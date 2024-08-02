The Sussexes gave an interview about their new program to CBS Sunday Morning

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain booked and busy. On Thursday, not only did the nation of Colombia confirm that the Sussexes had accepted their invitation to undergo a tour, but CBS announced that they have done an exclusive interview with the Sussexes. CBS even gave everyone a little preview clip. Harry and Meghan will appear on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss their new program (under the Archewell banner, I’m assuming) which offers support and resources for “parents of children affected by online harm.” This is becoming one of their core issues, and it was a huge focus of the Archewell Mental Health Festival in New York last fall. At last year’s festival, they invited parents who have lost children to online bullying/doxxing/harassment campaigns. Here’s the clip from CBS:
THIS SUNDAY: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk with Jane Pauley this Sunday about a new program supporting parents of children affected by online harm. Jane also interviews parents in the pilot program about its impact on their healing. pic.twitter.com/YNRMA86I65
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 1, 2024
Superficial comment, but the background is not their home, correct? I’m pretty sure their Montecito home is more Spanish-revival and the background just… doesn’t seem like that. Another superficial comment, sort of: they’re smart about how they parcel out exclusives between networks. Interview with Oprah was on CBS, Harry spoke to 60 Minutes on CBS in 2023, but he’s also given interviews to Good Morning America (ABC) and Today (NBC). Anyway, I will record this and we’ll have coverage of the full interview next Monday!
Good for the Sussexes. I know this is something they’ve been working on for at least 2 or 3 years. On another note, I hope Jane Pauley didn’t feel obligated to ask about Those Awful People. It has nothing to do with them and I hope the Sussexes set some boundaries around the subject matter and kept the focus on the parent program.
Yeah, I don’t think they did the interview in their home. How come we didn’t hear anything about them making this new program? Looking at the Page Six, People, you would think they have lots of spies watching their every move. I guess not.
With Twitter’s new owner Space Karen, there is really a small chance, we can hope a real change from social media companies. As I understand it, this program is more for the parents, to help them navigate the issue, which is good. Can’t wait to watch it.
@sevenblue I’m glad they are helping parents but I’m not there’s much that can be done about the online spaces yet though. Space Karen or no. The medium is still fairly young so it’s going to take a while still to find concrete solutions for the spaces. However this is still a good start bc over those solutions are found the parents will be ready to go straight to the govt and demand their implementation.
As for online/social media issues with teens, I’ve found it rather alarming to see how many parents I know who allow their kids public profiles on Instagram and TikTok. Our kids do not have social media and won’t until they are 18. People can say it’s strict but we are firm on this and our kids don’t feel as though they’re missing out. They have parental limits installed on their devices. They can’t get an app without our permission. This is because of the fact that no matter how much we explain to them that putting themselves out there publicly is not a safe choice, and not everyone is who they say they are online (there have been cases where they mixed up usernames of friends on say Xbox live), they are still unable to fully grasp that concept. They can still text their friends and that’s all they need. It’s clear to me that teens do not belong on social media and as parents we have the first line of responsibility in making that decision. Apple does make it easy to set controls bc all of it is built in to their devices so we don’t even have to pay for it. We have the power as their parents to set boundaries not for control but for protection. It’s never too late to start even if you’ve given your kids free reign. Just talk to them, be straightforward, even if they’re unhappy about it, there are compromises a you can make.
I look forward to this. They have been talking about online abuse and supporting organizations that fight it. That Archewell has a program is par for the course.
On another note those reporters telling us what Harry and Meghan are thinking every hour of every day somehow miss what they are doing 100% of the time. Funny that huh
Saw the sniper of the up coming interview on my feed yesterday. Did not notice any irritation. Just saw two beautiful adults speaking on their latest project for families. Happy they are allowing more folks to see what they are doing/working on.
You know the BM resents US media is able to have Harry and Meghan for sit down interviews and all they can do is rehash old gossip to keep the invisible contract.
The CBS Sunday Morning show has a unique vibe compared to other network news programs. it is worth a watch, even without Harry and Meghan.
My H and I call it the Sunday Morning Feel Good program. They always highlight stories that are uplifting and people doing incredible things. It is well worth the watch.
It’s one of my favorite programs too, the whole vibe is a feel good energy and inspiration❤
I think it’s Jane Pauley’s influence. I ❤️ Jane Pauley.
I have watched the show for years and it has always had that vibe. The host before Jane Pauley was Charles Osgood and he was a wonderful host as well. It’s an excellent program about the arts and culture and they do good celebrity and artist interviews. Great choice for Harry and Meghan to unveil their program.
Every time he’s interviewed, I feel almost surprised by how smart he is. Years of the media portraying him as somewhat silly and dim really did a number.
Such a charismatic couple .
It’s apparent that these two do their homework and can speak authoritatively and confidently about their projects – not just superficial talking points prepared by aides like Kate and William. Well done Sussexes!
This is an important program that they’re launching and hope that it is successful. This level of bullying that children and parents are faced with is at a level I’ve never seen. Technology has made things easier, but also much more unsafe.
Yes, agreed. My oldest is 12 and he’s just getting into online spaces – right now I only allow him to chat with friends on the basic imessage app on his iphone, but he’s asking about Instagram and Facebook and Snapchat and I’m trying to hold off as long as possible. It’s hypocritical bc I love instagram and I use facebook a lot for various reasons, but I’m also 42 years old. He has really low self esteem as it is (we have no idea why, he’s smart and sweet and athletic etc) so I’m worried social media will just make that worse.
I think you are right. Don’t do it at 12. It won’t be healthy for him in the long run. Hold off as long as you can.
Jennifer Garner stated this in 2023 on keeping her kids off of social media:
“I just said to my kids, ‘Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation,'” Garner said. “Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it’s not good for teenagers, and then we’ll chat.”
Numerous studies have found links between negative mental health effects in teens and an increase in social media use, including depression, anxiety and low self-esteem.
Garner said her daughter Violet has appreciated being away from social media. Seraphina and Samuel, meanwhile, are entering the prime age of when many kids start asking parents if they can create their own accounts. “My eldest is grateful,” Garner said. “It’s a long haul. I have a couple more to go, so just knock on wood. We’ll see if I really hang in there.”
They got Jane Pauly! Amazing.
She anchors CBS Sunday Morning every week.
I can’t wait to see this. Pearl clutching will begin and people with absolutely no knowledge about what they are going to say will start sh*t.
Can’t wait to watch this and find out more. Respect to them for their work on this topic. 💜
H&M are always kind, always thinking of helping others. There is Invictus of course with the constant goal of helping Veterans while also providing a venue for countries to re-new their support. Meghan’s initiatives began while in England, from her cookbook which supported survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, to her capsule collection for women trying to enter the workforce. Now this effort to support victims of online bullying and giving their parents tools to help their children. These are all real world problems not just excuses to get dressed up in fancy outfits while parading Crown Jewels. They think of others with everything that they do.
Meghan did more in her 18 months than Kate has done in more than a decade.
Williams now going to want an interview for his next earth shot appearance.
Is sussex season finally upon us👀
This is such an important issue, not least because it’s so huge and people feel overwhelmed by the prospect of taking it on. Good for H&M! I really admire the way they use their influence to help people who don’t have their resources. Ahem, W&K.