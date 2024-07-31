Lara Trump: Kamala Harris is like Balenciaga’s $2000 trash-bag purse

Donald Trump and his MAGA cult members don’t know what to say about Vice President Kamala Harris and they’re trying and failing to find ways to attack her. As Democrats have found a line of attack which works – “these people are weird” – the MAGAts are crying about “DEI hires” and trying to make VP Harris’s stepmother credentials into a negative. It’s been sort of a quieter story, but even hardline conservatives in the media have been trying to tell the Trump campaign that these sexist and racist attacks are not landing. Well, Lara Trump hasn’t heard any of that. This is the woman married to Eric Trump, which speaks volumes. The door prize for f–king Eric is apparently “co-chair of the Republican Party” and she quickly became one of Donald Trump’s blondest soldiers. This is what she said when asked about VP Harris.

Lara Trump, the Republican Party co-chair and former President Donald J. Trump’s daughter-in-law, compared Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday to a fashion designer’s faux “trash bag” that gained notoriety for its nearly $1,800 price tag. Ms. Trump, speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, complained that Ms. Harris was now being championed as “some sort of amazing political figure” by people who had harbored doubts about her before President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her to be the party’s presidential nominee. “It reminds me of — there was this bag that a very famous designer designed — this was several years ago,” she said. “And it literally was a trash bag, but they sold this thing for like $2,000, thinking that people would actually buy it. It’s a similar situation with Kamala Harris.” Ms. Trump, who was installed in March as a top G.O.P. leader and married Mr. Trump’s middle son, Eric Trump, was referring to a faux trash bag that was introduced in 2022 by Balenciaga. It turned heads on the runway and drew derision in the tabloids.

[From The NY Times]

Me, trying to relate to peasants: remember that $2000 Balenciaga bag which was mocked in French Vogue?

Honestly though, this See-You-Next-Tuesday just wanted to say “Kamala Harris is a trash bag,” but in the most elitist and confusing way possible. Anyway, you’d think that Republicans would avoid speaking this way about the sitting vice president when they literally tried to assassinate the last sitting VP. But I digress. Lara Trump is a racist moron, a product of nepotism and she looks like she gets her cosmetic work in the back alley of a Florida strip mall.