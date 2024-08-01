People: Duchess Meghan wishes Harry ‘could let go of these lawsuits’

I covered the main excerpt from People Magazine’s cover story yesterday. The cover story is all about Prince Harry’s relationship to his father, King Charles. Harry and Charles have apparently not spoken or communicated in months. Whenever Harry calls his father, he’s told Charles cannot speak to him. Harry’s letters go unanswered. Last week, Harry’s interview within ITV’s Tabloids on Trial aired and Harry’s comments became a sh-tstorm for the palace. Harry said it plainly: he will not bring his wife to the UK because of the danger. His legal actions around his security situation in Britain have shown that there is a high-level campaign to keep Harry away from the UK and to keep putting his family in a constant state of danger. Charles could very easily change the security situation and Charles chooses not to, so Charles’s idiotic “why won’t Harry let me see the grandkids” campaign is a mess of Charles’s making. So, what does Meghan think of all of Harry’s many legal dramas and family dramas? More from People:
Meghan Markle wishes that Prince Harry didn’t have to carry the weight of litigation as he fights for greater security protection for their family of four.
The Duchess of Sussex “supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment,” a former employee of their Archewell Foundation tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.
“She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he’s been through and his love for [her and their children], he can’t. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this,” says the former staffer.
Multiple well-placed insiders in the Duke of Sussex’s circle tell PEOPLE that Harry believes his father has the power to reinstate his security. Buckingham Palace will not comment on security provisions, but a palace source tells PEOPLE the notion that Harry’s security is in Charles’s hands is “wholly incorrect.” The issue has created an impenetrable wall between Harry and Charles. The conversation has now shifted from frustration to “complete silence” from the King, claims a friend of Harry’s.
The echoes of the 1997 death of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, in a high-speed car chase also weighs heavily, particularly now that he is a parent. “As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” the friend says.
However, if the matter of security is resolved, “it’s ‘swords down,’ ” says Harry’s friend, as nothing “would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father.”
[From People]
I tend to believe that Meghan wants to look forward and live in the moment as well. I also believe that those sh-theads over there have been trying to bait her into engaging with them or suing them, and she’s not going to ever take the bait because she’s protecting her own peace. On the tabloid lawsuits, I understand Harry’s crusade and I think he has an enormous amount of courage to fight those battles. On the legal actions about security… that’s what bugs me, and I wonder if it bugs Meghan too. Like, Harry needs to take the hint. Charles and William are perfectly happy to put him in danger. They are not going to ever give him security nor do they want Meghan and the kids over there. Nor does Meghan want to visit the UK and she absolutely does not want her kids over there. I wonder if Harry will ever just let that part go. I know it must be so tough for him, I’m not saying “ugh, why can’t he just let it go.” But his father and brother are horrendous people and he needs to make his peace with cutting them out of his life.
Meghan ain’t said sh!t to People Mag, and she supports her husband 100%. Period!!!!
This. Nor would their friends say anything.
Precisely. They’re doing a lot of guesswork based on probably her statements from the documentary and the Oprah interview. H&M already stated that they don’t speak through sources and I doubt their very tight inner circle is saying a thing to anyone.
People Mag is another arm that does the bidding of the British tabloids — they don’t know agdthing of what Meghan thinks. For one she doesn’t talk to anybody about her private life, except her husband. And two her and Harry support one another’s endeavors and passions.
Meg will always support Harry in whatever it is he wants to do about this. This is more shit to try to sway Harry into stopping the lawsuit by trying to inject Meg into it but this will not stop him.
Agreed.
@Truthsf
THANK! YOU!
Anyone who believes that there’s any daylight between H&M’s united front…..that M is the kind of wife who would say to her husband: “I support u 100%, BUT….” is a fckng eediot.
Harry will never get what he needs from them. They’ve made it perfectly clear he’s expendable.
So I agree with Meghan, that sometimes you have to forgive yourself for letting go & prioritizing yourself & little family.
His family of origin will never be, because it never was. It was just a fantasy that was sold to the public.
Take notes, Kate, because it’s the same for you. For all your family except Willy & George.
It is so hard to do though.
I always want to applaud when i talk to/read about someone who just put their foot down and cut off a toxic family/family member. But the ties that bind, the shared history/trauma, those issues run deep. And they always hurt in some way. and the feelings and the dysfunction are learned from birth- learning to not be part of it, to pull away from it- it takes everything.
I am sure it is difficult for Harry too. I know he is grateful to his military service for getting him out of the bubble of his family- where generation after generation think of that particular dysfunction as a part of life.
The ties that bind can be cut. You can find a spiritual family to replace your blood family. Water can wash away blood. It’s very easy when your family puts you in mortal danger and denies the help that would keep you safe. Cut the ties Harry, never look back!
The tabloids are hurting, even People. I don’t think the Sussexes trust many people, so spilling their guts to their employees, yeah that is the way to go.
Obviously it won’t ever happen but if Charles really wanted to see the grandkids, he could get on his private plane and fly to see the grandkids. So either he doesn’t want to do that, or Harry doesn’t want him to do that.
Hmm.. I don’t understand this article. It says she wishes that, also says she understands why he can’t. Harry is currently living his life, I don’t believe he is sitting at home, working all day on the lawsuits. It cites sources from their circle, but it is a weird article. I think, the main objective is again to underline that Charles has the power to fix it, but he chooses not to. I don’t know if these security articles are coming up because of the Invictus, but it is apparent that they are written as a response for the articles we got from “palace sources” that poor Charles wishes to see his grandchildren.
Perfectly stated…no notes.
Last week some people here was upset because Harry said he won’t let Meghan go to UK because it’s not safe. Well if people are paying attention to what’s going on in the UK right now, Harry has been vindicated. As for the court cases, I think Harry wants to see them though so that the press and Palace won’t attempt to change the narrative if something does happen to him. He wants everything on record and I don’t have a problem with that. At least the press and Palace can stop attacking Meghan by saying she put him up to do these lawsuits which was what they were saying last week.
A black man was stabbed to death last night.
My objection last week was the way Harry said he wouldn’t “bring” her to the UK. It’s not up to him to decide where Meghan goes. I certainly agree, given the lack of the best possible security, that it’s not safe for any of them to be there. My point was her lack of agency in that framing.
I think it’s clear from this piece that she has no interest in going to the UK either and agrees with Harry that she doesn’t go to the UK. She spoke of her fears about being attacked before and I’m sure they’re both on the same page on this. She has agency in this decision not to go to the UK. If she wanted to go as she used to before the Queen died, she would.
My personal view is that he said it in that way so that the ‘blame’ could be put on him for Meghan not returning to the UK. There will be lots of funerals in the next decade plus Invictus and other events and if she doesn’t go you can imagine the howls from Salty Island. He knows that the UK media/RF/establishment absolutely hates his wife and I think he was protecting her by putting the onus on him. Obviously I don’t know these people but they have always said that they are a team and I will take them at their word.
I agree, Amy Bee. She has zero interest in going. And, Tina, I don’t think those British rags will stop sh*t talking Meghan if Harry takes all the responsibility for her not going. They have a totally different narrative, that Harry is her puppet and she pulls the strings. That’s their story and they’re sticking to it.
“Harry needs to take the hint “. Co-sign. It’s difficult to accept that people who are supposed to love you and care what happens to you just don’t. But sometimes, for your own peace of mind and that of those who do love you, it’s the inevitable course. I’m not surprised that Meghan wishes he could get past the security battles and just live his life with her and their kids. It’s such a beautiful life in every way. Instead, all the battles to get security are probably emotionally draining him and she sees this every day.
I agree. The UK citizens don’t seem to care. Let it go…live your life outside of the bubble… Be happy
I didn’t realize there was a GoFundMe for toxic Tom. Why? He is getting a pension from Hollywood and Social Security, plus he owns property.
Scammy is getting sued from a credit card company for failure to pay $3000.00 debt, and yet she have enough money to hire high price lawyers to sue Meghan, is the Heritage Foundation or the BM paying for her lawsuit.
They are just trying to bait Meghan into a reaction. Best thing we can all do is ignore it completely. The more attention we give these people the more they will continue with ridiculous antics.
I fully believe that Samantha isn’t paying for anything. Either it’s being bankrolled by Heritage Foundation or British media, or the firm is fulfilling their pro bono obligation with this case, hoping for some free publicity as well.
“Lady” Impacted Colon wants some reaction, any reaction, for relevancy.
I really don’t believe anything written about the Sussex’s that comes from any unnamed source..People is a tabloid in my opinion even if they do publish decent articles every so often. As for the Lawsuit, anyone would get fatigued by the constant court cases they have had. If you ever had the misinformation of going through a long horrible litigious divorce it’s exhausting and you fantasize about a life without attorneys and court dates. If Prince Harry feels this is a mission he must see through I have no doubt Meghan backs him 100%, even if she is dreaming of a future without lawyers and court dates.
The piece does say that Meghan supports him.
Yeah this is what I think – she supports him but is dreaming of a time without lawyers and court dates. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t understand WHY he’s doing it, but she probably wishes it wasn’t necessary, you know?
It’s so interesting how this narrative has been been distilled down to the issue of security. We’ve gone from dysfunctional family clown show to a King, one of the wealthiest and most influential men on the planet, refusing to ensure the safety of his son, DIL and grandchildren.
This is way beyond “I can’t believe dad married that witch,” or “my brother’s such a dick” – this is Charles actually saying he doesn’t care if Harry, Meghan and the children live or die. I imagine that’s a very difficult thing for Harry to acknowledge.
The same way Harry can’t publicly acknowledge that his family are racist I expect he also can’t acknowledge that they don’t care about his security. It must be extremely hard to come to terms with.
Yes, this is the ultimate point – Charles doesn’t care if Harry and the grandchildren and Meghan live or die. He doesn’t care if they ever come back to the UK. He probably hopes they never do.
If he wanted them to have security, they would have security, they would have Frogmore, etc. Instead here we are.
How do you accept that your father doesn’t care if he never sees you again? If you live or die? that’s a huge thing to work through.
Eurydice, and this is what King Snubby will be remembered for. Isn’t it interesting that he doesn’t care what history will report? He’s so determined to punish Harry for every imagined slight that he will trash his reign. That’s some interesting pathology.
Hmm. Ugh I hate sources say articles. I can believe Meghan wants peace but is she really authorizing someone to go to people mag and say this? Not sure I believe that. Or someone close to them is going to people without permission. Which feels gross. Or a source is saying this to create friction. It dies say she supports him at the end of the day. What I know for sure is that Charles and William are trash and if Charles wanted security reinstated he’d just have his people on RAVEC do something. He refuses. He doesn’t wAnt them in the uk and he doesn’t care if they’re safe.
If Meghan did have something to say I’m sure that she would say it herself. I think it is just the media wanting Harry to stop and accept the bribe like his brother did because the media knows that it is guilty.
Jais, IF (and that’s a big IF) they talked to a former employee of Archewell, I want to know if money exchanged hands.
Agree with Harry on the lawsuits re his privacy, his mother’s and his wife which was invaded through illegal means. But the security, I do not know if he would be able to trust what appears to be a compromised Met police force in the UK, the What’s Up App messages re his wife between them and the lack of concern for him and his family by his birth family does not appear to be worth his precious time. However, I do not know what his end game plan is. I will always wish him his wife and kids well. I love history, I am not a student of history but I do enjoy making connections through historical documents. History will not be kind to his birth family.
It took hundreds of years to clear Richard III because everyone believed the propaganda of Henry VII. Even now I expect half the population still blame Richard, it was what we were taught at school.
Basically Charles and William as King and heir do not want to give security to Harry because they do not want him in UK.
Exactly!!! It is their way to keep them out of the UK. They are so afraid of a “rival court”. What they really mean is they do not want to compete with the Sussex’s because the Royal Family will lose every time.
Look, Harry wants his wife and children to be able to safely visit his homeland, and he’s probably never gonna drop any suit because these suits are a way to make that possible. And that’s fine. And I’m sure Meg thinks that’s fine, though she probably couldn’t care less if she ever returns. Tabs know nothing.
If I were Meghan, after the way she was treated I certainly wouldn’t want to go back. Difficult of course for Harry.
I think Harry continues his fight to stand behind his mother as much as to protect his wife and children. He’s sending a message to the press that he can’t just be bought off cheaply and he is prepared to go toe to your with them. He knows his father is a piece of sh&t that had his mother killed and proves time and again that he would allow the same fate to befall his own wife and kids. I don’t think Harry is under any illusions about his father’s character, or lack thereof. And he knows for sure the true nature of his brother. But Harry also comes across as a man who finishes what he starts. And this is what has the BRF and the BM twisted in knots. Harry won’t back down. I think this is his super power.
Angelica Schuyler, I agree. He wants to expose the bm for their illegal activities so that they will not continue illegal activities when reporting on people. People who cannot afford to file a lawsuit. The bm have gotten away with this for close to 30 years if they started with Diana in the mid-90s. I agree with Harry that it needs to stop and he is in the best position to make that happen.
His fight for security has many aspects to it, I think. One is that he wants his kids to know the Country he was born and relatives. I specifically think of the Spencers. Other than Eugenie, I don’t know that he has kept in touch with any of his other cousins.
Personally, I can’t figure out what the government is doing. If something happened to Harry on UK soil, don’t they understand the blow back from that?
Psychologically speaking, I think this is Harry’s way of “saving” his mother, and it’s going to be hard to give up on that. He can do now what he couldn’t do then, and protect a woman he loves.
Ciotog, and his kids. I think he’s accepted that he couldn’t save his mother, but that doesn’t mean that he will not do whatever he can to make sure it doesn’t happen to his family. I think the issue is more complex than his mother.
I think you’re right. He’s never going to let himself be in the situation where he is a passive victim of the nefarious firm and British media again, especially when it concerns one of the great loves of his life.
I can understand his fight for security, it never should have been taken away by his dog s father. However, I pray one day soon that Harry can be like Meghan and make peace and come to terms with the fact that his father and brother are the devil and say bye to them forever
Comment disappeared so trying again.
I’ve always felt that H is fully aware that his brother and father would prefer he perish at this point. I believe he is pursuing this lawsuit to make them admit that that is the reason why RAVEC did not follow their own protocols and are being hypocritical about him paying for his own security. That way it’s out there in plain black and white and/or they save face by reinstating their security.
Macheath, oh yes. He wants this to be part of history. King Snubby needs to determine whether he wants to be known as the King who didn’t care about the lives of his second son, DIL and grandchildren. So very medieval.
No tabloid (including the tabloid current incarnation of People) have any access to Harry/Meghan or anyone in their inner circle. Meghan is living the her best life in sunny California. She realizes that Harry was head#$$^ed by Windsors and helped him get help/escape the cult of Windsor. She also realizes that he has to do what he has to do to heal from his horrific experiences with that horrid lot and their rota buddies. She also can’t be pleased with the ongoing press attacks the Windsors are orchestrating. The rota/left behinds must be really afraid of certain things being revealed due to Harry’s ongoing lawsuits. Get them, Harry!
I wish Harry well with the security issue.
I do believe that he will never be successful with it though.
The same way it is believed that Charles has the ability to get the security issue resolved he has the ability to prevent him from getting security.
Charles is preventing Harry from getting security because Charles does not want Harry and Meghan and the children visiting the UK as they please.
Especially after the Nigerian trip and the response to that and the 10th anniversary service and the reaction Harry received from the crowds.
If it is true that the BRF read the tabloids and believe everything they read, I can only assume that they felt that Harry was really persona non grata in the UK.
The anniversary service showed them otherwise and they are shook.
Sorry Harry they are not letting you get that security because they who get booed and have eggs thrown at them are scared of your popularity.
I call BS on this. No way she’s discussing this with employees. This sounds like padding out a story based on speculation.
This article is claiming new tea but it is just rehashing what is already known and not naming their sources shows they have no access to people who actually have access to the Sussexes.