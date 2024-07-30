Pax Jolie crashed his e-bike into a car in LA, he went to the hospital

Pax Jolie is 20 years old. I don’t know a ton about his life these days, but from what I can tell, he’s super-close to Angelina Jolie, he’s worked behind-the-scenes on several of her films (including Maria and Without Blood), he often walks around like he’s his mother’s main bodyguard and he despises Brad Pitt. When Angelina is in New York, Pax is almost always with her. When Angelina is in LA, Pax is almost always with her. Well, in recent months, Pax has been seen zipping around LA on an electric bicycle. On Monday, he crashed into a car which was stopped at a red light.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, is one lucky guy after police say he smashed his electric bicycle into a car on a busy L.A. street … TMZ has learned. The 20-year-old was riding Monday on Los Feliz Blvd. around 5 PM — so, rush hour on a heavily trafficked street — and as he approached a red light, he rammed into the back of a car stopped at the intersection … according to law enforcement sources.

We’re told the driver of the car got out to check on Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene, and witnesses tell us Pax was experiencing hip pain, and had apparently suffered a head injury … so, he was rushed to an L.A. hospital for treatment.

We’re told medics feared he suffered a minor brain bleed in the wreck, but the latest word is that Pax is stable, and might be able to go home sometime tonight.

Pax — the 4th of Angelina and Brad’s 6 kids — has been seen recently cruising around L.A. on a BMX-style e-bike, and almost always without a helmet.

California helmet laws differ depending on the class of bicycle … so, it’s unclear if he needs one with that particular ride. What is clear, is a helmet would’ve come in handy during today’s accident.