Olympics organizers deny that they were referencing The Last Supper

Last week when we were speculating on who might perform at the first-ever outdoor Olympics opening ceremony, I blithely said, “I hope it doesn’t rain on the parade!” I should have known better than to jinx it. So, I humbly apologize to the Paris Olympics for however much my comment contributed to the first rainy summer games opening ceremony since 1952. The segment I found most nerve wracking to watch in the rain was the runway show. But while I was gasping “Gosh I hope no one slips and falls while walking in those
fashion stilts high heels,” small-minded zealots were crying “Sacrilège!” Pourquoi? Apparently, those viewers thought the performers — a group that included drag queens and transgender models — were meant to look like da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” Only they got their religious reference wrong, as the Olympics organizers have confirmed the scene was about Greek god of festivities Dionysus, who’s the father of Sequana, goddess of the river Seine, over which the festivities were taking place. So that quelled the brouhaha? Quelle surprise, those who were offended are committed to remaining offended. Mon dieu…
The direction was pagan, not Christian! While intended to raise awareness “of the absurdity of violence between human beings,” according to the organizers, it struck a sour note with religious groups worldwide. Reacting to the controversy over the weekend, the Olympics and Paralympics’ artistic director Thomas Jolly denied that “The Last Supper” even served as a reference in an interview with French outlet BFMTV. Instead, Jolly said the idea was to “have a grand pagan festival connected to the gods of Olympus. … It was pretty clear, is It is Dionysus who arrives at the table. Why is he there? Because Dionysus is the Greek god of festivities (…) and wine, and is the father of Sequana, the goddess of the Seine river,” he said.
A carefully worded apology: Anne Descamps, spokesperson for Paris 2024, told reporters at a press conference that “clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. … We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense we are really sorry,” per AP.
Among those upset? Catholic Church officials, Viktor Orban, & Mike Johnson: The Catholic Church in France didn’t mince words, stating it “deplored a ceremony that included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity.” The controversy even reached the Vatican, with Archbishop Charles Scicluna contacting France’s ambassador to Malta to complain about the “gratuitous insult,” according to The Guardian. The backlash wasn’t limited to religious circles. Political figures also weighed in, with Italy’s far-right leader Matteo Salvini describing the segment as “squalid,” and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaking of the “moral void of the west,” The Guardian reported. Mike Johnson, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, also did not pull his punches. Posting on X, Johnson described the tableau as a “mockery of the ‘Last Supper’” that was “shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world.”
‘Diversity means being together’: Jolly defended the concept. “We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together. We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that,” he said.
The organizers stand by their work: Maud Le Pladec, the choreographer of the opening ceremony and head of dance on the other Olympics and Paralympics ceremonies, told Variety that she, Jolly and the rest of the team, started working on the creation of this ceremony in January 2023 and “hadn’t imagined what happened with the rise of the far right. … We’re not psychic,” she says. … “When the far right lost out, I thought to myself that this opening ceremony was prophetic because its message is that after all the tumults, France ends up uniting all those who love each other, and that was our ultimate message: to love and understand each other regardless of differences. That’s why we ended with [Edith Piaf’s] ‘Hymne à l’Amour’ (sang by Celine Dion). It was a healing ceremony. That’s our France.”
This is why we need to heed VP Harris’s words and vote to protect drag queens! And diversity and inclusion and free speech. And since the organizers have unequivocally explained what the reference actually was, can we please reframe the outrage? Instead of indignation that it’s an affront to Christianity, I’d like to see the headlines start reading, “Conservative Snowflakes Besmirch Classic Pagan Tableau!” #JusticeForDionysus! Incidentally, I have a ring from my late father that’s a carving of Dionysus’ head; I will be wearing it in solidarity with the performers and directors. Vive la révolution!
I found the choreographer’s comments at the end especially moving. The way the left wing came together in France to keep out Marine Le Pen & Co, it was unbelievably swift and hugely encouraging to watch unfold. It feels like we’re suddenly on the same trajectory in the US, of “uniting all those who love each other.” (I know, a lot can happen in three months.) What also touched me about those closing thoughts was how as a directing team, they viewed the whole program as a healing ceremony, which is why they chose to close with Celine Dion singing “Hymne à l’Amour.” Considering how it was a personal triumph for her, returning after battling illness, who else but Celine could have carried that moment of healing?
The whole thing from beginning to end, from messy to rainy to triumphant thanks to Celine and the athletes and performers, with every degree of emotion in between was so beautifully, wonderfully French..c’etait tres, tres bien fait! Bravo!
however I’m still cackling at the person who called Lady Gaga’s performance “French adjacent” (and I’m a huge Gaga fan 🙂
I loved the whole thing. However, I do feel bad for Parisians who have complained that the way security has been done makes it very difficult for them to go to work, etc. Do not understand calling Lady Gaga’s performance “French adjacent” since it’s an homage to Zizi Jeanmaire. Here’s a link to Zizi Jeanmarie performing ‘Mon Truc En Plumes’ on the Ed Sullivan show, with. a smaller retinue of dancers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfGtJQjVurI
I was working in London in 2012, and even in the *months* leading up to the Olympics, traffic, etc. became a nightmare because entire lanes on major roads were reserved for Olympics officials. And obviously once the Games began, it was pretty bonkers.
So I can imagine it’s rough just being a regular Parisienne, needing to get to work.
And at least Paris and London have great public transit (while of course Tube lines heading out to the Games were crowded, travel by Tube was pretty much fine.)
Just think, LA: we have all these traffic nightmares to look forward to in 2028, and none of the adequate public transit to help ease some of the crush! It’s going to be rough!
It’s been called “French adjacent” because while it’s better than Beyoncé singing in French at the Oscar a few years ago, it clearly was sang by someone who doesn’t
really speak French and was sang somewhat phonetically… Whoever used that qualifier wasn’t wrong
Amazing anyone thought France would have a low key Olympics.
They are putting on a spectacular Olympics, it’s so fun I can’t imagine the spirit in person.
France has never been anything but unapologetically awesome.
Considering how North America defunds the Arts so easily, it doesn’t surprise me at all that some have zero appreciation or even knowledge about the history of France, the over-the-top absolute phenomenal opening ceremonies, or just how full of life France is.
All this fake concern just makes them look so dull. So beige. Flat pancakes.
You do know that the French Right Wings were also mad and thought it was the Last Supper and anti-Christian not just Rights in North America.
Well, that makes me slightly less embarrassed for my country.
I was happy they did their own thing and didn’t make it Hollywood style.
It’s nice to see countries doing their own thing and hope to see more of that
St Denis is the patron saint of Paris. The name Den(n)is is derived from Dionysus…who according to myth is the Seine’s papa. And an Olympian (Greek god). France is known for its culture, wine, and love of good times. And so a bunch of uptight culture barbarians totally misinterpreted the tableau and got their underwear in a twist. This is seriously hilarious!
Yes! I can’t get over how stupid people are. GOOGLE IS FREE FFS.
Yes, they are ignorant, but I think in this case it is the need of these faux, performative Christians to center themselves at all times and play victim
Christofascists look for offense everywhere they can find it. They need to keep their sheep outraged or they may start thinking for themselves.
Of course France went this route with that because France has a huge wine industry. I recently was in France with a river cruise and the vineyards and wine tasting were a big part of the cruise. The religious zealots need to simmer down and stop clutching their pearls with outrage over something they misinterpreted. France was always going to go big and use their history in the opening ceremonies.
This is what happens when you defund the arts. Everyone with half a brain understood what this was and loved it. Or if they didn’t love it all, at least got the crazy French-ness of it. An opening ceremony in Paris was NEVER going to be conventional. Those who were offended are saying then won’t travel to France anymore … don’t worry mon chéri, the French don’t want you. None of us over on this side of the pond do. Stay home.
This Opening Ceremony is one of my favorites ever. Modern and different from all the others.
I thought it was spectacular!!!
The thing is that their words about diversity and inclusion ring hollow when you consider that they told a hijab-wearing athlete that she couldn’t participate in the parade because of a scarf. After getting some bad press they backtracked and said they found a solution for her, but I don’t know what actually happened. Their definition of freedom is extremely narrow imo
I think there’s actually a law against hijab wearing in school. France is a secular democracy and it seems they interpret that to mean “no overt expressions of religion.”
Yes, Muslim women in France are openly discriminated against in education and employment. I know many who have had to take off their clothing and change their name to hide their identity. To me this is not a society that loves diversity and inclusion. They hide the xenophobia under secularism: banning articles of clothing yet rebuilding cathedrals and ringing the bells—it’s hypocritical.
I actually agree with you on this. I’d love a French person to chime in on this – I’m next door to France and I hate the anti hijab law. Because it doesn’t, for example, apply to kippahs or crosses or nuns covering their heads, so the no overt expressions of religion excuse doesn’t really hold. So really, as far as I can see, it pretends to be laic (i.e. secular) but really, it’s highly discriminatory.
This does apply to them. It applies to everyone. You will never see a nun carrying out an administrative task in a state institution. While she would be able to request a service, she cannot act on behalf of the State while wearing her nun clothes. Same thing if you are wearing a cross or a kippah. No one stops you from wearing it in a personal capacity. No one stops you from wearing it in the streets or in a private commercial capacity. But to me, it would be a problem to see a judge wear a religious garment or accessory because their religion should not come before their function as an agent of the State, in this particular case, application of the law.
This wasn’t an act against her or Muslim women or women in general. This is a part of being French, removing expressions of religion from state institutions that can be practiced however you want in your private and professional (outside of the State) lives.
I don’t see any Muslim men facing similar issues during the Olympics…I wonder why that is?
I won’t elaborate but this lack of understanding for laïcité is a big problem in France that has put namely educators in danger. So for this athlete it might have meant missing the ceremony because of her religious convictions, for others it might mean their lives and their sense of safety in their community because of others religious convictions over what it means to be French and live in France.
And the Notre Dame is a Catholic cathedral. How is featuring that okay but women cannot dress how they want? It always comes down to the message that French Muslims “aren’t French enough” and do not belong.
@blueberry the Notre Dame is part of the French patrimoine. Seriously??? It is not a reflection of Catholicism but really of French architectural and artisanal might (Still a large reason why Paris remains one of the top tourist destinations in the world). As you must be aware Notre Dame sustained heavy damage from a fire and is in the process of being rebuilt. This type of restorative undertaking is huge. That should have been obvious by the tableau presented, but it seems that was missed by you.
And to your point, Muslim women cannot dress how they want. Their own religion prohibits this. Speak to the Iranian women refugees competing at the Olympics about why they cannot represent their country. That is the paradox, isn’t it? This Muslim woman wants the freedom to submit to her religion while sporting the French flag. That is not what France represents, so it makes sense that if she is representing France, this would pose a problem.
And I should add that not all interpretations of Islam require women to wear a headscarf. But to say that you must wear a headscarf because of your religion and means that you believe that it is a requirement which is the case for this athlete.
When religion comes before country and you are specifically tasked with serving/representing the country there will be conflict.
@blueberry– Notre Dame being featured in the Olympics isn’t the same as what happens in a public school, though. I have mixed feelings about the banning of hijabs but my (French) cousin told me that ANY kind of religious iconography/symbol is banned including large crosses around the neck, yarmulkes, Sikh turbans–all not allowed. I mean, at least they’re consistent, which belies the notion that the rule is being driven by islamophobia. And that’s not to say that Islamophobia isn’t a problem in France–it certainly is–but I’m dubious that this particular rule is evidence of that. Laïcité is central to France’s identity and the earliest battles were actually over banning Christian symbols, not anything related to Islam.
I still prefer France’s approach to that of Iowa and other US states making daily recitation of “God Bless America” mandatory in public schools.
So a Catholic Church that’s a historical landmark is excused from the secularism rule. But people wearing clothes are not. This is what I’m hearing from you. And please do not conflate Islam with Iran or any other country. The French are the ones hosting. They are the ones claiming to be so inclusive. But they are not. This is my point.
I mean, the Olympic flame made a 5 hour stop at The Grande Mosquée de Paris, a mosque that was built to to honor the 100,000 Muslim soldiers who died fighting for France in World War I.
From my perspective the rule isn’t meant to *erase* historical places of worship central to France’s identity but rather to remove religion from those in public service, which is what the head of the French Olympic committee considers this event to be. The rule has always applied to athletes and sports clubs.
I’m still torn because barring athletes from playing because they’re wearing a headscarf feels so extreme and in some ways, unfair. On the other hand, as a French (and American) citizen, I greatly admire France’s commitment to secularism in contrast to the US’s approach. It’s a really complex, emotional, and layered subject and I’ve seen many good points made on either side.
It does apply to other religions. In school kippahs or veils worn by christian women would also not be allowed. There is a size restriction for religious jewelry like crosses or star of David necklaces. Any athlete with an out of uniform head covering would not be allowed to participate in the games. They made an exception for the muslim women by fashioning a hat with a bonnet that can hold the hair. Pics are available and it looks very modest as far as hair covering goes. France lived the horror of church / government enmeshment and said no more after their revolution. They beheaded priests and nuns. Laïcité is integral to French identity and keeping religion out of state sponsored affairs is necessary to ensure the freedom of everyone. I’m not denying the racism and xenophobia in France, it exists. Holding the line on religious expression in official public affairs is not racist or xenophobic in my opinion. It is keeping France safe from extremism and I wish the US would have that energy for our crazy Christians.
I just wanted to thank everyone contributing to this discussion – it’s very interesting and enlightening. I am personally against controlling what people wear, particularly since in most cases it’s always women who suffer: I think that if a woman wants to wear a hijab, it’s up to her, same if she doesn’t want to. Same with a Sikh turban, same with a cross. If you’re worried about a woman being forced (in the case of the hijab as mentioned up thread), then by banning it you’re actually putting her more at risk, because clearly she doesn’t have the agency to choose, which means that while she could go out and earn and be out in the world before, she cannot now, because you’ve taken away her freedom. Better to have her out in the world, so she can free herself (if she wants) when she’s ready.
But overall, I find that even if they are working for the state and you’re wearing some kind of religious marking, it shouldn’t matter: if you’re hired in some kind of official job, you know very well to apply the law, and not your own religious beliefs, otherwise you wouldn’t be there. It’s insanity and insulting to individuals to assume otherwise. I get into some mad arguments with French friends about this, and I don’t expect it to end soon 😉
Lort. This reminds me of the uproar over the statue of David awhile back. What a waste of brain space to freak out over this. Vote blue!
I don’t even like the Olympics and I watched it. I didn’t watch it live. But on replay with Peacock. And unless I blinked and missed it. They cut the blue man out of the replay. Which makes it look a lot more Last Supper. They should have left the blue man in.
I thought it was such a creative way to highlight the city of Paris. And not just have it all confined to one stadium. I am so looking forward to the closing ceremony now.
And hope they double down and have even more Drag Queens. I am a big fan of Nicky Doll. Was so happy to see her front and center.
The outrage was so OTT And hilarious. France is a very secular country that prides itself on a separation of Church and State. That whole performance was very VERY French and I loved it.
What I love is how it exposes the extent to which some of these so-called sacred religious symbols were stolen from mythology and/or pagan rituals.
Omg it was an awful shitshow. Regardless of all the controversies- France still couldn’t come up with its own talent to close out the show.
@Jilliebean
Sigh, the poor French just can’t win. You really think that an entire country like France couldn’t come up with its own talent? Well, of course they could, they have tons and tons established and new very talented artists to choose from. They picked French-adjacent Americans for name recognition and to appeal to people like you. I mean, did you miss Axelle who sang the Marseillaise? You really think she wasn’t capable of doing what Celine did?
Yet here we are anyway. I hope they feature only Frenchies for the closing, if that’s the thanks they get.
Celine is from Quebec. She is part of the French diaspora and her first language was French. I would say she’s French enough to count.
And she has the best selling french language album of all time. The French love her and consider her one of her own. It made total sense for her to be there.
Omg it was an awful painful opening ceremonies to watch. Regardless of all the controversies- France still couldn’t come up with its own talent to close out the show.
I know. Such a shame. Wonder why they invited all those athletes from other countries? Way too broad, inclusive and welcoming.
I am a Christian and the first thing that came to mind when I saw this was a bacchanal, not the Last Supper. It fit with the whole crazy OTT vibe of the opening ceremony. I think some folks have to be perpetually offended about something but hey, I believe TVs come with off buttons and channel changers, am I right?
Most normal people watching the ceremonies understood the context. It’s pathetic how these perpetually outraged people always center themselves in everything. It’s not about you, Susan! Read a book, go to a museum, learn some culture for the love of G-d, Susan. (Apologies to all the wonderful Susans).