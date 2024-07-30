King Charles thinks that Harry’s refusal to bring his kids to the UK is ‘beyond contempt’

It’s fascinating to watch Buckingham Palace selectively lash out at Prince Harry. Currently, the palace is on a rather unhinged campaign against Harry because Harry spoke to ITV’s Tabloids on Trial documentary. Harry spoke about his lawsuits against the British tabloids, his unique position to seek justice on the British media’s decades of criminality, and he also spoke about the very real danger he and his family face in the UK, given RAVEC’s refusal to give them security when they’re in the UK. Harry said, in the documentary, that he “won’t bring my wife back to the UK because of the danger.” THAT is the part the palace has latched onto for several days, as they try to position King Charles as a sad grandfather who is being denied a relationship with Archie and Lili. As I said yesterday, this campaign from Charles is falling flat, but of course “sources” are telling the Daily Beast that what Harry is doing is “beyond contempt.” Some highlights:
Charles thinks Harry is trying to blackmail him: One friend of the king told The Daily Beast: “Harry has lost his security case in court, and is now trying the emotional blackmail route to get what he wants instead, cynically using the threat of Archie and Lilibet never meeting their grandfather again as a tactic to coerce the king into overruling RAVEC. The idea that the security forces are going to allow the Sussexes to be attacked by an acid-throwing or knife-wielding maniac on British soil is absurd, and Harry knows it. Using it as leverage, as a reason to withhold his kids from their grandfather, is beyond contempt. Charles is being treated for very serious cancer, so even if he could find the time, he cannot just fly to Los Angeles at the drop of a hat, like Harry can—and actually did earlier this year—in the other direction.”
The Sussex kids are being denied a relationship with Charles! The source, an old family friend of several generations of royals, added: “I wonder, when they are older, how those kids will feel about being denied a meaningful relationship with the King of England. To deprive them of that experience, with all its importance and heritage, seems very misguided. Of course he wants to see them, but if you force Charles to choose between his duty to the Crown and his personal feelings, he will choose the Crown every time—just as his mother did.”
Harry is threatening Charles! Another friend, a contemporary of the William and Harry generation of royals who used to be friendly with both brothers but is now loyal to William said: “When Harry was being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage, one of his lines was that Charles would never see the kids again. This is him going public with that threat.” When it was pointed out to the source that Harry didn’t mention his children in the TV interview, they replied, “It was clearly implied. This really isn’t about Meghan, who has no intention of ever coming back to England again.”
Sources close to Prince Harry: However, the source close to Harry told The Daily Beast: “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats. While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection whilst in the U.K. The Duke remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer. As is widely known, others who have left public office and have inherent threat risk receive police protection at no cost to them. The goal for Prince Harry has been simple—to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country.”
This is accurate: Another source, a Palace insider, told The Daily Beast: “The whole affair is totally fascinating. I think Harry needs to ask himself why Charles hasn’t overruled RAVEC, which, for all the insistence that he couldn’t, he could, being the king and all. It’s because the last thing the Palace want is Harry and Meghan turning up unannounced on a regular basis or setting up a rival royal court in the U.K. As things stand now, they have to give 28 days notice when they are coming and essentially need to pre-agree with the cops where they are going to be, or might be, at all times. That suits the Palace down to the ground.”
“I think Harry needs to ask himself why Charles hasn’t overruled RAVEC, which, for all the insistence that he couldn’t, he could, being the king and all.” Harry has already asked himself that question and he’s formulated his statements accordingly. Harry knows his dogsh-t father doesn’t give a f–k about him, his wife or his kids. Harry knows that the palace’s current hissy fit is about Harry constantly exposing his father as a cruel, petty and vindictive man. Harry also knows that the dumbass argument of “Harry is keeping his kids away from Charles” is a convenient feint for the larger issues discussed in Tabloids on Trial, which is the complicity of the Windsors in the larger story of press misconduct and criminality.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, ITV.
Abusers like to set the boundaries that suit them and control others. Right Charles? And a “rival court?” Anyone here believe that H&M are planning a royal coup? Other than the guy who had himself a medieval coronation complete with anointing and who enjoys traipsing about in medieval style robes?
I’m confused. What would a “rival court” even look like? Seriously? Someone asks Meghan to christen a ship instead of asking Camilla? Conflicting garden parties with overlapping guest lists planned for the same day? What are these awful people really afraid of?
A rival court Harry and Meghan style would probably look like: Serious people doing actual work that has measurable and useful results. Serious people fulfilling their public duties with all of the different parts of British society. Serious people being glamorous when required and quiet or modest when not. Serious people not using helicopters as Ubers, not having 5 different houses with 89 staff for a small family, none of which they live in, skipping historically important events they couldn’t give a toss about and burning through staff like matches through feathers….and shutting down the game-playing against other family members via the British tabloid press.
In other words: the monarchy the current British RF should be but isn’t…
@blithe, competing garden parties with different guest lists😂. I mean that’s kind of it. Imagine if Meghan visited the new wing of mayhew, the one she donated money to in honor of her friend. The visit would overshadow anything the RF had planned. Charles and William cannot cope with anyone else having attention or seeming more popular.
A rival court would be having allies in parliament, I guess and maybe even spies at Chuck’s very own court, lol. Harry would also need to have a newspaper or two in his pocket for good measure. But Harry & Meghan aren’t playing those games.
I do rather like the idea of Harry landing at Dover and raising an army to march against William… lol!
The “rival court” bit, is their acknowledgment that, despite the Firm’s efforts, they’ve been unable to bring the Sussexes down.
I think their obsession with a competing royal court shows how much the palaces and Rota think the battlefield is press coverage and public opinion, very stupidly insisting that there can only be a winner and a loser. Regardless of what is going on behind the scenes, it would be such a win for the left behinds to congratulate and take credit for all of the Sussexes accomplishments. Instead, their massive egos get in the way and they deeply damage and expose their own brand. They are SO bad at this.
Bingo!!!!!
Charles they are not just harry s kids but Meghan s too. If Charles had put stop to how Meghan was treated by the tabs they would not have left. Isn’t Charles doing what he is accusing harry of doing
Charles pulled their security
And he pulled their safe house.
There are a lot of things beyond contempt in this mess of a family and that is not one of them.
Good on Harry for keeping his children away from that toxic waste dump.
This is just posturing. Charles took Frogmore from them, he also despite railing against Harry and Meghan’s revelations loves to talk to the press himself. When he was going through the cash for honours scandal he was happy enough to brief to the media about his visit with Lili. He will do that again any chance he has to protect himself. He gets to have his poor grandpa moment but he didn’t care to visit before he had cancer, before he was king and before the Sussex’s left. He gets to have his surrogates go to the media to portray him sympathetically but the point will always remain: if he wanted to, he would.
Charles pulled their security before the Oprah interview the Netflix program and spare.
Frequently the tabloids like to ignore the time lines. They can be very important.
So would the poor children fly all the way to the UK to get 15 whole minutes with Chuck? KC really doesn’t want to start a discussion about things that are “beyond contempt”.
Trying to cover his ass for taking away the security and their home but Harry is beyond contempt for not bringing his children to UK? I think NOT! Chuckles is beyond contempt and no amount of crying about not seeing the grandchildren is going to change that fact! The world sees what a complete ass is Chuckles.
Charles and William and Kate would not give the children the time of day. Even if harry and Meghan brought them over. Kate who supposedly loves babies did not even walk a few steps to meet baby Archie on that polo field. Then the media would write disparaging things and Charles would not lift a finger to stop it.
Your absolutely correct Tessa they would not even bother.
It’s giving strong ‘stop making me hit you’ vibes.
How do they think this is a good look for Charles?
Charles can’t be bothered providing security to his own son and his family on the rare times they would visit the UK but Charles is providing security to his POS sexual abuser brother. What’s that say about where Charles’s loyalty lies?
Harry’s sh*t father is mostly no different from Meghan’s sh*t father. Only thing separating them, Charles has the power to put Harry and his family in danger if he wishes so. Imagine your son can’t bring his children into his own country because there are numerous death threats against them and all you do is conveniently briefing the reporters about those children whenever you want to change headlines. Charles was a sh*t husband and father. It is no surprising he is also a sh*t grandfather.
I don’t think Charles cares about seeing those kids. Didn’t he spend years in the UK not seeing William’s kids?
Why do Charles’s spin doctors and Thomas Markle like to evoke Harry and Meghan’s children? Why not concentrate on the grandchildren that are accessible to them?
“ The idea that the security forces are going to allow the Sussexes to be attacked by an acid-throwing or knife-wielding maniac on British soil is absurd, and Harry knows it. ”
There was literally a deadly knife attack against children yesterday in the UK. It’s not absurd. Harry’s fears are extremely valid.
https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2024/07/29/uk/northern-england-stabbing-intl
If they don’t have security while visiting UK, how are security forces gonna stop some maniac who decides to attack them?
🎯 wondering the same thing. Do the security forces operate out in the ether?
The idea that the security forces are going to allow the Sussexes to be attacked by an acid-throwing or knife-wielding maniac on British soil is absurd
– a third child has just died thanks to a knife wielding maniac on british soil you insensitive t… Sykes.
When Harry came to UK in February to see his father he got a police escort to the palace but when he left the palace to go to his hotel he was on his own for the rest of his stay, with just his private security. How can the police protect him from attack if they are not there?
Prince Harry’s mission against the tabloid presses criminal tactics is working. He has won cases and gotten a lot of evidence that was covered up, entered into court documents and that is now public record. Look at what happened with the WaPo guy, Prince Harry and his team have brought his cover up into court documents. Eventually Chuck will have egg on his face over his choice not to support his youngest son and his family. He may not get a Levenson 2 but he is accomplishing something others have failed to do, getting the proof of the crimes entered into court documents for everyone to see. Chuck doesn’t deserve to see grandchildren he put in danger even if the security is reinstated.
The last paragraph in the excerpt is the closest to the truth of the matter; with the current situation Charles and the institution have the power to curtail Harry’s visits to the UK and they are 100% certain Meghan and the children will never visit. It suits their agenda.
And what wasn’t mentioned was that Harry has actually done that. Requested security 28 days in advance and still been denied security by RAVEC.
And requested housing in royal residences (which would have security) and has been denied that as well.
This is about punishment and control and more and more people are starting to see that.
Charles is mad he won the Bad Grandpa title from Toxic Tom. Sorry Chuck you dragged your feet for six months for Archie and Lili getting their prince and princess titles, and you were forced into it when it was announced you, Can, Billy and Kate didn’t attend Lili’s christening in CA. Taking away Frogmore was a dumb and vindictive move too. What saddens me is when Archie and Lili are old enough to read the online garbage they will see how awful the Windsors and the Markles have been. You shouldn’t be surprised when they turn 18 the kids would want nothing to do with them.
Charles showed no interest in Harry’s children when they were in the UK so this screaming and crying about Harry keeping him from his grandchildren narrative is not going to work.
KC3 is just projecting at this point. HE’S the one whose behavior is “beneath contempt.”
Charlie is just mad he won’t have his version of photos with all the grandkids. A&L can’t even be photoshopped in. Can’t be the nation’s grandpa when you’re actively shunning 2 of your grandchildren and their parents.
QE2 would always take big family photos. It is crazy to think Charles doesn’t have anything like that as a King. He is a lonely King, far from a unifying figure.
This just feels like the Rota 🐀 🐀🐀 writing an article about how bigly mad they are that they can’t sell pictures of the Sussex children, and criticize and negatively compare them to William’s brood, and then attributing it to BP because they know BP won’t push back. The 💩 british media are the ones desperate to drag Meghan and her children back to abuse for clicks. I’m sure Charles doesn’t think about them at all, and Camilla is thrilled to have them gone after she worked so hard to alienate Charles from his children.
Well, this is an interesting structure. Start out with all the ways Charles is a victim and end with how Charles is the perpetrator.
Eurydice, exactly! This is an article quoting sources from both sides and the Sussex source was actually someone who knows them now. The palace source confirming that King Snubby can override RAVEC is astonishing.
Wow, an article that clearly articulates both sides, but it is clear when you’re finished reading it who the real problem is. I’m gobsmacked!
The Sussexes kids are very lucky and will be grateful to their parents for shielding them from the gutter press and the toxicity associated with Harry’s birth family. I can visualize no instant where they would wish they were involved in the U.K. mess re familia relationship. As thoughtful parents pretty sure the Sussexes will have had many conversations with their kids to explain why this was necessary. You cannot miss what you never had and am pretty sure their kids will have a very full life of freedom from press intrusion and be very well versed in how to navigate through life with the heritage they inherited.
Up vote this.
I know Harry is suing the tabloids over their illegal activities. But in an ideal world, I wish Harry would just stop talking about his father or that family or even visiting the UK. Just live his life with Meghan and his children.
He was getting interviewed by a reporter about tabloid lawsuits. He can’t say no question about his family, because tabloids lawsuit didn’t happen in a vacuum. His family is part of it. He doesn’t want to cut all his ties to his own country because of the tabloids.
Cam, he didn’t want to talk about the brf, but he was being interviewed as sevenblue says. I don’t see why Harry would have to stop the lawsuits, which is what would happen if he didn’t go to the UK. He will be testifying in court in person.
I think what he’s doing in exposing the bm is necessary. I hope all of what the papers have been hiding is exposed and people know what’s been going on. I suspect Harry is hoping that if it all come to light that the papers will stop the illegal activities. One can hope.
I hope the US media is watching this carefully. The clear lean to the right in the msm is alarming and I wonder if their next move will be to start telling lies through ‘sources’.
When I read that quote about the security forces wouldn’t allow any kind of attack on Harry’s family, I wondered what security forces the source was talking about 🤔. Has Charles arranged for magical security to appear in case of attack?
Charles is pathetic but not in the sense that you root for him on that subject, just in the sense that you have to side-eye every public move he makes concerning his own grandchildren.
“SO EVEN IF HE COULD FIND THE TIME”.
Those, the words of the heartbroken grandfather being denied his grandchildren…
Molly, King Snubby didn’t have the time to see Harry during the 10-year Invictus anniversary. Isn’t that an interesting new lie they’re putting out there that Meghan will not return. She’s never said that. Harry just said why Meghan (and the kids) won’t be travelling to the UK. They need to learn to use logic and critical thinking.
Wasn’t there a kidnapping attempt on Princess Anne? Intruders in the Queen’s bedroom and on palace grounds? Eggs thrown at Charles and Camilla? What if THAT was acid? The Royals have had several security breeches and they weren’t facing the press whipping up hatred against them. The fact that they don’t feel The Sussexes need high level protection is what is contemptible. But I guess this is the only card Charles feels he has left to play against Harry, even if it risks Harry’s life. Even boot lickers like Tom Sykes are starting to subtly point that out, of course after listing all the usual excuses.
I think a grandfather who takes away secure accommodations for his grandchildren is “beyond contempt,” but, hey, potato po-tah-to.
Charles was uninterested in spending any time with Prince Archie when the infant still lived in England, and likely hasn’t yet met Princess Lili. And he stripped away the Sussexes’ security while they were in Vancouver. Not to mention the nursery fire that could have claimed Archie’s life in South Africa. Nope, Charles does hope they all “go away” someday…one way or another .
The false, hallow way Charles is clutching his pearls in fake judgement about Harry’s statement tells tales on himself. I think KC3 actually still wants to harm those children, that’s WHY the reoccurring laments written by palace stenographers 🐀🐀🐀 He got away with Diana, but it’s far more difficult to harm people when you have no access to them.
Dogsh*t Charlie didn’t think this whole thing through. It never occurred to him that his financial abuse and security fuckery would push the Sussexes away from the Firm and away from the UK, possibly permanently. Everyone – including “anointed by god” Chuckles – figured they would come crawling back – defeated, frightened and ready to obey. But alas, H&M flipped the script. Charles may never see those children again. Sure, they’ll be free to reach out to him when they come of age, but after hearing and reading about their corrupt, heartless, racist grandfather all their lives, I hope they choose to ghost him.
Beverley, and the kids will find it out on their own once they’re old enough to get on the internet and do a little research. Think about what they’ll read and how they’ll think about the way their Mom, and themselves, were written about. I don’t know if the kids will ever have warm feelings toward the UK.
Let’s look at this logistically. When traveling with children, you have to have things figured out. Kids do best on schedules so you don’t want to be scrambling for food at the last minute or trying to find a toddler safe bed. When they had Frogmore, the Sussexes had a place that they could have ready for them. It had built in security and outdoor space as well. KFC took that away from them. Now their options are to give a month’s notice to stay at some location on royal grounds. Given that Knot Cot was a shack, I wouldn’t assume that the Sussexes would be staying anywhere “nice”. I also wouldn’t assume that the place would be safe for small children. They would also have to rely on untrustworthy individuals for anything they need. The other option is to stay offsite. The Sussexes could control their environment at least but they would have to use their own protection that would have no knowledge of any national or personal threats. Also each option just gives the press more to cluck about. If they stay on-site, they’re robbing from British taxpayers. If they stay offsite, they’re saying royal property isn’t good enough for them. The second option also makes things more dangerous as the press will work overtime to try to out their lodging location. Gee, I wonder why they don’t want to visit???
And mind you, this was a gift from Harry’s grandmother that KFC took away. If Harry did threaten to not let KFC see the kids, I don’t know of anyone who would be cool with their dad snatching something their grandmother gave them. I think the logistics and lack of safety are the bigger drivers of them not visiting. KFC is to blame for that.
HuffnPuff, I’m sure the lack of safety is why Harry said that King Snubby wouldn’t see the kids again. King Snubby knew exactly what he was doing.
My father flew in from Guatemala the week I had my son so he could be there because that’s what real fathers do.
When Diana stole his thunder, it was all about the poor Prince of Wales not receiving his due. I doubt he would make any effort with any of his grandkids if they weren’t in close proximity.
QEII was a family matriarch. I think Charles is confused and angry that he didn’t inherit the respect and deference along with the crown, but he isn’t any kind of patriarch. He’s rejected that role for years with his slim down plans, distance from his young sons, and open sense of his own superiority combined with chronic self-pity.
The queen took care of her family. Charles is only loyal to Charles, and by extension Camilla. He’s not respectable, so why would anyone defer to his wishes? All he has is the crown, not good relationships. It’s so ridiculous it’s practically Shakespearean tragedy.