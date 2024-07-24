Prince Harry will receive a $8.5 million inheritance on his 40th birthday?

Prince Harry received an inheritance from his late mother, and I believe he received the money when he turned 30. He ended up using some of that money to move to California with Meghan and Archie, as they set up their new lives. In those chaotic days in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended up signing contracts with Netflix and Spotify, and then Harry became the Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp. Don’t forget Harry’s book deal, which probably ended up being the most profitable and successful move of his new American life. Many in the publishing industry estimated that Spare’s sales more than justified his advance and that he made millions beyond his advance. The point is that the Sussexes have money now, they have many different revenue streams and they had to do commercials deals so that they could pay for their private security. Well, according to random British reporting, Harry will soon collect a seven-figure check from a dead relative. His great-grandmother, the Queen Mum, left money for Harry and Prince William in a trust. The money will be released to Harry on his 40th birthday in September.

Prince Harry is set to receive a rather hefty 40th birthday present later this year, according to a report. The Duke of Sussex will turn 40 on Sept. 15, and an eye-popping cash gift awaits him as he ventures into his 40s. Unlike his estranged brother Prince William, who received a ceremonial bell concert at Westminster Abbey on the milestone birthday, Harry will get a huge payout thanks to arrangements made by his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. The late Queen Elizabeth II’s mother put $90 million into a trust fund for her family, and listed that Harry was to access his share of the trust when he turned 40 as one of the fund’s stipulations, the Times reports. Still, Harry will have to pay tax on his future commercial earnings, the outlet adds. The father of two is reportedly set to receive a whopping $8.5 million from his share — which is more than William is slated to get, the Mirror reports. As the heir to the throne, William will in turn benefit from the tax-exempt Duchy of Cornwall — a private estate that funds his public, charitable and private activities. “William will benefit from the vast wealth of the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that funds the public, charitable, and private activities of the king’s heir,” a source told the outlet. “As a result, Harry is likely to receive slightly more than half of the £14 million allocated for the brothers.” The Post has reached out to Kensington Palace and reps for the Harry and Meghan Markle for comment. The outlet notes that the hefty sum of money will be a welcome addition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s net worth, which currently sits comfortably at about $60 million.

[From The NY Post]

The Sussexes are worth $60 million, true or false? I would say false, especially after the success of Spare. I don’t think $60 million is a crazy underestimate, but I would guess that their net worth is probably more like $80 million (including real estate). While the inheritance is nice, they’re trying to make it sound like the Sussexes are desperate for any kind of cash infusion. I don’t think they are. As for Huevo getting less money from the Queen Mum… I’m pretty sure that’s the way Diana’s estate was set up as well, with Harry receiving more money than William beecause William is “the heir.”