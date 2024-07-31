Simone Biles, Suni Lee & Team USA won Olympic gold in team gymnastics

I’m not sure we’ll ever see another Olympian like Simone Biles. She’s a goat among goats, she is the athlete other athletes fan-girl over. Michael Phelps has been in the stadium to support the American women gymnasts as much as he can. Spike Lee and Snoop Dogg have also been there to support Simone, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. Serena Williams has been camped out supporting Simone and the girls. Tom Cruise was there at some point too.

On Tuesday, the female gymnasts were going to their team competitions and going for gold as a team. Team USA leaned heavily on Suni and Simone, and both women absolutely killed it, as did Jordan Chiles. Team USA won silver (as a team) in Tokyo, and this year, they reclaimed gold. They did it all while Simone has a heavily strapped calf – several days ago, she felt some pain “pushing off,” so she’s been wrapped up and ready to go.

Now Simone has won the most Olympic medals of any American gymnast in history. She has five gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals. And we’re not even done in Paris – Simone and Suni will be competing in All-Around, and they are also competing in all of the individual events too, I think? Jade Carey will also compete in Vault, and Jordan will compete on floor.

Another cool story of the team gymnastics competition was the Brazilian team picking up the bronze medal. Apparently, Brazil barely supports their gymnasts, nor do they support female athletes, so Brazilian female athletes have to hustle and get their own sponsors and endorsements to basically self-fund the team. And that paid off – a bronze!! The Italians won silver. It was a surprise podium, according to the NBC experts.