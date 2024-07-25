Prince William kicked Queen Camilla’s sister off of the Duchy of Cornwall’s payroll

Queen Camilla actually came from a very tight-knit aristocrat-adjacent family. The three Shand siblings were very popular and well-connected. Mark Shand, Camilla’s much-loved brother, passed away in 2014. That just leaves Camilla and her sister Annbel Elliot, and they’re very close. Annabel is an interior designer and she’s had tons of royal and royal-adjacent work thrown her way over the years, with Camilla’s involvement, of course. Well, as it turns out, Annabel was actually “on the payroll” of the Duchy of Cornwall for the past twenty years, when her sister’s husband was the Prince of Wales. We’re only learning that now that Prince William is PoW, and William removed his stepmother’s sister off of the duchy’s payroll. Plenty of people knew that Annabel did a lot of decorating work for Charles over the years, but we had no idea that she had been fully collecting a salary for two decades. Looks like William wasn’t happy with the mild criticism he received by withholding his tax information, so he offered up this gossip nugget:
The Prince of Wales has removed the Queen’s interior designer sister from the payroll after taking over the Duchy of Cornwall. Annabel Elliot, 75, has been paid several hundred thousand pounds for her services over the last two decades. She was employed by the King, then Prince of Wales, as chief designer of his estates following his 2005 marriage to Queen Camilla, her elder sister. Since then, she has enjoyed an annual cash injection for her work on the Duchy holiday cottage portfolio, decorating and updating its attractive period properties in Cornwall, Wales and the Isles of Scilly.
Sources confirmed that Prince William would no longer employ Ms Elliot, although it was no reflection on her work. The Duchy’s annual accounts detail how she had been paid “in the normal course of business and on an arm’s length basis” varying amounts ranging between £19,625 and £82,272 to maintain its rental properties as well as the Duchy offices and its plant nursery. She was reimbursed additional amounts each year, ranging from £7,160 to £90,285, for the purchase of furniture, furnishings and retail stock.
Ms Elliot was also employed to oversee the refurbishment of a 20-bedroom pub in the centre of the King’s Poundbury development in Dorset and to help convert two cottages and a lodge for guests at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, which the monarch saved for the nation in 2007. The Elliot touch, it was once said, had “proved to be extremely successful”.
However, the latest Duchy of Cornwall accounts, detailing the incomings and outgoings of Prince William’s first full year as Duke of Cornwall, reveal that for the first time in almost two decades, Ms Elliot was not paid for her services during 2023-2024. Her extensive interiors work across the estate is considered complete and the current staff have learnt sufficiently from her, sources said. The Duchy has previously admitted that the contracts for its design work were not put out to tender.
However, all is not lost for Ms Elliot, who is still enjoying some professional benefits from her relationship with the King and Queen. She was recently employed to oversee significant improvements to the visitor centre and restaurant at Balmoral ahead of its opening to the public this summer and Buckingham Palace sources confirmed she would continue to be involved with the household when there are “appropriate opportunities”. Reports suggest that she has also undertaken work on the King’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk over the last 18 months or so. Ms Elliot’s taste certainly chimes with the King’s. She was once quoted as saying that she was “not a white and beige person”.
LMAO. William was really mad. He was mad enough to risk Camilla’s ire. Trust that there will be punishment for this too – Camilla will get her revenge, especially because it involves her sister. It’s not just that William fired Annabel, it’s that he threw her under the bus because he was being criticized for being so selectively privacy-obsessed when it came to his taxes. Really, people might start to wonder if William is keeping any of the Middletons in salaried positions. James Middleton can be the official duchy marshmallow screenprinter. Carole is the Duchy’s Chief Executive of Cheese Toast. Anyway, as for Annabel getting thousands from the Duchy for years… look, she really is a decorator and I’m sure she was picking out fabrics and chairs and such. But yeah, it’s funny as hell.
No problems since Charles will keep her on his payroll. Troubles though for William I doubt Camilla will give.him a free pass.
All this while charles claimed he couldn’t afford to keep his kids families….the mistress really does run the show.
As long as Charles is King, Annabel isn’t going anywhere. She was appointed as one of Camella’s “Ladies in Waiting” / “Companions” the minute Charles was crowned King. She accomapies her to engagements and represents her if necessary. So she still has a steady income from Charles payroll.
Think about it William. Camilla s sister got to be on the balcony after coronation.
This is kind of hilarious. Is it supposed to be the big dis from PW to Camz? Show who is wearing the man pants? He fails. Camz will find a way to swiftly eviscerate I’m sure.
Uh oh he went after Horsillas sister. She will for sure trample him very soon for doing this. Fight night at the palace’s will begin. My moneys on Horsilla winning the next round.
The prettiness run in that family.
Can’t wait.
Camilla’s soft retaliation is that her sis is not on the PoW payroll anymore because she’s on the kings payroll now, taking over bigger decorating projects on greater historical architecture and we cant do much with Adelaide anyway. Hard retaliation is that an important detail she knows about the fine print detail of willie’s finances will be given away in 3.2.1…
This actually makes more sense. I don’t believe the story of William booting the sister. One minute it’s, “William and Camilla are so close these days you can’t push a pin between them.” The next day he’s kicking her sister off his payroll? Right.
Yeah she’s still getting paid, just by the king and not the prince of wales. And it sounds like she was actually doing work, she wasn’t just on there as a “companion to Camilla” or something.
So in that regard, its kind of funny that William offered up this story after getting criticized for not releasing his tax information, when this story ends up being kind of a nothing burger.
“you want more information?!?!? WELL I’M NOT PAYING ANNABEL ELLIOT ANYMORE!!!”
okay but the king is so…….she’s just fine lol.
It’s obvious he’s trying to look like a hero with this, but if we tally up the free stuff the Middletons have gotten through the years (including some security coverage and how did they get to Jordan?) then Cam’s sister getting paid for doing some decorating work is small potatoes. And presumably they can show evidence of her work. Did we ever get the cost of secretly bringing Carole to Australia on a royal tour even though nanny Maria attended as well?
The Middleton sisters are the try-hard version of the Shand sisters. I can see why Camilla may not like Kate that much.
Anyway, love watching the shadiness unfold amongst these people. It’s funny as hell.
Also from the pics, these two women look like witches lol! Sorry not sorry!
Add one more and you could imagine them chanting double double toil and trouble.
They both certainly have the official family hairdo don’t they? And Camilla is actually the older sister? Yeekers!
Hey now, don’t insult witches like that!
Very true Andy. Camilla waited 7 years on APB proposing. And was known as the laziest woman in England. Till Kate took over.
They both look ridden hard and put away wet.
Camilla is going to get even for this. Watch some dirt about the Middletons come out, like Carole was pressuring William to bail out Party Pieces but he wouldn’t do it.
Or how much William had already given to save Buckleburied-in-debt.
Oh we are going to hear about who really paid for Buckleberry very soon.
Or another round of revenge poster plastering.
I think another appearance of rose with Camilla is being planned.
This is funny…
On another topic, Kaiser, you haven’t told us about William stepping down from the Football Association after England Team lost. Or did I miss it?
He won’t do that, he wouldn’t be able to go to football matches and call it work.
What a fraud.
He got named patron instead so he’ll be able to go to all the games still as work.
Kaiser, even if you were just kidding about the midds being on wank payroll, I think you are correct. I bet you this was part of the package, find a way to finance Carole and Mike and make it look like a legit job. Like Carole is the lady of in house beverage supplier and Mike is the chief smile and step to the side country door holder . Either way, something tells me that wank is financially responsible for Carole and Mike now because whatever they know, is enough to keep them living high off him for life .
I think so too. I think thats part of the reason for hiding his finances. we were talking yesterday about some type of separation agreement/payout, but having them on the payroll as Chief Lady of Bucklebury or whatever would pay them without having an actual payout.
It makes sense if you take into consideration Carole & Mike’s sudden re-emergence just after Trooping. It’s interesting to see Willy bringing his in-laws back into the fold after years of strained relations. My senses tell me whatever went down last Christmas has an awful lot to do with it.
I’m still convinced Carole is covering the position of Kate’s Private Secretary which is why it remains vacant.
This is possible. And if Kate isn’t doing any work then her PS doesn’t have any work to do either.
ITA although I think the brother in law is in more important position than marshmallows printer, more likely First Gentleman of the Raw Dog Food Grinding or something of that nature.
Oh Billy boy. If you come for the horse, you better not miss…
🤣
Tarte, comment of the day! LMAO!!!
So I love to see the petty back and forth, but in this case, Camilla has nothing to do with the fact that William was catching heat for refusing to reveal his tax info. There was no way William wasn’t going to get heat for that. Camilla didn’t have anything to do with that. But he just threw her under the bus anyways. LOL. I look forward to Camilla’s response. And now I’m wondering what sort of jobs James and Pippa are gonna get. Hopefully, camilla will be sure to let us know.
The dm comments or some defend William by talking about harry and Meghan and their finances which they know nothing about. And they even refer to huevo as a hard worker.
“[S]he’s had tons of royal and royal-adjacent work thrown her way over the years.” So it’s okay for her sister and her son to grift off the royal family? Good to know.
They are not black you see. Or married to anyone black.
And tom Parker Bowles would always talk of his famous stepfather and mother when promoting his bookd
Tom Parker Bowles writes for the Daily Fail…..now how did he get that job?
The point is that the work was given to her without calling other companies to submit their bid for the contract . Nepotism.
I mean it is nepotism, but the whole existence of being the British head of state is OG nepotism. No one is getting in on merit there.
I think the rub here is that William allowed this information to be public. I’m sure when Charles became king they switched everything over that he used to benefit from personally as POW. Camilla’s sister was never in any danger of losing her income stream, but William definitely offered this tidbit as a salvo. A sort of warning that he could release all the tax information… If they REALLY want him to. Oooor…. They could leave him well enough alone as to not cause further embarrassment to Chucky and Cams….
The devil really is in the details.
With no access to Prince Harry the recycled outrage articles are just not enough to keep that media beast fed, I knew eventually they would start trading stories about each other before long. As long as they leave the Sussex’s alone they can tear each other apart all they want.
Oh, but why would Cammy be miffed? If this was all legitmate work, then there is no shame. Think of the government sunshine lists that detail every penny (including overtime) that government employees earn over a set amount.
What’s good for the nag…
@Tursitops
But the rest of us is forced to advertise work country or European wide, so all have a fair chance to get that work.
Carol is now on the payroll as the official Wales Marriage Arbiter, James is the Keeper of the Hounds, Pippa the Party Planner (obviously), and Mike is just retired, lol.
🤣
She’s the queen’s sister, I’m sure she’ll find “work” again in no time.
Where’s the outrage that the King and Queen are employing family members to do work? Isn’t this a conflict of interest?
Meh…
I’m sure she’s now getting paid through the Duchy of Lancaster instead of the Duchy of Cornwall. She’s a real interior designer. It doesn’t sound like it was a make-work no-show job. Interior design is one of those personal-taste services. I’m not going to demand that she open up public bids for hairdressing instead of using personal referrals. I’m just not very fussed about a woman hiring her sister to decorate her home(s). It’s nepotism of the mildest kind.
One of the documentaries a few years back about Dumfries House showed her working on the guest facilities. Charles was going to be paying a visit and she was somewhat stressed about how things looked, as she said he pays attention to the smallest detail. So it appears she really was doing work, on these various (relatively small) projects. And for someone as particular as Charles, probably saves money in the long run to go with someone whose taste matches his own.
Charles’s taste runs to… “refined” colonialism, or to be more exact, Blackamoor lamps and/or statues.
Which can be found virtually everywhere in all his digs, be it Clarence House, Highgrove, or Dumfries.
As is befitting of a Royal Racist.
(Same way the other Royal Racist, the Sick Note of Missington, keeps that particular Aelbert Cuyp painting prominently displayed at Keensington Palace when they could have chosen something less obtrusive or more kid-friendly)
William is a child playing an adult’s game LOL. Camilla is going to have him for lunch with her trough of gin.
No, people. Camilla married for love.
I think, the issue is not Will not paying Camilla’s sister. It is the detailed info leaked about her salary. He literally leaked how much she was paid over the years. Only Will has access and can approve of this kind of leak. Let’s see what Camilla is gonna do about it.
Camilla and her sister seem to have a lot in common with Kate and her sister: They are all women groomed and trained to capture wealthy men for marriage and/or money.
Imagine, JUST IMAGINE, if Meghan had ONE TIME paid a relative to decorate her homes with taxpayer money. (Charles has all sorts of creative accounting to make sure that any home or castle that’s used for any official government business comes out of the public coffer rather than his own pocket.)
Camilla does this shit for TWO DECADES and not a damn peep from the tabloids.
I know this is rude, but my god I can smell the bad breath just by looking at the main photograph.
Nary an ounce of elegance or refinement to be seen. Queen my azz.
Hmm. So actually, know what I just thought of? If there’s any gross blackamoor artwork or sketchy racist paintings in a royal house, we possibly have Camilla’s decorator sister to blame. Interesting.
It isn’t what you know. It’s who you know.
My goodness, they must have amazing personalities because YIKES.
Well. Well. Well. The rota summer of “Will Meghan return to Salt Island for the Invictus Games in THREE Years?” may made more interesting by Camilla’s comeback to this snark from Willy. The Middleton’s are due for some (earned) bad press.