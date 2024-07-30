Olympics organizers deny that they were referencing The Last Supper

Embed from Getty Images

Last week when we were speculating on who might perform at the first-ever outdoor Olympics opening ceremony, I blithely said, “I hope it doesn’t rain on the parade!” I should have known better than to jinx it. So, I humbly apologize to the Paris Olympics for however much my comment contributed to the first rainy summer games opening ceremony since 1952. The segment I found most nerve wracking to watch in the rain was the runway show. But while I was gasping “Gosh I hope no one slips and falls while walking in those fashion stilts high heels,” small-minded zealots were crying “Sacrilège!” Pourquoi? Apparently, those viewers thought the performers — a group that included drag queens and transgender models — were meant to look like da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” Only they got their religious reference wrong, as the Olympics organizers have confirmed the scene was about Greek god of festivities Dionysus, who’s the father of Sequana, goddess of the river Seine, over which the festivities were taking place. So that quelled the brouhaha? Quelle surprise, those who were offended are committed to remaining offended. Mon dieu…

The direction was pagan, not Christian! While intended to raise awareness “of the absurdity of violence between human beings,” according to the organizers, it struck a sour note with religious groups worldwide. Reacting to the controversy over the weekend, the Olympics and Paralympics’ artistic director Thomas Jolly denied that “The Last Supper” even served as a reference in an interview with French outlet BFMTV. Instead, Jolly said the idea was to “have a grand pagan festival connected to the gods of Olympus. … It was pretty clear, is It is Dionysus who arrives at the table. Why is he there? Because Dionysus is the Greek god of festivities (…) and wine, and is the father of Sequana, the goddess of the Seine river,” he said. A carefully worded apology: Anne Descamps, spokesperson for Paris 2024, told reporters at a press conference that “clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. … We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense we are really sorry,” per AP. Among those upset? Catholic Church officials, Viktor Orban, & Mike Johnson: The Catholic Church in France didn’t mince words, stating it “deplored a ceremony that included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity.” The controversy even reached the Vatican, with Archbishop Charles Scicluna contacting France’s ambassador to Malta to complain about the “gratuitous insult,” according to The Guardian. The backlash wasn’t limited to religious circles. Political figures also weighed in, with Italy’s far-right leader Matteo Salvini describing the segment as “squalid,” and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaking of the “moral void of the west,” The Guardian reported. Mike Johnson, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, also did not pull his punches. Posting on X, Johnson described the tableau as a “mockery of the ‘Last Supper’” that was “shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world.” ‘Diversity means being together’: Jolly defended the concept. “We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that,” he said. The organizers stand by their work: Maud Le Pladec, the choreographer of the opening ceremony and head of dance on the other Olympics and Paralympics ceremonies, told Variety that she, Jolly and the rest of the team, started working on the creation of this ceremony in January 2023 and “hadn’t imagined what happened with the rise of the far right. … We’re not psychic,” she says. … “When the far right lost out, I thought to myself that this opening ceremony was prophetic because its message is that after all the tumults, France ends up uniting all those who love each other, and that was our ultimate message: to love and understand each other regardless of differences. That’s why we ended with [Edith Piaf’s] ‘Hymne à l’Amour’ (sang by Celine Dion). It was a healing ceremony. That’s our France.”

[From Variety]

This is why we need to heed VP Harris’s words and vote to protect drag queens! And diversity and inclusion and free speech. And since the organizers have unequivocally explained what the reference actually was, can we please reframe the outrage? Instead of indignation that it’s an affront to Christianity, I’d like to see the headlines start reading, “Conservative Snowflakes Besmirch Classic Pagan Tableau!” #JusticeForDionysus! Incidentally, I have a ring from my late father that’s a carving of Dionysus’ head; I will be wearing it in solidarity with the performers and directors. Vive la révolution!

I found the choreographer’s comments at the end especially moving. The way the left wing came together in France to keep out Marine Le Pen & Co, it was unbelievably swift and hugely encouraging to watch unfold. It feels like we’re suddenly on the same trajectory in the US, of “uniting all those who love each other.” (I know, a lot can happen in three months.) What also touched me about those closing thoughts was how as a directing team, they viewed the whole program as a healing ceremony, which is why they chose to close with Celine Dion singing “Hymne à l’Amour.” Considering how it was a personal triumph for her, returning after battling illness, who else but Celine could have carried that moment of healing?

Some are angry about the "anti-Christian depiction of the last supper" at the Olympic Opening ceremony. (@elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump among others) A Dutch art historian explains it's not the last supper but a Dutch painting of the Olympic gods.

And I explain what I loved.

🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZMftlt7dTO — AukeHoekstra (@AukeHoekstra) July 28, 2024