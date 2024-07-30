Pax Jolie crashed his e-bike into a car in LA, he went to the hospital

Pax Jolie is 20 years old. I don’t know a ton about his life these days, but from what I can tell, he’s super-close to Angelina Jolie, he’s worked behind-the-scenes on several of her films (including Maria and Without Blood), he often walks around like he’s his mother’s main bodyguard and he despises Brad Pitt. When Angelina is in New York, Pax is almost always with her. When Angelina is in LA, Pax is almost always with her. Well, in recent months, Pax has been seen zipping around LA on an electric bicycle. On Monday, he crashed into a car which was stopped at a red light.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, is one lucky guy after police say he smashed his electric bicycle into a car on a busy L.A. street … TMZ has learned. The 20-year-old was riding Monday on Los Feliz Blvd. around 5 PM — so, rush hour on a heavily trafficked street — and as he approached a red light, he rammed into the back of a car stopped at the intersection … according to law enforcement sources.

We’re told the driver of the car got out to check on Pax, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police and paramedics arrived on the scene, and witnesses tell us Pax was experiencing hip pain, and had apparently suffered a head injury … so, he was rushed to an L.A. hospital for treatment.

We’re told medics feared he suffered a minor brain bleed in the wreck, but the latest word is that Pax is stable, and might be able to go home sometime tonight.

Pax — the 4th of Angelina and Brad’s 6 kids — has been seen recently cruising around L.A. on a BMX-style e-bike, and almost always without a helmet.

California helmet laws differ depending on the class of bicycle … so, it’s unclear if he needs one with that particular ride. What is clear, is a helmet would’ve come in handy during today’s accident.

[From TMZ]

Yeah, Angelina Jolie loves motorcycles, planes and anything that can go fast, so Pax comes by it naturally. Still, he needs to wear a g-ddamn helmet, especially if he’s going on high-traffic roads during rush hour. He’s really lucky that this wasn’t a lot worse. I’m glad that he’s fine – or at least that’s how it sounds – but I hope this is a wakeup call. Helmet! Don’t ride your bike in traffic either.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.

23 Responses to “Pax Jolie crashed his e-bike into a car in LA, he went to the hospital”

  1. Danbury says:
    July 30, 2024 at 7:38 am

    Yes helmet!! Always! They have some pretty great ones now too, so you don’t have to look like a mushroom head. I’m glad Pax is ok.

    I ride my e- bike all over the place and I have a helmet that even has lights on it so cars can see me. Do I look ridiculous? Yes. But if it means a car sees me when I’m riding around in town, then all the better.

    Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      July 30, 2024 at 7:44 am

      🎯

      Reply
    • Fran says:
      July 30, 2024 at 8:10 am

      I keep telling myself and others that a hole in the head looks even more ridiculous than a helmet on the head. Same goes for a high viz vest, they may look dumb but as someone who also drives a car, I am aware that it´s sometimes just damn difficult to spot a cyclist, especially when it´s dark. It´s my life and, for all I know my only life, so putting this minimal effort into protecting it is no biggie.

      Reply
    • BR says:
      July 30, 2024 at 9:44 am

      Virginia Tech Helmet Lab has done testing on different helmets to simulate the typical forces on a head by sport. The most expensive ones are not always the most protective ones!

      https://www.helmet.beam.vt.edu/

      Reply
  2. ML says:
    July 30, 2024 at 7:48 am

    Yes to the helmet!!

    I’m glad that the motorist checked on Pax, and helped him. Even minor brain bleeds are scary!

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    July 30, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Wear a helmet with any bike but especially an e-bike. They can go so fast …. Ever since Simon Cowell got badly injured on his we should all understand the risks.

    Reply
  4. SIde Eye says:
    July 30, 2024 at 7:56 am

    This is terrifying and I’m glad he’s going to be okay. Yes to the helmet! I live in NH right now and it freaks me out how many people ride motorcycles (on the highways) and bikes without a helmet on. No leather jackets for the bikers either so many are just wearing t-shirts. Zero protection if they are thrown from their motorcycles onto the pavement. The helmets aren’t mandatory here and it really stresses me out.

    Super shallow note: Pax is so handsome.

    Reply
  5. Mrs. Smith says:
    July 30, 2024 at 8:00 am

    This same type of accident happened near me recently, but the rider (who was wearing a helmet) did not survive.

    Somewhat unrelated, but yesterday I saw a guy texting while driving a motorcycle. Like, what??!

    Reply
  6. Kokiri says:
    July 30, 2024 at 8:35 am

    Glad he’s ok, that’s super scary.
    I don’t think I’d like an e-bike, but I would like a scooter. A pink one, please.

    How is Pax the 4th child? He’s second oldest. I don’t understand.

    Reply
    • CuriousCole says:
      July 30, 2024 at 8:52 am

      Pax was the last to be adopted. He was several years older than Maddox and Zahara were. So while age wise he’s second oldest, he was the fourth to be added to the family.

      Reply
  7. Barrett says:
    July 30, 2024 at 8:43 am

    yes , I’ve seen many a horrible or near accident in my time working for a hospital and as a predestrian in NY. Car doors flying open, bikers flying over the door (not surviving, bikers dragged under trucks…. I had a kid flip over his handles while trying to run a light when the walk sign went up and also flip over handle barsto avoid hitting me. It’s crazy what some of the young will do b/c they thing they are immortal. He laughed and about 10 pedestrians screamed at him….He was in his 20’s and “did not get it”.

    Reply
  8. LeonsMomma says:
    July 30, 2024 at 8:45 am

    1. Glad he is ok.
    2. Wear a helmet
    3. Figures TMZ refers to him still as Brad Pitt’s son. He needs to legally get rid of Pitt in his last name. That said — I am assuming getting rid of Pitt in his name may be harder as he wasn’t born in the US and it is used on immigration/citizenship documents? (Not sure if Pitt actually adopted him?)

    Reply
    • Ennie says:
      July 30, 2024 at 9:42 am

      As far as I know, Angelina processed or started the adoptions as a single mom, and then he adopted them once they were in the US, since she was single at the time if the adoptions. He adopted Pax and the two other older children.

      Reply
    • Aerie says:
      July 30, 2024 at 10:19 am

      Pax is Brad’s adopted son so TMZ is correct. If Brad disowned Pax and said he didn’t have a son people would call for his head. Divorce doesn’t undo parentage.

      Reply
      • Erica says:
        July 30, 2024 at 11:19 am

        Pitt has had nothing to do with Pax for 8 years and Pax has disowned him so he is just Angelina’s son.

  9. Mika says:
    July 30, 2024 at 8:52 am

    I teach boys around Pax’s age and the number of times I see my students skateboarding, cycling, on electric scooters around the city without a helmet DRIVES ME CRAZY. Wear a helmet kids!!!

    Reply
  10. AprilUnderwater says:
    July 30, 2024 at 9:21 am

    I’m Australian and helmets have been legally required on all bikes since before I learned to ride as a child.

    I’m 40.

    The fact that they might be optional is absolutely wild to me.

    Reply
  11. Eva says:
    July 30, 2024 at 9:35 am

    He is young. When i was in his age i was just stupid. And sometimes almost suicidal. Anyway let’s hope this teaches him something. And that his “daddy” won’t use this accident against Angelina (although I doubt it).

    Reply
  12. SarahCS says:
    July 30, 2024 at 9:41 am

    I’m 45 and when I was 12/13 one of the girls at my school was knocked off her bike while wearing a helmet. They asked her to bring the helmet to school and show it to everyone in an assembly and I can still picture the state it was in to this day. She only had some scrapes and bruises but it was horrific to think the state her head would have been in if she wasn’t wearing it.

    Wear a helmet!

    Reply
  13. lucy2 says:
    July 30, 2024 at 10:36 am

    Glad he’s ok, and hope he wears a helmet from now on. Someone I know died after a relative minor bike accident because they hit their head.

    Reply
  14. ariel says:
    July 30, 2024 at 10:37 am

    E-bikes are like old school mo-peds, yes? I mean those things can go fast.
    As for the helmet- at that age, most of us think we are immortal. Until something proves us wrong.
    Hopefully he will be fine, and will wear a helmet.
    His poor mom- nothing like getting a “hi, i’m at the hospital” call from your kid.

    Reply
  15. Twin Falls says:
    July 30, 2024 at 11:40 am

    I recently saw two young girls zip by on electric scooters with their helmets dangling from their handle bars. I doubt that’s what their parents had in mind.

    Reply

