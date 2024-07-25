They’re already focusing on Duchess Meghan attending the 2027 Invictus Games

This week, the Invictus Games Foundation announced the host city for the 2027 Invictus Games. To everyone’s disappointment, they’ve chosen Birmingham, England to host the games in the summer of 2027. Washington DC was the other contender. England really tried to sweeten the bid, promising full government support and even arranging for that Invictus service in May. A lot can happen in three years, but as of this moment, it really feels like the Duchess of Sussex will not want to attend the games given the security issue:
The Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games is to return to the UK for the first time since its inception 10 years ago. The event will be hosted in Birmingham in July 2027 after the city beat competition from Washington DC to win a closely fought bid.
It raises the prospect that the Duchess of Sussex might miss the event for the first time because of security fears. In February, the Duke lost a High Court challenge against the Government over his right to state-funded police protection and has since made only fleeting visits to the UK.
In his witness statement, he told the judge he did not feel able to bring his children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, to the UK, adding that he also felt he could not put his wife “in danger like that”.
An appeal is pending but should he lose, it will present a dilemma for the couple, as the Games have become one of their most high-profile joint outings on the world stage.
When we talked about this before, I just didn’t have the energy to play point-counterpoint about the Sussexes’ attendance at an event three years from now. I genuinely hoped that the British media would also choose the longer view and not spend the next three years screaming about Meghan and disparaging her for (rightfully) feeling that her security in the UK might be quite precarious. Unfortunately, the focus already seems to be on “will Meghan attend” and “why does she hate us” and “she needs us.” Again, this sh-t is three years away. Why are they already contacting PR experts to debate this?
Now a PR expert warned the duchess that if she has any hopes of mending her reputation in the UK she should take the leap and, provided there is an adequate security plan in place, she should appear alongside her husband at the major event.
Renae Smith, founder and director of the Atticism, told Express.co.uk that Meghan’s return would not only benefit her image with the British public but would also provide “valuable exposure” for her own brand, American Riviera Orchard.
She explained: “Meghan’s safety concerns in the UK are debatable; while she may not be universally liked, it is unclear if this translates to actual personal danger. As her PR agent, I would advise her to attend the Invictus Games if she has any hopes of mending her reputation in the UK. If reputation repair is not a priority for her, then her absence might be more practical.”
Ms Smith claimed that the duchess’s presence would “demonstrate support” for Harry and the cause he champions, which could potentially result in “enhancing her image as a dedicated partner and advocate for veterans.
She said: “This solidarity could resonate well with the public and improve her popularity. Currently, she is often perceived as seeking the limelight rather than being a supportive partner. By attending and allowing Harry to be the primary focus, she could shift this narrative significantly.”
Yeah… I don’t know what to say at this point. It’s going to be a long three years, and I don’t know WTF the Invictus people were thinking. I get that there was so much uncertainty about the American presidency and Invictus probably wanted no part of DC if Trump won, but Jesus, this sucks.
I’m curious about the Wales counter programming during IV.
What initiative, country tour or coronation will they do?
Three possibilities : 1. A complete tour of the UK (unsure, they’re lazy)
2. Flop Tour 2.0
3. They’ll just try to pretend they are behind the Invictus Games and make it all about themselves.
Either option is a guaranteed mess.
I honestly hope they do a foreign tour during IG27 and take their rabid press pack with them. Meghan hasn’t attended the entire games since the pandemic so if she does attend, will only be a few days. It’s in 3 years. Can’t believe they’re already starting this nonsense.
Really hope it’s another garden party.
She hates you because you tried so hard to take the life of Harry and her child and herself. Why would she want to go back and risk that happening again. They have tree years to come up with ways to be rid of Harry and his family. They will continue with this bullsh*t for three years and beyond.
Well said, They have been running a hate campaign against her for years, and now they have the cheek to ask why she won’t come.
I think she’ll be present for the last day + closing ceremony and fly right back home with H. I’m already tired of the BM’s commentary.
Agreed, they’ve surprised me before but I do think that this is what will happen. Assuming she attends at all. H&M have always tried to make sure Invictus is about the athletes despite what the hideous British media want to believe.
Yeah alongside security and generally not wanting to step foot in a country that has caused her so much pain, not wanting to take any focus is why I think she’ll be there once the majority of the games have concluded.
I am not sure she will be there at all. Maybe in private. If i were her, I would not go. The games are bigger than one person, sure. But they will focus more on what Meg wore and how it does not fit into latest trends or some bs, so what’s the point… she smiled too much, not enough, she wore Diana’s necklace, she did not wear Diana’s necklace, it will be a s…show.
One thing we can be sure of, the Express won’t talk about the competitors they will only talk about Harry and Meghan as they did with the last games. And their readers will blame Meghan because the press coverage wasn’t about the athletes. Déjà vu.
I’m sure that in giving the contract to the UK, IG reps made sure there would be adequate security provided for all VIP’s and for the participants.
Agreed. Adequate security is written into the contract.
Agreed. There were good reasons for choosing Birmingham with built-in advantages from previously hosting Commonwealth Games. Adequate hotels for families, QE Hospital, Fisher House. Plus that’s where a lot of military landed first after being wounded. The UK participants are happy to have the medical personnel who treated them see them in a different light. Will trust Harry and Meghan to make the right choice for security purposes. Britmedia will always be pro BRFCo and take their orders from them. Read it at your peril.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the security situation was already worked out. Britain worked hard to get the games.
That makes sense. And Invictus is its own bubble, like the Olympics are when they go to a city. I think it will be no big deal that they are in England. But I do wonder who will be king by then.
The question is, will the King as commander in chief of the armed forces be there to support HIS seriously wounded service men and women, or is he too afraid that he will have to give credit to his son/brother.
I think this location may showcase that Harry and Meghan have the ability to rise above anything the British royals and media may collectively attempt. It’s hard for me to imagine that the Games, and Harry, would agree to a location that excluded Meghan for security reasons. My guess is that this couple will show up united, they will put focus on veterans’ families, they will have high-profile guests, and they will control media access. The tabloids might as well be reporting from a different country.
Agree with your perspective. I am also hoping Meghan attends while continuing to pay the gutter rats dust. The Invictus Games are large than those gutter rats and the eyes of the countries who have hosted or who would like to host will be on those games.
Skyline this is pretty much my take as well. If security is satisfactory Meghan will attend to continue supporting the games. I don’t believe the antics of the tabloids are a consideration anymore. They’re very predictable and she is in a much better place personally and professionally. She’s done reacting to them. When she breezes in like a rock star and looks happy, stylish and thriving the tabloids will predictably lose their minds. She was honed in their fire
The PR agent can f*ck all the way off. Meghan’s security risk in the uk is not debatable. Neil Basu from Scotland Yard was very clear that she was at risk. I’ll take Basu’s word over this PR person who was probably paid to say this bs.
Exactly I was just about to reply this. Imagine, some random PR agent who knows NOTHING of the ins and outs of the security risks Meghan experiences talking absolute rubbish. The AUDACITY!
Not only that but……has this person seen Meghan at the other Invictus games? Its 100% about supporting Harry and the veterans and their families. What is she supposed to do, walk 10 steps behind him at all times, bowing and scraping? he won’t let her do that because then he can’t hold her hand and we all know he’s not letting her go in the UK lol.
I always remember from that interview that the woman interviewing Neil Basu asked him twice if there were credible threats against Meghan and he was very clear on this. I appreciated his demeanor and gravity. (I also couldn’t help but notice that he was very attractive). Just saying.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/meghan-markle-death-threats-met-police-b2235840.html
First time I have seen this.
Meghan does not owe that country one g-damned thing. Her safety and mental health come first.. I am very unhappy with whoever made the location choice at Invictus, Meghan doesn’t deserve to be put through this.
“… provided there is an adequate security plan in place…” It still blows my mind that the media can’t and won’t acknowledge that they are a huge part of the reason such a robust security plan is in place.
Now would be a good time to start giving out some details about the actual threats they face regularly, and any ties back to the rhetoric stirred up by the rota rats. Let the whole world see why security is such an issue.
They also do one year to go event. They did it both in Germany and Canada to create buzz for the Invictus in the host country. H&M’s attendance usually ensures media attention. I don’t know how they can do it in UK with the media in its current state. When Harry attends events there, it is very restricted media-wise. I am sure the tabloids will try to bring derangers to the events in order to create negative headlines. They always do that when Meghan attends something there. So, I hope Meghan doesn’t go or does very limited appearance.
These people make me sick. “Meghan needs to go so she can be seen as a supportive partner!” ” Why is Meghan here, she’s pulling focus from the veterans and making it all about her and her fashions!” Rinse and repeat. I wish Meghan would come on the first day and then go right back home. And ban the Rota from this event since Harry is not a “working royal”.
If they continue these attacks for three years I hope Meghan and the kids do a quick layover pick up of Harry after the closing ceremonies, because the last one had them 😡🤬.. they are all going to deserve a holiday by the times those games end.
Naturally the British media are focused on Meghan but what I am interested in is how Chuck and Will are planning to handle Invictus. Will they have it on ignore except for the obligatory “we’re too busy to see Harry” stories?
I want to know if the BM will continue business as usual and write about William’s tantrums and how much he hates Harry in light of the government being the one to push for IG. I wonder if the order to behave themselves is in one of Chuck’s red boxes.
I hope so.
I think they may go so far as to leave the country. No way will they attend anything
Not to turn up and show respect for our wounded servicemen and women when they will have had plenty of notice about when and were it will make them look bad.
Their despicable behavior just keeps proving H&M right.
Dollar bet part of the deal of the UK pick is certain UK media outlets are banned from IG.
The question isn’t whether Meghan will attend the games. The question is which, if any of the 50-11 royals will attend the IG – working and non working royals. And what pitiful excuse the commander in chief will leak to his media buddies for him being out of the country (again) to avoid seeing Harry/the IG.
If Charles/William were smart, they’d already be lining up Eugenie and the Gloucesters to provide a royal presence but ensure none of them have to go.
Those racist SOB are salivating at the thought of Meghan being in their cross hairs. Her reputation is shit in thr UK because of THEM. They insulted smeared belittled bullied her for years even after she left
Not everybody agrees with derangers to say the least
My prediction is that she will be there half way through the games and have private meetings with her charities that she haven’t been to in years and visit the ladies she did the cookbook with.
Oh I hope she sees the cookbook ladies — such great and genuine kinship there. And her animal charity too
Maybe the cook book ladies will be invited to do some of the catering?? Wouldn’t it be fun if they were special guests / working for a couple of days. After all the original kitchen was set up to cook for many families
Renae Smith: “Meghan’s safety concerns in the UK are debatable; while she may not be universally liked, it is unclear if this translates to actual personal danger.”
It is not “unclear.” It is crystal-clear. And it’s because of the British tabloids that Meghan’s life is in danger in England.
The government’s own security chief said both Meghan and Archie got very real disgusting threats and some of them got jail time. They are just gaslighting like always.
According to the ex head of anti terrorism in this country the risk is very real.
There are some off the wall people who wrote comments about the children not existing
Nothing is done about it.
I don’t think the decision to hold the games in Birmingham has anything to do with Trump. I think Birmingham had the better bid. The city has the full support of the Government, all the events are going to be held at one venue and there is a huge military and veteran community there due to the main hospital in Birmingham being designated for wounded veterans and military personnel. There’s also a Fisher House in Birmingham. Anyway, I think Meghan will be there and then the press will complain that she’s overshadowing the event.
Damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t.
I don’t think the choice of venue had anything to do with the possibility of a Trump presidency – veterans need support no matter who is in office, and who knows what will happen with British politics in the next 3 years. I just think it was time for the games to move away from North America.
As for security, if the previous schedules are anything to go by, the games will be held during the school year. In 3 years, both Archie and Lili will be in school – no need to drag them to the games – and Meghan will most likely want to stay home with them for at least part of the time. I can see her attending the games for the opening and closing and I think there’ll be plenty of security for that.
No matter who is king in 2027, Harry will be there as founder and patron, focusing on the veterans and their remarkable stories and performances. He will treat them with the respect, and compassion that the world has witnessed before. Only time will tell if Meghan attends. Eyes will be on the remaining RF to see if they can put personal feelings aside and show up for the veterans. The RF will be judged…not Harry.
I think with a labour government, Harry is thinking it’s safer than if Trump wins. Think if Trump wins and he will probably say I would welcome Invictus Games if only William is in charge. It would be awful for Harry if Trump wins imagine sitting with a man who called your wife nasty. Harry always sits with the leader of the country that host the games. Imagine Meghan and Harry sitting with Trump.
I think, if that was the only worry, they would just postpone the announcement until the election time, then announce. It is just a few months away. We read that UK government allocated a big budget for the games and it is in Europe, so easier to travel for most athletes. Cost and benefits analysis probably showed that UK is better option than USA. I also wanted Washington, but after thinking about it, I understand their decision. It just sucks for Meghan. I hope she just doesn’t go. No one should be exposed to abuse like that.
Good point Sarah B! I forgot about that aspect!!
I don’t think this was a consideration, after all what if William is king in 2027? (Not that that will impact the games itself, but I absolutely think he would try to pull something with the Home Office for their security etc and we’ve seen the full extent to how the establishment carries water for the monarch).
Trump will never, EVER show up to any Invictus Games. He thinks John McCain is a loser for getting shot down and captured. I’m certain he feels that every service member got injured because they are losers.
I mean, just to say – maybe she doesn’t care about her popularity in the UK at this point. Sure, i’m sure she wishes the press wasn’t obsessed with destroying her and she didn’t get so many death threats, but I honestly don’t think she’s that pressed about what England as a whole thinks about her. If she goes to the IG in Birmingham, it will have nothing to do with trying to secure PR points in the UK and everything to do with…….wait for it…..supporting Harry and the IG community.
It will be anything but, according to the Express.
Besides, M doesn’t need to set foot in the UK to “imimprove her reputation” she appears with her husband in places where she is welcomed and treated with respect. And if she hates you, it’s because you have insisted on continuously attempting to destroy her reputation. Take a look at the man/ woman in the mirror.
Agree so much. I don’t think Meghan is going to be making some huge efforts to improve her reputation in the UK. Bc she doesn’t super care. She cares about being safe and happy and she knows not to let a whole country’s opinion of her get her up or down.
She did nothing to hurt her reputation. Derangers go after her no matter what.
These articles are amusing. I don’t think Meghan is worried about PR in the UK. Seriously? The bm will continue to downplay the real threats to Meghan and the children. I’m sure they want her and the kids to be there, and they’ll continue the hate for the next 3 years to make the threats go up around the time of the IG. The bm are nuts.
I suspect H&M will do what they choose to do, and it won’t have anything to do with the bm. IG has been quite successful in keeping the bm out of the games and I anticipate they will do something similar that they did in Germany. I think they allowed ONE person (was that Chris Ship?) and the rest will be out of luck. There will be good security. The Home Office may say that they looked at the issue of Harry being unalived there and they didn’t think it would be a big enough deal to worry about, but I believe that’s the opposite of what the truth is. The government will supply the needed security.
I think it’s absolutely hilarious that these people think Meghan sits around caring about how popular she is in the uk. Like Meghan has moved on. She is literally over these people and yet they can’t seem to let her go. This obsession is seriously wild.
As usual, Meghan is being marginalized by shallow minds, however, whom see themselves as opinion formers….
This is debatable outside of the 2% who buys their newspapers in the UK…
I am so happy these two have survived and come out on the other side! I hope the hardest part is behind them and they can just be happy and raise their family. So sweet to see them.holding hands still.
Methinks this appearance has given Renae Smith valuable exposure.