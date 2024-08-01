JD Vance thinks questioning Kamala Harris’s racial identity is ‘hysterical’

Republicans are currently expressing a great deal of shock and surprise that a woman can be both Indian and Black. There are a lot of white people who have never heard of being biracial. Those same white people will obviously tell you all about their 23andMe results which show that they’re 17% Irish and 4% Italian. But that’s different! How can Kamala Harris have an Indian mother AND a Jamaican father? How can Kamala Harris be both Indian AND Black? Why hasn’t she embraced both sides fully at every single minute of every single day of her entire life, reminding everyone at all times that she’s both Indian and Black? How can she exist as BOTH? This is literally what those racist dumbf–ks sound like, and they’ve been at it since Donald Trump’s tantrum at the NABJ conference on Wednesday. In case you thought that Trump was just being Trump and going off-script, here’s what JD Vance said when asked about Trump’s racist bullsh-t:

Sen. JD Vance told reporters it’s “hysterical how much the media is overreacting” to his running mate Donald Trump’s comments questioning whether Vice President Kamala Harris is Black. “The president doesn’t do scripted BS stuff,” Vance told a group of reporters aboard his plane during his campaign swing Wednesday night. “He actually goes into hostile audiences, he answers tough questions, he pushes back against them, but he actually answers them, and how nice it is to have an American leader who’s not afraid to go into hostile places and actually answer some tough questions.” Trump questioned Harris’ racial identity during a panel interview at the National Association of Black Journalists’ conference in Chicago on Wednesday. “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said of Harris, who attended an HBCU and identifies as both Indian and Black. “I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black. I respect either one but she obviously doesn’t.” Both Harris’ campaign and the White House quickly condemned Trump’s remarks, with second gentleman Doug Emhoff saying it showed “a worse version of an already horrible person.” Vance told reporters it was overblown and suggested Harris is being slippery. “So what he said, I thought it was hysterical,” Vance said. “I think he pointed out the fundamental chameleon-like nature of Kamala Harris. And you guys saw yesterday, she was in Georgia, and she put on a southern accent for a Georgia audience. She grew up in Vancouver. What the hell is going on here? She is not who she pretends to be.” When asked by a reporter explicitly if he questions whether Harris is Black, Vance said, “What I question is why she presents a different posture depending on which audience that she’s in front of.”

[From Notus]

“What I question is why she presents a different posture depending on which audience that she’s in front of.” Kind of like JD Vance growing up in suburban Ohio and pretending to be a hillbilly? Kind of like Donald Trump inheriting millions, losing it all and pretending to be a brilliant businessman? Vance’s comments say, to me, that this is the Trump campaign’s big strategy for dealing with Kamala Harris: lying about her racial identity, lying about her Blackness, lying about her accomplishments and achievements, denigrating her as a “DEI hire.”

This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke to the National Association of Black Journalists. It was the same old show. Let me just say: The American people deserve better than Donald Trump’s divisiveness and disrespect. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 1, 2024

Pop Quiz for dumb MAGAs! Are JD Vance kids Caucasian, Indian, or both? Apply the same logic to Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/xPqN3v4T6v — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 1, 2024