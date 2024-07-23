Prince George wore a friendship bracelet in his 11th birthday photo

When I posted the new birthday portrait of Prince George yesterday, I grabbed what turned out to be the cropped image on Prince William and Kate’s Instagram account. The image on the Kensington Palace Twitter account wasn’t cropped as tightly, and you can see both of George’s hands and wrists. Look there, the eleven-year-old kid is wearing what appears to be a friendship bracelet or some kind of woven bracelet of some variety.
People Magazine suggests that George has possibly gotten into friendship bracelets via Princess Charlotte, because Charlotte is a major Swiftie. Notably, Prince William took George and Charlotte to one of Taylor Swift’s London concerts, and while they were ensconced in a VIP balcony area, I bet somewhere along the line, there were some friendship bracelets swapped with some of the other youths. So, maybe. Or maybe Charlotte just gave her brother one of her bracelets, or maybe one of George’s school friends made it for him. Who knows? One thing I will say is that the bracelet reminded me of Prince Harry, who wore bracelets and necklaces from his teenage years through adulthood. Harry loves some casual, cool accessories. So of course the Daily Beast’s Royalist column invoked Harry… but in the weirdest way possible: “Prince George’s Elegant Rebuke to Critics (Harry) of a Royal Childhood.”
Gone are the scalloped collars, short trousers, and knee-length socks that characterized so many of his childhood photographs. Instead, George, his hair neatly pushed to one side, wears a chic dark suit and a white shirt open at the neck.
However, in an unprecedentedly casual touch for a formal portrait, George is also seen wearing that perennial adolescent and pre-adolescent favorite, a handwoven bracelet on his left arm.
The telling personal detail shows photographer Princess Kate’s effortless mastery of the casual, common touch, the simple beach-side favorite of so many children eloquently pushing back against narratives arguing that the Windsor children are being brought up under unacceptable pressure.
Chief among those who have made the case that growing up in the royal bubble is harmful to children is Prince William’s estranged brother, Prince Harry. In his memoir, Spare, Harry said: “William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility.”
Yeah, as I said, the visual of George embracing the same kind of accessory his Uncle Harry wears is not giving “take that, Harry!” It actually looks like someone wanted to draw a visual comparison TO Harry. That’s all I’ll say.
Photos courtesy of the Princess of Wales/Kensington Palace, KP’s social media and Taylor Swift’s social media.
Kate does not have the common touch. Decidedly not.
Well, that’s quite a leap!
100% agree with this comment! That’s a totally ridiculous thought on Harry.
The desperation is real.
Much better photo of George in those casual clothes at the concert.
I found this bw pic to be morbid. That’s all i got. 🤷♀️
Of course growing up in the royal bubble is harmful. W&K may be doing a better job of it than Charles and Diana did, but of course its harmful. First, I think its harmful for any uber wealthy children to grow up in such a privileged bubble – some people can overcome that but a lot can’t and it results in entitlement, lack of awareness of the world around you, and a sense that you are superior because of your birth (I mean we see this with William constantly.)
Also, they’re still so young. A lot of the toxicity and negative pressure for Harry started as he got older.
And then factor in the idea that the entire system is designed to prop up george over his other two siblings – he’ll get the money, the title, the attention – and how is it not harmful?
All that said – I don’t think george wearing this bracelet means a whole lot.
I agree with you.
The bracelet?
He is a child! Let him be
A child wears a bracelet and they turn it into a hate article.. British rags always keeping it classy.
They should leave the kids out of the harmful narratives, especially since they’re all fiction.
Can’t wait for his mother to start wearing him a tigers eye necklace which he never removes
Huh. Yeah, I figured it was a callback to the TS concert. As in he got it there and wore it for the photo. I sincerely hope they aren’t going to have george or any of the other kids unknowingly copykeen Harry. That would be messed up. Although Kate has already dressed Louis in some of Harry’s hand-me-downs.
So the child isn’t being pressured because he can wear a bracelet while he is trotted out for public viewing? And PH isn’t the only one to complain about a royal childhood, so has Charles.
It seems to me that the Wales children are trotted out more than prior generations. I recall Diana and Charles sending out holiday cards with the family and first days at school an some vacation pictures. I don’t recall William and harry having birthday portraits. The quality of the photographs were of better quality in William and harry s childhood pictures
@Tessa, I don’t agree with that. W&H were more public as royal children. They have got photocalls even while on vacation. We don’t even know where the Wales children are going for vacation, if they don’t share a photo taken by Kate. I also thought Kate wanted to be the one taking their photos for more privacy. Otherwise, the children would need to have professional photoshoots. This type of birthday photos was started because Will made a deal with tabloids. They won’t try to take photos of kids in public and W&K will give them photos on special days regularly.
Kate has not taken all the photos and she is no professional . Royals have had trusted people to take photos like Snowdon and testin o. It was not always known where harry and William vacationed as children. I stand by my opinion that the Wales children of today are seen more. Diana and Charles and their children were not around for the age of social media I also think the annual portraits are a bit much.
Kate cannot pose for photos with the family and take the photo at the same time. A professional photographer is needed. Kate lacks the artistic abilities of testin o and helping out an up and coming photographer is a bonus.
I don’t think it’s a fair comparison. At the time Internet didn’t exist, the pr game was totally different, and we all know that if Diana was alive her Instagram would be fire.
@Tessa, I mean you are entitled to your opinion, but I think, it is due to recency bias. There are multiple docs about H&W’s childhood because there are many footages taken professionally by many journalists. Kate usually takes their birthday, family photos, not because she is good at it, but because of their deal with the tabloids. Also, W&K started to bring the kids more to the public events after H&M and burying of affair story. It is no doubt another demand from the tabloids.
The main difference is that Harry and William were physically pursued by paparazzi with Diana and so the brief photo calls at the start of holidays were a way to temper that insanity. Charles and Diana didn’t want them there
Laws are in place to prevent the physical chase, but William and kate now decide when to expose their kids.
I dont think Kate is good at it. It’s a shame that the royals cater to tabloids.
sevenblue is correct. W&K have hidden their children for the most part. We never saw Charlotte for a long time, save the odd photo.
It won’t do them any good as they grow up and lose the protection they currently have. Although, I’m sure there will be a negotiated agreement when they are at university, just as Willy had.
These kids are on the public purse from cradle to grave. This is how the monarchy survives by definition – succession by birthright. They are not ordinary children.
Why do the British press always feels the need to be extra weird about a child ? When it’s not Angela Levin complaining that George is showing too much emotions it’s those idiots talking about a kid wearing a friendship bracelet.
So is Sykes saying that just because George is wearing a friendship bracelet, he’s won’t be damaged by living in a royal bubble?
Yes, I really think he is saying that.
I could swear that I’ve seen Charles wearing a (red?) string bracelet in a few recent pictures. I’ll look forward to future articles on the possible meaning(s) of that as well.