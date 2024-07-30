Donald Trump: Childfree people are ‘just as good’ if not ‘a lot better’ than parents

I still remember when John McCain chose Sarah Palin as his running mate. My first instinct was dread – that McCain’s gambit might work – but then soon after, I felt nothing but relief. Palin made a horse’s ass out of herself at every turn, and she went down as one of the biggest cautionary tales for presidential candidates. Well, Donald Trump didn’t get that memo. McCain choosing Palin looks positively brilliant compared to Trump choosing JD Vance. Vance gives Trump nothing but financing from Peter Thiel. Vance doesn’t help with fundraising, Vance brings zero enthusiasm and the (racist) base hates Vance and his Indian-American wife. Republicans have a major case of buyer’s remorse. Since Vance entered the national stage, the Trump campaign has been on the back foot, trying to deal with all of the crazy sh-t Vance has said for years. It’s gotten so bad that now Trump (!!!) has to provide cover for his VP candidate:

Donald Trump on Monday defended his running mate’s claims that “childless cat ladies” had destroyed American values, but also said he believed adults without children were just as good as parents. JD Vance’s 2021 comment that Vice-President Kamala Harris and other Democrats were “a bunch of childless cat ladies miserable at their own lives” resurfaced after Trump selected the Ohio senator as the Republican vice-presidential candidate. In a Fox News interview on Monday, Trump said that Mr Vance “likes families”, but Trump also said he did not place a higher value on parenting. “You know, you don’t meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person. But you’re just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation,” he said. Trump said Mr Vance was simply trying to show how much he values family life. “He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that,” Trump said. “All he said is he does… like I mean, for him, he likes family.” Asked by Fox News television host Laura Ingraham on Monday whether he could vouch for Mr Vance as an “excellent pick” for the November election, Trump said: “He’s got has tremendous support, and he really does among a certain group of people – people who like families. That does not mean that people who aren’t members of a big family… he’s not against anything. He loves family, it’s very important to him.”

I cannot stop laughing about this. “You know, you don’t meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person. But you’re just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation.” So true, I’m a childless cat lady (according to Vance) and yet, according to Trump, I’m “just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation.” Yes!! Trump is making the bold decision to go in the other direction and talk about how childfree people are probably better off (many such cases) than parents. He’s talking about himself too – someone said that Trump is stuck with another idiot son in Vance, and he probably wishes he was childfree right about now. You know his idiot sons convinced him to pick Vance as well (LMAO).