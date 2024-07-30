Donald Trump on Kamala Harris: ‘She’s got a fresh way about her… She’s very nasty’

Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign could not have gotten off to a better start. In her first week as the presumptive nominee, she raised $200 million, 66% of which came from first-time contributors. 170,000 volunteers have signed up to work on her campaign as well, all across the country. Harris has been attending fundraisers and rallies in a steady clip, and those events are getting higher turnouts and raising more money than the campaign projected. VP Harris has coattails – Democrats in House and Senate races are also seeing surges in fundraising and support. So, obviously, Donald Trump is trying to brand her a “nasty woman.”

Trump melts down about Kamala Harris yesterday in leaked video: “She is vicious! She’s got a fresh way about her… She’s very nasty!” pic.twitter.com/ztCqMfJ2cu — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 29, 2024

While the “nasty woman” label was already embraced in 2016 – when Trump said the same thing about Hillary Clinton during one of their debates – the culture has shifted to the point where Generation TikTok has already made fan-cams for Kamala Harris set to Tinashe’s “Nasty” (“I been a nasty girl, nasty” and “Is somebody gonna match my freak?”). Trump calling Kamala “fresh” is something new though – it’s hilariously dated. That’s what an elderly man would have said about a flirtatious secretary in 1962.

Speaking of, Trump is still terrified to debate Kamala Harris. VP Harris and her campaign are having so much fun with it too:

Vice President Kamala Harris is committed to debating former President Donald Trump on Sept. 10—whether or not he shows up. In a statement first shared with The Hill, Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said that Harris will attend the ABC face-off that Trump had previously scheduled with President Joe Biden. “As Vice President Harris said last week, the American people deserve to hear from the two candidates running for the highest office in the land and she will do that at September’s ABC debate,” Tyler said. “If Donald Trump and his team are saying anything other than ‘we’ll see you there,’—and it appears that they are—it’s a convenient, but expected backtrack from Team Trump. Vice President Harris will be there on September 10th—we’ll see if Trump shows.”

The thing is, while I know Kamala Harris will wipe the floor with Trump in any debate, I’m also just… not looking forward to it. I remember the Clinton-Trump debates and while Hillary absolutely “won” those, I hated that she had to stand there and debate a madman like they were equals. Here’s Trump trying to backtrack on debates in an interview on Fox News yesterday:

Ingraham: Why not debate Kamala Harris? Trump: Because everyone already knows everything Ingraham: They’re saying you’re afraid of debating her Trump: I’m leading in the polls pic.twitter.com/gmOwg5lzvC — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 30, 2024