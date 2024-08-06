Eric Trump on the Sussexes: ‘You can have spoiled apples in every orchard’

The Venn diagram for “Donald Trump supporters” and “Americans who have strongly negative feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan” is a circle. It’s all connected, with the Sussexes used as a “political issue” and niche culture war by the right-wing and the Heritage Foundation’s attempts to disrupt Prince Harry’s residency status in the US. Heritage largely authored Donald Trump’s Project 2025, Donald Trump has made repeated promises to deport Prince Harry, and the “culture war” being promoted is that Americans should “respect” the British monarchy and “reject” the Sussexes. Well, now Eric Trump – arguably the dumbest son? – has gone on GB News and talked sh-t about Prince Harry and Meghan.
Donald Trump’s son Eric has reopened up his father’s feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, fueling the suggestion that his father could deport Harry if he wins in November. Speaking to British cable news channel GB News, Eric Trump, 40, the youngest child of Donald and the late Ivana Trump, said Harry and Meghan were “spoiled apples.” Donald Trump has previously suggested to the same channel that Harry could be deported from the U.S. over his admissions of illegal drug use.
Speaking to the U.K. outlet, Eric Trump said: “What I can tell you is, my father had so much respect for the queen, as did I. My mum knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana. It’s a sacred institution. You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry], we might not want them anymore, it feels like they’re on an island of their own. You can always have bad actors in everything. You can have spoiled apples in every orchard.”
Eric Trump’s remarks echo those made by his father, who said in an interview with Nigel Farage screened by the channel in March that Harry could face an uncertain future if he had lied on his U.S. visa application. Trump told Farage, when asked what he would do if allegations that Harry may have lied on his visa forms proved accurate: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”
Farage asked if “appropriate action” could mean “not staying in America,” to which Trump replied: “Oh I don’t know. You’ll have to tell me. You just have to tell me. You would have thought they would have known this a long time ago.”
As I said months ago, if Trump “wins,” we’ll have much bigger fish to fry than Trump’s attempts to deport Harry. It really will be the end of the American project altogether, and America will be turned into the Confederacy of Trumplandia. The only reason Eric Trump’s comments are important here is because it’s just further evidence that the Heritage Foundation’s year-and-a-half-long targeted campaign against Harry’s residency status is all part of a larger right-wing agenda. There are tons of British fascists within Heritage, and all of those douchebags are plumped for another “Trump presidency.” They’re also running a side-quest to get Harry deported and “sent back” to the UK, where the Windsors and the British media can destroy him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The moldy, rotten bottom of the barrel Trumps are so weird obsessing about a family that would have nothing to do with them and barely tolerated a diplomatic visit when it was forced on them. Shouldn’t Eric et al be worried that William is such buddies with Bloomberg and trying to ban their incandescent light bulbs through his woke Earthst!t project?
Three words for Eric and his dad the ‘wannabe royal’: “No Kings Act.”
Chuck Schumer and a dozen Democrats recently wrote the “No Kings Act” in rebuttal to the king-like immunity bestowed on Trump by his Supreme Court appointees.
Trump is America’s first wannabe King who is now plotting hard every moment across key states to find ways to invalidate votes in November, anything to make fetch happen.
Trump recently pretended to ‘order the shut down’ of The 2025 Project but his drooling urge to be King doesn’t fool anyone. He simply moved his chess pieces temporarily to throw us off. But everyone’s on to him.
And once again this obsessed pattern of The Heritage Foundation, Trump, and now son Eric initiating discussions about royalty 🤴 foretells what lies beneath.
Says the moldy apple rotting in the orchard.
THANK YOU!!!!
That whole orchard is rotten.
If Trump were to win, H&M might wish to leave anyway. Like loads of other people. The border rush will start going the other direction.
Quite, I’m sure many countries would welcome them with open arms.
Like Nigeria.
Which will cause both Cluck and Huevo to boil their eggs. “Africa is mine!”
Unrealistic. Americans arent going to start running to the border if Trump gets re-elected. They will sit through and ride it out.
Sarcasm, Sheldon. However, H&M could afford to move.
Can’t believe I just read that .
Poor Harry and Meghan , the hate they get is indescribable ,
For conservatives they have become a polar opposite, a symbol of liberalism. What is really crazy, is that the most „controversial“ things we heard from H&M is „vote; let’s stop cyber bullying, let’s help women in need“.
I’m sure they’re not concerned about what some mouth breathing Beavis thinks. Especially when he’s a forgotten also son who only has any kind of platform because his sphincter faced father hasn’t yet had the grace to keel over and put us all out of our misery.
As Kaiser said, it’s not just Harry and Meghan you should be concerned for here. The Trumps are merely parroting, what the British Conservatives, acting through the Heritage Foundation, are telling them to say. If Trump wins, it will be bad enough for the Sussexes, but Project 2025 will be worst for this country. So we all must be diligent in doing our part to stop the project to destroy US democracy, by prevent trump or any republican from wining any election.
lol Eric, the E in DEI, reminds me of the 3rd and slowest Michael Keaton in multiplicity. the fact that he has a platform is wild.
lisa, my first thought was I wonder how much they paid him. My second thought was that I’m sure they’re happy with what he said, because it was exactly what they told him to.
They really went to a TRUMP? This will likely raise H&M’s approval rating in the US.
they didn’t have to pay him. he was probably very excited that someone cared for his opinion and happy to slam people he knows he couldn’t possibly hold a candle to.
What makes people think that Harry would ever go back to the UK. A country that is obviously unsafe for him and his family? He’s a millionaire, he could live anywhere. Coupled with the fact that there is no evidence he has done anything wrong. This story is getting boring and the Trumps make themselves look weird and stupid for commenting on it.
It’s part of their punishment fantasy. They hate Meghan because she’s outspoken, intelligent, liberal, and black. That doesn’t really make her different from a whole bunch of other people though. They particularly hate Harry though because he has helped to ruin their white supremacist fantasizing about the British royal family. Him speaking out, and more importantly willingly giving up this rarified” privilege” can’t be allowed. So they want him back. Cowed, shamed, and controlled. He has to be the ultimate lesson in what happens if you go against the grain. And they seriously will do whatever it takes to see that through. It’s not just the BRF or BM it’s every rightwing apparatus everywhere that feels threatened.
Well-articulated. Never heard it put that way before, as a punishment fantasy. Which explains why it is never ending and why there can be no compromise. I suspect that with all of their support systems, therapy close friends etc. that M&H have worked out that this really has nothing to do with them as individuals. They are just an avatar for everything these people hate. Freedom and the right to choose what you will accept in your life.
@Dee2 – perfectly put. Entirely agree.
I agree 💯% with you. Harry and Meghan proved that the white supremacist fantasy that is the BRF is just that- a fantasy. They underscored what Diana said. And their success outside of it shows how truly unnecessary it is to the British public
What you write is exactly what I think and feel.
The Trumps are garbage. Eric Trump is as dumb as they come. Long ago many made the connection with the Trumps and the Heritage Foundation. As I mentioned on an earlier post, that vile racist Camilla Tominey was a guest speaker at one of their events. Interestingly enough the thought that if Harry is denied the right to remain in America, he would go back to Britian. I seriously doubt he would risk life and limb to go back to his country of birth to live permanently. Wherever Harry would land, his wife and children would follow him. Meghan has shown herself to be Harry’s life partner.
There are many reasons Kamala Harris has an army of supporters stomping for her and is able to continuously raise a ton of money for her Presidency the main reason is the preservation of our Democracy, the right to live, work, choose who we love and to have body autonomy for women to name a few. I would not be surprised if Trump drops out of the race in the upcoming weeks.
Diana was tossed aside by the royal family. I doubt she was close to Eric’s mother. The queen is not in charge now. Charles is and he evicted Harry and Meghan and their children. Yet no mention of Andrew and his association with Epstein and ghislaine. Oh and Eric s dad made nasty comments about diana.
If Diana and Ivana were close I’m sure its because they bonded over deadbeat cheating husbands.
Eric is seeking the deranger vote.
Insults from a Trump should be considered a compliment.
Spoiled apples – he should know. The forgotten son speaks yet manages to say nothing. How are the Trumps trying to grift the UK/monarchy bc this is not a coincidence. 45 has recently met with Hungary’s dictator (I forgot his name) and with Netanyahu (both at Mar-a-Lago), and publicly congratulated Putin on Biden’s hostage deal during one of his recent fascist pep rallies, and he keeps voicing his admiration for dictators in general. His decline is becoming more and more evident though so Eric should be more concerned about that than bashing people who don’t even acknowledge your existence…
Why does he call his mom “mum”? Isn’t that a British thing. Weird. Anyways he says his mom was close to Diana and yet he also calls it a sacred institution. Yeah no, that institution treated Diana horribly. Nothing sacred about that. He’s talking jibberish.
I couldn’t find any proof that Di and Ivana ever met. He’s a liar just like his dad.
I went looking for “proof that Di and Ivana ever met.” All I could find was this hilarious article: https://www.salon.com/2021/09/28/ivanka-and-jared-tried-to-force-their-way-into-a-meeting-with-queen-elizabeth-ii-writes-grisham_partner/
@kirk, me too. Though I simply googled Ivana Trump Princess Diana. Nothing. Will say they may have met at some point in the ’80’s with Chuckle’s doing “charity fundraisers” in NYC. Eric’s idea of them being close means Ivana was within a few feet of Princess Diana at some point.
Funny? thing when googling, not a big fan of Charles Spencer, this made me cackle.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a43339705/princess-diana-charles-spencer-response-donald-trump/
Want to have hope for Charles Spencer seeing the error of his earlier ways. Or, his big sisters telling him off.
@kirk, I posted something similar that may have disappeared into the internet nethers. Charles Spencer, (who I haven’t been a big fan of), said last year, that Diana, viewed Trump as an ‘a*al fissure’.
@Jais I bet Eric didn’t actually say “mum.” I’ve noticed over the years that a number of British publications change words and language in interviews from non-British people in order to match their British readership. The switch of “mom” to “mum” is the change I see most often. Then again, Brits in general have changed the pronunciation of foreign words like “taco” and “pasta” to suit their own liking, so it’s not really a surprise that those kinds of changes also show up in their written publications.
This is all so facile. The people who read the daily mail also tend to be the same type of voter who would support Trump were they in the United States. The daily mail itself even in the UK version has articles praising Trump regularly. Presumably the hope here is for those types to see this and then associate Trump in the back of their brains with monarchy = good & Harry and Meghan = bad as part of their bigger culture war.
As an aside, Relax, Eric daddy still doesn’t love you.
Pot meet kettle. That’s all I have to say!
Diana was not close to ivana. Charles set Diana aside and married Camilla. With his trashing harry and Meghan he is catering to the wails and c and c. And he wants what derangers write about.
GB news should focus on the riots spreading across UK rather than the Sussexes
Given that they’re on the side of the rioters I’d rather they didn’t encourage them any further!
But yes, there’s no legitimate reason to speak about people who left the country years ago and one of whom is an American citizen.
Lort. The tRumps are bigly awful. Meghan and Harry left the UK nearly 5 years ago and are still the target of extremists. The misdirected Meghan hate has taken on a life of its own, same as gay bashing and transphobia. Charles really is a monster for refusing his son security given the amount of deranged coverage he allowed directed at his son/daughter-in-law that morphed into this never-ending loop of hate coverage. The rota are so desperate for something to report related to Meghan and Harry that they are dragging the bottom of the barrel for anyone to make a comment.
To paraphrase a recent response elsewhere – I hope H&M doesn’t consider this an attack because this guy is such a loser.
And as dumb as rocks.
I think it’s interesting that all of the Trump women – bar none (and that includes Kimberly) have had numerous plastic surgery procedures yet the men are untouched by the scalpel. Superficial comment, but seeing photos of Eric Trump always makes me think they should reconsider.
Kimberly is the worst. She was positively stunning when she was a democrat married to Gavin Newsom (then mayor of San Fran). See what MAGA does to people? (disclaimer she was starting that downward spiral when she was on Fox News, again toxic conservatism)
Jared has had plastic surgery.
And that surgery has made Jared look even more like a Victorian doll with consumption.
I imagine every Invictus country would welcome them and give them political asylum should Trump win and target them. Leaving the States doesn’t mean moving to England, we know that’s never happened. Has Eric paid back the charities he embezzled from or apologized? I can’t wait until his Father is sentenced in September and then the gop loose huge in November.. a Trump free media cycle will be a wonderful world to live in.
How is it that every Trump woman- bar none – has had multiple plastic surgery procedures yet the men have all opted out? Am I missing something?
Rotten apples don’t protect their families. Harry got his wife and family away from the toxicity and abuse. Eric is just super offensive.
As a Sussex fan, that headline made me burst out laughing. Dude! That’s pretty much your entire family to the US: a giant boil its arse.
I agree with all the other comments here but also, there is something offputting about the son of a former president (and the son of that same former president who is now running for office) calling the British monarchy a “sacred” institution. Call it respected, call it revered, call it historic (we can debate the first two obviously.) But sacred?
Yeah we fought a whole war to break away from it. Not that sacred for Americans.
Exactly this! Make no mistake, the BRF has a long game. And when I say long game, I mean to them, they truly believe, deep down, that they lost the battle with the “colonies” and are still being strategic to win the war. They STILL believe that, one day, they will conquer the US and that the US will bow to their king or queen. This is why they stoke so much anti Americanism among their own citizens…can’t have an uprising, better make sure the peasants hate America instead of us who are a major factor in their current financial crises. That’s also why they won’t give up against Harry and Meghan. No joke they truly truly believe Harry is setting up a royal court in the US with plans of being king of America and then trying to come for the British crown….not joking. They believe this. I guarantee you the Trumps are being used in this strategy and my guess is they’ve promised them some titles or land or making all their legal crap go away if they help this cause. They have plants in the heritage foundation. They have plants in the US media and they are now exploiting Maga for it. If Trump gets in, the goal is for the US to have a king. I guarantee people in the government already know this is a different kind of war and it’s not lost on me that they called the act they are trying to get through to block the Supreme Court giving Trump immunity “The No Kings Act”. The BRF is making a play for the US and the reason they are doing it right now is because they think that’s what Harry is doing. Please vote Kamala
slippers4life, I think calling the act ‘The No Kings Act’ is a very clear message. Not just about Kings, but about trying to put a dictator in. I think there are going to be guardrails put in place so that we can’t get to this place again. Of course, we will be watching to make sure it doesn’t happen. I think in the next decade or two we’ll need to keep vigilant, because these people aren’t just going to disappear. They’ve been working on it since Reagan. They’re not going to pull up stakes and leave. The brf can just stew in their juices. We don’t want them or anyone like them ruling here.
🎯
I live in a monarchy and was thinking the same. NO, no monarchies are sacred! They are a part of a government system that can be dropped by the will and vote of the people. We got our own RF when we became independent in the early 1900s. The one who was aske to be king requested a country wide voting to see if it actually was the will of the people. He’d seen what had happened to many monarchies in Europe and Russia.
Given the history of USA, it would normally be rather baffeling to hear a former president’s son say that, but in this case it’s a Drump. They’re not known for their knowledge of history or anything else for that matter.
What I want to know is where do they want to send Meghan? She’s American but these douchebags like Trump and Meghan McCain keep saying that Meghan should be deported too.
and sometimes, the whole fricken orchard needs to be burned to the ground ala conviction of 34 felony counts of business fraud – to be sure no more disease exists – if it was only so easy
In the case of the Trump family the entire orchard is rotten and so is the soil on which it stands.
Eric Trump? Now which moron coke head is he? 🤔
In the Trump family the whole tree is rotten. From their coward of a great-grandfather, to their KKK grandfather and his rejected 40 year old self. Does Donald even know his name?
These people are irony-proof.
This guy calling anyone else ‘spoiled apple’ is rich. Remind me how many NY charities he is allowed to be on the board? Yes, zero, because he has been banned for stealing.
Well, he should recognize it, as a expert on the matter 😒😏
Ironic that Eric is dissing Harry for his drug use — hey Eric, maybe you should go after your brother, Don “the hoover” Jr.
His father is famously addicted to Adderall. People who live in glass houses….
But the right wing British media won’t bring that up.
This is weird but very deliberate. Eric has been instructed to push this. (He doesn’t know anything about anything.) Heritage Foundation = Project 2025 and is pro-Trump. Heritage Foundation has made noises about kicking Harry out and criticizes the Sussexes, which I find baffling. Why do they care? Is Heritage aligning with Daily Mail and pro-monarchists? To what end? Is this Murdoch related? What kind of bizarre theoretical deals are being made between the Trump people and the royalists? Is this connected to the Washington Post’s mess with the new guys from the British tabloids – Lewis and Winnett? Whatever it is it can’t be good.
Great time to fan the flames already burning in the UK over immigrants. The racist British press know exactly what they are doing by asking stuff like that. The Sussexes are just one of many dog whistles that conservatives blow on to get the base frothing at the mouth.
Ffs, like Eric Trump knows anything beyond how to pick his nose. And that’s doubtful.
He’s just trying to get his named bumped by talking about people who always make headlines.
But it’s also important to remember that while the people who don’t like the Sussexs are Trump supporters, there is such a thing as Trump supports who don’t like Meghan but DO still like Harry. Most Americans on both sides of the aisles loved Diana and they don’t want her son mistreated, they like that he’s here and don’t want him to leave.
There are also the abolish the monarchy protesters who are not fans of the senior royals. And are fans of harry and meghan.
I wish Harry and Meghan would take a stand against the constitutional monarchy generally instead of just having a family fight with the RF members and the royal rota.
Harry is a husband and father. Meghan is Diana s daughter in law and those two children’s grandmother. They should not allow mistreatment of Meghan. Archie and Lily if they like harry.
I love how all these people claim to love and respect the pate queen but they joyfully work to destroy her grandson who she loved. Also I really wish these people would keep Diana’s name out of their mouth. GMAFB your family had a great relationship with her! F off rotten Apple who steals from children’s charities
I can’t believe you are even wasting space on this guy. Nobody gives a damn what E. Trump has to say on any topic. Or any Trump really.
Eric Trump, his deranged siblings and half-siblings and his despotic madman father are the rottenest apples in any bunch. Word. And he looks like he’s aged ten years in the last year.
He would know considering he grew on the most rotted, infested tree there is
this guy is a dipshit with no brains-let’s hope the royal family takes in the trump family in the UK after Harris wins the presidency
Eric does not mean this. He would have used different words, the ones he used don’t have the required racist/vitriol.
Dollars to doughnuts Eric likes the royal family & Harry and does not want to judge someone elses family. His heart just isn’t in this lol
One bad apple? An Orchard of Trumps’ off spring and assorted wives and in-laws. Running scared if they have to go on Gutter Britain news with FaRage GarBage.