on this. Why did George suddenly leave Italy anyway.
To heck with him and his precious decision. I have no respect for him and will never watch his work, he and Pitt can both kick rocks.
Just a theory:
Biden was totally behind Harris to be President after him. When he decided to run again, he was aware his health might be a problem at some point. But he also knew about the resistance of some Dems, including donors, to Harris as the candidate–mainly because they didn’t think she could win. If he didn’t run, the primaries might choose someone else.
Trump must be defeated. Period. Biden ran until he saw Harris had a better chance to defeat Trump than he did, and likely better than anyone else. Then he waited for the optimal time, after the Trump convention, before the Dem convention, still time to switch.
And here we are. Harris runs for President & the party (mostly) unites behind her & Joe is praised for putting country first. Maybe just as last year he saw things could play out?
His wife was among those who worked with the ICC to issue warrants against Netanyahu and his cabinet. That’s why he won’t openly endorse her. They don’t support the administration as a whole, which, okay, I get it, but I come back to: and what exactly do you think we can do about that at this point? There isn’t time to f*ck around with fascism knocking at the door.
Sorry, as a woman and a minority, I’m not being a sacrificial lamb for people who think a country teetering on the edge of fascism is a good time to utilize voting apathy to make a point. Most of us are not millionaires who can up and leave the country at a moment’s notice.
great comment @Veronica S.
I hate being a Clooney truther… never got his appeal… but after the Biden administration made things “dangerous” for Amal, George still showed up to a big fundraiser to raise cash for Biden’s campaign.
But given the NYT article he was clearly stewing LOL!
I will never forgive him and I will never forget
To think this man drops statements this influential without guidance from those top in the party is near-sighted and myopic. His original piece was worded the way it needed to do what it needed to do. It came at a pivotal time before the RNC. Why would he give a gigantic blueprint to tom, dick and harry about what the party was planning to do? Why do the American people feel as if they are getting all of the master strokes now? Out here blasting Clooney when his money and connections is what’s making it possible for the Dem ticket to not be DOA.