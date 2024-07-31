JD Vance also made statements about how childless people are ‘sociopathic’

One of the craziest/funniest parts of this whole JD Vance mess is that it wasn’t just one mistake, one bad moment where he said the wrong thing and accidentally offended a huge voting bloc. Vance’s rage towards “childless cat ladies” has been a feature of his ideology for years now, and it’s a subject he has returned to in many interviews and public statements. Meaning, try as he might, he can’t effectively backtrack, not that he would even want to, because that’s the way he really feels. He really wants people to know that he believes that “childless people” don’t have a personal and direct stake in the future of the country. He really believes that the Democratic Party is run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” Well, it turns out that JD Vance also believes that childfree people are deranged sociopaths and “psychotic.”
“I worry that [not having children] makes people more sociopathic,” unlike JD Vance, who wants to ban IVF, abortion, all fertility treatments, all forms of contraception and have the government track and monitor American women and girls’ fertility, menstruation and pregnancies. That’s not sociopathic in the least. That’s not deranged in the least, right?
CNN is doing genuine reporting on this front, and they’ve got a story about Vance’s repeated comments about “childless people” and how he connects childlessness with sociopathy. They transcribed the comments in this “unearthed” video, and also point out that Vance included language about the “radical childless leaders in this country” in his campaign emails!! In September 2021, he tweeted “cat ladies…must be stopped” in response to “a report that a higher percentage of Americans fear having children because of climate change.” He also tweeted: “Our country’s low birth rates have made many elites sociopaths.” This guy is such a f–king freak.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum on Monday, July 15, 2024. This is Trumps first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator JD Vance Republican of Ohio as his Vice Presidential running mate. Copyright: xAnnabellexGordonx/,Image: 890100346, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Annabelle Gordon / CNP /MediaPunch / Avalon
-
-
VP pick United States Senator JD Vance Republican of Ohio and Usha Vance after Former US President Donald J Trumps speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Monday night was Trumps first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump recounted the story in his speech, and also talked about Biden, immigration, and other topics. Copyright: xAnnabellexGordonx/,Image: 890889827, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Annabelle Gordon / CNP /MediaPun / Avalon
-
-
2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland.
Featuring: J.D. Vance
Where: National Harbor, Maryland, United States
When: 02 Mar 2023
Credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
-
-
2024 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Featuring: United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio)
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 23 Feb 2024
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
2024 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Featuring: United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio)
Where: Oxon Hill, Maryland, United States
When: 23 Feb 2024
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator J.D. Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump, United States Senator J.D. Vance (Republican of Ohio), Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (Republican of Louisiana)
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Former US President Donald J Trump and United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Former President Donald Trump named Vance as his Vice Presidential running mate on Monday.
Featuring: Former US President Donald J Trump, United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio)
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 16 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Former US President Donald J Trump and United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) on the second night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Former President Donald Trump named Vance as his Vice Presidential running mate on Monday.
Featuring: Former US President Donald J Trump, United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio)
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 16 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
My money’s on Cat Woman in this battle.
LOL!
My money is on Cat Woman as well!
So I’m 60 and a sociopath for not having kids? Damn, the money I would have saved going to therapy to figure out what was wrong with me!! 😉
Every accusation is a confession. JD Vance is the one who is miserable because he has kids. He wants everyone to be as miserable as he is.
I think we also need to highlight that ALL OF FOX NEWS has come for cats ladies in the past, at “cat lady” is code for misogyny.. the very misogyny that historically drove literal witch-hunts and femicide bc widowed, childless and single women were often blamed for ills of a village or community.
These women were often accused of witchcraft, ostracized and executed bc they didn’t have male protection. The word “woman” is powerful here bc it shows the continuation of the attacks upon people bc they were females that did not adhere to the patriarchal definition of religious edicts that deigned women should only be mothers and wives
We need to fight against this Nov 5!!!
@UpIn Toronto: yep, and how many times in movies & tv shows is the crazy person–the murderer, the kidnapper, etc.–the crazy woman who didn’t have kids which made her psycho & try to steal other women’s kids, or babies from the hospital, or whatever?
The Virginia Rep. Senatorial candidate has beaten everyone to the punch. He claims he’s running because witches have taken over in California, and he’s afraid they will take over his state. Seriously.
To second @deering24, yes, Hung Cao is trying every racist, sexist trope in the book. Terrible.
Just plain weird.
There is a whole lists of unhappy parents I can site. Has Vance never heard of Susan Smith, Andrea Yares, Chris Watts, Scott Peterson; just to na.e a few. All psychopaths, and there are thousand more examples like them. Children have more to fear from the people they are closest to and in their homes than any unknown cat lady. Vance needs to check his rhetoric.
Right? In what world does being a parent somehow make someone more worthy of participating in our country or getting more votes? He’s out of his mind.
I’ll also say that as a parent I’ve seen more than my fair share of parents who aren’t necessarily psychopaths but who drink heavily to counter the tedium. Wine moms aren’t cute, imo, many of them are crying for help. Over July 4th I ran into some young dads with kids on a beach and the dads were SO drunk. I’m sure the moms were glad for a break and their solution was to load up on beer while the kids swam basically unsupervised. Anyway…rant over.
@PC Slightly OT but in my recollection Andrea Yates was a tragic example of how women are abused by the patriarchy. I’ve not seen evidence that she was a psychopath, she suffered severe post-partem depression after giving birth to each of her children and when she killed them she was in the throes of that depression resulting in a psychotic break and delusion. I followed the case closely and recall that after their fourth child was born, her doctor warned her husband not to have any more children because of her medical condition. He wanted a large family, no help was provided to her when he left them in her care while he went to work having been warned that she was very ill and unstable. I am still shocked that he wasn’t charged with child endangerment or worse. I am not American or knowledgeable about Texas law but this is a case study in the abuse of women at the hands of a personal and legal patriarchy that fails women and children in every way.
Andrea Yates had post partem psychosis that’s worse than depression. They were warned not to have anymore kids.
Man! I just bought 2 tops that say weirdo on them before the new strategy became to point out how creepy the GOP is by coining “weird”. Now I’m afraid if I wear them people are going to think I’m one of them.
The funny thing is, they’re not embracing it, like they did “deplorables” or “diapers.” So I think you might be ok.
Yeah, you’ll be fine; they hate ‘weirdo’.
The greatest threat to patriarchy is women who are in control of their own bodies, women who choose not to marry or have children. They don’t have any way to control them so next best thing is to ostracize and shame them. Not gonna work because I have no regrets . I’m single and childless and couldn’t be happier. Funny how he’s not going after childless men 🤔
💯
Yep. (Often underqualified) weirdos always want to paint women not living up to traditional values as a mental health issue. You’d think this guy would be more worried that liberals who have children will raise them to be tolerant and empathetic.
The More he complainers about childless woman the more I think he is secretly jealous of childless people he really is obsessed . The nerve of him calling people who don’t have kids sociopaths when is only party lacks empathy towards others how many kids have been Murders by guns How many kids go hungry because republicans cut food programs.
ITA
and or the women he preferred and couldn’t get vs the women who he in his mind settled for noting his disrespectful remarks (not saying hes too good for her he looks like a malevolent care bear)
also I need to know – do republicans talk among themselves about his eyeliner?
Malevolent care bear. Hilarious 😂
The democrats need people just dedicated to filtering through all his past interviews and writings to expose every stupid opinion. And to focus on all his previous opinions about DT.
They’re called oppo research, and you can bet they have them.
And I love that it’s drip, drip, a new one every day instead of dumping all at once. This weird-ass nut job is the gift that keeps on giving. Plus, he’s taking all the attention away from dumpty, which is probably driving him insane!
2nd on the drip drip drip. I have been so frustrated that Trump will say the most horrible, craziest 💩 and it will only make news for a day or two and then be forgotten. This is such a smart strategy to keep this headline in the press day after day by giving them something new to cover every few days. I’m sure oppo research has a treasury of Vance being a weirdo by now.
Eheheheh. And here I was thinking Sarah Palin was the worst VP candidate ever in terms of just keepin’ on talking. 🤣
I have some serious questions about the people of Ohio.. like Jim Jordan wasn’t evil enough you had to vote this lunatic into office also?
He won in 2022 but with the lowest victory margin of any Republican in the state. That should have been a red flag for the Trump campaign by itself.
Oooh, i think his ties to project 25 or simply knows as stealing hitler’s playbook, forced orange into ‘choosing’ this moron.
Ohio resident here. You can blame this partially on the DNC not doing a damn thing to support Vance’s opponent Tim Ryan in the 2022 Senate race. The DNC has basically written Ohio off as a lost cause, which is extremely disappointing, because guess what? We have another contentious Senate race here in this election cycle, where a Dem stalwart’s long-held seat is in danger of being lost to a car dealership owner with zero political experience and an endorsement from Tangerine Idi Amin, AND we have a ridiculously important anti-gerrymandering bill on the November ballot, and I’m so worried that because the DNC has written this state off entirely that there’ll be no ground game here this fall. Without support from the national org, voter apathy takes over.
@Wendy: Actually, the DNC offered help to Tim Ryan and he turned them down and now Sherrod Brown is making the same mistake.
@Rose, having trouble finding a source on Sherrod turning down DNC help, got a link? If that’s legit I’m wondering about the timeframe of said refusal — he was one of the first senators to publicly call for Biden to drop out, so taking help from an org that would force him to back a candidate that he didn’t think could win would be… ethically challenging, I think.
@Wendy this was a week before the election.
https://www.newsweek.com/tim-ryan-rejecting-help-national-democrats-despite-jd-vance-lead-2022-midterms-ohio-1756693#:~:text=%22The%20national%20Democratic%20party%20has,want%20them%20at%20this%20point.%22
His loss was on him.
And I wouldn’t think it should be an ethical issue for Sherrod Brown if he was being honest with himself. Thinking that a candidate can’t win, versus not using any of the infrastructure to help yourself win isn’t an ethical issue it’s a decision making issue. And the fact that he publicly called for Joe Biden to step aside would indicate to me that he wasn’t being forced to support anyone.
Since he included Mayor Pete as one of his early examples, I was wondering whether Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are also technically childless cat ladies. Someone needs to ask him to clarify. I also want a deep dive into his views on men wearing eyeliner.
Obviously way down the list of yikes about this guy, but his eyeliner drives me crazy. It’s bad enough in photos; I have to assume it’s worse in person.
I don’t think it’s eyeliner. He might have distichiasis—double eyelashes. Apparently, Elizabeth Taylor had them.
Each day a new story about Vance comes out and each day I wonder if anybody even bothered to vet him?! Not that I care, I love watching this ticket sink with little to no effort from the Dems.
Nobody on McCain’s team bothered to vet Sarah Palin.
@BlackFemmeBot I’m pretty sure the only vetting they did on Vance was reading all the zeros on the check Peter Thiel wrote to get them to put Vance on the ticket.
That’s what I asked yesterday! Kitten’s response made me laugh, I think she said something like “they did vet him, they just didn’t care and went with him anyway.”
And this is different from sarah palin bc he has been on the talk circuit for years – so there’s a ton of tape out there of him. I remember he used to be on MSNBC for crying out loud. Then Hillbilly Elegy made him a hero of the far right. But there is so much out there.
And the thing is – people care about perception more than policy sometimes. Voting records definitely play a part in how people vote, but so do soundbites like these. and if there are enough of him saying unhinged things those are going to add up in peoples minds. We already know Trump is a sociopath. Pence was supposed to stabilize him for the electorate and I think it kind of worked – I mean they won, right? But in 2020 we knew Pence wasn’t the stabilizing force people had expected.
But it feels like Trump picked someone almost as BSC as himself.
Maybe Eric called a veterinarian to do the job?
“You had ONE job Eric….”
Or maybe:
“But Dad, he was a Marine. You SAID to get a Vet.”
Some people just assume that since someone’s already been elected once, they must have already been vetted. I hope Harris is doing deep deep dives on each VP candidate. We can’t afford an October surprise of a sexual harassment settlement, or a secret second family, or whatever else.
It’s like don junior said to his father hey dad you have got to choose Vance. He’s great please choose him then don senior says ok son you know best.
Trump would never say that Don Jr knows best.
Yeah, I think Junior is enamored of Vance because he was everything he wanted to be — successful author (ugh), VC bro, someone with a level of credibility that Junior has never had except with (weird) MAGAs. I’m guessing he really thought they were friends, not realizing Vance probably cozied up to him for one reason only.
Firstly that would never happen with either of his sons – now if it was Ivanka, yeah he’d be all over it (and her).
Vance got onto the ticket purely because of the money from Thiel that comes with him – Trump needs that money, he’s got a lot of multi-million dollar fines and legal fees to pay (which he’s been using campaign and party money to pay for).
I also think Trump thought because of his Appalachian background he’d appeal to those voters better, not understanding that they all hate him because of his book.
I suspect this blaming it on Jr narrative is coming from elsewhere in the camp to deflect from Daddy making another boo boo. Thou am sure Jr tried to give his ‘advice’.
I’ve been laid up with COVID for nearly 2 weeks, and I gotta say: Watching this f–ker tank the entire campaign has been my Paxlovid. WTF was the vetting process?!
I read that Uday and Qusay told daddy Shady would make a great running mate. Trump doesn’t have the focus to do any research or vet any candidate so the sons stepped in and lo and behold Shady is the anointed one. I’m actually thrilled that this has happened, it’s helped turn the tide towards Kamala.
Hope you get over your COVID miseries soon!
IIRC, Tucker Carlson also advised Vance was a good pick. This just gets better and better…😂
Feel better soon💐 @MIRANDA
Every day the hole gets a little bit deeper. Keep digging JD or JP or whatever your name is.
I am a child free single woman who is living with a blended family part-time. Both have children from previous marriages. If I had a nickel for every time those kids (now teenagers) came to me for advice or support because their parents are uninterested or angry or just nuts, I’d have A LOT of nickels. I am always available to my 9 nieces and nephews for advice and undivided attention and I am constantly being hit up. Children are not raised in a silo with only their parents. There are teachers, and godparents, and aunts, and second cousins and on and on that have, since time began, stepped in when parents have gotten frazzled or overworked. This garden troll doesn’t have a clue.
@RMS very true words. Thank you on behalf of all your lucky nieces and nephews.
That’s the Grandmother Hypothesis and the Gay Uncle Theory. Basically, it’s an evolutionary advantage to have non-parental adults around to make sure the kids survive to adulthood. We’ve evolved as a species to raise offspring in a village, not just a nuclear family. That’s why women survive so long past childbearing age and why the prevalence of homosexuality is pretty stable across time and place, regardless of culture. There’s no proof of course, but it sure makes sense to me.
Er, sure there is–there are plenty of cultures worldwide where this is the case.
Proud and busy auntie here. I’m more invested in the future bc of my nieces and nephews. And the amount of support I give their parents is real. But sure, JD Vance thinks we’re sociopaths. F-ck that guy.
We Aunties don’t get the respect we deserve. I love my great niece and nephew with the heat of a thousand suns. But their parents are great so it’s not like I’m rescuing them, just to be clear. 😉
Garden trolls are cute. This…thing…is repugnant. Although he might scare off the deer who are snacking in my garden, so you may have a point… 😉
What does this fool have against nuns? I mean, what a way to piss off the Lord…
And WAY to piss off a cohort of very organized single women — with influence. It is an odd public stance for a recent convert to Catholicism to take though.
Influence, time, and usually some disposable income. I’ve donated more in the past week and a half than I did in 2020.
Soooooo, this really makes me wonder how this numb nut spent the first 33 years of his life — before he found someone willing to procreate with him. He — quite honestly — seems like someone who would know a LOT about sociopathic tendencies. All of this fits right in with the MAGA party and their plans — they’re not even trying to hide it anymore.
We’ve already heard from a few people who knew him well. I agree with the rest of you who think it’s time to do some digging. Well, almost time. I want this clown to stay on the ticket — long enough to help crush Trump and all of the slavering mediocrity and twisted hatred that the Republican party now stands for.
I hope that Bandy Lee — the psychiatrist who pulled together other mental health professionals to warn us about Trump — is on this too.
33 years of long nights on that couch, baby.
Vance is an incel who even thou he found someone who will let him crawl over her, he’s still an incel – its there in everything he says about women. He has serious parental issues, esp with his mother – taking it out on the women of America. He wants to punish women because he had a mentally unwell mother who struggled with addiction.
IIRC what I read of Hillbilly Elegy, Vance sounds furious his mother became a nurse instead of remarrying and becoming a SAHM. And his grandmother was abused by his grandfather, and he probably secretly resents her “running” his life as well.
Wait, is the “cat ladies…must be stopped” tweet a real thing ? If so I think I’ll die of laughter.
Cat/dog/fish/giraffe/spider ladies for Harris!
…and parrots, thank you!!
What would he call people who kill their kids, like Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell, and Susan Smith….sane🖕🏻
Yep and most family annihilators are men. Scroll down to the notables section (these are famous cases, not the only ones. There are a LOT of male family annihilators throughout the world and it happens every. single. day):
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Familicide
Just keep talking, couchf***er.
My favorite response to his insane comments came from a friend who sent me his picture with this caption: Whatever you do, DO NOT send your used cat litter to JD Vance, 37 West Broad Street, Room 300, Columbus Ohio 43215. I sincerely hope they have been inundated.
It’d be much less messy and cheaper on the sender’s end to mail lots of furniture store brochures.
This a hilarious idea, but don’t actually do it. It’s really cruel to the mail carriers and delivery people. Imagine driving a UPS truck, without air conditioning, full of boxes of used cat litter.
In AUGUST. 🥴
I just saw a video where Vance says he & trump will go to war against childless people. These project 2025 deplorables are super weird and their followers are gullible.
The Republikkkans are WEIRD.
Just look at his eyes .. they almost glow red in every picture of him… deranged sociopath
I fucking hate this man!! I would give anything to have a child and so far it hasn’t worked out, I am still hopeful but making peace but honest to god this election cycle and these comments have been the most painful and terrible things I’ve done through as I process this!
Like how fucking dare this piece of garbage judge me, or anyone he knows nothing about people’s situations. And there is no wrong choice in this if you don’t want kids that is valid and completely understandable and admitting that and following through is the most selfless thing in the world. If you want kids and can have them great.
But there is also a group that wants them and can’t and to make this a central campaign issue is just cruel! Like I can’t begin to tell you how much pain this piece of garbage causes me when he speaks.
I apologize for the language and rant of this post I just can’t take this anymore and probably shouldn’t have clicked on the story.
You have my deepest sympathy. No one who hasn’t been through this battle, or been close to someone who has, can understand the raw, deep hurt that can be felt by those who want a baby so badly. One of my sons and daughters in law have been there and it has been so hard on them. They have the medical bills from IVF, they have had the heartbreak from miscarriages. The last time it was twins. She miscarried one, and then the other a month later. My son came over and wept, as he said how badly they wanted a family but he didn’t know if they could go through this again. For JD Vance, or anyone else, to look at my son and his wife, and announce that they are somehow less because they don’t have a child makes my blood boil. All I can say is, let’s make Trump and Vance pay for their cruel, misogynistic statements.
Thank you and I’m so sorry for you and your family’s loss. That is heartbreaking. It is truly shocking how trump and Vance and the gop don’t connect that maybe some people don’t have kids because they can’t have them and it’s painful so it’s best to NOT TALK ABOUT.
honestly even the people making jokes about it sort of hurt because not everyone is making the choice and it isn’t funny.
I’m so sorry that this asshole is exploiting people’s pain for his own gain. It is disgusting and categorically false.
I’m so sorry, Sarah. Vance is judgemental scum. And I’m betting money now that his attitude will turn off a lot of voters, especially independents. Everyone knows someone trying to have children–or who have lost them–and his stance is loathsome.
I worry that so much is being showcased about Vance too soon. It will be August tomorrow. Trump could dump him and put some VP in who the Repugs love. Please, ex-roommates, ex-friends, unearthers of this info, save the rest of it until September or October when it is too late for Trump to dump him and put someone like Nikki Haley in his place.
The JD Vance pick warms my heart. You know why? We all are so afraid of Trump the evil mastermind but, at his core, he really is a stupid and lazy man. Not that he couldn’t do great harm but he is not bright nor hardworking. Hitler would have kicked his ass. Maybe we could survive four more years of his stupidity. Of course, maybe we wouldn’t. But I’m saying there’s a chance!
Haley would have been a real problem, for she’s just cunning enough to play the Katie Britt “Concerned White Woman” card.
i’m sure it would surprise numbnuts vance to know there are eually as many chidless men as there are women, only difference is we add yet to the end as they can always pull a Warren beatty and Hugh grant and start a family much later in life
God, these people are weird. Look, I love my kid more than I can say and I have never regretted motherhood for a single second, and also I feel certain that parenthood doesn’t make you a better person. I’ve met some f*cking lunatics at the playground.
It just gets weirder – JD Vance says he and Trump will “go to war against” childless people- They should feel like their life is inadequate”
https://x.com/MeidasTouch/status/1818647000918708599
Did I hear him say “should have went?”
I bet Trump will grow bone spurs rather than join JD in a war on the childless.
Get back in the kitchen and make my cats tiny sandwiches little man . Everyone knows a man’s place is in the kitchen with security cameras posted everywhere so he doesn’t dose your food and drink
This guy really resents having had children!
@Grant …but at least he’s not a sociopath LOL
Vance and I grew up in the same evangelical subculture that believes self-sacrifice is the noblest cause—rather than knowing your own limits!—and that’s exactly the toxic dynamic he wants for all. Authoritarians, like all narcissists, HATE healthy boundaries in others. They don’t want people to be “self-differentiated” or healthy.
I haven’t read Hillbilly Elegy, but I get the impression that Vance doesn’t feel truly loved or validated unless a woman is hurting herself for him. He hopes for a world in which all the ambitious, selfish, narcissistic sons and grandsons can write memoirs about their own tragic moms’ and grandmas’ hard lives and suffering (although afaik Vance frames his memoir as “overcoming” the women in his life in order to succeed and excel)
FWIW, I don’t think Vance necessarily believes half the sh— he spouts; he’s simply saying whatever he thinks his audience wants to hear. I suspect his swing to the right, like the rest of his career, is due to Peter Thiel. Vance must court the right wing, because that’s what Thiel wants. (Thiel, remember, is childless.)
Want to know who didn’t have any biological children, only stepchildren…George Washington, revolutionary war hero and first president of the United States. Stick that in your pipe and smoke it, DJ!
(Said while also acknowledging GW’s major flaws- highly encourage folks to read Erica Dunbar-Nelson’s Never Caught)
Jimmy Bowman is a little whine bitch!