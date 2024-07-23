A BBC reporter is still complaining & lying about Duchess Meghan, years later

In the Harry & Meghan Netflix series, the Duchess of Sussex spoke briefly about their late 2017 engagement announcement and how Kensington Palace organized the “engagement interview” right after the engagement photocall. KP organized the whole rollout and Meghan indicated that she felt very “managed” by the palace, especially considering (as we know now) that the palace did next to nothing to help her in the previous year, and they were working against her interests, all while Meghan tried to follow a lot of rules which seemed set up specifically for her. In the Netflix series, Meghan remarked that the BBC engagement interview was an “orchestrated reality show… We weren’t allowed to tell our story… it was, you know, rehearsed.” Well, the woman who conducted the engagement interview is being an a–hole about that, years later.
When the Duchess of Sussex aimed a volley of bombshells at the Royal Family in her Netflix ‘docu-series’ with Prince Harry in 2022, one of those caught by flying shrapnel was Mishal Husain. The BBC star had conducted the television interview broadcast after Meghan’s engagement to Prince Harry was announced five years earlier. The former actress suggested that Husain’s sit-down with the couple had been an ‘orchestrated reality show’.
To add insult to injury, Meghan complained that the distinguished Radio 4 presenter ‘wasn’t empathetic enough, wasn’t warm enough’ to conduct the interview, according to a senior royal source. It was said that Meghan would have preferred her fellow American Oprah Winfrey to have been selected for the job.
Now, however, the usually mild-mannered Husain has been moved to respond to the Duchess of Sussex’s criticism.
She suggests that the attack left her bewildered. And, far from Meghan being the naive victim of some co-ordinated Establishment plot, she and Harry appeared to have given much thought to what they would say about their plans.
‘When the Duchess of Sussex said that my engagement interview with her and Harry was an ‘orchestrated reality show’ I didn’t know what to make of it,’ Husain writes in the August issue of Saga magazine. ‘They seemed to have thought through what their new lives would be like and what marriage would mean for her life in particular.’
Husain adds that there was no hint of the trouble to come.
‘There was nothing that pointed to what would happen,’ she says. ‘It was two people who were full of joy in each other and life.’
After the Netflix broadcast, Husain borrowed a phrase from Queen Elizabeth’s response to Meghan’s allegations of racism within the Royal Family. ‘Recollections may vary,’ Husain said wryly on the Today programme.
[From The Daily Mail]
Is Mishal Husain stupid? She’s clearly too stupid to understand that Meghan felt stage-managed by the palace, that the palace idiots basically wrote a script for Meghan and she had to stick to certain talking points in the engagement interview. You know, the same palace idiots who are still lying to Richard Eden about how Meghan “complained” that Husain “wasn’t empathetic enough, wasn’t warm enough” and that Meghan wanted OPRAH to conduct the interview? The lies these people tell, and the lies they’re still telling SEVEN YEARS LATER. I have to say this, and don’t hate me British peeps, but it’s absolutely bonkers that Meghan still lives rent-free in the heads of so many British journalists, columnists and the entire f–king royal establishment.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, BBC screenshots.
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a photo call at Kensington Palace to mark their engagement,Image: 356258159, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: John Rainford / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a photo call at Kensington Palace to mark their engagement,Image: 356258211, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: John Rainford / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm their engagement. Broadcast on BBC News,Image: 356310138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Henry of Wales,Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm their engagement. Broadcast on BBC News,Image: 356310145, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Henry of Wales,Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm their engagement. Broadcast on BBC News,Image: 356310148, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Henry of Wales,Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm their engagement. Broadcast on BBC News,Image: 356310149, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Henry of Wales,Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
HRH Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle annouce their engagement, 27th November 2017,Image: 507734434, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Amanda Rose / Avalon
Harry and Meghan can play the recollections may vary card too.
“And, far from Meghan being the naive victim of some co-ordinated Establishment plot, she and Harry appeared to have given much thought to what they would say about their plans.” Does she not realize that this statement supports what Meghan said about it being orchestrated?
My thought as well. Thank you for validating Meghan, Mishal, as you are apparently not bright enough to land the barbs you think you are landing. Someone who can’t decipher the clear words of someone else should probably not be a journalist, although I think the word “journalist” applies to so few in England.
Exactly….her two statements there are contradictory. Meghan was the victim of some co-ordinated Establishment plot, its why she appeared to have given a lot of thought to what they would say – the whole interview was orchestrated.
LOL right???
We know nothing BRF disapproves got published or televised. BRF intervened and cut off some section of a documentary before, after getting a before-air video of the doc. There is no way the engagement interview isn’t scripted reality show. They knew the questions and told Meghan what to do, what to say. I am sure they did the same to Kate too. This reporter is either stupid or playing stupid to trick us. We have seen what is going on over there. They like to pretend above-it, but BRF is the oldest reality show we have watched.
Mishal Husain is not a BBC “star”. Stars are well-known just by their name and face. Her only claim to fame is being granted the coveted engagement announcement interview, and she clearly intends to milk that for all its worth and be used the the gutter UK press as a stick to beat Meghan with years later. Nobody, least of all Meghan, criticised this woman’s interview or accused her of anything and she knows it. If she was such a star, she wouldn’t still be dining out on a 7-year-old interview today. Bills must be piling up.
Mishal Husain did take care of some of the debates during the last general election and I honestly thought that she had done quite well. I genuinely don’t know what to think about her feeling the need to still talk about that engagement interview years after the facts and with the DM as well. So weird.
I agree Mishal is an experienced journalist and this is weird.
Do you think this might be preparing the ground for a soft focus interview for Khate princess of wails? I can see the headlines “H&Ms tough interviewer sits down Khate who opens up about her dramatic year.”
Actually she is one of the best known faces of UK news. You might not like this interview but Hussain is a generally well known and well respected news journalist.
And she makes enough money not to have to dine on any interview.
All that acclaim yet in the current state of the world she has nothing better to discuss than a 7 year old fluff interview?
@Sid
Precisely!
Some onlookers may only be able to see whats presented for viewing but remain clueless about their idol’s heavy feet of clay. Mishal clearly has some demons she’s grappling with ……….. bcos thats the only explanation for this embarrassing recall.
I think Maureen is Meghan’s greatest fan. That interview was, what 6 or 7 hears ago? Also, the leftovers are pretty much hibernating for the summer, and even when they’re not, there is nothing but puff pieces. Regarding this issue though, I thought watching the engagement interview at the time, that the interviewer was cold and distant and mean. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but there was a very good body language YouTube video done by a Scandinavian guy. He said the same thing about that interviewer – that she was the wrong person to be conducting an interview of a couple who was so in love. I think she heard that complaint from many folks and decided to attribute it to Meghan. Because, why not. Also, I remember how they kept the cameras rolling after the interviewer left the room, then aired the footage. Why? Anyway, she’s out for he 15 seconds of fame. She can crawl back to her life of “no one cares who you are unless you’re talking about Meghan.”
Does anyone still care? Lmao I don’t think the people who hate them will stop hating them and those who like them will stop liking them because of stupid lies like this.
It is slow royal news day. I saw an article about “Will will never forgive Harry” last week 😂😂
They have to rehash old stuff because that’s all they have. This trying to make Meg look bad is not working. Their missing leftover who came back did not get the attention they thought she would. She wasn’t missed people just wanted proof of life that is all. So now they are continuing with Meg is bad. The only ones listening are in their little bubble. The world knows and sees the truth.
At this point in this couples journey, pretty sure they are without care for what the gutter press spews. They are too busy focusing on the present and their children. The gutter press brigade have only the fleeting moments Meghan was in the UK to focus their ire on. Digging up old interviews from 7 years ago to discuss let’s you know how disappointed they are that Meghan escaped. And she pays them dust now.
The part left out ; how much was Mishal paid to say this and who orchestrated her script?
Excellent.
They’re really suffering for content aren’t they? Almost a decade later and they trot this out.
So interesting that this is coming up now, right when I’m rewatching Harry and Meghan on Netflix! In fact, last night I watched the exact episode where they talk about the engagement interview, the “scripted reality show”.
Dear rats 🐀 it’s been almost five years since she left that island per your request now it’s time to let it go and move on. Remember what you said back in 2019 “If Meghan doesn’t like to be criticized she should go home”
They’ll never let it go because they think Harry is setting up a rival court in California and that he’s trying to usurp them for the British crown and that Harry will be king and Meghan will be queen and that Will and Kate will have to be in the dungeon until they are saved by a magical dragon or some sh$%.
It really is bonkers that the tabloids are continuing this hate saga after all these years and stirring the Brit haters to still be spewing their hate.
The Brit’s that I do know are so much more than this foolishness.
Move on!
So much for a change of government to tone down the hate😳.. I am so tired of these hateful people, this isn’t journalism and it is far from professional they should be ashamed.
Yeah, it seems pretty clear that Meghan was talking about the palace managing it. Bc they had a story about how they met that they dictated. They wanted them to leave out the Snapchat part and the date at soho house. Nowhere did Meghan say that this reporter was not empathetic enough. And yet this bbc reporter is just believing what palace sources are saying via Richard Eden, a tabloid writer! The way the entirety of the BM buys into tabloid bullshit is what is scary. This is supposed to be a bbc reporter and yet she’s believing that Meghan said something about her just bc a bunch of people who have a grudge against Megan said so. Come on now.
Desperate times, eh? H and M have effectively starved the British media for content so they are reduced to picking over rehashed scraps from a two-years-old tv series about a 7-years-old interview. If only they had anything or anyone else to write about…
It tickles me that she wrote this in Saga Magazine. It’s the never ending saga between H&M and the tabloid press. I don’t know where Saga magazine falls on the spectrum or why the interviewer from back then is bringing this up 7 years later but knock yourself out, it’s very much ‘whatevs’ at this point.
Saga is a magazine for OAPs/Seniors it it full of stories about pensions, retirement cruises, activities you can do with your grandchildren etc… Strange place to rant about an interview that happened years ago.
I think she lives rent free in their head after so many years because they thought they knew how she’d react They thought if they rejected her she’d bow down and chase them and beg their approval. Instead they rejected her and she said ok, deuces and left. Then to add insult to injury she took the best part of the RF with her
To be fair to Mishal, I imagine that the commissioning editor as Saga Magazine asked her to comment on it in her piece. Though as an adult and a professional she could have said no.
This is pathetic.
Meghan is a private citizen living in the United States, rota folks. She doesn’t think about you and you should stop obsessing over her.
These are old comments from Mishal that came out when the docuseries came out in 2022 so just being rehashed now & being presented as new.
People at the BBC & channel 4 have said the palace demand to know what questions will be asked in interviews & apparently it was unprecedented for Andrew’s interview with Emily Maithlis to have similar demands. so it’s clear in an engagement interview the palace would have coordinated what H&M would be asked & what was said. The palace wouldn’t have wanted the IG post to be mentioned lol so that’s clearly what Meghan referred to.
I agree with above comment 22. I’m pretty sure the comments in quotes are ones that she made immediately after the doc came out. Which when you read them in isolation are really not harsh or critical., She seems confused or she had been told that Meghan and Harry had said she had orchestrated the interview. It came across to me like she was defending herself against what she thought was an accusation against her specifically. It was poor judgement and poor ethics as a journalist if she had not seen the actual comments herself and was responding to what she had been told. They have repackage those as if they are recent. The “she suggests” comments are not in quotes which indicates to me that they are made up by Eden. He pulled something similar with Tessy Ojo. The woman who runs the Diana Award. He claimed that she had “suggested” or “indicated” the award would “bring the brothers together”: ” heal the rift” and other BS. She called him out on twitter and told him to remove the article because she had said no such thing. She had only commented that the Award would continue to be supported by both brothers. The article was taken down.
I meant to say that the comments in quotes are very similar to the ones she made immediately after the doc came out. So nothing new or different to the saga quote to me. Eden IMO put a more bitter spin on it. And Sykes is taking Meghan’s comments out of context and acting as if she was talking about BBC instead of the palace aides. But in general I agree that the fact that she is talking about this all these years later shows that the only way these people can get interest is by using Harry and Meghan
Is that Mishal didn’t watch the documentary? She should more upset that she wasn’t getting the true story and that the Palace made Harry and Meghan withhold the truth about how they met from her.
I guess her biography’s not selling too well? Quickest way to get attention for her book, latch onto the Duchess or say something critical about her.
Is this because of the Birmingham announcement? Is this Britain trying to stir things up about Meghan again? Can’t they rest? They have three years. This was what I was afraid of. However, I forgot that Harry will be in a documentary about the phone hacking, etc. Ah, well. Let those who have a heart use it, and those who have a brain use it.