JD Vance wants to ‘go to war against’ childless people & the childless agenda

Every single day, some new controversy or bonkers statement comes out about J.D.Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate. It’s a cursed position, to be Trump’s running mate. The last guy barely escaped with his life… after Trump sent his goons to hang the guy. Before I get into the latest “uncovered” statements from Vance, let me put this piece of hilarious Republican gossip in front of you. Apparently, the people inside Trumpworld are upset that Vance has such a lengthy history of saying creepy, weird and gross things. Instead of taking it out on Vance, people within the campaign are now convinced that this whole situation has been a whisper campaign initiated by none other than Kellyanne Conway. The Bulwark did a story about it and they even spoke to Kellyanne, who obviously denied it. But Conway did say that she is receiving a lot of worried calls from Trump insiders who are second-guessing the Vance pick. Conway said: “The calls are coming in, not going out. I’m not calling them and saying this is bad. People are asking me. They’re not just asking me. They’re asking lots of people.” Amazing.

What’s also pretty funny is that Kamala Harris’s HQ has wasted no time with parceling out their opposition research on Vance. The man has loved to hear himself talk for years, and he has several topics he returns to, over and over again, like an itch he has to scratch. The main topic for Vance is his visceral hatred of childfree people and his belief that people who are not parents are subhuman and that their citizenship should be in question. Not only that, in a newly unearthed video, Vance said Republicans need to “go to war” against childfree people.

Unearthed video: JD Vance says he and Trump will “go to war against” childless people, who he calls “sad, lonely, and pathetic”: “They should feel like their life is inadequate” pic.twitter.com/dcLZ2wNxyd — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 31, 2024

One observation I’ll make is that Vance feels the need to barge into women’s business constantly. It’s not like he’s simply a vocal advocate for parents or families. He’s mad that women share their experiences with other women, that women have conversations online about their regrets in all directions around motherhood. He’s mad that women simply can’t be forced into being breeders for the state. He’s mad that some/many women wonder if they could or should find fulfillment and meaning outside of marriage and motherhood. He’s mad that women have the freedom to explore all kinds of adventures, experiences, careers and family structures.

Also: this is what Trump thinks of Vance.

Q: Is JD Vance ready on day one? Trump: What? Q: Is he ready on day one? Trump: Well, the Vice President does not have any impact pic.twitter.com/J2sMAu1Y9k — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 31, 2024