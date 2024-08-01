An affordable 5-blade razor, laundry tablets & a portable fan that can charge your phone



From CB: I got the affordable microcurrent facial device we featured last week. I can feel the current, just like with my much more expensive nuface (which I dropped and no longer works) plus the rollers rotate on my face. It really seems to work just like the nuface but with more features. It’s still on sale for under $40! I use it with an after sun gel I got at Walgreens, although you may want a better conductive gel. Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

90% off Power-Bank-Solar-Charger – 42800mAh Portable Charger – $29.98

43% off Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed for Medium Dogs – $33.99

Up to 44% off Under Armour Men’s Tech Golf Polo – $25.99 (Sahara color)

30% off BALEAF Men’s Sun Protection Shirts UV SPF UPF 50+ Long Sleeve – $13.99

36% off Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) 10.4″ 64GB WiFi Android Tablet – $209.98

22% off Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Cleaner Vacuum – $368.00

29% off Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller – $19.99

71% off Fleximounts Freestanding Metal Wardrobe with Three Hanger Rods – $39.99

33% off Nugget Ice Makers Countertop, 33 Lbs Day Sonic Ice Maker – $199.99

25% off Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1, Compact & Large 6 Qt – $89.99

50% off Sensarte Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set 13-Piece – $69.86

73% off EUDELE Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5 Pack Bath Organizers – $18.98

57% off Majestic Pure Lavender Essential Oil, 100% Pure and Natural Lavender Oil – $9.98

A five-blade women’s razor with 20 refills for around $20



From CB: I’ve been using the Billie razors and they’re ok, but I notice I get more razor bumps than usual. Plus they’re around $10 for four refills. An Amazon Basics women’s razor with a whopping 12 refills is currently priced at just over $20. This listing has over 36,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say these razors are a great deal and give a smooth shave. “I have to say I was hesitant at trying a generic razor, but after spending wayyy too much money on razors over the years I decided to give this one a try. And I was not disappointed! It shaved very well and leaves no nicks which is a huge bonus for me.” “I don’t write reviews often but felt this was worth the time. These razors are GREAT! They work way better then many others that are more expensive, don’t cause my razor burn or irritation, and my legs are so so smooth!” “This is hands down the best razor I’ve used. I know it is a dupe for Venus but these are even better than Venus razors. They do not give me razor burn like other 5 blade razors do. I have been using them for years now!”

A water fountain that your pet will love



From CB: My dog loves fresh water and whenever I pour water in front of him he tries drinking out of the bottle. This filtered pet water fountain has a 3.2 liter capacity and comes with 4 filters and 4 sponges. It’s on sale for under $30 and has over 2,600 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Pet owners rave about how much their pets love it. They also say that you need to change the water and clean it about twice a week. “I am very happy with this stainless steel cat water fountain! I do not have to worry about my kitties having a source of fresh, filtered water. It is super easy to clean the unit and change out filters when needed. The unit is also SUPER quiet at all times.” “My cat loves to drink out of the sink, so when I saw this, I knew it was perfect for her! She was also recently diagnosed with feline diabetes, and has been drinking more water, so I wanted her to have fresh water easily accessible whenever she wants. This was super quick and easy to assemble, fits perfectly on her food and water tray, and she loves it!”

A rechargeable outdoor bug repelling device for carefree outdoor living



From CB: I’ve used Thermacell mosquito repellent devices for years. They really work to keep mosquitoes away and are great for evenings on the patio, picnics and outdoor events. Plus they have little to no scent. The Thermacell patio shield insect repellent is currently on sale for 25% off at under $30. It creates a zone of about 20 feet to keep mosquitos away. It comes with refillable repellant that you need to replace after 12 hours, and the battery lasts about 5.5 hours on the base model. This listing has over 23,400 ratings, 4.1 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it works like a charm to keep mosquitos away. “I thought why not since I can’t walk on my deck for 1 minute without getting bit up and scarred up. I turn it on when i walk out and have not gotten bitten once in 2 months! I put it right next to me on the bench I sit on, but after it warms up (about 30 sec), I can move all around my deck. I’m generally only out there for 5-30 mins at a time.” “We have a mosquito service plus we were using mosquito coils whenever we were out on the patio but they were both getting eaten alive by mosquitoes so I decided to try these Thermacell mosquito repellent devices and they work like a charm. They are a little pricey but my family doesn’t think so now because they aren’t suffering from a zillion bites anymore.”

A convenient collapsible stool for comfort on the go



From Rosie: This portable, collapsible stool was all the rage at Comic-Con this year. I must have seen at least 20 people using it while waiting in lines. It’s also good for camping, picnics, fishing, taking your kids to the playground, and more. It easily collapses and has a strap to carry out. You can adjust the height when expanding it. There are 12 different color options to choose from, all under $30 with an additional 6% off coupon applied at checkout. This stool has a 4.4 star rating, more than 6,100 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users say it’s really convenient, sturdy, and can hold a lot of weight. “I use it outside when I’m weeding my fence line and gardens. Works great and is easy to carry.” “I love how easy this is to open and close. I use it to sit on when doing bodywork. It is great for any outdoor gathering. Easier to carry than a camp chair. It is sturdy and made well. Definitely worth the money.” “I’ve used it several times now and it really holds a lot of weight. It securely snaps into place at different heights, so is adjustable. It conveniently folds into a small disk and has a strap to put around your wrist. We took it on our trip cross country this past summer and it held up well and was convenient for walking and standing in lines.”

An illuminating nail concealer for a natural polished look



From Rosie: This best-selling, illuminating nail concealer comes in five different, subtle colors that cover up any imperfections on your nails. It’s made with “botanical oils and extracts” that promote healthier nails, and is vegan, gluten free, cruelty free, and paraben free. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 9,200 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People who use it say that it’s great at restoring their nails and is an affordable alternative to going to the salon.“I bought this to help protect my nails between doing gel polish and acrylics, and it definitely helps restore my nails, but it’s also so beautiful in its own right that I now reach for it all the time.” “The milky shade (“Bare” for you) is a perfect dupe for my favorite salon polish (funny bunny or bubble bath) and does wonders at hiding imperfections on my nails. No more waiting for stains or ridges to grow out!” “Absolutely beautiful and what I’ve paid big bucks for at the nail salon. It was highly recommended by friends.. Smooth application, wide brush, dried fast and I only needed one coat.”

Eco-friendly laundry tablets for a plastic-free pod alternative



From Rosie: Blueland’s laundry detergent tablets are a plastic-free alternative to using pods. They’re plant and mineral based, hypoallergenic, and certified by the EPA’s Safer Choice label. They work really well, too. These tablets have a 4.2 star rating, almost 1,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users love how well they work and that they are sustainable. “I really like this. I found out that the pods are adding plastic to our water. I worried that these wouldn’t work in cold water, they DO. I worried they wouldn’t fully dissolve, I put one in the very bottom before clothes, no problem. Cheaper than the pods! I LOVE these!” “I’ve been using Blueland products for 4 years and absolutely loved them. The fact that it helps me use less plastic and actually cleans is amazing.” “I love that the ingredients are clean & it comes in unscented. I have sensitive skin & I have never had an issue. I even use it on my 2 year old & 9 month old’s clothes!”

A handheld fan that doubles as a backup power bank



From Rosie: My husband got one of these fans for our vacation last week. My son ended up loving it so much that he claimed it for himself and we had to buy another one! It’s pretty neat, conveniently lightweight, and fairly powerful for such a little device. It even has a flashlight and USB port to act as a charger for other devices. There are six color options, all within that $20 range. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 55,700 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. In reviews, people say it is small yet mighty. “Purchased this for my daughter for camp. Love the flashlight and three settings on the fan. Easy to use and safe. Easy to charge and charge holds a long time (didn’t charge for 3 days and worked great for use at camp!)” “These are great for the summer heat. I had to buy this for 4 people because they also loved it. The flashlight is honestly kinda strong for a small little fan/ portable charger. I love that the fan has 3 settings that actually all feel different.” “I carry it in my purse and it is a wonderful gadget. Not only is the fan handy for a quick cool down, I have put it by my bedside and blowing on my face in stuffy hotel rooms and when the electricity had gone out in my own home and was able to sleep in comfort for hours.”