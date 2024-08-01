People: Duchess Meghan wishes Harry ‘could let go of these lawsuits’

I covered the main excerpt from People Magazine’s cover story yesterday. The cover story is all about Prince Harry’s relationship to his father, King Charles. Harry and Charles have apparently not spoken or communicated in months. Whenever Harry calls his father, he’s told Charles cannot speak to him. Harry’s letters go unanswered. Last week, Harry’s interview within ITV’s Tabloids on Trial aired and Harry’s comments became a sh-tstorm for the palace. Harry said it plainly: he will not bring his wife to the UK because of the danger. His legal actions around his security situation in Britain have shown that there is a high-level campaign to keep Harry away from the UK and to keep putting his family in a constant state of danger. Charles could very easily change the security situation and Charles chooses not to, so Charles’s idiotic “why won’t Harry let me see the grandkids” campaign is a mess of Charles’s making. So, what does Meghan think of all of Harry’s many legal dramas and family dramas? More from People:

Meghan Markle wishes that Prince Harry didn’t have to carry the weight of litigation as he fights for greater security protection for their family of four. The Duchess of Sussex “supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment,” a former employee of their Archewell Foundation tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story. “She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” says the former staffer. Multiple well-placed insiders in the Duke of Sussex’s circle tell PEOPLE that Harry believes his father has the power to reinstate his security. Buckingham Palace will not comment on security provisions, but a palace source tells PEOPLE the notion that Harry’s security is in Charles’s hands is “wholly incorrect.” The issue has created an impenetrable wall between Harry and Charles. The conversation has now shifted from frustration to “complete silence” from the King, claims a friend of Harry’s. The echoes of the 1997 death of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in a high-speed car chase also weighs heavily, particularly now that he is a parent. “As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” the friend says. However, if the matter of security is resolved, “it’s ‘swords down,’ ” says Harry’s friend, as nothing “would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father.”

[From People]

I tend to believe that Meghan wants to look forward and live in the moment as well. I also believe that those sh-theads over there have been trying to bait her into engaging with them or suing them, and she’s not going to ever take the bait because she’s protecting her own peace. On the tabloid lawsuits, I understand Harry’s crusade and I think he has an enormous amount of courage to fight those battles. On the legal actions about security… that’s what bugs me, and I wonder if it bugs Meghan too. Like, Harry needs to take the hint. Charles and William are perfectly happy to put him in danger. They are not going to ever give him security nor do they want Meghan and the kids over there. Nor does Meghan want to visit the UK and she absolutely does not want her kids over there. I wonder if Harry will ever just let that part go. I know it must be so tough for him, I’m not saying “ugh, why can’t he just let it go.” But his father and brother are horrendous people and he needs to make his peace with cutting them out of his life.