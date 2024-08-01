JD Vance thinks questioning Kamala Harris’s racial identity is ‘hysterical’

Republicans are currently expressing a great deal of shock and surprise that a woman can be both Indian and Black. There are a lot of white people who have never heard of being biracial. Those same white people will obviously tell you all about their 23andMe results which show that they’re 17% Irish and 4% Italian. But that’s different! How can Kamala Harris have an Indian mother AND a Jamaican father? How can Kamala Harris be both Indian AND Black? Why hasn’t she embraced both sides fully at every single minute of every single day of her entire life, reminding everyone at all times that she’s both Indian and Black? How can she exist as BOTH? This is literally what those racist dumbf–ks sound like, and they’ve been at it since Donald Trump’s tantrum at the NABJ conference on Wednesday. In case you thought that Trump was just being Trump and going off-script, here’s what JD Vance said when asked about Trump’s racist bullsh-t:
Sen. JD Vance told reporters it’s “hysterical how much the media is overreacting” to his running mate Donald Trump’s comments questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris is Black.
“The president doesn’t do scripted BS stuff,” Vance told a group of reporters aboard his plane during his campaign swing Wednesday night. “He actually goes into hostile audiences, he answers tough questions, he pushes back against them, but he actually answers them, and how nice it is to have an American leader who’s not afraid to go into hostile places and actually answer some tough questions.”
Trump questioned Harris’ racial identity during a panel interview at the National Association of Black Journalists’ conference in Chicago on Wednesday. “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said of Harris, who attended an HBCU and identifies as both Indian and Black. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. I respect either one but she obviously doesn’t.”
Both Harris’ campaign and the White House quickly condemned Trump’s remarks, with second gentleman Doug Emhoff saying it showed “a worse version of an already horrible person.”
Vance told reporters it was overblown and suggested Harris is being slippery. “So what he said, I thought it was hysterical,” Vance said. “I think he pointed out the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris. And you guys saw yesterday, she was in Georgia, and she put on a southern accent for a Georgia audience. She grew up in Vancouver. What the hell is going on here? She is not who she pretends to be.”
When asked by a reporter explicitly if he questions whether Harris is Black, Vance said, “What I question is why she presents a different posture depending on which audience that she’s in front of.”
“What I question is why she presents a different posture depending on which audience that she’s in front of.” Kind of like JD Vance growing up in suburban Ohio and pretending to be a hillbilly? Kind of like Donald Trump inheriting millions, losing it all and pretending to be a brilliant businessman? Vance’s comments say, to me, that this is the Trump campaign’s big strategy for dealing with Kamala Harris: lying about her racial identity, lying about her Blackness, lying about her accomplishments and achievements, denigrating her as a “DEI hire.”
This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke to the National Association of Black Journalists.
It was the same old show.
Let me just say: The American people deserve better than Donald Trump’s divisiveness and disrespect.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 1, 2024
Pop Quiz for dumb MAGAs! Are JD Vance kids Caucasian, Indian, or both?
Apply the same logic to Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/xPqN3v4T6v
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 1, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’m trying so hard to avoid the election news.. I’m volunteering and knocking on doors and the Trump Vance ticket should be worried because I’m in Florida and I don’t see their signs 🪧 anymore and the doors I knock on are not supporting them anymore. So let them argue about Kamala Harris while she is out there giving people hope and a plan for the future.. what a wonderful world we could live in if we just all voted 🗳️ straight blue in November.
That’s the best news I’ve heard for awhile! Thank you!
Yes and The Villages in Florida came out (to use trumps words against him) bigly!! 500 hundred golf carts plus people not in golf carts came out to support Kamala. This is great.
Vance just threw his kids under the bus. How can Kamala be biracial but his kids aren’t?
Honestly I think because a lot of POCs that throw their hand in with this crowd, either if they are biracial suppress their connection to the marginalized identity, or present themselves as one of the” good” ones. So to him his kids are biracial but they are the children of one of the ” good” ones who identifies and aligns with white supremacists ideals so it’s fine.
Because he is an unmitigated douche.
It wouldn’t surprise me if he considers his children Indian, not both. And that sounds awful (and knowing Vance, probably is), but my white XH considers our kids Black, because that is the experience they live, even though he is white.
Exactly. Instead of criticizing adult biracial people, he should be listening and learning for the sake of his own biracial children. Also, all of this biracial crap reminds me of the crap Meghan endured and still does. It’s neverending. I’m not biracial so I am not qualified to judge someone who is. Can we just leave it at that??
Vance is a loose cannon
He has biracial children! I feel very sorry for them.
Me too.
Why is the National Association of Black Journalist giving Trump a platform anyway 🙄🙄 It’s the same old show, IGNORE TRUMP, WE ARE NOT GOING BACK 😁😁
The reporters on stage with Trump asked some very important questions about Trump’s racism, his pledge to make police officers who murder people immune from prosecution, and more.
They asked a lot of the tough questions that Trump-friendly reporters never ask, they pushed back when he lied (again, something the media doesn’t do enough) and challenged him.
I think it’s really important to get him in these places where he’s not already a crowd favorite, offer him a chance to clarify or fix terrible things he’s said before…and then laugh at his dumb as$ when he doubles down and/or melts down!
Show the world what a clown he is! It was important work by the NABJ!
He is a racist idiot with biracial children. His wife should leave the sinking ship quickly!
Vance was vetted: https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/trump-vetting-vice-presidential-candidates/
Can we talk about how deeply weird it is that lots of Republicans are saying that Trump and Vance shouldn’t be attacking Kamala Harris on race or gender because it’s distracting from the issues?? Instead of calling Trump and Vance not fit for office, they want them to STFU? Instead of screaming that Tump, for instance, is showing signs of mental decline (among other symptoms), and not screaming for him to stand down, their message is that Kamala Harris is a problem. She’s more of a problem than felons, fascists, some jerk who tried to overthrow the government on January 6, someone who wants to destroy voting, someone who destroyed Roe v Wade, someone who lies about everything including the economy…
I think it’s weird that people like Chris Sununu are trying to get Trump and Vance to talk about other issues instead of trying to get rid of Trump and Vance. These ARE the issues that matter most to Trump and Vance. If you don’t like it and you are a Republican with thr power to do something about it, then do something! Don’t write opinion pieces saying Trump and Vance should stop saying controversial stuff out loud.
Their whole shtick is just so stale. The bigots that find this kind of language amusing look pathetic. It feels like a spell has been lifted and we finally have the strength to call them out for the creeps that they are. The air feels different. I thank President Biden for 3.5 years of normalcy and for getting behind his incredibly charming and vibrant VP. I think the whole western world is praying, wishing, hoping for a Harris presidency.
Again, trump didn’t go into hostile territory and answer questions. He evaded every question and said whatever he wanted for the majority. And I call BS. They know what biracial is. They’re just playing surprised. Bc according to them being biracial means she can’t be trusted. Like she’s not pure or something. As if they’re not like I’m half whatever. As long all their halves of whatever are considered white, they’re good. They’re racist assholes.
Laughable for this fat-faced weirdo to claim Trump answered every question when he didn’t answer even one.
They sound just like Nazis, harping about racial purity. Imagine that, who would have thought?
This exactly!
We need to be screaming about this everywhere at the top of our lungs!
They are not hiding their plan for this country if he gets elected. They have every intention of using the current lack of checks and balances to break down the government as it exists today and reinvent it in the image of a Fourth Reich. Project 2025 is f**king scary.
It’s happened before (not so long ago) and it certainly can happen again. Winston Churchill…………..”Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it”.
“So what he said, I thought it was hysterical,” Vance said. “I think he pointed out the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris. And you guys saw yesterday, she was in Georgia, and she put on a southern accent for a Georgia audience. She grew up in Vancouver. What the hell is going on here? She is not who she pretends to be.”
Vance talking about someone being a chameleon is funny considering he went from Never Trump/Hitler to boot licker for Donald VP. Let us also remember that he’s a carpet bagger loser who barely likes his wife.
Kamala has the kind of charisma and joy that is infectious and pulls everyone in. Donald or Vancey will never know what that is like.
Paint the woman candidate as wily, inauthentic, fake..whatever. Other her in every way possible by constantly talking about her racial identity, trot out the birtherism, police how she talks…it’s just so boring and predictable, man.
Smarter people than Trump who are in his ear are telling him that this line of attack isn’t sticking but they’re so fucking arrogant that they refuse to abandon it. This is what happens when you are incapable of talking about policy because your party has no cogent policy agenda beyond overturning Roe, packing and stacking the courts, tax cuts of the rich–all unpopular with the vast majority of Americans.
All the GOP has is stoking fear, hatred, division…all they have are their culture wars. It’s profoundly gross but also kind of sad too.
Wonder if Vance woùld think it’s ‘hysterical’ if someone questioned his own children’s ethinicity?
“she was in Georgia, and she put on a southern accent for a Georgia audience. She grew up in Vancouver. What the hell is going on here? She is not who she pretends to be.”
“What I question is why she presents a different posture depending on which audience that she’s in front of.”
Says the guy that sold a boat load of copies of a book where he pretends to be a Hillbilly when in fact he’s a suburban dude-bro.
Trump and Vance may come across as a racist, misogynist Dumb and Dumber team but they both have friends in high, rich places. Vance’s relationship with Peter Thiel is his ace in the hole, and Trump is reeling in many Republican billionaires who have a huge financial stake in having him back in the White House. This is a great article from ProPublica on this very thing: https://www.propublica.org/article/trump-media-truth-social-jedtec-james-davison-conflict-of-interest
I don’t know if Kamala spoke with a southern accent but so what if she did.
As children of immigrants, my classmates and I all speak 3-4 languages fluently. There’s one who can speak 11 languages! We can also speak with or without accents. It depends on who we are talking to.
I noticed, for example, that many of my Indian classmates speak to their parents in English with an Indian accent but to others with no accent or Spanish accent.
I can do Galway, Edinburgh, London, Canarian and Singapore accents because I have lived in these places. Switching accents comes naturally to me and my classmates because as kids, we grew up trying to fit in and go unnoticed by the locals.
If people playing up accents is troubling to him, perhaps he should investigate people in his own party. Bobby “Bubba” Jindal and John “Foghorn Leghorn” Kennedy come to mind. Neither one had Southern accents until they ran for offices in the Republican Party.