George Clooney just endorsed VP Kamala Harris & praised President Biden

Y’all can try to gaslight me in the comments all you want, but I remember how the “Biden should step down” movement was inextricably linked to the “Kamala Harris shouldn’t be our replacement candidate when Biden steps down” movement. Back in those days, just last week in fact, a steady stream of Democrats were pitching an open “mini-primary” which would be decided at the Democratic National Convention. When George Clooney trashed President Biden and dreamt of a mini-primary in his New York Times op-ed, he wrote:

We Democrats have a very exciting bench. We don’t anoint leaders or fall sway to a cult of personality; we vote for a president. We can easily foresee a group of several strong Democrats stepping forward to stand and tell us why they’re best qualified to lead this country and take on some of the deeply concerning trends we’re seeing from the revenge tour that Donald Trump calls a presidential campaign. Let’s hear from Wes Moore and Kamala Harris and Gretchen Whitmer and Gavin Newsom and Andy Beshear and J.B. Pritzker and others. Let’s agree that the candidates not attack one another but, in the short time we have, focus on what will make this country soar. Then we could go into the Democratic convention next month and figure it out.

[From The NY Times]

He didn’t even respect Vice President Kamala Harris enough to refer to her with her title. He and many other Democrats were perfectly willing to throw her out as they maneuvered against President Biden, which is one of the huge reasons why there was so much panic and confusion. There was the sense that VP Harris was being pushed aside too and that the 14 million primary votes were about to be erased. Well, George Clooney has decided to chime in again now that President Biden has stepped aside and VP Harris has been instantaneously endorsed and embraced by Democrats as their nominee.

In a statement to CNN, actor/Democratic fundraiser George Clooney endorses VP Kamala Harris: “President Biden has shown what true leadership is. He’s saving democracy once again. We’re all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.” — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 23, 2024

George better throw an eight-figure check at VP Harris’s campaign, that’s all I’ll say. Kamala Harris better be swimming in Casamigos cash. It’s remarkable that all of the people who spent weeks publicly trashing President Biden as a senile old fart are now like “but of course he’s the greatest American ever!” I hope George has an interesting time promoting his new movie with his dear friend Brad Pitt, a man credibly accused of domestic abuse.