King Charles wants sympathy for putting his Sussex grandchildren in danger

Here are some photos of King Charles III attending a Sunday church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Queen Camilla did not join him. I’m actually surprised he was in Sandringham this past weekend, but it is his new “thing,” to go up to Scotland later in the summer, later than his mother used to, in any case. The big news about Charles these days is that Prince Harry has made it abundantly clear – in an interview within ITV’s Tabloids on Trial documentary – that he will not bring his wife or children to the UK for a visit. Harry told ITV: “They pushed me too far…It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.” Instead of solving this dilemma the same way QEII solved it – by ensuring the Sussexes’ security in the UK – Charles and his allies are throwing loud tantrums about how Harry is keeping his children away from Charles.
King Charles may never reunite with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as Prince Harry refuses to bring his family to the UK, sources fear. The Duke of Sussex declared last week that he will not travel to Britain with his wife Meghan due to security fears of a knife or acid attack from a ‘lone actor’. Royal experts told The Mail on Sunday that the statement means the King will become ‘more and more remote’ from the children in an ‘incredibly sad situation’.
‘It would be great to think that at some point soon the King would get to visit the grandchildren that he has seen very little of, but he is 75 and still not in the best of health,’ said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine. ‘A visit to America is unlikely to be a high priority now, given the other demands on his time. It’s an incredibly sad situation that few would have predicted even five years ago.’
Royal author Margaret Holder added: ‘It is very difficult for the monarch to travel as a private person. All kinds of diplomacy would have to be involved to get the King into California to see the children. So if the children can’t come here and the King can’t go there, you are looking at a situation where you’ve got a grandfather, who is undergoing cancer treatment, becoming more and more remote.’
Behind Palace walls there is frustration about suggestions that King Charles ‘could solve’ the rupture by returning Prince Harry’s police protection. But that power lies exclusively with RAVEC, the Home Office committee that oversees royal security.
For a prince living in a country where a former president recently survived an assassination attempt, eyebrows were also raised about the intensity of the Duke’s security fears about the UK.
‘You have to ask yourself: is the UK any less dangerous than the US, with gun crime so prevalent over there?’ said Mr Little.
In February Prince Harry lost his High Court challenge to overturn the ruling that there was nothing unlawful in the decision to downgrade his police protection as a non-working royal. He intends to appeal, but most expect that he will travel alone to Britain for the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.
Harry had reportedly expressed interest in renting Apartments One and Seven at Kensington Palace on UK visits, which are protected by police and are undergoing renovations. However, the MoS understands the flats would not be allocated for his use.
‘The whole thing is a mess,’ said Ms Holder. ‘I would add that it is Prince Harry who increased the risk to himself, his wife and his family by boasting about killing 25 Taliban fighters in his book.
“Behind Palace walls there is frustration about suggestions that King Charles ‘could solve’ the rupture by returning Prince Harry’s police protection. But that power lies exclusively with RAVEC…” As Harry has shown through his many legal actions, royal courtiers are part of RAVEC. Those courtiers were the ones working against Harry’s interests and failing to fully disclose (to the committee) the Sussexes’ security needs and Harry’s offers of reimbursement for security costs. Besides, as I said, QEII solved this problem easily in 2022: she made specific moves to ensure that the Sussexes would have security on their Jubbly visit. Charles could do the same for any Sussex family visit. He just doesn’t want to.
“You have to ask yourself: is the UK any less dangerous than the US, with gun crime so prevalent over there?” – the difference is that the Sussexes’ have private security in the US, and their private security works alongside American law enforcement when the Sussexes make big public outings, like their trip to New York last fall (where the British tabloids loudly complained about the Sussexes’ police protection). Harry has sought a similar arrangement in the UK – that his private security could coordinate with law enforcement, given the level of threats against him and his family. That has been denied to him multiple times, under Ravec’s orders.
And all of the stuff about Charles not being able to visit California… he made zero moves to visit California before he had cancer too. Because, again, Charles doesn’t give a sh-t about seeing his grandchildren or reconciling with Harry.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
QEII made several private trips to Kentucky to look at horses, but Chuck can’t visit his grandkids?
That is right!
Spot on!! They act like he is confined to a bed on life support and cannot possibly travel to Montecito. Pathetic.
So many quotes come to mind, but “you get what you give” seems most apt for the situation Chuckles has created for himself. No doubt the side chick is delighted with this.
Awww, poor Charles, it’s almost as if he were a regular person instead of “Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith.”
“by the Grace of God.”
Amen!
😂
Dear rota 🐀🐀🐀 and adjacents:
there are people in jail for making threats against the lives of Meghan, Archie, Harry.
And the former Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations in the Metropolitan Police, Neil Basu, spoke of credible threats, plural, against the Sussexes, after these guys were locked up. And he should know, unlike the hysterical 🐀🐀🐀 and their made-up stories.
So it’s all on Charles, no matter how much they try and twist it.
Nanea – 100% this!!!
Can you believe this shite about Harry bringing it on himself by boasting about his Taliban kills? Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, details about Harry’s Taliban raids were first disclosed by a reporter about 10 years ago.
BP knows that Charles is tied with Toxic Tom for the Bad Grandpa title because of this mess. He egged on the press to attack the Sussexes so this is on him. He won’t see the kids until they are 18 and they chose to see him. Same thing for Bad Dad Markle.
And I have a feeling that the kids, at 18, will know really well what each grandpa did, and will not want to see any of them.
They were tied at one point, but Chuckles bypassed Thomas Markle to the bottom of the barrel right around the time he stripped the Sussexes of their security in order to “bring them to heel”.
Luckily for Archie and Lili, both these cretins will be dead long before they reach age 18.
Neither of those two evil shits wil live to see Archie and Lili’s 18th birthdays.
EL OH EL at the King of a whole country not being able to ensure security for his son and his family. I agree with the commenter above that it’s as if they’re talking about some regular schmegular Grandpa and not the head of a monarchy in a country that still bows and scrapes to them. Sure they’re supposedly figureheads but if he asked, no one would tell him no, let’s be even slightly real
KFC can have proposed laws amended in his favour but he can’t influence RAVEC? Who does he think he’s fooling?
It’s Charles’ people who are on RAVEC, like EY. He thinks we don’t know that despite the court documents detailing exactly who makes up the committee. That’s why some in the palace would be frustrated bc they know that too. Everyone knows it’s Charles choice to do nothing regardless of these silly propaganda articles that pretend Charles is a good father or good grandfather. Nah, Charles is a trash father, trash grandfather and trash king and that will be his ultimate legacy. Bet.
Lies, lies and more lies. He takes private trips all the time. He’s got a private house in Romania and his mistress queen has traveled to India multiple times for facelifts (didn’t work, but that’s another story).
When he’s not assaulting windows and ink pots or yelling at children, Chuckles is the most pathetic sad sack of a king. He acts like he has no agency or power. What a gross human being.
Yup, and I doubt he sees his other grandchildren much, he just doesn’t care, he’s not some wronged loving grandfather.
I’m so glad Prince Harry said what he said.. Meghan and the children are not safe in Britain and pointing at Americas gun problem doesn’t change that fact.
Exactly, as far as I’m aware the UK is the only country where people have been imprisoned for threatening the Sussexes’ lives. The UK is the only country where the MSM attacks them daily. The threat is far greater in the UK due to the press.
Well said.
💯💯💯
“ King Charles may never reunite with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as Prince Harry refuses to bring his family to the UK, sources fear.”
Then the king should go to California 🤗
He can go to Australia via California. He could come back that way as well. Shouldn’t be that difficult to arrange.
He probably has enough miles to get upgraded.
Charles could absolutely provide security for the Sussexes if he wanted to. Andrew has security. The late queen made sure the Sussexes had protection when they came over. Charles could absolutely do it.
And if Charles can travel to Romania after he became king, he could travel to California to visit his son and grandchildren.
Charles, in a fit of pique, terminated the lease on Frogmore Cottage. He is the reason the Sussexes don’t have a secure home in the UK. That’s it 🤷♀️.
The negative PR is outweighed by the advantage of, effectively, stopping the Sussexes coming back to work with any organisations they’ve maintained links with.
This is the man who bragged about not having time for PH when he is in the country. The children were also in the country for QE’s jubbly and he put out that he didn’t have time.
But please take two small children on 12+h flight, make them adjust to drastically different time zones so their “grandpa” can give them 15 min of his precious time. Ah, and please ignore lack of security, the king just doesn’t want to deal with that now.
This part. None of this man’s actions indicate that he cares for Harry or Harry’s family. Good on Harry for protecting their safety but go on, tell me again how sad Charles in to see his non white grandkids.
This man is totally uninvested in fatherhood. I said if once years ago on this site and time has proved me right, Charles would have never had kids if it wasn’t part of his job description.
Dear Harry:
I love you but you need to understand something. Your ex-family wants you all 4 dead. I’m sorry to be so blunt but I think you should hear it this way. It can really help you focus on who’s important.
Love always,
Me
PS: I know this from bitter experience. When I was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, mother tried to get me to give her my only child. She got frustrated by my refusals and eventually tried to end me. My son discovered the plot and warned me in time. Our life goals changed, our eyes were clear, and the two of us made our own family. Please let those people alone Harry.
PPS: My mother ended up dying years ago in the *exact same way* she had planned for me. I still get goosebumps because I feel like that was God’s doing.
All. Of. This. ☝🏾
It wouldn’t surprise me if Charles has already studied the dilemma. It seems like he’s moving with more caution than he used in eliminating Diana, but he’s moving towards the same end. I tend to think that he would have rid himself of the Sussex problem years ago, if he could have. Maybe he’s biding his time, but I’ve come to believe this is Charles’ ultimate goal.
Children of the head of state should have protection. I think that is typical in most countries, certainly true in the US.
Charles was able to travel to Romania with no problem last year and Harry got security when he visited his father in February. So, Charles can solve the problem with security with a snap of a finger. In the US, Harry’s security has guns while in the UK without police protection, his security are sitting ducks.
Exactly. Charles has made numerous private trips abroad and trips to the US for his charities. It is not a logistics nightmare. Besides, how can they say this with a straight face when Charles is due to fly to Australia this fall?
I forgot he was travelling to Australia this year.
Perhaps someone in Romania was waiting with a sack of cash.
I believe that there was a credible threat to H&M around the time of the Pat Tillman award. There was so much stirring from the RRs, and claims of thousands being angry and signing a protest against Harry receiving the award. Harry was very specific about ‘Acid or Knife attack’ and lots of people noticed that their personal protection was sitting immediately behind them in the audience.
I noticed protection right behind them which I’ve never seen before. I agree, there was a threat.
They also left early so they avoided the crowds at the end. That said it all in my opinion.
We KNOW there have been specific threats against them – it’s time for someone with access to it to leak just a handful of the threats that are most egregious and unlike those leveled at the other members of the RF. Let EVERYONE see exactly what Harry knows, what he’s been talking about. Let the whole world see what King Turd is ignoring – there will be no doubt he is trying to get them all killed.
He won’t be around when those kids reach 18. Just being honest. He will go down in history as being racist towards his own mixed race grandchildren which he deserves. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet whom I believe he has not met (It’s all lies from the tabloid media that he saw her )will remember grandpa as being a racist and not caring enough about them to visit. Serves him right.
I don’t believe that Charles has ever met Lili as well. There was one Royal reporter who said as much a while back, maybe 6 months ago. Can’t remember which one but I have not heard that contention again. They are trying to hide the fact that Charles didn’t bother to see Lili when she was in the UK.
There were reports that Charles briefly met her during the jubilee. Sources in the uk claim he met her then. So that’s once. But I don’t believe those sources. I believe Charles has never met her.
Imagine being THE king of England and being like “oh no, it’s too hard for me to go anywhere”
puhhhhhhhhhlease.
You know, something occurred to me…here in the U.S., we are experiencing The Great Unmasking/The Great Acknowledging with people suddenly throwing off the yoke of BS and finding the courage to face and name WHAT IS AND HAS BEEN PLAIN FOR YEARS (yes I’m talking about Trump and all his ilk). The silent majority is silent and cowed no more. We’ve put paid to the nonsensical, dangerous, and hateful rhetoric and actions and at the same time slashed the tires of the main media outlets and the rendered toothless the kingmakers they seek to please.
WHAT IF THE SAME HAPPENS IN THE UK? Wouldn’t that be so refreshing? It won’t happen from the media down, but from the people up. And the great thing will be that by the time the tabloids figure it out and recalibrate to turn on the Windsors, no one will care. They will have been so brutalized by BS that they’ll just be “done” and these dingalings can fuck off and continue to do their nothingness and no one will care.
In these times, A GAL CAN DREAM! (And I’m mad curious about what Kaiser thinks, but not enough to ask her to do MORE FREE WORK)
The royals are as much a threat to the Sussexes as random strangers. I’m glad Harry is keeping his family away.
THIS!
I hope it’s starting to dawn on him that his legacy is going to be entirely overwritten by his estrangement from the Sussexes. He’ll be known as “Charles the Racist” instead of Charles III. Charles the terrible husband and Father. Charles the damp squib of a king. If he makes it into “Charles the Killer” by doing away with his youngest then he’ll get more lines in the history books but they’ll be even less flattering. Future generations will study him with fascinated revulsion, like we do with Edward II.
Diana and Harry, bookending his entire royal life.
Charles the Cruel. He’s a dogsh!t father and grandfather. That’s his legacy — after having gotten rid of Princess Di!
Good news is Archie and lily are doing just fine without dog-st chuck . He doesn’t get to play the poor suffering deprived of my grandchildren card when he took away said grandchildren security and evicted them from a secure home that their parents paid for.Cancer should make him want to be a better man . A better father and grandfather, but no , he chooses to remain a piece of s. So to be frank, F chuck .
The paradox of them trying to portray Charles as this kind grandpa figure when he publicly snaps at children any chance he gets.
‘A visit to America is unlikely to be a high priority now, given the other demands on his time”.
So never seeing his grandkids is less important than picking mushrooms in Romania or tea garden parties? How can this guy even write that with a straight face?
As a mother, I was aghast that Chuck forewent seeing Harry when he came to the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games. Your child crosses the ocean and you don’t feel like seeing them?
Kids will love their grandparents if they SEE them. And grandparents will bond to their grandchildren if they see them too.
Harry, no more Zoom calls with bad grandpa #1. He doesn’t deserve to see the kids.
This isn’t rocket science. It’s very clear that Charles is making no effort to see his grandchildren in the US or UK because he doesn’t want to deal with Meghan. And, unfortunately, they’re a package deal.
Why doesn’t he want to deal with Meghan? Meghan has done nothing wrong except for breathing while black. Instead of beating around the bush making excuses for him I which we would just name him as a racist vampire (see Vlad the Impaler his forefather and his frequent visits to Romania for reference).
More like he doesn’t want to face her, knowing what he’s said and done.
Charles needs to get some balls and overturn the committee. If he wants to see the grandkids, give them the security you have.
When the Queen Mother was alive the Royals always used to stay in London / south east until early August because The QM liked to appear outside Clarence House on her birthday (4th August) and get cheered, photographed etc, with the Queen, Princess Margaret and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren in attendance.
Then the next day or so they’d all board Britannia and sail up to Scotland, so it would usually be around mid August before they got to Balmoral.
I think maybe the Queen (Elizabeth) started going to Balmoral earlier as she got older.
Charles is having a major revamp of the gardens at Sandringham so maybe he’s been to see how that’s getting on?
Crap son, crap man, crap husband, crap father, crap grandfather, crap king.
‘You have to ask yourself: is the UK any less dangerous than the US, with gun crime so prevalent over there?’
I think he means ‘You have to ask yourself: is the UK any MORE dangerous than the US, with gun crime so prevalent over there?’
The first example suggests that the UK is more dangerous, even with the US having guns.