People: King Charles won’t speak to Prince Harry or respond to his letters

Prince Harry’s interview in ITV’s Tabloids on Trial has really changed several narratives all at once. Harry spoke about the threats he and his family face, and his years-long attempts to get RAVEC to assure his family’s security while in the UK. Even as King Charles and his people try to spin Harry’s comments into a “woe is Charles, Harry refuses to bring his kids to the UK” narrative, almost everyone acknowledges that if Charles wanted to, he could easily assure the Sussexes’ security within the UK any time he wanted. Even royal sources acknowledge that quite openly, which has meant that no one buys whatever Charles is selling. Not only that, “sources close to Harry” are doing a significant amount of pushback on Charles’s attempted sympathy-grab. Speaking of, this whole situation is this week’s People Magazine cover story. It’s a long-ass piece too. Some highlights:
Harry & Charles didn’t meet in May: When the Duke of Sussex, 39, returned to the U.K. in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of one of his proudest achievements, the Invictus Games, his father was notably absent from the ceremony. The two were unable to meet during Harry’s visit, which the prince’s spokesperson attributed to the King’s “full schedule.” However, sources close to Harry suggest a deeper issue. Harry wanted to discuss his ongoing battle for security, which he has been fighting for in court for more than four years and believes Charles, 75, has the power to reinstate. (Buckingham Palace will not comment on security provisions, but a palace source tells PEOPLE the notion that Harry’s security is in Charles’s hands is “wholly incorrect.”)
Charles no longer takes Harry’s calls or responds to his letters: Despite a positive meeting between the father and son in February following the King’s cancer diagnosis, their communication has since deteriorated. Those close to Prince Harry say the monarch no longer takes his son’s calls or responds to his letters. “He gets ‘unavailable right now,’ ” says a friend of Harry’s. “His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”
Harry’s priority is his family’s safety: Amid the estrangement, Prince Harry remains deeply concerned for the safety of his wife and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and has, according to sources, repeatedly asked his father for help. “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father,” a royal insider tells PEOPLE. Another source close to the situation says, “Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs.”
The security issue: Exactly what is stopping Harry from securing the protection he seeks is a matter of bitter contention. Constitutionally, the monarch has no governmental power in the U.K., and the power to bestow police protection lies with the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC), which operates on behalf of the U.K. government. But Harry, whose offer to personally cover the cost of police protection was also rejected in court, feels that as King, Charles could intervene to ensure such protection is extended. The issue has created an impenetrable wall between Harry and Charles. The conversation has now shifted from frustration to “complete silence” from the King, claims the friend.
Mindful of Charles’s ego: Sources close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have established a new life in Montecito, California, say the palace is mindful of what happened when Princess Diana left royal life — and instantly eclipsed the institution. “Charles’ fear is a repeat of the past,” the insider says. “When his wife divorced the institution, she took the headlines, overshadowed his work and became a global superstar. Seeing his son leave with his wife was not part of the plan.”
Why the Sussexes left the UK: The couple “didn’t feel they had a choice,” says the friend. “The only option was to leave — for their sanity. I do think they thought if they got out of this bubble, there would be less focus on them.”
Interference: Court documents also reveal that the Queen, who died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96, deemed it “imperative” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to have “effective security” after their departure. Despite this, Harry was informed just weeks later that their police protection had been withdrawn. “The Queen made it clear that effective security was necessary due to the threats against them, but somewhere along the line there was interference,” the royal insider alleges.
Security costs go to the heart of why the Sussexes have made commercial deals: Harry, whose team notes that the Sussexes’ annual threat assessment has not been updated by the government since 2019, perceives the roadblock to be his father, even as the palace disputes this. Faced with covering their own security expenses — and with other financial support from the King cut off — Harry and Meghan quickly struck deals to generate income when they came to the U.S. in 2020.
Harry would love to work things with Charles: Some close to the palace suggest that Harry’s memoir and public interviews have compromised the family’s trust in him; others close to Harry counter that if he had proper security, he wouldn’t need to speak publicly in order to help pay for it. If the matter of security is resolved, says the friend, “it’s ‘swords down.’ ” Indeed, nothing “would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father. At the end of the day,” adds the friend, “you can’t undo bloodlines. He’s not asking his dad for a nicer house or nicer cars. He’s asking because of the reality of the situation. He is at risk.”
I find it fascinating that the Sussexes are pushing back on Charles’s attempts to dictate the narrative around security. Charles and his people keep feigning ignorance, like of course we could never intervene in a security issue, and of course we have no idea why Harry would even need security! Harry is now publicly pressing his father on this. Harry is obviously publicly pressing his father for communication too – I totally believe that Charles refuses to get in touch with Harry, and that Harry has repeatedly written to Charles and tried to call only to get blocked.
The thing about Harry knowing his father doesn’t want a repeat of Diana is so sad and funny – like, Harry is telling his father, I know you’re weak and scared of being overshadowed, I understand and here’s the solution to that.
Even if Charles intervened, PW would likely take it away again later. A court win would be more permanent. I bet KC tried to get PH to return to royal “work” and to being controlled the last time they spoke and got turned down and is now pouting.
I agree with you, but I think it was probably a little bit more sinister than that. You can come back and live here 6 months out of the year and do all the grunt work, leave your wife and kids behind, don’t find any new deals or agree to do any TV shows or award shows without our approval, and I’ll do something about the security. I think that’s why the meeting was so short, they felt like they had him over a barrel and he is still not giving in. I can’t speak to Harry’s mind frame or if a lot of this is even true. I wonder if he’s just trying to get his ducks in a row in public because he knows his father’s irredeemable and his brother is unhinged and wants to be able to cut off the inevitable you really need to come back and stay here for a month (or two, or three ) from the media when Charles leaves this mortal coil.
The real reason why harry cannot come back is that they will be setting up a rival non-public royal family which will see them work without a dime from the public purse and paying taxes just like the people, should they stay there and work. It will be obvious that the people are being ripped as they have no true role.
That HM are beloved in the world only makes it scarier for the British monarchy. Charles is lucky he will have a short reign, but lazy baldy and lazy waity katie will have to walk in a shadow of shame for all their reign!! They dont work hard, the work is not pertinent, they can’t speak well, they’re not sincere, biased, petty, racists… In other words they’re fckd by good king harry
This!
100%. It’s like the Hot Fuzz movie, but for royals. “you’re making us look bad!”
Agree with you. I think this was why the visit was so short between them
But doesn’t this cover exclusive and feature for People seems so dated, it feels out of step with time – even the sources quoted – their tone comes across more like 2018-2020 energy. I wonder who is the target audience for this feature ?
like I don’t see any minds being changed from it, we are deep in our trenches on chosen sides and it feels like a cover story which interests a niche audience, instead General public. so strange the Royal Reporter for People got to center his beat now when there are so many typical People stories happening right now – American centric feel good stories- this even feels off brand for the magazine during Olympics.
Like Am surprised People didn’t reserve the cover for the American Gymnasts Team – redemption tour and all & so they would have been primed to be part of peak interest with their win – how nice it would have been to have that joyful story calling to you with the women team on cover and the men team in inset, instead of another drama cycle of something that is not peak US interest or maybe it’s me. 🤷🏻♀️
This feels like a downer when we are chasing upper, feel good joy, especially all that’s happening . How did People decide to center this. It feels like back to back to back R coverage from people are serving a niche, perhaps highly engaged audience yes, but surely niche. Can’t we just have People Feel Good, summer ice cream feeling editorials back, now?
“Constitutionally” the king can’t get involved lol the queen got involved for Andrew. She said screw the constitution that’s my son! But Charles won’t do the same. His hands aren’t tied, it’s a choice he’s making.
And Charles is still paying huge sums for Andrew’s security (last I heard 3 million per year!). How on earth can the Royal reporters square that with what Charles has done to harry?
Queen also made sure Hazza had security for the Jubilee and every other event she extended a particular “family” invitation to since Sussexes were forced out by Cluck and Huevo.
This notion that the Sovereign cannot override the security arrangements is ludicrous.
The Queen could and did.
Cluck is doing, and that’s why Hazza doesn’t have security for himself and his family.
Cluck’s own courtiers with Cluck’s own marching orders to deny security ARE LITERALLY SITTING ON THE RAVEC BOARD.
Chuck, my good b-tch, the world sees you for what you are. A dogsh-t father.
All because of Camilla, I can’t believe he’s still P-whipped after all these decades
I was going to say he’s a horse whipped shitty father, but I agree.
I loove the pushback on the “poor Grandpa with cancer” narrative. It’s Charles that is doing the estranging because he can’t stand that his son is successful. Its so bent.
But grandpa can give his deviant brother security? Yes Prince Andrew has security!!!
If Charles doesn’t want a repeat of Diana, he should give Harry security. Because you know what will overshadow the monarchy is if someone hurts Harry, Meghan or the children! Because the assailant would either be a white supremacist, a terrorist, or the worst for Charles a monarchist who acts like the knights taking care of Thomas Becket for Henry II. Imagine how that will go down in the media? About as well as it went for Henry II.
This just sums up what a horrible father and human Chuckles is. He refuses to protect his child and grandchildren from the hate and disinformation that he and his wife and other son and daughter-in-law have put out there. Now he cry’s that he can’t see his grandchildren. People have eyes and brain cells to see what he is doing and that makes him even angrier. Chuckles is a weak old fool.
Wake me up when People does an expose on the C Scammer
Sounds to me like Charles would like nothing better than a repeat of what ultimately happened to Diana. When someone is pulling focus from him, his response is to eliminate the focus puller, somehow, someway. It’s now incredibly obvious to me that Diana’s death was not a horrible, unforseen accident. It was very much forseen and not prevented, at the very least. There was a time that I thought Charles would never do something like that. Now, I believe he’s capable of anything, including letting the same thing happen to Diana’s son. Charles got away with it once. He’s emboldened to do it again.
@Brassy Rebel, That’s where I’m at. I was always certain that Charles engineered Diana’s premature death. He had no qualms killing the mother of his children, breaking their hearts. Where I had difficulty was thinking he could also have his own son eliminated….but now I can clearly see how deeply amoral Charles really is. Now I believe Charles is actively contemplating ways to “rid” himself of “the Sussex problem”.
I never thought he was capable of such evil. But now I’m convinced.
I think he’s been trying to engineer it since before Harry even met Meghan.
1st Afghanistan tour of duty.
Someone outed his location to the press, and it was clearly the palaces b/c who else would have had the high level intel of ‘where is the grandson of the monarch stationed’ but Counselors of State, and his unit commanders, the latter of which would have a vested interest *not* to tell? Who would have vested interest in letting that knowledge out? His own family? Only two with that knowledge would have been motivated to use it like this, W & C, and the only one with form for this sort of malfeasance is Cluck.
If it came out that Cluck and Cloppy conspired together on it I would not be surprised either (but she wasn’t a CoS, she would have had to rely on Cluck telling her)
Interesting that Charles’ PoV wrt Diana’s leaving the royal family is that she “overshadowed” him, and Harry’s is that she was assassinated.
Great point to make that Harry isn’t asking for wealth or status from his dad, he just wants security.
I think “assassinated” is overstating Harry’s views a bit. More that it was foreseeable and could have been prevented if she had been protected by a more professional security organization.
This is interesting from People. Isnt their editor a Brit? Is this being leaked from Harry’s camp or is this another way of the press trying to convince charles to get the Sussex’s back onside which will make everyone lots of money?
No, their editor is an American. The Brit was kicked out after the Betty White debacle. The new editor is apparently a fan of the Royal Family. People’s Royal Correspondent is British and based in London and was the pool reporter for Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria so make of that what you will.
What was the Betty White debacle?
Was it when they put Betty on the cover to celebrate her 100th birthday? There was some chatter that they jinxed her (she died a couple of weeks before turning 100).
Thanks. I vaguely remember that.
It’s clear to me that when Harry went back to the UK, Charles asked him to return to the fold and Harry told him no. The notion that the decision about who gets security is out of Charles’s hands is a myth. His Private Secretary is his representative on RAVEC, all Charles has to do is tell him to accede to Harry’s wishes and the rest of RAVEC will fall in line. Even if the security issues gets resolved, Harry’s continuing with his lawsuits and that’s an even bigger reason why things remain estranged.
My belief is that it had to do with the lawsuits. I don’t think Charles wants Harry back. Even Harry alone gets more attention than the rest of the royals (not even going to include Meghan as you know they don’t want her back). Its all about the lawsuits. The Mirror case will be nothing compared to the sh&t that the Daily Mail and Sun were up to. And the royals (especially Camilla) will be implicated is my belief.
The press’ narrative around the time Harry came back to visit Charles was that Harry should come back to help. I don’t think that narrative came solely from the press, I think the Palace wanted that as well. I think the made up story that came out about Harry being willing to come back to help was based on discussions between the Palace and the press and was probably published to put pressure on Harry to change his mind.
I think this is right and we’ve heard that from a few sources – some seem more well placed than others, but it fits. Charles had a police escort for Harry from the airport to the palace, they had a brief meeting and then Charles just peaced out and no police escort on the way back to the airport for Harry IIRC.
So it feels like it took Harry about 5 minutes to say “nope, not coming back, but how are you doing?” and Charles is now sulking/pouting over it.
Also, QEII made sure they had security when they came to the UK for her Jubbly. Why can’t Charles do the same?
And if Harry still had Frogmore, security would be less of an issue because at least they would know that their house was protected and secure.
She cared, he does not.
I completely agree with the rest of your assessment.
You’re right, it really is as simple as that. She cared, Charles doesn’t. She wanted to see Harry/Meghan, Charles does not.
This refusing security for the return trip to Heathrow fits with the idea that Chuck tried to convince Haz to drop the lawsuits against the papers during that brief visit, and Haz refused to appease his dad on that score.
Funny how all the press were silent about that…
THIS will be Charles legacy, not the Prince’s Trust or organic farming or any of his good works. He killed Diana and he tried to kill Harry. He pays for Andrew’s security but refuses to do the same for his son. He protects a rapist but not his own child. He’s a stupid, selfish, weak man whose taste in friends and advisors is even worse than Andrew’s and that’s how history will remember him.
QE2 gave security to them when she invited them. Charles gave Harry security when he came to see him after the cancer news. Andrew has security paid by Charles. They think, we are all stupid. RAVEC rejected security because Charles & Will’s men were in the committee. They weren’t working for QE2. So, they didn’t give a sh*t about what QE2 wanted.
I am happy that Harry’s team is putting it into writing. If he wasn’t very clear about it, the rota would write hundred books about H&M rejecting security if something bad happened to them. If Charles is leaking through sources how cruel Harry is due to keeping his grandchildren from him, that is the answer he is gonna get every time: give them security then, asshole.
Hum…. Charles really must have tried to get Harry to come back and do royal work and Harry refused during the brief visit after the announcement that Chuck had cancer. Harry’s refusal explains a lot of the batcrap crazy behavior since then, especially the off the wall refusal to see Harry/furor when the Spencer siblings attended the service for the Invictus Games after the deliberate snub by the Windsors. Harry’s current press strategy is A+ and it seems to consistently throw off the Windsors. The tide of public opinion, in the US anyway, turned in Harry’s favor after the ESPYs. Exactly how do you have a relationship with your grandkids when you refuse to speak to their parents? Matchpoint. HARRY!
Funny enough, it seems to me, Kate disappearing opened a lot of people’s eyes. A lot of people have seen themselves how BRF controls the british media fully. They forbid the photo of Kate in the car with her mom to appear in the media and all the british media companies listened to them. It showed everyone that they could easily stop the hate campaign against Meghan. It was also the first time a lot of people heard about burying the rose affair story.
Well good for you Harry. Don’t let “Grandpa” Charles use your kids as a shield, expose him for the asshole father that he really is. He’s a sniveling petty weakling who is dragging this out unnecessarily and putting hiss son’s life (and Harry’s family’s lives) at risk.
I’m devastated for Harry — I can’t imagine how painful this all must be, to be treated so callously by his only suriving parent, whom he clearly still loves so much — but also very proud of him for sticking to his guns and protecting his wife and children.
These articles just make me despise Chuck all the more.. this certainly isn’t going to bring people to his sad lonely and bare pomp parade routes that currently remain empty from tourists and locals. At the rate he’s going he probably won’t even draw crowd for his funeral. The world is tired of being gaslighted be hateful old white men.
It seems that Harry is the only real adult in this situation: Chuck’s tantruming because he’s not getting his own way like the overgrown toddler his is! Pathetic!
“Charles’ fear is a repeat of the past,” the insider says.
How revealing that the part of the past that Charles really fears is being overshadowed — and not the death of the person who overshadows him.
I never bought into the conspiracy theories about the royal family playing a role in Diana’s death, but Charles’ angry self-centeredness, and his willingness to put his younger son and his family at risk, do not look good.
What a gaslit… When Diana divorced the institution she became world famous and eclipsed…
No she became world famous with her marriage and contrary to her husband the world loved her. And she definetely divorced Charles and sometimes I now think, more for being a crappy father than being the crappiest husband.
The trouble with Charles and William, indeed with the whole monarchy, is that it is in their DNA to feel that they are the center , the source, and everything and everyone else should bow down to them. They denied them security and want to exile them as they cannot tolerate the Sussexes operating their own independent source of power and influence in UK or anywhere . Hence the hysterical response to their Nigeria trip
Harry’s having a really good year so far. Their trip to Nigeria, the church service for IG, a court win and settlement against one newspaper and his ESPY win. Harry is the true incandescent one in that family, his glow is shining around the world.
Charles is such a short-sighted, arrogant idiot that he doesn’t realize that he caused the overshadowing. When Harry and Meghan were in the RF and popular in their overseas tours, we didn’t see Elizabeth all concerned about being overshadowed. She was the frikkin’ Queen, for heaven’s sake, and anything positive her “servants” did made her look better.
The main concern is about Prince Harry and how he was nurtured, losing a parent in the younger years can lead one to cling to the remaining parent.
But that can only go so far, he is married with a family of his own which should be his responsibility, as it is.
He will make the necessary adjustments, and it is apparent that even being a prince one will be allowed to be one’s true self….
He has found that in his new life, as such, maintaining that and being mindful of experiencing true love as possible(as humans) will/should be his priority.
It is unfortunate that his father is using silence as a weapon, while denying Harry a chance to be his own person.
A sad state of affairs….
Unpopular opinion …. Meghan has moved on, has no interest in the UK (with or without security). Lol. I think Harry needs to have the same approach. Stop sending letters, stop calling, etc. He has made a life in the United States with his own family. Of course, he can stay in contact with those family members who still want to like Diana’s side of the family. Other than that, turn the page.
It seems to me, this is the pushback for all those leaks about Harry keeping his children away from poor Charles and Harry abandoning his home country for LA.
Cam, they both have charities that they keep in touch with and probably want to visit. IG will be in Birmingham in 2027. Harry has to appear to testify in the lawsuits against the media. I’m sure Harry wants Meghan and the kids to know the Spencers. He has friends in the UK who he probably wants to catch up with. I tend to think the lawsuits are really at the foundation of King Snubby’s refusal to do anything about security. It makes me wonder what he’s afraid will come to light.
The article makes it sound like Harry’s constantly sending letters and making phone calls, but I don’t think so. Whenever Harry has made contact it eventually gets leaked to the press by BP, so I don’t think there’s been much more than what we’ve heard about.
Isn’t that the truth. As for calls to parents going unanswered, that’s a story in and of itself. Can’t imagine not returning my kids’ calls or sending a text. But then I don’t have dedicated people blowing smoke up my behind to plump me up or mellow me out 👑🐴
So Chuck thinks it’s contemptible that Harry won’t bring his children to spend time with him but he refuses to speak to Harry or read communications from Harry? The man gave Harry less than an hour to meet with him and refuses to interact with him so how the hell is Harry supposed to get his children in touch with or visit when Chuck is the one who has shut down all communication? Also, why should Harry make his very young children spend the better part of a day all excited to spend what, 30 -45 minutes with grandpa ?
I thought i could not think any lower about chucky . I was so wrong.when you think you have hit rock bottom with how vile and hateful and petty and spiteful Charles is , pick back up that shovel and keep on digging. Am I supposed to feel sympathy for this piece of sh-t? Hell to the no . He is a demon . He is the most disgraceful sad excuse for a father I have ever known of . How is Harry related to this soul less monster. I hope chucky knows that when his time comes, he won’t be seen as a king or some powerful man. He will just be an evil doer who will be on the express train straight to the hottest parts of hell and I hope it’s extra hot for him.. if I were Harry and Meghan and I say this because I don’t forgive people who done me wrong so easily.
I would never not even after chuck expired take myself or my children to his funeral. He would be dead to me starting right now. Two can play the game Chucky started.
Harry is correct to be concerned for his family’s safety-Look around the world and you can see why-a real father would not want harm to come his own son and his family-loving parents would try to communicate with their children and grandkids to smooth over any problems about their safety in the UK-Charles and William have shown so much spite towards the Sussexes it is hard for me to believe there is any love or feelings for Harry and his family-I think Archewell put out a statement today saying they will not communicate through sources say-be careful with articles that say sources say this or that-the Sussex family will not hide behind sources say-they will have a spokesperson give a statement with the approval of Harry and/or Meghan -Charles and William are cowards-walking around like they are not beholden to the tabloids in the UK and everywhere else-If Harry had not put his foot on their necks the tabs would chew the flesh of the Sussex family-what is Charles and William so afraid of when it comes to the media in the UK? Harry knows that is why he is not playing games with them-the UK royals are not a family-if you allow something to happen to Harry and his family you are evil and a philistine-God will not have mercy on their souls-trying to please these heathens on earth instead of living in God’s love especially for family-May God continue to bless and keep the Sussex family safe and surround them with love.