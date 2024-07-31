Donald Trump: World leaders will treat Kamala Harris ‘like a play toy’

During the 2012 election, then-candidate Mitt Romney traveled to the UK for a “global statesman” tour. Nevermind that Barack Obama was already president, and already had existing relationships (warm relationships) with European leaders. Romney decided that he would do a racist dog-whistle about America’s first Black president, telling the Telegraph that, if elected, he would have better relations with Britain because of his “Anglo-Saxon heritage,” and that the Obama White House “didn’t fully appreciate the shared history we have.” Crash cut to 2017 and the Trump presidency. That man destroyed relations with many of our closest allies and NATO was extremely panicked that Trump would destroy one of the most successful alliances in history. America was a global laughingstock during the Trump years, and President Biden and VP Harris have worked hard to repair our standing in the world and America’s relationships abroad. Well, guess what Trump just said?

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump suggested that Vice President Harris wouldn’t be able to stand up to world leaders because of her appearance, adding that he didn’t want to spell it out but viewers would know what he meant.

“She’ll be like a play toy,” Trump — who has a history of using sexist attacks and stereotypes in campaigns against women — said in a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham, a portion of which aired on Tuesday night. “They look at her and they say, ‘We can’t believe we got so lucky.’ They’re going to walk all over her.”

Trump then turned to look directly at the camera and added: “And I don’t want to say as to why. But a lot of people understand it.”

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said he was not referring to race or gender and went on to criticize Harris over her record on immigration and other Biden administration policies. “She is weak, dishonest and dangerously liberal, and that’s why the American people will reject her on November 5th,” Leavitt said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The pro-Harris super PAC American Bridge 21st Century called Trump’s remark about how Harris would stack up against world leaders “very gross and weird.”

[From WaPo]

Much like Mitt Romney’s comments in 2012, at a technical level, this just falls flat. Kamala Harris is the sitting vice president. The Biden administration has already sent VP Harris to dozens of countries, and she has existing relationships with many world leaders. In the lead up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Biden even sent VP Harris to Europe to personally deliver intelligence briefings to European leaders. Trump thinks the rest of the world is like him, sexist and racist. But it’s a f–king joke to pretend that Trump didn’t permanently alter America’s global standing. European leaders openly mocked him, Asian leaders were panicked at the instability and all of the despots recognized Trump as a kindred spirit.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

42 Responses to “Donald Trump: World leaders will treat Kamala Harris ‘like a play toy’”

  1. UpIn Toronto says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:47 am

    Bigots are going to bigot, and this helps smoke out every one of them. DonOLD has met his match, and she exceeds him in every way. He will will be thrown out like the broken, used toy that he is

    Reply
    • Couch Potato says:
      July 31, 2024 at 11:22 am

      As a European watching from the side line, please don’t take anything for granted! Get every sane person out to vote!

      Reply
      • orangeowl says:
        July 31, 2024 at 11:40 am

        The good news is people are rallying to get out the vote for Harris in a way they just weren’t for Biden. People are donating and signing up in droves to canvass and phone bank…whatever it takes. We just need to sustain this incredible energy!

      • pottymouth pup says:
        July 31, 2024 at 2:47 pm

        as orangeowl said people really are rallying for Harris and many of those people are the key 18-25 age group, which is an age range that has been generally apathetic about voting in prior generations. The zoomers are paying attention and understand what is at stake for them so as long as Harris doesn’t choose Shapiro as her running mate, she will able to keep that key demographic on her side and willing to actually go out and vote for her

      • jbones says:
        July 31, 2024 at 7:38 pm

        @Couch Potato, as a Canadian, what you said.

        We watched the US usher in Trump as president, unfazed after “grab her by the p*ssy”. Then we saw d-bag, alleged rapist, Brett Kavanaugh elected to the Supreme Court. Let’s not forget the insanity of January 6, and the man who incited such chaos has been hoisted back up the ranks now poised for RE ELECTION!

        Americans, TAKE NOTHING for GRANTED.

  2. Susan Collins says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:47 am

    trump is just spinning down the drain with his absolutely ridiculous and stupid comments. He is the one no one likes and treats as a joke which he truly is.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      July 31, 2024 at 11:09 am

      He seems to forget world leaders were literally laughing at him.

      Reply
      • orangeowl says:
        July 31, 2024 at 11:41 am

        They are laughing at him and as Kaiser said they already know and like her. The NYT actually had a story about that recently…a nice surprise since they can’t always be counted on for favorable coverage these days.

      • BeanieBean says:
        July 31, 2024 at 1:19 pm

        And hasn’t looked in the mirror lately. I mean, if all it takes is a look…

    • Atorontogal says:
      July 31, 2024 at 12:53 pm

      Meanwhile world leaders treat him like a chew toy. Remember them laughing at him at a world summit?

      Reply
  3. Tashiro says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:48 am

    No they won’t, they will be thrilled not to have to deal with his arrogant ill mannered A**

    Reply
  4. MichaelaCat says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:52 am

    Dude, you don’t even dare face her in a debate.

    Sit your ass down.

    Reply
  5. tealily says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:53 am

    Just because the U.S. has been too bigoted to elect a woman until now doesn’t mean the rest of the world has. “World leaders” ARE women and Black/Asian people, or are very much used to working with them!

    Reply
    • DK says:
      July 31, 2024 at 11:17 am

      🎯

      Reply
    • Jasper says:
      July 31, 2024 at 11:47 am

      Writing from the Caribbean here, and I’m telling you, given half a chance most of us would vote to elect Mia Mottley as the Prime Minister of the Caribbean, if we had such a thing. So, yes, we’re used to not only voting for women leaders, we’d elect more if we could! Then again, Trump and his ilk sees this region and the people within it as beneath their regard.
      My gran said this many times, “when America sneezes, we get the cold,” so all of us are looking on at this election and the possibility of a next Trump term with great trepidation.

      Reply
  6. Lady D says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:54 am

    I don’t think a man afraid of women, powerful and otherwise, should be running a country full of them. jmo

    Reply
  7. Kittenmom says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:58 am

    It is glaringly obvious that world leaders have no respect for trump. Even those who are his “allies” aka Putin, Kim, Netanyahu see him as just a useful idiot to advance their own agendas. The sane world leaders have plenty of respect for VP Harris.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      July 31, 2024 at 11:42 am

      Trump has been Putin’s “play toy” for years.

      Reply
    • pottymouth pup says:
      July 31, 2024 at 2:53 pm

      @kittenmom exactly and we can add proud fascists Orbán and Edrogan to the list of despots that want Trump in office to manipulate. Netanyahu wants Trump in office, not to manipulate him but because Trump serves the Christian Zionists that want 144K Jews in Jerusalem to convert and the rest of us to die in hellfire and damnation to fulfill their end of times prophecy (Netanyahu himself as been a useful fool for Hamas and is too friggen arrogant to notice that)

      Reply
  8. Bookie says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:58 am

    Keep opening your mouth, Donald. You lose more women voters every time you do.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:59 am

    Ewwww…CREEPY WEIRDO!

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    July 31, 2024 at 10:59 am

    Trump’s dog whistles couldn’t be more loud and clear.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      July 31, 2024 at 11:45 am

      It’s not even a dog whistle at this point. He said women can’t be leaders on the world stage. And that they shouldn’t be. No explanation necessary for me. Maybe there’s a racial element too. With him, that’s a safe bet. He’s disgusting.

      Reply
  11. DeeSea says:
    July 31, 2024 at 11:00 am

    Really, Dipsh*t? If you’re so “concerned” about this issue, maybe you should address it during, OH I DON’T KNOW, maybe a formal debate. #sayittoherface

    Reply
  12. wolfmamma says:
    July 31, 2024 at 11:05 am

    He just keeps digging a deeper hole for himself.. recycling things he’s said again and again. Always strange it’s gone from unsettling to old stories / old tape droning on and on and on …. Really really pathetic and profoundly creepy.

    Reply
  13. girl_ninja says:
    July 31, 2024 at 11:10 am

    What a vile, disgusting creature he is. He has the f!cking nerve.

    Reply
  14. Guest says:
    July 31, 2024 at 11:22 am

    From the man who is and will always be Putin’s puppet. From the man who hopes that dictators like Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Xi Jinping will legitimize the overthrow of the democratic process as they did for Venezuela’s Maduro (Republicans have no problem attacking Venezuelan refugees but show a cognitive dissonance when their actions contribute to the US turning into a puppet regime like Venezuela). From the man who was laughed at by the leaders of the UK, France, & Canada at the NATO summit.

    Reply
  15. Anastasia says:
    July 31, 2024 at 11:25 am

    Right, because he walked all over Angela Merkel, and Putin didn’t resort to cheap intimidation tactics around her….

    Reply
  16. otaku fairy says:
    July 31, 2024 at 11:27 am

    He’s pandering to his fellow sexists. Karoline Leavitt can try to clean it up for him all she wants, but he would not have used those words to describe a man.

    Reply
  17. Henny Penny says:
    July 31, 2024 at 12:01 pm

    Enough already. I want to see him say this to her face.

    Reply
  18. CLOVE says:
    July 31, 2024 at 12:09 pm

    Does he mean how Putin and other authoritarian governments treat him? Like the dictator of North Korea? They all know that he is a useful idiot.

    Reply
  19. Jais says:
    July 31, 2024 at 12:12 pm

    Omfg. A toy. That’s says more about him. He treats women like play toys. Creeper.

    Reply
  20. Lizzie Bennett says:
    July 31, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    Treat VP Harris like a play toy, huh? That’s definitely not the impression I got watching Bill Barr, Jeff Sessions and Brett Kavanaugh all intimidated, stuttering and gapping open mouthed like guppies when she questioned them. If they’re any indication of what world leaders will think of Harris then I think the US is on its way to being taken seriously again, because she’ll be their intellectual equal.

    Reply
  21. Lau says:
    July 31, 2024 at 12:56 pm

    Big coming from a know Putin puppet. He really is too stupid to have any self-awareness.

    Reply
  22. Murphy says:
    July 31, 2024 at 2:24 pm

    Says the guy who got laughed off the stage at the UN.

    Reply
  23. Ciotog says:
    July 31, 2024 at 2:46 pm

    He’s trying to sexualize her. Just gross, sick stuff.

    Reply
  24. olliesmom says:
    July 31, 2024 at 3:17 pm

    What a really weird thing to say about someone. A play toy? Like a dog toy???

    These people. It’s only going to get worse the closer it gets to the election. Take the worst they said about Obama and add to that the worst that they said about Hillary and roll those together.

    Reply
  25. Jayna says:
    July 31, 2024 at 4:54 pm

    Keep it up, Trump, with your dog whistles. Loser.

    Reply
  26. Juxtapoze says:
    July 31, 2024 at 5:13 pm

    Trump is a looney tunes racist misogynist narcissistic piece of garbage. Anyone who still supports him falls into at least one of those categories as well. #imwithher2024 #teamkamala

    Reply
  27. Mel says:
    July 31, 2024 at 8:14 pm

    You mean the ones that treated you like their crazy Uncle and treated your daughter like an overstepping, entitled brat?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment