“Reese Witherspoon is apparently dating an old friend” links

Oh, Reese Witherspoon is dating after her divorce from Jim Toth. Apparently, she’s taking it slow with an “old friend” named Oliver Haarman. [Hollywood Life]

Of course Blake Lively has a Judith Leiber mushroom bag. [RCFA]

This situation with Olympian Imane Khelif is so sad, and I feel so sorry for her. I’m disgusted by the misogynists and transphobes attacking her. JK Rowling is an ugly, hateful person. I hope that Italian cop gets kicked out of the sport. [Pajiba]

More pics of Nicole Kidman & her fam at the Olympics. [Socialite Life]

What’s up with People Magazine’s editorial decision to refer to Angelina Jolie’s kids by their father’s surname alone? Sucking up to Brad Pitt, I guess. [LaineyGossip]

These vintage ‘90s pics are so good though. [Go Fug Yourself]

The B52’s Kate Pierson is still making music! [OMG Blog]

Josh Hartnett promotes Trap in Madrid. [Just Jared]

Mario Lopez’s daughter is 13 years old?? [Seriously OMG]

Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones filed for divorce. [Starcasm]

They’ve done it!! They created a Minion Generator. [Buzzfeed]