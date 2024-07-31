JD Vance also made statements about how childless people are ‘sociopathic’

One of the craziest/funniest parts of this whole JD Vance mess is that it wasn’t just one mistake, one bad moment where he said the wrong thing and accidentally offended a huge voting bloc. Vance’s rage towards “childless cat ladies” has been a feature of his ideology for years now, and it’s a subject he has returned to in many interviews and public statements. Meaning, try as he might, he can’t effectively backtrack, not that he would even want to, because that’s the way he really feels. He really wants people to know that he believes that “childless people” don’t have a personal and direct stake in the future of the country. He really believes that the Democratic Party is run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” Well, it turns out that JD Vance also believes that childfree people are deranged sociopaths and “psychotic.”

Unearthed video: JD Vance says people who don’t have children are “sociopathic,” “psychotic,” and “deranged” pic.twitter.com/jaqL6BsXXF — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 30, 2024

“I worry that [not having children] makes people more sociopathic,” unlike JD Vance, who wants to ban IVF, abortion, all fertility treatments, all forms of contraception and have the government track and monitor American women and girls’ fertility, menstruation and pregnancies. That’s not sociopathic in the least. That’s not deranged in the least, right?

CNN is doing genuine reporting on this front, and they’ve got a story about Vance’s repeated comments about “childless people” and how he connects childlessness with sociopathy. They transcribed the comments in this “unearthed” video, and also point out that Vance included language about the “radical childless leaders in this country” in his campaign emails!! In September 2021, he tweeted “cat ladies…must be stopped” in response to “a report that a higher percentage of Americans fear having children because of climate change.” He also tweeted: “Our country’s low birth rates have made many elites sociopaths.” This guy is such a f–king freak.