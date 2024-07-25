They’re already focusing on Duchess Meghan attending the 2027 Invictus Games

This week, the Invictus Games Foundation announced the host city for the 2027 Invictus Games. To everyone’s disappointment, they’ve chosen Birmingham, England to host the games in the summer of 2027. Washington DC was the other contender. England really tried to sweeten the bid, promising full government support and even arranging for that Invictus service in May. A lot can happen in three years, but as of this moment, it really feels like the Duchess of Sussex will not want to attend the games given the security issue:

The Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games is to return to the UK for the first time since its inception 10 years ago. The event will be hosted in Birmingham in July 2027 after the city beat competition from Washington DC to win a closely fought bid. It raises the prospect that the Duchess of Sussex might miss the event for the first time because of security fears. In February, the Duke lost a High Court challenge against the Government over his right to state-funded police protection and has since made only fleeting visits to the UK. In his witness statement, he told the judge he did not feel able to bring his children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, to the UK, adding that he also felt he could not put his wife “in danger like that”. An appeal is pending but should he lose, it will present a dilemma for the couple, as the Games have become one of their most high-profile joint outings on the world stage.

[From The Telegraph]

When we talked about this before, I just didn’t have the energy to play point-counterpoint about the Sussexes’ attendance at an event three years from now. I genuinely hoped that the British media would also choose the longer view and not spend the next three years screaming about Meghan and disparaging her for (rightfully) feeling that her security in the UK might be quite precarious. Unfortunately, the focus already seems to be on “will Meghan attend” and “why does she hate us” and “she needs us.” Again, this sh-t is three years away. Why are they already contacting PR experts to debate this?

Now a PR expert warned the duchess that if she has any hopes of mending her reputation in the UK she should take the leap and, provided there is an adequate security plan in place, she should appear alongside her husband at the major event. Renae Smith, founder and director of the Atticism, told Express.co.uk that Meghan’s return would not only benefit her image with the British public but would also provide “valuable exposure” for her own brand, American Riviera Orchard. She explained: “Meghan’s safety concerns in the UK are debatable; while she may not be universally liked, it is unclear if this translates to actual personal danger. As her PR agent, I would advise her to attend the Invictus Games if she has any hopes of mending her reputation in the UK. If reputation repair is not a priority for her, then her absence might be more practical.” Ms Smith claimed that the duchess’s presence would “demonstrate support” for Harry and the cause he champions, which could potentially result in “enhancing her image as a dedicated partner and advocate for veterans. She said: “This solidarity could resonate well with the public and improve her popularity. Currently, she is often perceived as seeking the limelight rather than being a supportive partner. By attending and allowing Harry to be the primary focus, she could shift this narrative significantly.”

[From The Express]

Yeah… I don’t know what to say at this point. It’s going to be a long three years, and I don’t know WTF the Invictus people were thinking. I get that there was so much uncertainty about the American presidency and Invictus probably wanted no part of DC if Trump won, but Jesus, this sucks.