Gary Janetti: It’s not socially acceptable to wear sweatpants on a plane



Alright, bitches, when it comes to traveling, it’s comfort over style, right? Like, who wants to sit on an airplane, especially a long plane ride, while dressed in their Sunday best? Heck, who wants to sit on any flight while dressed to the nines in ful l makeup? Well, Gary Janetti, who is famous for jokingly impersonating a child and then attributing some pretty bitchy sh-t to that child’s made-up persona, has some thoughts about what one should wear when they travel. According to Gary, who made this observation in his own voice, it’s not “socially acceptable” to wear sweatpants on an airplane. In an interview with ABC News’ Lindsay Davis last week, Janetti claimed that people who wear sweatpants on a plane “look like they have the flu.”

The We Are Experiencing a Slight Delay author, 58

“Sweatpants on an airplane?” Davis first asks him, to which he immediately responds: “Yeah, no.”

“Why? That’s totally me,” she says.

“It looks like, at the airport, too many people are on day five of the flu. Like they’ve been in bed for a week. How comfortable do you have to be to get on a three-hour flight? I mean, I don’t know,” Janetti answers. “You can have pants that button or a shirt that buttons.”

After thinking about it for a second, the writer and producer admits there may be one scenario in which sweatpants could be acceptable.

“I feel like you can put sweatpants on if you’re going to bed on the plane,” he says. “Overnight flights, yes. I’ll give you that.”

Janetti’s opinion appeared to strike a nerve in the comments section on TikTok – which was captioned, “Is wearing sweatpants on an airplane socially acceptable?” – as some argued that it shouldn’t matter to others what you’re wearing while you travel.

“I need to be comfortable on a flight and ppl need to mind their own business,” one person wrote, followed by another adding, “I’m sorry, if I’m not getting leg room on my flight I’m not dressing up for it either.”

Others were in firm support of Janetti’s controversial statement.

“I agree it looks like a pajama party on the plane,” one comment read, followed by another that said, “I’m with him. I find it tacky when people fly in sweats or pajamas.”

One user claimed that people who wear sweatpants “have lost all sense of decency” and that they “have no class anymore.”

Despite the backlash that sweats make travelers look disheveled, stars like Sydney Sweeney and Kim Kardashian are among the many celebrities who have rocked the comfy airport attire.