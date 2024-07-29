Jobson: King Charles hates that Prince William still flies with his children

Royal biographer Robert Jobson has written a book called Catherine, the Princess of Wales. I need some help in determining how much of this you guys want me to cover, because even as I skimmed the excerpts, I couldn’t stop eye-rolling. What’s weird about this is that Jobson has always been more on King Charles and Camilla’s side of things. He wrote a book which was supposed to be a biography of Prince William a few years back, but the book was largely buried because Jobson included so much criticism of William, criticism from his Charles-and-Camilla sources. Criticism like William is “difficult and short-tempered” and William “can be a bit of a shouter,” but Kate gives as good as she gets (yikes). So… just come into these excerpts knowing that some or most of it is coming from Charles and Camilla’s side. You can read the Mail’s first excerpts from Jobson’s book here. Some highlights:
Kate doesn’t like to be compared to Diana: The similarities and differences between the two women were dissected ad infinitum, and even discussed in the royal household. Kate found all such talk stressful. Indeed, it got to the point where she felt she might follow Camilla (who opted to become Duchess of Cornwall) in refusing — when the time came — to be known as HRH Princess of Wales. In the end, however, she accepted her promotion with good grace, out of respect for her husband and the King. Enough time had passed to make the title more palatable, and Catherine had been on the world stage long enough to be appreciated for her own qualities. The truth is that she is very different from Diana: better educated, far more stable and less concerned about making a splash as a glamorous icon.
Kate the keen peacemaker: One reason his marriage works so well is that — like the Queen Mother — Catherine is a calming influence on her spouse. An instinctive peace-maker, she has smoothed the way for William and his father to have a better relationship than they had in the past. ‘In recent years, they have become much closer,’ said a senior source. ‘He also respects his father and his devotion to service, but he feels the fact his father put work first had a detrimental impact on him when he was growing up and didn’t help their father/son relationship.’
William’s craving for normalcy: The contrast to his life with Catherine, who projects a sense of calm, could hardly be greater. She satisfies his craving for normalcy — insofar as any royal can have a truly normal existence. Although William doesn’t blame either of his parents for their problems, he feels that Charles retreated into the safe house of his work, putting duty before being a parent — with the result that both his sons felt a little lost and alone during childhood.
Kate & Camilla: Due to Catherine’s self‑appointed role as peace-broker, however, these simmering resentments have largely been dispelled. She’s encouraged William to be affectionate with his father, and has developed a ‘warm’ relationship with Camilla, whom Diana blamed for wrecking her marriage. ‘[Kate] is somebody who always tries to see both sides of any dispute,’ a source said. She has a cool head and is ’emotionally mature’; she can open William’s eyes to other points of view. ‘She is a stabilising influence.’
Tensions flaring up: Before Harry started lobbing missiles from California, Charles was much closer to him than to his elder son. No longer: William and his father are perhaps closer now than they’ve ever been. Yet tensions between them still occasionally flare up, despite Catherine’s efforts. She has learned to tread carefully and sometimes let time do the healing. One courtier explained: ‘The King’s relationship with both his sons has been difficult over the years. Even now he is King, with the Prince of Wales, there can be differences of opinion and tensions. Of course, they love each other, but they clash, and sometimes William needs handling with kid gloves.’
Charles’s people know that William is tantrum-prone: Another courtier confirmed: ‘You have to check first which way the wind is blowing with the prince. They don’t see eye to eye on several issues, but why should they? [Prince William’s] moment in the top job will come — perhaps he would do well to remember it is not yet. This is His Majesty’s time.’ When he loses his temper, William is a bit of a shouter — and his father tends to give as good as he gets. The difference these days is that their arguments usually blow over quite quickly.
The issue of William’s helicopters: One recent source of disagreement is William’s stubborn refusal to take his father’s advice on safeguarding the succession. Earlier this year, the King had raised concerns with his son about the wisdom of William using his helicopter to fly his entire family around the country. An experienced pilot, William had upset the late Queen when he defied her request not to pilot his family the 115 miles from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk. The Queen, haunted by the 1967 crash that killed the Captain of the Queen’s Flight (although no royals were on board), ‘did not hold back’, one aide said. After being diagnosed with cancer, King Charles — perhaps reminded of his own mortality —echoed his late mother’s concerns. And when William refused to stop flying with his family, Charles insisted that he sign a formal document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions. It would be scant consolation, of course, for an unspeakable tragedy, let alone for the prospect of King Harry and Queen Meghan…
Kate “has developed a ‘warm’ relationship with Camilla, whom Diana blamed for wrecking her marriage.” It’s almost as if this is a narrative about how Camilla and Charles perceive William and Kate, and C&C are using Kate and William as empty vessels through which they can pursue their own image-rehabilitation. There’s also Charles and Camilla putting William in his place, and emphasizing that William is temperamental, wrathful, someone who needs to be soothed and placated. The part about the helicopter is interesting, I guess – WTF is a piece of paper supposed to do if William crashes though? I guess it’s just boilerplate for Charles too, an acknowledgement that he can’t control and assumes zero liability for his dangerous-idiot son.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
My question is how much are these hagiographies even selling? There doesn’t seem to be any fresh news and what little they might have is being released in the excepts that anyone can read for free. Any modest criticism is completely lost in gaslighting the reader that the issues are actually good things. Who is paying out $20 to read this and have it in their home?
Don’t know how much it’s selling but the timing gives the tabloids something to write about during the silly season 🤷♀️
So William is clearly disobeying the late queen and his father the king? Where is the outrage over the heir being disobedient? And why the hell does the Champion of the Planet need to take a helicopter to travel 115 miles?? Can anyone make any sense out of any of this??
Champion of the planet, we are not a racist family! Who said he had to tell the truth.
I don’t care if William wants to fly himself all over the place. It’s the children I worry about.
Maybe they should try reminding him that if he kills himself and his kids, Harry will be the next king.
So we’re supposed to conclude that Douche William didn’t want to take a anything else than a chopper when travelling with his family, so the king planned for more choppers in the latest budget, so he can travel in a chopper himself, douche willie can travel in a chopper and at least george can travel in a chopper too to protect the line.
Can’t is not a peace maker. If she truly likes and is in Horsillas good graces then peace is not what she is making. She has just another mean girl to be with. As for Chuckles worrying about the helicopter use I don’t believe it. If he truly wanted it to be different than he could take the helicopter away from Peg.
Can’t learnt that she is nothing without SCAMilla. This is clearly from Can’t and Carol. not C&C. Because it is not C but K, who brag others for her popularity. She knew only SCAM can save her form divorce. Because Scamilla is good at this game, secretly destroying others life. People refused to accept her as Diana 2.0, that is why she is trying to become Scamilla 2.0 who is a queen now.
Kate attacked her sister in law with the fake crying story which is the opposite of being a peacemaker. That’s the kind of internal thing that would not have been reported to the tabloids in the false detail that it was unless Kate or Carole went straight to Camilla Tominey.
Jfc, they’re really making William out to be terrible and Kate is basically there just to call him down. Although does she really calm him or does she rile him up? Basically no one wants to deal with William so they definitely want Kate to stay in that job of dealing with her husband. But how much is she actually doing that if they don’t actually live together anymore? And finally emphasizing over and over again that Kate is so stable and emotionally mature has me thinking that she most likely is not actually stable and emotionally mature.
It’s also a nasty swipe at Diana, whom they continue to slander & demonize. She was NOT unstable, she did NOT seek to be a ‘glamorous icon’; both are narratives created by the press. And no way in Hades did Kate ever consider not using the POW title; please, don’t make me laugh, Jobson!
The fake humility is hilarious: She took the title of PoW out of respect for the king and william. LOL Ya right! She wasnt waity for nothing!
And she DOES want to BE that fashion icon. She pullled a freak fit because she thought Charlotte’s dress at Meg’s wedding was not tailored properly and because she wasnt wearing pantyhoses! Imagine!
Yikes, so now they’re describing Diana as stupid, crazy and thirsty? And I love how William doesn’t blame his parents…while blaming his parents.
I join Kaiser in puzzlement over the “formal document.” What is it for? Does Charles think he’ll be sued? But, I have to laugh at “the prospect of King Harry and Queen Meghan…”
It’s so Chuckles can hold up a piece of paper to say “see I was a good father, I warned him”, when Willie crashes the helicopter.
This whole book reads like C&C throwimg shade at Willie while buttering Kate up (and diminishing Diana), All the while they know buttering Kate up publicly will make Willie furious, causing more problems in their marriage..
To be fair Charles has been blamed for Diana’s crash so maybe he wants it on record that William was warned.
I guess I don’t understand how Charles goes from being a super tyrant with super powers one day and a meek-ass weakling the next. So he had the power to withhold security from Diana, he had the power to remove H&M’s home and remove their security, but he doesn’t have the power to demand that William stop endangering the succession to the throne?
I have to agree with Chuck and QEII on this one. I too think it’s too dangerous for the whole family to fly in helicopters. Kobe comes to mind. For years I’ve had an ominous feeling about the frequent helicopter use.
The way this is written – they’re trying to make it sound like William is flying the helicopter, but we all know he isn’t, I wonder if his pilot license is still valid at this point.
And when I first read the headlines I thought it was going to be about environmental concerns but no, its succession. So Charles thinks it would be better for TWO helicopters to go between Windsor and Anmer on a regular basis?!!?
Pretty sure it said in the sovereign grant discussions that they were buying 2 new helicopters, so maybe this is laying the groundwork for when the Wales’ start travelling via 2 helicopters instead of one.
But but but, Charles has always gone on about the environment.
Can’t they just fly on a plane like normal people? They can use their favorite airline Flybe.
It seemed like a very American thing to do, quite frankly. Sign the waiver! We accept no liability for your foolishness! Your family can’t sue us after you die! I’m guessing they don’t want the Middletons to sue? I dunno, it did seem weird.
They are gaslighting Diana even in her grave.
She didn’t “blame Camilla for the end of her marriage “.
She stated the truth: Camilla and Charles ruined the marriage.
The marriage should never have happened in the first place, Charles didn’t love her and they had nothing in common apart from a few distant ancestors. Some of the same ancestors as Kate and Meghan.
Sunnyside it shows how callous Charles is. He said later he did not love Diana. He proposed to her when she was a teenager. Charles used Diana to get the royal children. It begs the question of Charles bringing her into a marriage of convenience for him and how could he be so cynical
So now when Kate and part of the children travel separately it will be to humor KC and protect the line. There is an obvious difference in Kate using the POW title and Cam using it. Kate didn’t do her best to break up a marriage to the current title holder to get it. It is also easier for her to get along with Cam than for PW. Cam didn’t have an affair with HER father. She would likely feel differently if that were the case.
Kate has sought comparisons to Diana from day one. All her outfits on the kids was definitely her trying to cosplay her mother in law. So it is not credible that she hesitated for a second to use the PoW title. The Queen was not even cold when they changed their title to Cornwall. They also within second of Charles sending out his message changed it to Wales.
Kate’s entire life has been to copy Diana. Well except for the doing charity work part.
There is zero chance in hell that Kate ever seriously considered NOT using the PoW title.
“William is ‘a bit of a shouter’ “ has to be the understatement of the year! (So far, haha.)
This whole piece is saying the quiet part out loud.
All of the people wishing for Harry to have to be king are really not taking his best interests to heart. Yes, he would be great at it. However, it would be terrible for him.
Kate is sooo anodyne and ofc she gets along with everyone. It’s her literal job. She is indeed an empty vessel.
This comes off to me as Jobson dictating what he thinks everyone should do.
It’s like he is not worried about the safety of his son and those grands because he loves and cares for them, he is only worried that if something happened to them Harry could become king!
Bulliam the Incandescent an experienced pilot? He wishes, as he never passed. Hence ambulance *co-pilot*. And his license lapsed, because he never put in the necessary hours.
Why can’t these yobbos at least try and get the facts straight?
What a horrible thing to do. Jobson gaslighting the late Diana to try to bolster do little Kate. Even saying Diana was not stable parroting the penny and Ingrid books and also Charles pal Soames. Kate is not flawless. She was a mean girl to Meghan and lunged at her. Kate wanted the princess of Wales title come on j o b s on don’t write fiction. Kate may have gotten that degree but she did not know about faberge eggs. Diana was iconic because she was not a clothes horsr like Kate. Kate has no craving for normalcy. I doubt there is a warm relationship with camilla.kate lobbed the missiles letting a lie about Meghan stay in the media. I wonder if huevo appreciates the negative things j o b s o n writes about him.
Charles gives as good as he gets. Kate gives as good as she gets. Wow, he’s so uninspired he copies himself.
The only way Harry and Meghan can be king and queen is in the face of a major, catastrophic tragedy, the untimely death of three children. It’s horrific to me to even put it into words, honestly! But there he goes and does it, and lays the blame squarely at William’s feet. I know he’s Charles’s man but the shading (more than a few times) of William in these excerpts ostensibly about Kate (lol) is kinda delicious tbh.
I have always believed the Princess of Wales title should have been retired when Princess Diana was killed. I can’t believe they are still throwing mud on Diana almost three decades after her death.. shame on them all.
It’s a really old title. There was no reason for Kate to not use it. Camilla had the title but there would have been yowls because of Diana, so she used another one.
It should be retired out of respect for the Welsh.
Agreed, Equality. Especially since Will isn’t even bothering to learn the language.
I’m surprised Kate puts her and her children’s lives in his hands.
The earth shot guy regularly uses a helicopter? How will Peg convince the public to fix our climate if he’s using the chopper on the daily? Peg is the world’s leading hypocrite. Also, I would love to read this formal document Chuck had Peg sign, it sounds hilarious.
I also question the wisdom of William flying with his heirs.
When I worked in finance they didn’t like too many of us on the same flight in case we went down and took a department with us. That was just an investment bank protecting their operations and clients’ money, which is nothing compared to protecting a royal line of succession. It’s not a good look for Charles that he has so little influence or control over his volatile son.
Eh, there’s currently about 97 people in the line of succession; if they lose #s 1, 2, 3, & 4, they can always go to #5 with plenty to spare.
Yeah, but imagine the drama if the entire Cambridge family dies and Harry literally becomes the heir to the throne. Everyone would hate it sooooooooo much.
Harry would hate to be King, But the country would be better off if he were, I would be sorry about the children but there lives are at no more risk whether they fly with their father or without him, in real terms it only really effects the succession. If they are really worried about the succession they should take the train.
@jj, yes, absolutely, as cold as this ruling seems, it’s there for a purpose.
I knew one of the Army officers who was on the Mull of Kintyre Chinook crash, in June 1992. I didn’t know him well, but he was an amazing person, and very highly regarded. When he, and the other 24 people on that flight died, it wiped out virtually all the top Intelligence experts in their field (Northern Ireland) in the UK.
Also, I’m sure Charles doesn’t want to lose a son, daughter in law, and three grandchildren in one tragic accident, however much he probably doesn’t get on with William, but he loves them, and it would break him if this were to happen, no matter how many others are in line to the throne.
I remember a friend of mine, whose three grown children were going on a skiing trip together, and driving in the same vehicle, across Europe, feeling absolutely terrified. She said to me that if anything happened, she would have lost everything (she was widowed). She was truly petrified. The fact that William could go against not just Charles, but his elderly grandmother, and continue to fly with his whole family shows how totally cold, uncaring and horrible he is to his elderly relatives.
But all families have to do that. If we’re going on vacation as a family, my husband and I don’t take separate flights and our kids are with us.
So while it would obviously be a tragedy if something happened to the Wales family, every family is in similar danger when traveling together. And of course my family is not in line to the British throne. but then its about the succession, not the idea of a tragedy.
Also, this probably wouldn’t be such a concern if William didn’t use helicopters like they’re ubers.
Charles has another son daughter in law and two other grandchildren that he ignores.
Kate knows what Camilla can do to her in the press. Yes, she is nice to her. Your reap what you sow.
Kate has pushed the envelope with Camilla. Camilla s appearance with rose was no coincidence
Are we learning anything new from these excerpts except Kate considered being the Duchess of Cornwall instead of the Princess of Wales? I don’t believe that story for a minute. It’s also interesting that Jobson is allowed to write that Charles was an absent father but Harry isn’t.
Catherine the peacemaker? That must be the joke of the century
I hate clicking into articles in the Daily Mail and I will not sign up for mail plus so I’d personally be grateful for all the coverage of this book. Thanks
I won’t either. Not enough truth.
There’s a big difference between being curious and empathic enough to genuinely try and see both sides in an argument and being a doormat. Kate was groomed by CarolE from an early age to be the latter and appease William no matter what.
It reassures me to know I am still human enough to feel a shred of sympathy for this woman while also despising her for all the atrocious things she’s done and opportunities to actually help others squandered.
“Self-appointed” role as peace broker? That’s a noteworthy qualifier.
So William is “a bit of a shouter” and “needs handling with kid gloves” and staff have to “check first which way the wind is blowing” and Kate’s “learned to tread carefully” and never put a foot wrong when tensions flare “despite her best efforts?”
Sounds like such a pleasant way to spend your life. From the outside, it doesn’t look like she’s getting enough out of this deal to make it worth it. Part of me hopes she still thinks it is, because it’s even bleaker if she’s decided it’s not worth the price. Part of me hopes she manages to get out because those kids have a much better chance at happiness if one of their parents gets good therapy and finds some peace.