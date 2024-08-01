Telegraph: Robert Jobson’s Princess Kate biography is ‘grimly fawning’ & ‘ridiculous’

As we’ve discussed this week, Robert Jobson has hacked out a new royal book: Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography. The book was excerpted in the Daily Mail, and People Magazine and other sites have been picking up some of the stories, even though the tea is quite stale in most cases. The narrative was actually set by sources close to King Charles and Queen Camilla, and Kate mostly comes across as a dejected peacemaker, constantly trying to calm down her rageaholic husband. What is the market for this? Is anyone buying the actual book? Well, the Telegraph tasked someone with reviewing Jobson’s book and the guy HATED it. Despised it. Critic Alexander Larman even sounds like a royalist, but even he wasn’t into Jobson’s BS. The headline/subhead are: “The Princess of Wales never claimed to be perfect – this biography is ridiculous” and “Catherine, The Princess of Wales, by Robert Jobson, is grimly fawning, embarrassingly written and devoid of insight into the real woman.” Some swipes at Jobson and Kate:
Airless Kate: The difficulty faced by Robert Jobson’s new biography of Catherine, now 42 and Princess of Wales, is that it must fill its 300-odd pages with an account of a life that has been both eventful and strangely airless. Brought up in an affluent middle-class household and privately educated at Marlborough College, Catherine met her future husband in 2001, while the pair were studying at the University of St Andrews. The relationship briefly foundered, but recovered after a reconciliation at a party – “She arrived dressed as a nurse,” Jobson tells us, “and William made a beeline for her” – before they became engaged in 2010, and were married in 2011.
Kate’s one controversy: The Princess of Wales has continued to be one of the most discussed, and photographed, women in the world. She has largely avoided controversy – save what has been portrayed as an uncomfortable relationship with her sister-in-law Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Camp Sussex have levelled accusations, albeit through proxies such as the downmarket biographer Omid Scobie, that Catherine made Meghan cry during preparation for the latter’s wedding, was generally cold and aloof before the Sussexes’s self-exile to America, and even – in a tortuous development that involved a mysteriously revelatory Dutch translation of Scobie’s 2023 book Endgame – had asked what skin colour Harry and Meghan’s first child was likely to have. There has never been much evidence for any of this invective or innuendo.
A “histrionic” sermon?? Yet Catherine can’t possibly have as composed a personality as the one we see in public. You might recall her wry smile and side-eye to the now-Queen during Harry and Meghan’s wedding, as the American bishop Michael Curry delivered a histrionic sermon. (That wedding is still, somehow, only six years ago.) If there are more such human moments to share, Jobson doesn’t include them here, although he does spend plenty of time on the innumerable other occasions that Catherine has been in the public eye.
LMAO: Were it not for the events of 2024, Jobson’s book would be nothing but a desperately dull and often comically overwritten hagiography, which portrays Catherine as little less than a secular saint who was put on this earth to steady the troubled House of Windsor and to make a stuffy monarchy appear more compassionate and sensitive. Jobson clearly admires Catherine enormously, and always seeks to present her in the best possible light. (Less so her husband, who emerges as grumpy and petulant.) From the perspective of a dutiful subject, this may be admirable, but it makes his role as an impartial biographer rather suspect.
The Wales marriage: If you’re looking for gossipy detail about how loving those arms were, forget it. Jobson gives the prurient short shrift – “Catherine and William have sadly been subjected to many vile and unjust attacks and false accusations, particularly from the so-called Sussex Squad” – and instead prefers to refer to people by single-word descriptions.
What I’m reminded of, yet again, is the undercurrent of eagerness within the British media to finally push Prince William and Kate off their pedestals. It’s happened with more and more frequency in the past year especially: the Middletons’ business collapsing and people openly calling them frauds and liars; the constant discussion about hot, single-dad William; the catastrophic mismanagement around a missing princess, and on and on. Many people know that there’s a lot going on behind the scenes and that the images being presented are far from the reality. It feels like a vibe shift when Jobson’s sycophancy is met with disgust. Also: this reviewer is absolutely part of the problem, but hey, at least he’s pointing out that no one wants another bland hagiography.
This book is going to tank. Rehashed gossip.
I don’t think it’s necessarily gossip, I think it’s rehashed fantasy. Of COURSE she’s the perfect princess possible, we can only extoll her virtues.
And in this fantasy world, along comes the ogre that she must vanquish to maintain her perfect life… (I need chocolate or something)
Chronicles of a C Scammer
It’s gonna tank yes. We all know whatever’s in there isnt true, it’s romanticized to oblivion and what’s true and impartial just isnt in there. This book is newspaper copy paste, why make it a book?
Writing biographies of living person in her 40ties, especially when she did absolutely nothing worthy is her life, is weird. Let’s call it what it is : a PR piece.
Exactly what I was thinking. She has zero accomplishments and is not the least bit interesting. Diana by contrast had numerous accomplishments under her belt when she was in her 30’s and was far more interesting and engaging.
The most interesting thing she did was disappearing from the public life and the weird events ensued. But, I don’t believe there is a living royal reporter who has the balls to give us this story.
I’d agree with his assessment that it’s devoid of insight into the real woman.
But then again the real woman is devoid of insight.
No one actually has any insight on her. It is so bland and empty. I can’t find any achievement or anything she said that changed the course of the world. Nobody ever discussed her thoughts. This is who she is to me:
1. Her wedding dress was beautiful
2. She wears Diana’s ring
3. She disappeared
Let me know what I missed.
This is just some subtle (very subtle) shots across the bow to let the lazies know people are unhappy with their poor performances as royals.
Lol! Jabba actually mentions the Sussex Squad? Are you kidding me??? And the reference to Omid as “down grade.” Omid is a NY Times best selling author. What has this royalist schlub ever written that has garnered even remotely that level of success?
The downmarket comment made me laugh. Meow.
The only khate focused book I want is the real tea about December through today. I mean, maybe more background, but there’s zero chance of interest in this book other than it most clearly reflecting C&C desired story to put out. From the excerpts, W is mostly contrasted poorly with his dad.
I agree on wanting real tea about the past 8 months, but also about the true story of the Middleton/Goldsmith family. Idiot Gary let some breadcrumbs fall previously about their first millions with Carole and I’d love to see someone follow that trail. And what kind of money went into snagging and keeping Egg. Like organizing the rival Christmas shooting party. What caused their rift around the pandemic years, and most importantly, why have the Middletons been back in Egg’s circle recently (if so)?
Right? He’s called downmarket. Which means less prestigious. Is any royal writing really prestigious though? It’s all gossip. Not to denigrate gossip. It has an important place and snobby Telegraph writers really shouldn’t be throwing stones. Besides scobie now has a tv deal so downmarket is not some terrible place to be.
He only dreams of being as “downmarket” as Omid Scobie. How frustrating for him to realize his book is as much of a loser as he is and Scobie’s was a best seller.
I thought the same thing. “Downmarket biographer” WHO?!
He’s so pissed that Omid rose to be the cream at the top of the royal biographer heap. They are all so jealous, and it shows.
And the thing is, one of the ways Omid got there was because he was willing to go against the official party line. He notes at the beginning of Endgame that he knows he’s burning a lot of bridges with that book.
Someone like Jobson or Palmer – people who I believe DO actually have a lot of insider info, they just don’t print it – could probably make a killing if they wrote a book about what they actually know about the royal family. I get they’re trying to protect their livelihood and their connections, but if you write a bestseller that sells enough copies maybe you don’t need to worry about being on the rota anymore.
I agree. Palmer could definitely write a critical book of W and K. He muted himself once Meghan entered the picture, but he knows way more than he’s saying. Why stay quiet at this point? He may as well go for the gold and have a big retirement fund.
It was Meghan who directly stated that Kate made her cry. Why they try to say it was Omid and not the person directly involved is mystifying. I mean the Oprah interview was watched by millions.
Jobbo could have made the book more interesting had he written about how Kate was nasty tot he York girls during the dating years, and nasty to Meghan, with obvious examples like the commonwealth service and the funeral. The reviewer knows this too.
It’s a sad day when Katie Nicholls is the only one who has written a somewhat informative book which came out around the time of the engagement. Sickening the marriage there has been a shield placed over Kate despite her obvious laziness from day one and her jealousy of women she perceives as a threat.
(She was a snob to Letizia too)
Can we talk about how strange the alternating italic font is on the cover of that book? It’s making my brain put emphasis on “the” and “of” when I read it to myself and I’m hearing it as the way William would probably introduce her (through gritted teeth).
LOL, I noticed that too Fancy Pants. Especially The THE before POW, which emphasized to me that Kate was the ultimate POW, not the better-in-every-way POW, Diana. Or maybe I’m showing my disdain and disgust for lazy, lying, boring and scheming Kate Middleton.
The cover is AWFUL, font choices included.
Do they know there are people whose job it is to design book covers and make them look good?
and there are countless much more flattering pictures of Kate out there
… but it had to be *sapphire* blue, to remind people of Big Blue — and the real Princess of Wales and Queen of ♥️s.
Because Keen can’t shine on her own, despite buttons, tiaras and whatever else of the stolen jewelry found in the vault she drapes herself in.
Nizam of Hyderabad necklace, anyone?
Ironic that Kate and Camilla were both mocking the Sussex wedding and acted like good pals and Camilla can’t stand Kate. Kate needs to watch her back. I remember the stories of kate going to a barracks party where William was and she showed up dressed as naughty nurse. Maybe Carole planned out that strategy
That humanizing moment of a side-eye during the sermon actually gives credence to Kate being one of the royal racists. But considering this Telegraph writer called the sermon histrionic, being late aviation is considered humanizing. Seriously, wtf?
Lordy. Being “late aviation” is a typo. It should read being racist is considered humanizing by this Telegraph writer. There is a new puppy in the house and my typing is now combined with avoiding puppy bites😂
Is that the actual cover?!?! OMG it looks like something self-published using graphic design tools from 20 years ago. You cannot convince me this is an actual printed book that will be for sale in hard copy.
I think desperate Jobbo is just claiming it’s a book to sell excepts so the Fail has a reason to rehash stale gossip from the past 20 years.
That is the cover they chose for the self proclaimed “most photographed woman in the world”🫣 I had to laugh because Amazon had it listed as a preorder “best seller” I think the last preorder best seller Royal book sold a few thousand copies. Looks like they got their Omid dig in also, his success must burn their bums. I have a feeling the one ⭐️ rating was being generous.
I had the same thought! It looks cheap, and the off choice to “match” the shade of blue to her outfit makes her appear as a bizarre floating head! Why is the font for her name bigger than her likeness??
William did vile and unjust attacks deploying knauf to prepare a fake report about Meghan. And William tried to interfere with harry s plans to marry meghan
If anyone analysed who Kate REALLY is/was, her entire fake persona would crumble. They can’t afford for that to happen. They can’t tell the truth, they need this fantasy.
Another rumor coming up is going to damage St. Kate’s image: William is going to the Paris Olympics next week and Kate is eager to go with him. Kate’s well enough to go to high profile events but not well enough to come out and do her “work”? No wonder the Kate doesn’t have cancer narrative is sticking.
William might take George instead. I don’t think he wants Kate there with him
Paris is a Corona hotspot.
No one being treated for cancer, either ongoing or recent, should go.
And if people are still too lazy to mask in crowded and/or indoor spaces when a virus with a biosafety hazard level of III that is damaging absolutely everything inside a body is floating around the world freely, it’s on them.
Isn’t it interesting that all the royal reporters said “Everybody knew it” when Kate & Charles were revealed as the people who had worries about H&M’s unborn baby’s skin color and what that would mean for the monarchy? They said it on record behind news desks. Now this guy is saying, only Omid said it and there is no evidence for it.
My problem with the reviewer is he’s bashing Jobson for doing the same thing that the Telegraph always does which is portrary Kate as perfect.
Exactly. The Telegraph has regularly published articles from Tominey and others saying Kate never puts a foot wrong. So why is Jobsen being criticized for doing what their very publication does. And to take it further, Kate and her team have pushed this perfect princess narrative. So really take it up with Kate. To say it’s unfair bc the POW has never claimed to be perfect is a joke. That’s exactly what she portrays herself as to the public. To the point where it’s claimed she created a frankenphoto bc she just wanted to get it as close to perfect as possible. Come on. Even if she didn’t do that frankenphoto, she has Chris Jackson airbrush her photos to the point that there are no imperfections.
The “the” in italics is a doing a lot. As if Camilla and Diana and all others before them were not the real Princesses of Wales. No. Kate is the ultimate level.
It’s really bizarre. I’ve done more and know people who have done more in 1 year than this woman has her entire life. And yet she is spoken about like shes Princess Zelda or Galadriel from LOTR. Like she’s some warrior saint who sacrifices herself for the good of others. It’s really messed up. They are living in a Mirror universe with this mess
Well said.
Thank you, Christine!
Just have to say that Meghan personally rebuked the claim that she made Kate cry, Meghan stated that Kate made her cry, not “albeit through proxies”! Can’t anyone in Britain get their facts straight? Are there no proofreaders on that island?
This is part of the issue with how Kate has been portrayed in the media for the last 10+ years, or how KP wants her portrayed. She’s boring. Perfection is boring. Never putting a foot wrong is boring. She’s a blank slate so people can kind of project whatever they want on her.
Diana’s popularity was for many reasons, but one of the reasons was because she showed her personality and her humanity.
People can like Charles or dislike him, but he’s not a blank slate. We know his numerous flaws, we know what he likes, we know that he apparently yells at gardeners with a bullhorn at Highgrove. Where are the anecdotes like that about Kate?
We know she’s supposedly competitive, that she likes tennis, and that she and William like to throw pillows at each other when they fight. But everything else just seems so forced – oh she’s always doing arts and crafts with the kids, oh she’s always cooking every night, oh she’s such a keen photographer – it has never felt genuine and I think that’s part of the reason no one really missed her when she went missing for months. People thought it was weird that she just disappeared, but no one really missed her – there is nothing to miss.
A good biography of her would fill in some of these gaps, for better or for worse, and give us a picture of who Kate actually is. Instead, this just feels like more palace propaganda.
There’s an interesting book somewhere. But it would have to tell the truth which goes against the practically perfect in every way narrative. And that’s something that Kate and KP don’t ever want getting out. Bc they don’t want it known that the future queen is a hyper-competitive and racist mean girl.
I think (I have covid this week so thinking is not my forte right now) that I made a similar comment a few days back. If we were able to get an accurate and largely unbiased telling of her story I’d actually quite like to read that. I find it fascinating that in this day and age they’ve managed to create this empty persona and while anyone actually looking knows it’s not real that’s still the official line, parroted by the tame press.
I think the problem is that if the real elements of Kate were shown she would be revealed as a pretty shallow and jealous person. The bits she has revealed in public especially toward Meghan show someone who isn’t very nice. And the side eye during the sermon makes her look racist. Not a great look for her.
The mask slips off from Kate and is caught by cameras. Like when she was caught glaring and snapping at someone at a garden party
Who authorized this review.. Camilla, William?
This is likely to be one of the most boring books that has ever been written. Kate has accomplished nothing in her life. Her position is solely due to marrying a royal and she has done nothing of note since her wedding.
Agreed @Cerys. When was this book commissioned and why? She’s 43 and been PoW since 2022 why would you commission this book when there is nothing special or noteworthy to commemorate?
Because it’s summer and all the royals are on holiday. They have to write about something.
The Future Queen subtitle really bugs me. She’s not going to be “Queen” but possibly married to the KIng.
Maybe I’m overreacting?
Every time I see the queen referenced I think of the late queen Elizabeth
A queen consort is still referred to as “queen.”
Queen consort not queen regnant.the next queen monarch would come if George’s first is a girl or if Charlotte stays George’s direct successor if he has no children.
Of course a queen regnant is different. but the wife of the king is still referred to as “queen.” People are hung up on it because Camilla was supposed to be Princess Consort and they eased us into the Queen title by saying she would be queen consort.
But the wife of the monarch is always the queen consort and the consort is never used. Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Charlotte, etc.
If Kate becomes queen she would be the laziest one ever.
That cover pretty much some Kitty up – bland and blue (she does love that colour), the fact that it blends in with the jacket colour hurts my eyes.
How many of these hagiographies have we had about her – they are all the same, rehashing the same bland gossip that even the rota rates keep writing about. She is literally the most bland and dull royal ever!!!!
I’ll read a bio on Kate when Kitty Kelley writes one investigating every rumor. Idk why Jobson bothered.
Those were the days Lizzie. No one seems to have the guts to write books like that anymore.
I was horrified at Kate lunging at Meghan yet she gets a,free pass for it.
“Strangely airless” is a perfect description of Kate’s life.
Was it Tina Brown who praised Kate for having a male child as first born. How shallow.