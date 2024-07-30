Pax Jolie crashed his e-bike into a car in LA, he went to the hospital

Pax Jolie is 20 years old. I don’t know a ton about his life these days, but from what I can tell, he’s super-close to Angelina Jolie, he’s worked behind-the-scenes on several of her films (including Maria and Without Blood), he often walks around like he’s his mother’s main bodyguard and he despises Brad Pitt. When Angelina is in New York, Pax is almost always with her. When Angelina is in LA, Pax is almost always with her. Well, in recent months, Pax has been seen zipping around LA on an electric bicycle. On Monday, he crashed into a car which was stopped at a red light.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, is one lucky guy after police say he smashed his electric bicycle into a car on a busy L.A. street … TMZ has learned. The 20-year-old was riding Monday on Los Feliz Blvd. around 5 PM — so, rush hour on a heavily trafficked street — and as he approached a red light, he rammed into the back of a car stopped at the intersection … according to law enforcement sources.
We’re told the driver of the car got out to check on Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene, and witnesses tell us Pax was experiencing hip pain, and had apparently suffered a head injury … so, he was rushed to an L.A. hospital for treatment.
We’re told medics feared he suffered a minor brain bleed in the wreck, but the latest word is that Pax is stable, and might be able to go home sometime tonight.
Pax — the 4th of Angelina and Brad’s 6 kids — has been seen recently cruising around L.A. on a BMX-style e-bike, and almost always without a helmet.
California helmet laws differ depending on the class of bicycle … so, it’s unclear if he needs one with that particular ride. What is clear, is a helmet would’ve come in handy during today’s accident.
[From TMZ]
Yeah, Angelina Jolie loves motorcycles, planes and anything that can go fast, so Pax comes by it naturally. Still, he needs to wear a g-ddamn helmet, especially if he’s going on high-traffic roads during rush hour. He’s really lucky that this wasn’t a lot worse. I’m glad that he’s fine – or at least that’s how it sounds – but I hope this is a wakeup call. Helmet! Don’t ride your bike in traffic either.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – Actress Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt step out for dinner in New York.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie and her son Pax Jolie-Pitt head out for dinner in NYC.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 17 JULY 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: TatianaK / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Pax were seen entering a building in New York City. The mother-son duo looked focused, and it’s speculated that the visit could be related to Jolie’s clothing brand. Their appearance together caught attention, highlighting their close relationship.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2023
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Peloponnese, GREECE – Angelina Jolie spotted at Katakolo Elis leaving the set of her upcoming film “Maria” based on the life of the Greek Soprano Maria Callas. Jolie was accompanied by her sons Maddox and Pax near Athens, Greece.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children Zahara Marley Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie, was seen leaving a store dressed elegantly in a black long-sleeve top, black pants, and a long black coat, complemented by sunglasses. The actress and her crew walked towards their vehicle, showcasing the family’s coordinated and stylish exit.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
BACKGRID USA 27 DECEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Los Angeles, USA -20211118- Stars arrive for the Los Angeles Premiere Of MSNBC Films’ ‘Paper & Glue: A JR Project’ held at the Museum Of Tolerance.
-PICTURED: Shiloh Jolie Pitt, JR, Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt
-PHOTO by: Torres Rudy/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Shiloh Jolie Pitt, JR, Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 18 Nov 2021
Credit: Torres Rudy/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Angelina Jolie dines with her three children in NYC Soho.
Featuring: Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 26 Jun 2023
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com
Yes helmet!! Always! They have some pretty great ones now too, so you don’t have to look like a mushroom head. I’m glad Pax is ok.
I ride my e- bike all over the place and I have a helmet that even has lights on it so cars can see me. Do I look ridiculous? Yes. But if it means a car sees me when I’m riding around in town, then all the better.
🎯
I keep telling myself and others that a hole in the head looks even more ridiculous than a helmet on the head. Same goes for a high viz vest, they may look dumb but as someone who also drives a car, I am aware that it´s sometimes just damn difficult to spot a cyclist, especially when it´s dark. It´s my life and, for all I know my only life, so putting this minimal effort into protecting it is no biggie.
Virginia Tech Helmet Lab has done testing on different helmets to simulate the typical forces on a head by sport. The most expensive ones are not always the most protective ones!
https://www.helmet.beam.vt.edu/
Yes to the helmet!!
I’m glad that the motorist checked on Pax, and helped him. Even minor brain bleeds are scary!
Wear a helmet with any bike but especially an e-bike. They can go so fast …. Ever since Simon Cowell got badly injured on his we should all understand the risks.
This is terrifying and I’m glad he’s going to be okay. Yes to the helmet! I live in NH right now and it freaks me out how many people ride motorcycles (on the highways) and bikes without a helmet on. No leather jackets for the bikers either so many are just wearing t-shirts. Zero protection if they are thrown from their motorcycles onto the pavement. The helmets aren’t mandatory here and it really stresses me out.
Super shallow note: Pax is so handsome.
He is handsome! And needs a helmet! Stay safe, pax
This same type of accident happened near me recently, but the rider (who was wearing a helmet) did not survive.
Somewhat unrelated, but yesterday I saw a guy texting while driving a motorcycle. Like, what??!
Glad he’s ok, that’s super scary.
I don’t think I’d like an e-bike, but I would like a scooter. A pink one, please.
How is Pax the 4th child? He’s second oldest. I don’t understand.
Pax was the last to be adopted. He was several years older than Maddox and Zahara were. So while age wise he’s second oldest, he was the fourth to be added to the family.
yes , I’ve seen many a horrible or near accident in my time working for a hospital and as a predestrian in NY. Car doors flying open, bikers flying over the door (not surviving, bikers dragged under trucks…. I had a kid flip over his handles while trying to run a light when the walk sign went up and also flip over handle barsto avoid hitting me. It’s crazy what some of the young will do b/c they thing they are immortal. He laughed and about 10 pedestrians screamed at him….He was in his 20’s and “did not get it”.
1. Glad he is ok.
2. Wear a helmet
3. Figures TMZ refers to him still as Brad Pitt’s son. He needs to legally get rid of Pitt in his last name. That said — I am assuming getting rid of Pitt in his name may be harder as he wasn’t born in the US and it is used on immigration/citizenship documents? (Not sure if Pitt actually adopted him?)
As far as I know, Angelina processed or started the adoptions as a single mom, and then he adopted them once they were in the US, since she was single at the time if the adoptions. He adopted Pax and the two other older children.
Pax is Brad’s adopted son so TMZ is correct. If Brad disowned Pax and said he didn’t have a son people would call for his head. Divorce doesn’t undo parentage.
Pitt has had nothing to do with Pax for 8 years and Pax has disowned him so he is just Angelina’s son.
I teach boys around Pax’s age and the number of times I see my students skateboarding, cycling, on electric scooters around the city without a helmet DRIVES ME CRAZY. Wear a helmet kids!!!
I’m Australian and helmets have been legally required on all bikes since before I learned to ride as a child.
I’m 40.
The fact that they might be optional is absolutely wild to me.
He is young. When i was in his age i was just stupid. And sometimes almost suicidal. Anyway let’s hope this teaches him something. And that his “daddy” won’t use this accident against Angelina (although I doubt it).
I’m 45 and when I was 12/13 one of the girls at my school was knocked off her bike while wearing a helmet. They asked her to bring the helmet to school and show it to everyone in an assembly and I can still picture the state it was in to this day. She only had some scrapes and bruises but it was horrific to think the state her head would have been in if she wasn’t wearing it.
Wear a helmet!
Glad he’s ok, and hope he wears a helmet from now on. Someone I know died after a relative minor bike accident because they hit their head.
E-bikes are like old school mo-peds, yes? I mean those things can go fast.
As for the helmet- at that age, most of us think we are immortal. Until something proves us wrong.
Hopefully he will be fine, and will wear a helmet.
His poor mom- nothing like getting a “hi, i’m at the hospital” call from your kid.
I recently saw two young girls zip by on electric scooters with their helmets dangling from their handle bars. I doubt that’s what their parents had in mind.