‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #178: Jennifer Aniston schooled JD Vance



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 4:00

I saw Twisters. It was more of a rental, but I liked Glen Powell in it. Chandra is looking forward to the Olympics, particularly the tennis. I've been watching 48 Hours episodes on YouTube. Here are links to some I watched recently. Chandra likes watching Snapped with her mom.

Politics: Minutes 4:00 to 18:00

Last week when we talked Biden was still in the race although there were calls for him to step down. We also heard he has covid. Some of the top democratic brass were calling for Biden to step down, including Pelosi and Obama. Biden submitted his resignation on Sunday, July 21. In his announcement he endorsed Kamala Harris. This was not what the people asking for him to step down had planned for. They wanted an open convention and voting, which would have led to chaos.

The Democratic party lined up behind Harris and by late Monday night she had enough delegates to secure the party’s nomination. She raised a record $100 million in just two days after Biden stepped down. She also got endorsements from so many people, including the Clintons, Nancy Pelosi, all the major democratic governors and many congresspeople. As of our recording on Thursday, July 25th at 2pm Eastern time, Barack Obama had not yet endorsed Kamala Harris. (He has since endorsed her, as I mentioned in an update.) We like how the Clintons supported Biden and endorsed Harris quickly.

There’s a groundswell of support for Harris. We both gave money to her campaign. We appreciate how enthusiastically Biden endorsed Harris. The tagline “We’re not going back” is so good.

Trump is thinking of dumping Vance as his running mate. We doubt that they even vetted Vance. Vance has a long history of saying terrible sh-t. One of the big stories this week was when people brought back comments Vance made in 2021-22 about “childless cat ladies” who are running the Democratic party. Jennifer Aniston clapped back at that. We wonder when Taylor Swift will endorse Harris. Here’s a link to the twitter video I mentioned about the numbers being in our favor.

Royals: Minutes 18:00 to 25:45

This week the big news is that the Invictus Games are going to be in Birmingham in 2027. At lot of us were shocked because it seems so unsafe for Harry and Meghan to go back to the UK. There are three years until that happens and it seems premature to speculate about it. I play a segment from Zoom where we talk about the royals. We hope they have great security in Birmingham. Chandra hopes Meghan will never go back there but I think she’ll go to support Harry.

Prince Harry was interviewed as part of the ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, which aired this week. He talked about the press portraying his mother as paranoid when she was being hacked. His own brother called their mother paranoid in his 2021 statement on the Dyson investigation into Martin Bashir’s interview with Diana. We talked about that in episode 130. I play a segment from Harry’s interview. Harry is so diplomatic and explains what happened to him so well. We hope that he knows that his family is behind the press attacks on him.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 25:45 to end

Kaiser’s comment of the week is from Lurker M on the post about Biden’s address to the nation.

My comment of the week is from Lightpurple on Kismet’s post covering June Squibb’s interview.

Thanks for listening bitches!