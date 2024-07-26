Melania Trump is releasing a memoir about how she’s ‘defined personal excellence’

Last week, the Democrats-in-disarray story overshadowed the Republican National Convention. It was good news/bad news. The good news is that fewer people were indoctrinated with MAGA bile because people were more focused on the Democrats. The bad news was that the RNC was a lunatic convention and Democrats should have been messaging the electorate about how they were the much better option. In any case, that was one bigger moment which I sort of ignored: Melania Trump turned up in Milwaukee on the final day of the RNC. Melania has been absent from all of her husband’s court appearances and absent from the campaign trail. She just stays at Mar-a-Lago, where she’s only contractually obligated to go to dinner with her husband five nights out of seven. Well, Ol’ Mel might actually be seen outside of Mar-a-Lago this fall, because she’s got a new grift in time for the final stretch of the election cycle: she’s “written” a “memoir.” Bless her heart.

“Do u” care to hear from former first lady Melania Trump? The wife of Republican presidential nominee/perpetual defendant Donald Trump is set to release her first memoir, Melania, this fall, her office announced Thursday. The book is being framed as the “powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence. The former first lady invites readers into her world, offering an intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.” The memoir will be published by Skyhorse Publishing, which has also printed titles by Trump allies such as former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and attorney Alan Dershowitz, as well as presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. An official release date for the book has not yet been announced. Melania Trump’s website lists the book as available for pre-order at three prices, all touting “stories and images never before shared with the public”: A $40 standard hardcover edition, available signed for $75, and a $150 collector’s edition, which is also signed and, according to the release, is “printed on premium art paper with a special custom white binding and adorned with black foil, blocking, and a ribbon marker.” If your interests beyond the former first lady also include the blockchain, Melania Trump has fantastic news for you: The collector’s edition comes with an optional digital collectible, “minted on the Solana blockchain.” Thursday became a his-and-hers announcement day, as Donald Trump, too, shared that he’ll release a photo book, Save America, on son Don Jr.’s publishing imprint, Winning Team Publishing. It carries a $99 price tag for photos of Donald’s recent campaign, with captions reportedly written by the candidate. The cover features an image of Donald raising his fist onstage following the recent assassination attempt. That book is due out September 3, and is available for pre-order. A signed edition costs $499.

Donald Trump is releasing a “picture book” with captions he wrote himself? And the cover is that dumbf–k raised-fist stunt after he got fake-shot? Well, that’s interesting. As for Melania’s memoir… ghostwritten, I’m sure. What surprises me is that she hasn’t released a coffee-table book about herself – like, her White House fashion, or her holiday decorating or whatever. I remember, she did a lot of photoshoots at the White House. Where are all of those photos? Here’s the real question though… most MAGAts are illiterate, so will they even buy Mel’s book?