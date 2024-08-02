“Reese Witherspoon is apparently dating an old friend” links

Oh, Reese Witherspoon is dating after her divorce from Jim Toth. Apparently, she’s taking it slow with an “old friend” named Oliver Haarman. [Hollywood Life]
Of course Blake Lively has a Judith Leiber mushroom bag. [RCFA]
This situation with Olympian Imane Khelif is so sad, and I feel so sorry for her. I’m disgusted by the misogynists and transphobes attacking her. JK Rowling is an ugly, hateful person. I hope that Italian cop gets kicked out of the sport. [Pajiba]
More pics of Nicole Kidman & her fam at the Olympics. [Socialite Life]
What’s up with People Magazine’s editorial decision to refer to Angelina Jolie’s kids by their father’s surname alone? Sucking up to Brad Pitt, I guess. [LaineyGossip]
These vintage ‘90s pics are so good though. [Go Fug Yourself]
The B52’s Kate Pierson is still making music! [OMG Blog]
Josh Hartnett promotes Trap in Madrid. [Just Jared]
Mario Lopez’s daughter is 13 years old?? [Seriously OMG]
Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones filed for divorce. [Starcasm]
They’ve done it!! They created a Minion Generator. [Buzzfeed]
Oh my gosh, that People headline using only Pitt as the kids’ last name is ridiculous. They have NEVER been legally named just Pitt. That’s not even something that misogynistic cesspool TMZ is pulling.
Sounds like People is kissing some stinky Pitt booty by disappearing Jolie’s name. Not a mistake, typo, or oversight.
People has changed their headline by removing “Pitt” from the kids’ names, leaving just their first names. Must have received lots of complaints 😛
I’m just waiting for Nicole to run into Tom Cruise who is also all over the Olympics…
Ms. I’m an American Citizen/government name Laura Jean Poon is in love. Have people forgotten that intersexed people exist😒Jk needs to seriously shut the f up.
D listed comes up in the most random places:-D Gone but not forgotten.
I am also so sad for Imane Khelif and many women who are gonna get transphobic attacks in the future and trans women who don’t deserve to live their lives in fear. It isn’t a coincidence that usually it is a WOC that people are assuming to be trans. J.K. Rowling who is supposed to be women’s advocate said jacksh*t about Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van de Velde, who r*ped a 12-year-old british girl and didn’t even serve his whole sentence, is now competing in Olympics. Not only her, the right-wingers who are searching for trans athletes in the Olympics in the name of protecting women and girls didn’t say anything about him. Is it because he is a white man? Where is the online hate campaign against him?
I was saddened to see that ⅔ of social media have suddenly metamorphosed into endocrinologists/andrologists, without having the faintest idea about the interaction of hormones or even human biology.
But seeing Rowling and her hateful tribe interact in their special sector of the internet is something I didn’t need to experience — shared into my TL via screenshots.
Imane comes from Algeria, a transphobic, homophobic country. This could really hurt her if they think any of this is true. What that Italian cop did is pathetic and I hope to God that J.K. Rowling, the Daily Mail and others can be sued over what they helped start.
All I have to say is that if a transgender woman beat my son in a sport I would shake her hand and say congratulations. The medical processes a transgender person has to undergo, I mean my goodness. Clearly they are better than my kid. The end.
Would I be bummed my kid lost? Well of course and especially at the Olympics but at the end of the day, the competitor was just better than the other competitor. I hope Imane and the Taiwanese girl stay safe and continue to dominate in the sport they love.
I can’t tell you how happy I am that Reese’s old friend isn’t her first husband. I don’t know why that was my conclusion from the headline, but for half a second I was worried.
As ever, f-ck JK Rowling.
Keith Urban’s dad energy in that selfie has made my Friday! I love that the three women in his life are looking at him with indulgent expressions, while he goofily grins away.