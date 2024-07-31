Hotties for Harris: Megan Thee Stallion twerks at Kamala Harris’s Atlanta rally

Embed from Getty Images

While Taylor Swift and Beyonce are staying quiet on their political endorsements, Megan Thee Stallion was like, nah, I’m going to twerk at a Kamala Harris rally. And she did! The Harris campaign put together an enormous rally in Atlanta last night, with celebrity appearances by Quavo and Megan (both of whom endorsed VP Harris). Chris Tucker was in the audience. Senator Raphael Warnock and Senator Jon Ossoff spoke at the rally as well, as did Stacey Abrams. Megan and Kamala even filmed a cute little TikTok together:

We’re not going back 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/fVRTEwYRW6 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 31, 2024

.@theestallion: “We are about to make history with the first female president. Let’s get it done, Hotties.” ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/pNgzxqgpYP — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 31, 2024

It was a huge event! People loved thee Stallion’s concert too! Meanwhile, the Harris campaign announced that they will confirm their running mate next week, on Tuesday, August 6th. Kamala Harris is making the announcement in… Philadelphia. Which has led many to believe that she’s choosing Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate. I’ll be honest, I don’t know a ton about Shapiro beyond his baseline bio, but I do feel like the momentum is with Tim Walz. The Harris campaign is also saying that people shouldn’t read too much into the locale, fwiw.

