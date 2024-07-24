Prince Harry will receive a $8.5 million inheritance on his 40th birthday?

Prince Harry received an inheritance from his late mother, and I believe he received the money when he turned 30. He ended up using some of that money to move to California with Meghan and Archie, as they set up their new lives. In those chaotic days in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ended up signing contracts with Netflix and Spotify, and then Harry became the Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp. Don’t forget Harry’s book deal, which probably ended up being the most profitable and successful move of his new American life. Many in the publishing industry estimated that Spare’s sales more than justified his advance and that he made millions beyond his advance. The point is that the Sussexes have money now, they have many different revenue streams and they had to do commercials deals so that they could pay for their private security. Well, according to random British reporting, Harry will soon collect a seven-figure check from a dead relative. His great-grandmother, the Queen Mum, left money for Harry and Prince William in a trust. The money will be released to Harry on his 40th birthday in September.
Prince Harry is set to receive a rather hefty 40th birthday present later this year, according to a report. The Duke of Sussex will turn 40 on Sept. 15, and an eye-popping cash gift awaits him as he ventures into his 40s.
Unlike his estranged brother Prince William, who received a ceremonial bell concert at Westminster Abbey on the milestone birthday, Harry will get a huge payout thanks to arrangements made by his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.
The late Queen Elizabeth II’s mother put $90 million into a trust fund for her family, and listed that Harry was to access his share of the trust when he turned 40 as one of the fund’s stipulations, the Times reports. Still, Harry will have to pay tax on his future commercial earnings, the outlet adds.
The father of two is reportedly set to receive a whopping $8.5 million from his share — which is more than William is slated to get, the Mirror reports. As the heir to the throne, William will in turn benefit from the tax-exempt Duchy of Cornwall — a private estate that funds his public, charitable and private activities.
“William will benefit from the vast wealth of the Duchy of Cornwall, a private estate that funds the public, charitable, and private activities of the king’s heir,” a source told the outlet. “As a result, Harry is likely to receive slightly more than half of the £14 million allocated for the brothers.”
The Post has reached out to Kensington Palace and reps for the Harry and Meghan Markle for comment. The outlet notes that the hefty sum of money will be a welcome addition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s net worth, which currently sits comfortably at about $60 million.
The Sussexes are worth $60 million, true or false? I would say false, especially after the success of Spare. I don’t think $60 million is a crazy underestimate, but I would guess that their net worth is probably more like $80 million (including real estate). While the inheritance is nice, they’re trying to make it sound like the Sussexes are desperate for any kind of cash infusion. I don’t think they are. As for Huevo getting less money from the Queen Mum… I’m pretty sure that’s the way Diana’s estate was set up as well, with Harry receiving more money than William beecause William is “the heir.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
His great-grandmother gave him more money because he would not be King. His Mother gave him more money because he would not be King and I’m guessing if QE2 left him anything she gave him more money for the same reason. It’s not a leap.
So the royals are extremely secretive about money and Prince Phillip’s will has been sealed so the public can’t access it but someone at the Times knows the exact amount of inheritance Harry will get in a few months? Not sure I believe this.
If this is true, I’m surprised that the Queen Mum would even deign to acknowledge Harry at all! She, like everyone else in that family (except maybe Queen Liz) seems (-ed) to think and behave like the only important brother is/was the first born heir! And strangely, I remember a fuss being made when Harry was born, that he was not a girl, but was a Spencer redhead spare (the horror!). Either way, I image that when the Bad Brother hears about this, he will everything he can to block it citing human rights issues and, oh yes, Harry marrying a WOC.
These trusts have long been speculated but there’s never been any proof of them AFAIK. How the QM have 90 million to put into trusts anyway?
Harry’s spokesperson said in 2021 that he had not received any money from the QM but that does not preclude him getting money at this point. But its interesting he didn’t mention it at all in Spare. He talked about his mothers trust but wanting to protect that for Archie and Lili, you would think he might have mentioned a second trust as well at that point? IDK.
I don’t trust Times or NY Post. They don’t have any proof, just believe me bro’ing it. According to them, Harry & Meghan were living a life of luxury back in UK too.
The queen mum was supposedly in debt and her daughter had to bail her out because of her gambling habits. And just how exactly would this woman have any money? Was she squirrelling away money from the civil list? The Queen mum, like Kate, never had a significant job that earned money and was funded by taxpayers her whole married life. But the Queen mum never lived frugally. So where does this money come from?
I don’t know why this is public information, but if it helps keep his family safe and independent I’m happy for them.
I remember Harry’s team went on record to deny to Forbes in 2021 I think that no money was left to him from the queen mother
I thought the Queen Mother had a lot of debts and QE2 had to pay for them. Where did she get that much of money? Do we believe that info?
I have zero faith in the accuracy of this article but both those things could be true, that she left a ton of debt and had funds squirrelled away. I’m pretty sure they royals see themselves as being above having to actually pay for things.
As for where she got it, probably the same place Phillip got his (supposed) millions, plenty of people are happy to give dodgy cash to this crowd.
That’s true @SarahCS. We have seen with Fergie & Andrew playing poor with their debtors. Then, buying an expensive new home right after they got discount on their debt. I still don’t believe this though.
If the money was in a trust for the grandchildren and great grandchildren, it would be protected from creditors, because its not the QM’s money. So its possible that she did have debts she couldn’t pay out of her own money but still have funds in a trust for her heirs. As for where the money came from, I guess from her husband or Elizabeth. Assuming this story is true, especially given how secretive they all are about money.
Did William get his “share” on HIS 40th birthday? I suppose if Philip had millions of his own to leave in his will, the Queen Mum would too. I don’t find this story wholly credible, although apparently there have been stories about the Queen Mother’s bequest to her grandchildren. There seems to ever only talk about Harry’s inheritance, and nobody else’s. They always want to be in his business. It seems the Brits only respect inherited wealth. Earned wealth, like Meghan’s, is looked down upon, just like they used to look down upon people who made their money in “trade” and not inherited land wealth created by the sweat of the brows of serfs way back when.
@tamsin, you and I had the same thought. The best proof of this money’s existence would be noting that William recently turned 40 and received an amount from this trust. I don’t remember reading that, so it makes you wonder why there seems to be so much specific detail about Harry’s inheritance. Why, one might almost think that this whole story is nothing but an attempt to deflect or “both sides” peoples’ complaints about the ridiculous amount of funds the royal family are taking. If you were a cynical sort.
How come the late queen mother left that much amount of money to Harry? Queen Elizabeth had to pay off her gambling and other debts! If anything, Harry is probably entitled to that Works money, since it is stipulated in the will of Frank Works that only his descendants who marry Americans and live in America can claim their inheritance (lol imagine if his money is actually that long)
Lady Hanbury, who is Frank Works? Googling I only find a Frances Work related to Prince Harry. Curious to know
OK hypothetically let’s say this is true and this money was put in a trust at the latest 2002 probably earlier. Wouldn’t that inheritance increase with interest after 20+ years wouldn’t that number be potentially double maybe triple. I’m not a financier. Maybe someone around here can enlighten me.
So the general story about this trust is that the QM set it up years before she died – maybe in the 90s? There was a time frame where she had to do it so the money would not be taxed upon her death – so under this theory Louise and James would not have trusts. So she only had 6 great-grandchildren at the time. How did she divide 90 million up so Harry only gets 8.5, without the interest and such that you mention?
Because yes in a trust interest would be added to it, it would not just be the flat amount she set aside.
I’d assume Margaret’s children/grandchildren would be accounted for as well?
@Shazbot 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️ I completely forgot about Margaret and her children/grandchildren. whoops lol.
I would assume its worth 90m now (if it exists), and is probably to be divided equally among the great grandchildren except for Wee Willie.
Potentially the “lesser” great grandkids get a bit more that WW and H as they stand to inherit less down the line.
Didn’t Harry already debunk this? I could have sworn that he said is Spare that the Queen Mother did not leave him a big inheritance.
They like to forget Harry’s words when it doesn’t align with their fake storylines. Harry refuted inheritance from QM before.
Well if he doesn’t get to use it until he turns 40 then yeah he could rightly say he did get anything at that time. You can’t spend money you don’t have yet, unless you’re using a credit card. But yeah, this story is probably a lie and somehow it will be used to bash the Sussexes.
And when there is no story to bash the Sussexes with the DM will make one up.
This isn’t true at all. It’s a mish mash of stories. The money Harry will likely be receiving when he turns 40 is the other part of his mother’s inheritance to him which was reported over the years to have been split to avoid them getting too overwhelming a sum at age 30. Willy would’ve got his too when he turned 40. Not the Queen mother’s money. She had no money to give and best believe if she did, she wouldn’t have been thinking about Harry. The QM was a snob who believed strongly in hierarchy. She would not have seen it as her responsibility to provide for Harry at all.
Those gutter rats are so invested in Harry and Meghan’s wealth and life. Geez, the have a who;e family they support in the Uk, focus on them.
I vaguely recall reading something about how the brothers were supposed to receive a payout for some past milestone, but that somehow the terms had been changed by the trustees(?) so that now they had to wait until 40. It would have been before QEII or Philip died, so it would have been money left by Diana or the Queen mum. I thought that seemed odd at the time but it was definitely pre-Meghan so it may have been during a more reckless era. Thinking back now, I wonder if there’d been shenanigans with trust money and someone needed time to put it back. Or maybe it was just another made up story.
Didn’t they say that the Queen Mother left a load of debt when she died? Where is she getting 90 million to put in trust?
Just because she had unpaid debts doesn’t necessarily mean that she didn’t have the money. Remember that most of the wealthy don’t see debts as moral obligations, just legal ones, and they have lawyers and accountants to get around those. She was on the civil list for years, so she had an income but most of her expenses were already covered. She was also total spendthrift and a gambler and her family knew it. It’s possible that someone invested a big chunk of her money and kept it out of easy reach.
The same Queen Mother who allegedly ignored Harry and only concentrated on William? The same woman who owed over 7.5M when she died?
The British media never want to back away from a narrative they like. There is no money. Smh
I thought Princess Anne was the trustee and she had pushed it back till he is 45 when he married Meghan and left the UK. i also read it was 50million, but that is how rumors go things get exaggerated. i hope Anne doesnt dally and gives him his money, if she can still remember
I thought both of Diana’s sons got the last of their inheritance when they turned 40. I think Diana’s sisters arranged it so that they got half at 30 or 35 and the other half at 40. I wonder why they aren’t talking about that? I seriously doubt that the QM left any money to anyone. I don’t think they want to use Princess Di’s name in relation to Harry.