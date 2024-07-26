An outdoor pizza oven, a migraine relief stick and bento boxes



From Rosie: My son is getting to that age where he’s prone to breakouts, so at the recommendation of a friend, I picked up Eucerin’s Clear Skin sunscreen for him. It’s worked great so far. It’s hypoallergenic and fragrance free. Users praise how well it works. “This sunscreen is simply outstanding. I have very sensitive skin. This is the only sunscreen I can wear every day without getting a serious rash. It goes on clear and is not oily. I’m really grateful my dermatologist recommended it.” “I really love this sunscreen, it doesn’t leave my face greasy, it’s easy to apply and it doesn’t leave my face white.” Here are some of the other deals and things that CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Deals and more

40% off LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream for Dark Circles and Puffiness – $17.93

43% off Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Facial Moisturizer with SPF 50 – $15.39

42% off Neutrogena Retinol Face Moisturizer, Rapid Wrinkle Repair with SPF 30 – $16.98

52% off CeraVe Anti-Aging Face Cream SPF 30 Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Cream – $12.50

50% off CAROTE 11pcs Pots and Pans Set Non Stick, Detachable Handle – $59.89

26% off Veken 95oz/2.8L Pet Fountain, Automatic Cat Dog Water Dispenser – $19.99

40% off Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss – Non-Sticky and Lightweight Formula – $2.97 and up

22% off SpaceHacks 4 Pack Stackable Makeup Organizer and Storage – $27.99

13% off Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker – $216.99

56% off roborock Q7 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Dock – $379.99

41% off TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds – $29.73

55% off Bedsure White Duvet Cover Queen Size – Soft Prewashed – $17.99

22% off Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel – $368.00

A roll-on migraine stick that people say gives immediate relief



From Rosie: Basic Vigor’s Migrastil Migraine Stick is a TikTok favorite. You simply roll it on your forehead, temples, and the back of your neck to help relieve migraine symptoms. It has a cooling effect and gives off peppermint, spearmint, and lavender essential oils. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 23,500 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People marvel at how well it works. “To my surprise, it has been incredibly effective in relieving my headaches. The first thing I noticed when I applied the oil to my temples was the refreshing and cooling sensation it gave me. It was like a breath of fresh air that immediately soothed my tense and throbbing head.” “The first time I tried this, both my husband and I tested it in a car ride, both fully expecting it not to work. We put it on our foreheads as directed and went about the car ride. 5-10 mins later I realized my (very bad) headache was much better. Out of no where, I said, ‘So does your head feel…’ and my husband blurted, ‘Better?? Yes!!’ We were both shocked.” “I’m always very skeptical of natural remedies but this actually works!!”

An at-home body and bikini trimmer for a silky smooth shave



From Rosie: This at-home body and bikini trimmer lets you stay smooth and groomed without having to leave your bathroom. It’s cordless and waterproof, so you can use it the shower, and it works well for sensitive skin. It also comes with a rotating exfoliator brush. You can pick it up for just $20. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 14,900 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People use it all over their body (including the bikini area) and say it gives them a nice, smooth shave that doesn’t irritate their skin. “I use this razor for exfoliating and shaving down my face and dead skin. Definitely worth your money. 100% recommend.” “I love using this to completely shave my private area. I use it every other day before showering. It takes only 5 to 7 minutes to shave it and the result is smooth and silky.” “I bought this product because I am suffering from an illness where I can’t get waxed or anything due to sensitivity and this product took care of my needs effortlessly. I will continue to use this instead of paying money for someone else to remove hair. It is perfect for sensitive skin, it leaves no rash or burn marks.”

An outdoor pizza oven that doubles as a grill and griddle



From CB: I’ve been making pizzas this summer using this flatbread recipe and adding roasted vegetables, cheese and pesto. They’re great in the oven but I would like an easy way to make them taste more authentic. This outdoor pizza oven from trusted brand Cuisinart has attachments that can convert it to a grill and a griddle! It would be great to use on your deck or while camping. This listing has 4.5 stars, 402 ratings and a B on Fakespot. It costs $169, which is much more affordable than comparable models. People say it’s a great for outdoor cooking and love how versatile it is. “I love this little grill. It heats up super fast. The pizza oven made great crispy pizzas much better than my oven. I don’t recommend using the front oven entrance, just lift the top. I have made burgers, fajitas, and chicken on the griddle and everything turned out great. I did season the griddle before using and have not had any problems with food sticking.” “We love this thing. Got it for for Christmas 2023 to make home-made pizza at home. We soon fell in love with it and the versatility it offers with the additional grill and griddle options that we decided to take it camping with us. We’re now camping and so glad we have this.”

A set of tweezers that you’ll wish you bought sooner



From CB: I need a new set of tweezers as I haven’t bought them in a few years. They’re always so expensive at CVS so I got this set of four tweezers for just $8. These have almost 50,000 ratings, 4.9 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviews say they’re great at removing stubborn hair and that they’re precise enough to use for crafting. “These are wonderfully sharp and easy to use. They are better than the $20 Tweezerman and high end Revlon tweezers that I threw away because they didn’t grip. Buy these!” “The tweezers are strong. with the different head shapes they’re good for anything you may need from splinters to those pesky chin hairs.”

A bento box for healthy meal planning at home and on the go



From CB: This bento box is 33% off for the brown version at under $8. Other colors are around $10. It comes with four different compartments and includes cutlery and a section for sauces. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe and comes in nine different colors. This listing has over 1,600 ratings, 4.4 stars and a C on Fakespot. People say these are great for kids and for snacks and that they’re easy to clean. “Bought this because his other ones were starting to leak. This one seals great, offers plenty of room for his food and he can easily open and close it on his own. Sauce container stays closed and the space for utensils helps keep them from getting lost or thrown away. Highly recommend!” “I purchased this because I wanted to start doing a charcuterie board type lunch for work, so I ordered this and I love it. Nice size compartments and everything stayed in place.”

An affordable hyaluronic acid serum for all skin types



From CB: Adding serums into my routine has transformed my skin like nothing else. This hyaluronic acid serum from Good Molecules is an affordable $6 for a full ounce of product. It’s unscented and water-based. This listing has 6,600 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it leaves their skin hydrated and glowy without any residue. Like all hyaluronic acid serums, you will want to apply it to damp skin for best results. “I have dry skin so I wanted to try this and I cannot say how well this works for my dry skin. I use in my daytime routine and bedtime routine and my skin is looking healthy and moisturized.” “This product has become an important part of my skin care routine (AM & PM). It leaves my face feeling moisturized and does not feel sticky. I also love that it has no scent/fragrance since I am prone to breaking out and have sensitive skin.

A portable power station you’ll want to bring everywhere this summer



From CB: This portable power station is on sale for 28% off and includes a $10 coupon, making it under $70. It includes two outlets, four USB ports, a USB C port and a DC out port. It can be charged with an AC Adapter or a solar panel, which is sold separately, and can recharge multiple devices at once. Please check the listing for more technical specifications. This listing has almost 5,000 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s said to be durable, easy to carry and to charge up fast. “I was pretty surprised with the product. Of course, its limited capacity means it won’t last long at full blast, but for charging multiple phones and a small fridge, it gets the job done. Think of it as a roided-up power bank. This power station can power my TV, laptop, and other small devices for hours. When the power goes out, you can use it with confidence and for a fraction of the cost of some basic functioning electronic devices. Fast charging and easy to maneuver and use. ” “This charges so many items, and in various ways. It’s really versatile. As a mom traveling in the van this helps charge my items. It’s easy to use, and handy to have. Works great camping to keep my phone, kindle, and ipad charged. Keeps my kids sane too.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.