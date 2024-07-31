Prince William wants ‘to keep the entire Parker Bowles family at arm’s length’

Last week, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace made some financial and staffing disclosures to the press. Prince William actually got mildly criticized for refusing to reveal how much he pays in taxes (something his father always did as Prince of Wales). William didn’t like that mild criticism, so he pivoted to a different story: he fired Queen Camilla’s sister Annbel Elliot from her salaried position in the Duchy of Cornwall. Annabel is an interior designer, and for nearly 20 years, she collected hundreds of thousands of pounds for “work” she did for the Duchy. William fired her and his staff made a big deal about how he’s going in a new direction with the Duchy. Well, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast is emphasizing that there’s an undercurrent of scandalous beef between William and his stepmother Queen Camilla. Personally, I don’t think it’s a beef as much as Camilla toys with William whenever she wants to put him in his place and he mostly just has to take it. Some highlights from Sykes’ latest Royalist column:
William’s office confirming that he fired Annabel Elliot: For nearly two decades, the British press have largely ignored the strong whiff of nepotism involved in the appointment of Annabel, 75, Queen Camilla’s sister, as the head of interior design for the Duchy of Cornwall. The Duchy is always the current Prince of Wales’ private estate; this means that it was formerly the property of the then-Prince Charles and now belongs to William. The apparent favor shown to Elliot has long been rumored to have never sat well with William and it is unsurprising to many who know him that he moved so quickly to shift her off the books. Annual accounts published last week revealed she was paid nothing in the 2023-2024 financial year.
William wants nothing to do with Camilla’s extended family: William’s parting of ways with Annabel is no great surprise to his friends. They say he has long sought to keep the entire Parker Bowles family at arm’s length. He is not close to Camilla’s children, Tom and Laura. Indeed, one source, who is a mutual friend of the reluctant step-siblings, told The Daily Beast: “It is best to avoid mentioning Tom around William.”
Tom Parker Bowles’ louche lifestyle: Partly this stems from William’s nervousness about Tom’s “rather louche lifestyle as a Mayfair bon vivant,” the source said. Tom was famously caught admitting to using cocaine by an undercover tabloid reporter in 1999, long before his mother became queen. Given William’s general frostiness towards the wider Parker Bowles clan, the ejection of Annabel is no great surprise to insiders.
Charles has bigger fish to fry: While some might imagine the king would take offense at his son giving his sister-in-law the royal boot, one friend of Charles and Camilla told The Daily Beast that was far from the case. “I think Charles has got bigger fish to fry than worrying about Annabel’s job prospects. The Duchy of Cornwall is William’s now. She is 75 and she is Queen’s Companion [Camilla’s new term for a lady-in-waiting] now, so she is very busy. Annabel and Camilla are very close.”
The whole “Charles has bigger fish to fry” thing is funny because when the Telegraph reported on Annabel’s firing last week, they mentioned that Charles had already hired Annabel to “oversee significant improvements to the visitor centre and restaurant at Balmoral ahead of its opening to the public this summer” and she’s also being tasked with redecorating Sandringham AND she’s probably doing some work at Buckingham Palace. The point being, Charles and Camilla were well aware that William fired Annabel and they ensured that she was still their go-to nepo-designer.
Now, as for William keeping Camilla’s family at arm’s length… that’s certainly interesting. Charles absolutely spends more time with Camilla’s kids and grandkids than his own. Camilla’s family is now welcome on royal properties for holiday celebrations. The Parker-Bowles clan was front and center at Charles’s coronation too. William is doing a terrible job at keeping an arm’s length from his stepmother’s kin. And trust me when I say that Camilla has clocked William’s attempts to distance himself from her family. Camilla will absolutely design a punishment for William.
PS… Tom is connected to his bestie Giles Coren, who is one of the aristo-adjacent people who confirmed the rumors about William and Rose. Just FYI. Tom and his crew know all about what William has been up to for years.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Huh! At last, something William does that I support!
William still called his mother paranoid and censored her interview the one where she said there were three of us in this marriage.
I would imagine William was embarrassed by the interview and doesn’t want it rehashed ad nauseum on TV…it’s got to be hard enough to pay homage to the woman that is now queen consort (when it should have been his mother) – the very fact that the Camilla was Charles’ sidepiece is incredibly tasteless. And, I think Diana WAS paranoid…I think the way she was treated by the BRF made her that way, not to mention how paranoid she must have been about every move Charles made – wondering if he was going to divorce her to be with Camilla. So no disrespect to Diana here – they gaslit her to eternity and back.
Mustang sally Diana was right to be suspicious. She eerily wrote a letter about Charles arranging an accident. She was indeed gaslit and she was spot on about most things . I am wondering why William did not censor Charles interview or try to.
Peg taking on Horsilla !! What a race this will be. Kicking her family off the course! Let’s see how this will go. I think the odds are on Horsilla doing some damage to Peg and I can’t wait to see what that will be. Some very salacious information maybe? Horsilla will reign as long as Chuckles is alive. After he goes all bets are off.
Charles has clearly set Camilla up in case he predeceases her. She has F-you money and it’s clear.
You know the old saying, “You’re not paranoid if they’re really after you.”
I support his efforts as well, but he’ll lose. Charles chose Camilla over William & Harry’s own mother, so Camilla will be backed up by Charles. No wonder why William is the way he is, and no wonder Harry ran to the other side of the globe to start his own life.
I cannot even begin to fathom having to cowtow to the woman that broke up my parent’s marriage. The rage and sheer audacity are so damaging to the soul.
Post-King charles is going to be miserable for Cam. She’s going straight to the townhouse next to angela kelly.
The GD feathered hair….. I mean WTFF?!?!
William is fighting a losing battle. Camilla knows too much.
What I was going to say.
Good luck with that.
I think it would be interesting what will happen to her if Charles died
Charles must be doing everything he can right now to protect her if he dies first 😕 Charles is a deadbeat dad and always will be, he walked out on his young family to be with Camilla, nothing has change 😕
If William wanted any leverage he lost it when he drove out harry
Exactly @Tessa. If he had spoken up for his brother when that wicked woman used Harry to get her son’s drug dealing/habit off the front pages he wouldn’t be in the mess he’s in now. William might be keeping Camilla at arm’s length but, KCIII has made sure her children are well catered for if anything should happen to him. As far as KCIII and Camilla are concerned “Diana’s Boys” count for nothing.
Yup, them being united would’ve been too much for leather face and she did an excellent job making sure it didn’t happen. Not that it took much effort on her part, W was too jealous and too short sighted. Now he’s stuck with the whole sleazy clan.
I am not buying the keeping the Parker Bowles at arms lengths narrative. William made sure that Camilla’s granddaughter was a flower girl at his wedding. Did Camilla have a say on that too?
This story should have only been about the firing of the sister, because trying to distance William from Camilla’s kids doesn’t work.
I bet PW didn’t have a choice. They had to make nice for the cameras and look like a “blended” family.
Nah, I am not buying that. William has chosen a side. And it’s Camilla and her kids. And honestly, it’s because of him that now Camilla wears things that are associated with Diana.
He has done everything to sanitise Camilla and make her acceptable.
If cameras were so important, why didn’t Harry perform at his own wedding?
It’s been pretty well reported over the years that William and Camilla and her family don’t really get along. And reading between the lines of some stories I think William blames Camilla for the Rose leak.
So no, I don’t think he’s chosen Camilla and her children, not by a long shot. The jewelry that Camilla wears is all approved by Charles.
What William does choose though over and over again is himself, and his best interests, and the crown. so if that means playing nice to Camilla, then he’ll play nice to her in public. but I think he hates her as much as Harry does, even now.
William didn’t even get to choose the location or his own clothing for the wedding. It’s unlikely that he had veto power over the attendants. More likely, Camilla got Kate to agree to it because it was still early days and Kate’s such a peacemaker after all.
I think Camilla’s son Tom gossiped about Rose and so Billy won’t like that.
Probably goes both ways. Cam’s sister likely didn’t want to work for PW any more than he wanted to employ her. And which came first, KC offered her the new jobs or PW fired her? They better all be saving and investing for the future when KC is gone.
William really looks like lurch. I have no dog in this fight between old leather skin cowmilla and eggplant Willy. I hope they bury each other in the mud because they are both gutter rats with zero redeeming qualities or value.
It’s fun seeing my own exact thoughts echoed here lolz. You know Pegs is 1000x more “louche” than TPB could ever hope to be.
Let them fight! [insert Godzilla gif].
We’ve speculated for years how long the royal Rota/“reporters” would be willing to endlessly recycle boring palace talking points without fresh news on the Sussexes. Could Sykes be the first one to start reporting openly on the other (many) feuds and standoffs between the various factions of the left behinds? This is certainly juicier than the clearly ridiculous propaganda about how Charles and William are so close since H&M left, with nonstop keenery and digging in.
Does Peggy get along with anyone?
I don’t believe that William is “liked” within the family, of course people will laugh at his insipid jokes, tell him he’s wonderful compared to Harry but these people will also depend upon his largesse when Charles is gone. William has “yes men” and “arse kissers” but no friends.
They better all be looking for employment because I don’t think Chuck has long to live and Peggy hates everyone so he isn’t sharing.
Lol, that was my question. The list of those he doesn’t have a beef with must be very short.
I think that’s one of the few things he and KKKhate have in common. A complete inability to forge meaningful relationships.
This is interesting. So it’s OK for William to keep a distance from Camilla and her family but not Harry?
Good point. I don’t really blame willaim for keeping them away. He can fire Camilla’s sister but Harry can’t rightly say that Camilla leaked against him and William.
Of course, If Harry or Meghan rescued a child from drowning the media would find to criticise them for it.
👏👏👏
If Harry walked on water, they would say he couldn’t swim.
Camilla’s relative was Tatler’s editor when they published that humiliating piece about Kate: mocking her working like a CEO, etc. In Spare, Harry talked about Will yelling at Charles about Camilla leaking negative news about him, probably Rose story. Camilla & Will are fighting in the media for years. The only time they worked together was to destroy Meghan. Just like how hatred made Kate & Will closer until H&M left. Camilla knows too much, I doubt she is clueless about what happened to Kate and why they lied about her being in the hospital. They briefed the rota that Charles visited Kate in the hospital, so they know. I pray Will continues leaking about Camilla’s family. She is gonna destroy that man-baby.
Camilla drunk is much better at this game than the Wails and Middletons combined. She will not like Pegs dragging her family in the media like this so expect negative stories about the Wails in the press soon enough. Am sure we’ll find out what Peggy was doing instead of making an effort to attend the Olympic ceremony in a location a few hours from London.
Supporting his “cancer stricken” wife of course! /s
Yeah I am not sure why he seems to be picking this fight right now in the press. Camilla doesn’t really have any dirt or if she does it’s nothing compared to the diana years. William on the other hand seems to have a lot of secrets he wants to keep buried so he probably should play nice with the stepmother.
I thought William should be more
careful of the wisteria vines spin by the Middletons.
Don’t blame egg head for not wanting anything to do with her family but he’s done a piss poor job of it. She knows way too much and he has no real allies against her.
Egg isn’t crafty enough to take on Cowmilla and win. He thinks he is, of course!
But Cow has been playing the game for a long time and she has a better media network than he does. No way will she let Egg diss her children like that.
Anyway, Tom PB and Egg have been stepbrothers for almost 20 years. What happened that nobody can mention him to Prince Incandescent??
With incandescent William, it wouldn’t take much. We know Charles has set up trusts for Camzilla and her brood so it might be as little as William thinking that all Charles money should go to him and only him!!!1!1! He’s the HEIR you know. Just hearing about the P-Bs is probably enough to remind him someone has taken something that he thinks is his.
I wonder when Camilla will start seeking revenge after that campaign. William better sleep with one eye open because Camilla is either going to invite Rose to every event or find a new hidden mistress.
One of the wickedly clever things Camilla did when Charles began attempting to clean-up her image to marry her/make her queen was to force her much older children into Harry and Will-not’s social circle. When Charles’s friends attempted to warn him that his younger sons shouldn’t be associating with her much older cokehead son, she forced Charles to gaslight those friends. I think Camilla has receipts on Willy dating all the way back to the Club H years in the aftermath of Diana’s passing. Willy isn’t wrong to limit ties to the Parker Bowles, but they are in the same league of grifter as the Middletons. Weird how both Willy and Charles were so easily taken in by grifters who had their own agendas, eh?
Think about how valuable kompromat on a future king would be, just in terms of access to the info in the red boxes. Think about what you might be able to talk an intoxicated teenager into doing.
It’s too late for TOB to do anything about this. He simply doesn’t have the brains or cunning to keep up with the Seabiscuit of Scheming.
Charles has been so far up Camilla for decades he has achieved his goal of being her tampon. Sure, once Chuckles shuffles off this moral coil and is forgotten in an instant, he can push Cams out into the cold but she will be left very well setup by Charles. Plus, I wouldn’t put it past her to stir up trouble for Wills just because he is Diana’s soon.
Like, TOB is a terrible human but I do actually feel badly that he and Harry got stuck with such an abomination for a father.
If Camilla survives Charles, then William will be able to do to the same things to her that Charles has done to Harry and Meghan. She’ll have money but she’ll be immediately evicted from Clarence House, Birkhall, Sandringham, Windsor Castle, etc. She’ll only have Ray Mill and anything else he may have bought for her. William will dismiss all of her staff. She’ll have to pay privately if she wants to retain any of them. The big thing is that he’ll be able to direct RAVEC to cut her off. She can pay for her own private, unarmed, unbriefed security, just like Harry and Meghan.
90% of her status and protection evaporates the instant Charles dies. The public doesn’t like her. They’re not going to feel bad for her or make a peep of protest when she gets cut off entirely.
That is why Camilla made many friendships among the worst reporters, media people. After Charles, she is still gonna have her contacts in the media. She was leaking negative stories about Diana to the tabloids when she was married to Charles and their affair wasn’t public knowledge.
Sure she’ll ‘only’ have Ray Mill and whatever else he’s funded but I struggle to believe she won’t be VERY well taken care of. As for security threat, when she’s no longer ‘queen’ she’ll drop to a far lower threat level and it’s not like the media have spent years vilifying her and fomenting hate towards her.
I also agree with @sevenblue, she’s protected in other ways.
William can—and very well might—spend years vilifying her to the tabloid press. The only reason she’s not getting that kind of treatment, now, is because she’s sleeping with the king. Unless she has neutralizing kompromat on William, she’ll be vulnerable, when Charles dies.
I mean I don’t blame him on this one. That family is a viper’s nest with Camilla at the center. And despite his throwing his own mother under the bus we all know there is no love lost between William and Camilla. I think right now Cammie has the upperhand because her husband is King. But that won’t always be the case – and his keeping her family at arm’s length is a harbinger of the future. I think Charles knows this and is probably taking steps to make sure they are all taken care of when he’s gone. Because William we be ready to throw them all out on their a$$e$. And I don’t blame him one bit.
Charles has already taken care of Camilla and her children for the future.
Can you imagine what a knockdown fight that would be? They both know all the secrets.
We already know which side Charles would take, what happens if William threatens to go after Camilla?
Interesting…….
There was reporting in the fraught late 99s and early 00s that William and Laura Parker-Bowles got into screaming matches over whose parent ruined whose life. The reporting about Tom PB’s cocaine sting was what a bad influence he could be on William. Whatever is going on now, and whatever blinders William has put on since Meghan entered the picture, the reporting has been consistent that he does not like Camilla. Some of the pro Camilla anti Harry reporting in the early 2000s also involved negative stories about William. But he has chosen to play the game. And the article mentions he has instead appointed William van Cutsem to the duchy. So thus, a new person is introduced to the graft.