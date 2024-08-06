Eric Trump on the Sussexes: ‘You can have spoiled apples in every orchard’

The Venn diagram for “Donald Trump supporters” and “Americans who have strongly negative feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan” is a circle. It’s all connected, with the Sussexes used as a “political issue” and niche culture war by the right-wing and the Heritage Foundation’s attempts to disrupt Prince Harry’s residency status in the US. Heritage largely authored Donald Trump’s Project 2025, Donald Trump has made repeated promises to deport Prince Harry, and the “culture war” being promoted is that Americans should “respect” the British monarchy and “reject” the Sussexes. Well, now Eric Trump – arguably the dumbest son? – has gone on GB News and talked sh-t about Prince Harry and Meghan.

Donald Trump’s son Eric has reopened up his father’s feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, fueling the suggestion that his father could deport Harry if he wins in November. Speaking to British cable news channel GB News, Eric Trump, 40, the youngest child of Donald and the late Ivana Trump, said Harry and Meghan were “spoiled apples.” Donald Trump has previously suggested to the same channel that Harry could be deported from the U.S. over his admissions of illegal drug use.

Speaking to the U.K. outlet, Eric Trump said: “What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the queen, as did I. My mum knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana. It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own. You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard.”

Eric Trump’s remarks echo those made by his father, who said in an interview with Nigel Farage screened by the channel in March that Harry could face an uncertain future if he had lied on his U.S. visa application. Trump told Farage, when asked what he would do if allegations that Harry may have lied on his visa forms proved accurate: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Farage asked if “appropriate action” could mean “not staying in America,” to which Trump replied: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”