The Sussexes accepted an invitation to go on a royal tour of Colombia

OMG! Remember how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s quasi-royal tour of Nigeria was a huge success? Remember how their Archewell team worked perfectly with the Nigerian government to highlight veterans’ issues and local charities, all while highlighting Nigeria’s investment in the Invictus community? Well, as we saw in real time, the Nigerian tour was the blueprint for the Sussexes and for other countries who want that Sussex sparkle. Now Colombia has made plans for the Sussexes to go on a tour! South American Sussex Tour!!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed to Colombia! “As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country,” the Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, said in a statement this morning.

During their time in Colombia, Harry and Meghan will visit Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali with Márquez. “In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress,” she wrote. “In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia.”

While no specific date has been shared yet, Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit will come before the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which will be held in Colombia this November. Therefore, their trip could take place anytime in the next three months.

Per Márquez, “The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment. The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats. It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.”

She concluded, “We are confident that their visit will further illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation.”