King Charles ‘can have a terrible temper… he doesn’t suffer fools gladly’

Last week, at the state opening of Parliament, King Charles “snapped” at one of the page boys attending to him. These page boys are generally the sons of aristocrats or sons of the well-heeled friends-of-Windsors. The poor kid was just trying to adjust the king’s ridiculous f–king fur robe and Charles tried to swat him away. This was yet another in a long line of public incidents involving Charles’s temper. He got fussy over an inkpot as soon as he became king. He threw a full tantrum over a leaky pen a few days after that. Royal reporter Valentine Low – best known for all of the crazy sh-t he’s said and written about the Duchess of Sussex – even reported fully on Charles’s long history of being ill-tempered, dysfunctional and a horrible manager. He also “falls under people’s spells,” because that’s absolutely what people want in a head of state. Well, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column had a story about the king’s tantrums. Some highlights:
“Charles can have a terrible temper,” says one former employee, “Anything he perceives as incompetence particularly brings it out. He doesn’t suffer fools gladly. In fairness to him, as anyone who has actually worked with him will tell you, he himself is always extremely well prepared, well-read on the subject matter of people he meets and is working with, diligent and respectful of expertise. The counter of that is that he expects other people to show him the same respect; he can certainly go off at the staff in pretty blunt terms when he perceives someone has not done their job properly, or is just being, to use one of his preferred terms, ‘idiotic.’”
The former employee added: “Ultimately, people like working for him, but everyone is under a lot of pressure, because his office is incredibly busy. He’s absolutely not a monster in the office, but he is human, and he snaps sometimes. Unfortunately there is sometimes a camera on him when it happens.”
A friend of Charles and Camilla adds: “He has an irascible streak to be sure, but it is much better since he has been with Camilla. Everyone, regardless of their position or status, experiences everyday irritations, but literally every move, every gesture he makes is scrutinized.”
Another friend of the family said: “A tendency towards temper tantrums runs through the Windsors. Philip had it, Charles has it, William has it, and Harry has it. You wouldn’t believe what used to come out of William’s mouth when he was playing football!”
Penny Junor, a royal biographer who is often perceived as being close to Charles’ camp, has written about his irritability and temper. In her book The Firm, Junor describes Charles as having a “fearsome temper” and noted that he can be difficult to advise because he often prefers to hear agreement rather than impartial advice.
Christopher Andersen, a biographer of the king whose new book The King has been a New York Times bestseller, told The Daily Beast: “The king has a famously volcanic temper, and there are plenty of examples of the tantrums he’s thrown over the years.Once on vacation in the South of France, Charles became so enraged at a stuck window that he threw a chair through it, and then smashed another window when he felt he still wasn’t getting enough fresh air. At Highgrove, Charles used to stand on the porch and shout orders at his gardeners through a green megaphone. I was told repeatedly that you simply could not fall short at your job or he’d let you know in blistering terms that he was not amused.”
Andersen thinks that Charles has “mellowed” since becoming king and receiving a cancer diagnosis, saying: “Facing one’s mortality obviously puts things in perspective. Things like lost cufflinks and having to wait a few extra seconds for a pen seem less important.”
Charles has mellowed since his cancer diagnosis? He literally tried to swat away a child who was trying to help him!! While some of his public incidents were nowhere near what I would call “tantrums,” they were revealing of Charles’s permanent Eeyore status, his inability to simply let go and roll through weird or awkward moments. So what if an inkpot is in the wrong place? So what if a pen leaked a little bit? But Charles’s nature is to complain and then wallow in how everything is going wrong. Anyway, yet another reminder that the Windsors have always treated staff like sh-t and they projected all of their sh-t onto Meghan.
Guess that’s why he doesn’t see Will often……or look in a mirror.
William is the son he deserves, an endless source of rage for his laziness and idiotic incompetence. They deserve each other. Unfortunately the taxpayers are the ones paying the bills for these two inbred disfunctional heirs.
But Diana was crazy, right?
Sadly, Karma will not school him either.
Right? If he expects people to be prepared, then William must drive him up a wall. Two heirs with massive tempers. I’m thinking they can barely be in a room together.
Chuckles is a spoiled man child and his number one son is the same. He is the fool.
He’s literally the biggest flaming fool on Salt Island – how does he suffer himself?
As for him not being a monster in the office, I don’t believe that for a moment. This is a man who reportedly ripped a sink from a wall in anger. An entire gotdamn sink.
Lord knows what he and William have done to Harry over the years.
Imagine being this short tempered when everything in life is done for you. How bad would it be if he had to squeeze his own toothpaste onto his toothbrush? He is a fool in a family of fools. Privileged and so ungrateful for everything. I notice the column says that this temperamental streak runs through the Windsors, then proceeds to name only male Windsors who have it.
Princess Anne doesn’t suffer fools gladly either.
This!!!
Every single bit of this. The king and his heir are the biggest fools around, and an entire nation is supposed to bow and scrape.
Camilla s presence near him did not keep him from throwing fits about those pens. Camilla probably retreats to raymill and she has taken vacations without him. No Charles has not changed after all these years.so where is the investigation of Charles behavior to his employees
He has given some pens a good dressing down. Don’t mess with the King, pens!
Harry does not have temper tantrums. He did not take the bait when huevo told him to hit him back. Charles and William are the worst offenders with temper issues
Let’s not rewrite history. He admits that he was prone to temper tantrums and that he had one with Meghan. She told him she wasn’t going to put up with that behaviour and that he needed to see a therapist. He credits his non-reaction to William’s aggression to being in therapy.
Yes but harry admitted this mistake and apologized. William would keep on doing the same thing and not think he did wrong.
@Tessa: Because Harry’s been to therapy and that’s why William should go to therapy too.
@Amy Bee, We never heard Harry having a temper tantrum to his employees though. They always talked about how nice he was and how he made coffee for everyone in the office.
I’m pretty sure William wanted Harry to hit him so he could report it to the press. Had Harry hit William, you’d never have heard that William hit Harry first.
Amy . William is in denial. He needs to deal with his anger issues through therapy.
Suffer fools gladly. Oh please those employees are not fools. Charles behave s foolishly
We never heard Harry having a temper tantrum to his employees, but we heard about Will, Charles, and Philip. Harry knew how to manage his emotions in the workplace. It is incredible, they are talking about his temper, him snapping at his employees, but never calling him a bully. That word is only used for a black woman.
I’m guessing Harry being in the military and be held accountable for his behavior helped him manage that. Then him getting therapy helped him in his personal relationships.
Yep–Harry went out into the real world. Charles and William are long overdue for a crash course in that reality.
All this and yet they called Meghan a bully for the 5:00 AM Email. Where is the bullying investigation into Charles and William?
I’m sure that’s why the report of the bullying investigation by BP was never released.
The 25 page response the Sussexes made to those allegations appears to have shut it down. Harry in Spare, spoke of their 25 page response.
Exactly! I suspect that when the ‘bullying investigation’ opened it was inundated with complaints about nearly all the Royals and many of the very senior personnel at BP, KP and that those allegations were far more serious than anything M was accused of, which is why the report has been suppressed.
Right? Meghan was a bully for sending emails while Charles throws chairs through freaking windows. Like seriously wtf?
If you are being woken up by getting an e mail at 5 am then change your phone settings or turn your computer off when you go to bed. You can get junk mail anytime of the day or night from anywhere.
I’ve started to step back from reading all the stories about the royals because really, it’s gotten so boring and repetitive. I do always enjoy Kaiser’s writing though, her wit and photo choices are unparalled!! But seriously how much can one write about a family who are bereft of decency, have no self-awareness and are completely lacking in morals?
Totally agree. They’re royalty because something in their bloodstream makes them genetically superior to everyone else (sarcasm), and also they never put a foot wrong, they’ve had the very best educations and they mentor each other and prepare for the big job all their lives, but also they have horrible tempers because of the pressure, but it’s ok because they say sorry and everyone knows they don’t mean it, but also they’re just like us and you would lose your cool if you were them, except you could never be like them because they’re royalty and something in their bloodstream makes them genetically superior to everyone else….
Harla, are you speaking of the Windsors or the Trumps?
Fits both.
Agree
It’s important to write about these folks so people will learn what useless grifters they are. There are still those who think the BRF is superior and entitled to behave this way. Constant proof they are not is a good thing–it plants the seeds of change.
sounds like a bully to me. Anger/temper is rooted in shame.
When is the Palace going to initiate a bullying investigation into Charles?
“Once on vacation in the South of France, Charles became so enraged at a stuck window that he threw a chair through it, and then smashed another window when he felt he still wasn’t getting enough fresh air. At Highgrove, Charles used to stand on the porch and shout orders at his gardeners through a green megaphone.”
What a LOSER!
I read that he went on a royal tour and forgot something so he sent the pilot of the plane back to retrieve it. And he would tell Diana don’t you know who I am.
Along with telling her she would be nothing if she wasn’t married to him. Charles, husband and father of the year. No wonder Camilla keeps her own home, I can’t blame her for that.
Does not suffer fool gladly. Same thing is said of Anne. So it’s not their fault they’re being rude to you, somehow it your fault, you’re being a fool. Typical abuser behavior. Where is all this class the royal family is suppose to have.
Can you imagine having to be in a family like that?
A family that is chock full of fools.
He does suffer fools actually. He is one.
I am thinking of one of Paul Burrell interviews where he talked of Charles and Diana arguing and fighting, but assured several times Charles never attacked her physically. And I thought too much protest…
I like how they try to excuse his temper by all the praise about how prepared he is etc (which I guess is more than you can say for William at least.) But its like “its okay that he gets mad over a leaky pen!! He just expects perfection at all times, as he himself is perfect!!!”
*sigh* It’s so difficult when people don’t respect one’s godlike status.
🤣🤣🤣
Throwing a chair through a stuck window and smashing another because he felt he wasn’t getting enough fresh air is not simply a temper tantrum, it’s bloody psychotic.
Also criminal since it was likely someone else’s property. Or does he have a house in France also?
Equality: no the house belonged to his friend Baronin de Waldner who is the wife of Oliver Hoare, a lover of Diana to whom she made hundreds of calls. Yes, it’s a small world.
And maybe he got the temper because the photographers managed to photograph him nude through windows. The pictures were publicised in Germanys Bild.
Exactly, anyone else would have been arrested. I guess this what centuries of immunity from any accountability does to you. Its frightening.
King Asshole…aside from his apparent fits, I thought him yanking the rug out from under Harry-especially now that we know just how much $$$ the current Prince of Wales makes annually-was a bad look.
Poor Diana had to put up with him, albeit then more passive-aggressive and privileged than cranky. May she rest forever in Peace.
“Not my King”, although that’s true anyway since I’m American. (We have our own crosses to bear).
But if I was British, I would not take well to being one of his “subjects”…
Sure sounds like they know something about William and are hinting at it here.
This is not new news. I’ve read about his temper pre-internet. I think he once tried to strangle a valet? But the megaphone is new, and hilarious. I’m sorry but for sure I’d throw a tomato at anyone yelling at me through a megaphone.
This has been a nasty man the entirety of his life. Nothing has changed because he is old. His eldest son is just as nasty as he is, two nasty peas in a pot.
Where the hell was this “fearsome temper” when it came to keeping his heir in line? Why hasn’t William been cowering since toddlerhood, afraid of his father’s temper?
That probably ended when William got taller and stronger than Charles.
Easy to bully when others can’t dish back.
The King wants what he wants! Petty fool. Lashing at the dude to have the ink pot put away, volcanic temper for a malfuntioning pen, lashing at a boy placing his fur cape lol, tantrum because he had to wait for william to get there on his coronation day (sht happens), lashing on the dude because camilla couldn’t put on her coat with the umbrella. Imagine how charlie is behind doors. They should
all be investigated and every file will wind up concluding that the whole gang are idiots ganging up and intimidating employees .
My question is – what’s the point of this article? Why the focus on Charles’ temper?
It’s just like that article that was saying that William never reads books. I don’t see how any of this makes him look good.
The visual of this human tampon jackass shouting orders at his gardeners through the green megaphone is killing me.
Dear King Cucks sycophants,
You do realize you’re admitting your sovereign has a SIGNIFICANT personality disorder that manifests into toxic mental and emotional abuse. I know YOU think these ‘quippy antidotes’ make him sound human, but that’s not how it’s landing.
BP you might want to use this time to create an exit strategy, so you don’t have to evacuate in a peach basket, like your PP and the Greek relatives.
Charles was probably mad about the not my king protesters outside and like any great man he took it out on a child. Modus operandi for KC3.
“Anyway, yet another reminder that the Windsors have always treated staff like sh-t and they projected all of their sh-t onto Meghan.”🎯🎯🎯
One of our very pro Royalist tv news station here in Oz have a parody ending to their Friday night news .
To my great delight he did a mock down of Charlie’s pay rise and also the renovation of all his homes , all while going to world meetings in support of homelessness .
It was so unexpected and so well done and I loved every bit of it .
A delightful surprise to end the week .
Not sure how he got away with it and whether he will be on next week though .