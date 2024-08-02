The Sussexes gave an interview about their new program to CBS Sunday Morning

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain booked and busy. On Thursday, not only did the nation of Colombia confirm that the Sussexes had accepted their invitation to undergo a tour, but CBS announced that they have done an exclusive interview with the Sussexes. CBS even gave everyone a little preview clip. Harry and Meghan will appear on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss their new program (under the Archewell banner, I’m assuming) which offers support and resources for “parents of children affected by online harm.” This is becoming one of their core issues, and it was a huge focus of the Archewell Mental Health Festival in New York last fall. At last year’s festival, they invited parents who have lost children to online bullying/doxxing/harassment campaigns. Here’s the clip from CBS:

THIS SUNDAY: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk with Jane Pauley this Sunday about a new program supporting parents of children affected by online harm. Jane also interviews parents in the pilot program about its impact on their healing. pic.twitter.com/YNRMA86I65 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 1, 2024

Superficial comment, but the background is not their home, correct? I’m pretty sure their Montecito home is more Spanish-revival and the background just… doesn’t seem like that. Another superficial comment, sort of: they’re smart about how they parcel out exclusives between networks. Interview with Oprah was on CBS, Harry spoke to 60 Minutes on CBS in 2023, but he’s also given interviews to Good Morning America (ABC) and Today (NBC). Anyway, I will record this and we’ll have coverage of the full interview next Monday!