Kamala Harris will announce her VP pick today- update: it’s Tim Walz!!

Vice President Kamala Harris will announce her running mate today. I’ve been delaying writing this because I hoped she would announce her pick this morning, ahead of her planned rally in Pennsylvania today. The Penn rally is where her running mate will make his debut, and there’s been some talk about how the Harris campaign would put out a video, likely to introduce the guy’s personal narrative, ahead of the rally. That has not happened as of this writing!
So, who is the mystery running mate? Kamala met with candidates over the weekend, and reportedly, her choice is between Pennsylvania’s Gov. Shapiro versus Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz. I’ve believed for more than a week that Walz’s very public audition for the role was going well. He proved to be an effective cheerleader for Harris and for the Democratic agenda. He’s folksy and normal and he doesn’t seem to have any political or personal scandals. Shapiro might win us Pennsylvania, but Shapiro comes with a ton of political baggage and he would start out on his back foot, having to explain sexual harassment cases and where he stands on public schools.
The vibes for the past 24 hours have been leaning heavily in Walz’s favor. Last night, he headlined a fundraiser for the Harris campaign, and there’s anecdotal evidence that Walz might already have a Secret Service detail. I will update this post if we get a confirmation!!
Update: Sources are saying Kamala picked Tim Walz!!
I’m hoping for Walz. It’ll be so much easier when trying to encourage people to vote. I’ve already had to reply to a few threaders that Shapiro was NOT in the IDF.
Briefly, I have family members who come from/ whose ancestry is West Asian. Trust me: Josh Shapiro and every single other candidate for VP have incredibly similar viewpoints on the Israeli war. Seriously. Even my relatives are like, nobody benefits by replacing anti-islamic sentiments with antisemitism.
Completely agreed that their viewpoints weren’t dramatically different on Israel.
I would have been fine with Shapiro–he would have been a capable VP. For me the concern was firstly, having a former AG and a former DA on the same ticket. And also the fact that Shapiro seems much more individually focused on his career and ambition. That’s not a criticism–just an observation.
And if it wasn’t Kamala leading the ticket in a race against Trump I might feel differently. But to me Walz is the perfect person for this very specific moment and I think he’s the best candidate to both soften and compliment Kamala. It’s all been said here so won’t repeat his accomplishments and political stance, but he checks every box and brings so much to the ticket–more so that the other candidates.
I bristle at this notion that he was chosen over Shapiro because Shapiro is Jewish and not only because that would be anti-Semitic. But also, because it implies that Walz got the nom by default and not because he’s proven himself to be a man of great moral character, true allyship with marginalized communities, and a working class guy who fell into a political career more so than relentlessly pursuing it for his entire life.
He’s what we need right now.
Kitten, I also thought he would compliment Harris well. I can see them working together with her enthusiasm and high energy and his (supposed) laid back attitude. He clearly is a go getter and knows how to work with both parties to get the job done.
Shapiro did have some baggage and I was really unhappy when I discovered he wanted vouchers for private schools. That was it for me. Clearly, if Harris had chosen him I would still vote blue, but this is actually the best match.
Kitten, Walz was my favorite, too, so I’m incredibly happy with him as VP. At the time I wrote about Shapiro, I thought (given what the news here was reporting and the Philly mayor’s comments last week) he was more likely to be the candidate. I’m well aware of his baggage, BUT if he was chosen, I would need to get behind him. And I didn’t want to encourage anyone not to vote. I don’t know if I’m making sense? Anyway, moot point. Harris-Walz LFG!!
If it’s between the two, Walz is by far my favorite.. he was always in my top two from the larger list. It’s been fun getting to know the great democrat Governors and candidates we have in our party. I’m voting 🗳️ for Kamala Harris no matter who her running mate is but I’m keeping my fingers crossed 🤞🏼 for Walz.
I am appalled by how Shapiro handled sexual harassment by one of his closest aides including a big settlement after driving out the victim, and silencing her with an NDA, and then claiming he knew nothing about it. This should be completely disqualifying from my perspective. These Weinstein-like tactics have no place in the Harris administration and I will be so disappointed in her if she overlooks it.
You got what you wanted 😀
I agree with Kaiser that Shapiro would have started on the back foot and that is the last thing we want after Democrats being on the back foot for so long.
This is a guy non-MAGA Republicans have already voted for.
He’s also a former teacher, which is always a good job to have in a resume and will likely help get teacher votes. National Guard is another excellent job for a resume.
Also, from what I understand, he’s the one who came up with the “weird” thing. Seems a good sign for how well he do as a smart campaigner.
I’m so glad she chose Walz!!! Balls to the Walz!!
😂 Susan Collin’s 😂. I literally shouted YES out loud when I saw the news! Let’s do this.
Given the location, my bet is Shapiro. The good news is that we have had a wealth of riches to choose from. We have a very strong bench!
Both Walz and Shapiro have strengths and weaknesses. My personal politics lie closer to those of Walz, but at the end of the day, Kamala Harris needs to choose the dude she has the best relationship with, most trust in, and the one she feels comfortable with who will help her win. Whoever she chooses, I will support her all the way!
Please don’t pick the one with baggage…. Walz has been a joy. Vote blue!
Sigh. They all have baggage. And they all have strengths. Let’s trust VP Harris!
I still think it will be Mark Kelly. Especially with all the turmoil in international affairs, she needs a perceived “hard-ass” veteran to balance her ticket. Walz is too friendly Ace Hardware. I don’t know anything about Shapiro other than that he won. He seems like he would be competing with her though. Kelly is the strong silent counterpoint to her strong communication skills.
Well, it’s Walz! GO Harris-Walz!
Walz retired as a Command Sargeant Major and was the highest ranking enlisted officer ever to serve in the US congress. He was also a football coach. He can do hardass but generally he goes for educator.
I’m fully Team Harris-Walz, especially since I just found out he’s an Aries.
The Walz “secret service detail” was confirmed by MN state police to be his normal gubernatorial detail – I’m sure there have been increased threats because of his prominence over the last week or two, so probably slightly larger than it was before, but that’s the only change there. He can’t have a SS detail until and unless he’s officially announced as the nominee.
sorry josh, you arent brat
uncle Tim IS brat
CNN reporting it’s Walz. 🥰
Yay❣️
I’m glad it’s him; I love what he’s done in MN, the fact he’s a teacher, the whole weird thing, and that he’s closer to the Democratic base! 🪷LFG💙
Tim Walz is the best choice. He checks all the boxes. He is smart, clever, cheerful, and forthright. He is a former soldier and school teacher. His loyalty is unquestionable. His policies are progressive showing he is kindhearted. And he is tough when challenged. Walz is everything we need in an effective vice president.
All of this and he’s super-genuine and self-deprecating. He laughs easily and often, which are rare traits in a politician.
The contrast with Vance’s vulture capitalist, angry and hateful white man persona will be STARK.
I can also imagine them having fun together, and I’m really excited for them to start campaigning together!
Absolutely. There is no way that Kamala would have chosen him if they didn’t genuinely get along. I’m so excited to see them on the trail together because of the chemistry.
I’m on team Walz. It will be interesting to learn the choice though!!
YAY WALZ!!!!!!
Who else is dying thinking of the Walz-Vance debate?!?!!?!?
Yes please! Can’t wait for this!
Oh, that will be SOOOO great to watch!
YES!!!!! I cannot wait!
this was meant as a reply to Moxiemiam above. ⬆️
—————
AP is reporting it too.
🌊💙🌊
After I’ve had time to catch my breath, get a coffee and a cookie (it’s already in the afternoon here in 🇪🇺), I’m wondering what made Christopher Bouzy, the founder of Spoutible and unmasker of Meghan trolls and haters on Xwitter, so sure that he wrote “it will be Tim Walz”, without any kind of qualifying adjective like possibly, probably.
And what I like about Walz, other than his political skills *and* the ease he displayed when coming up with that *weird* catchphrase, is that he has a dog and a cat.
Take that, Kristi Noem and JD Bowman Hamel Vance!
Looking forward to TW mopping the floor with JDV, for whom it isn’t really going all that well sofa.
Walz! I’m fine with that. Go Harris-Walz!
Yes, Governor Walz. I’m jumping up and down. He is a great communicator in explaining issues and policies to the states we need in a down-to-earth way to the average person who fears the Dems’ policies and don’t listen and don’t understand what those policies will do for their state. Plus, he listens and he has so much experience in Congress and as a governor.
Woo-hoo! Time to vote Harris-Walz💙💙💙
OMG! OMG! OMG! I’m sorry to lose a great governor but Minnesota’s loss is America’s gain. I just got out of the shower and came here hoping for some word on the pick. I’m so happy right now. 😅😂🤣😭
I am so f*cking excited!!! I absolutely LOVE Walz and he was my top choice, although I would have been ok with any of the other guys in the running.
This is hugely energizing for progressives! I am just in disbelief with how beautifully this campaign is coming together. ♥
Immaculate vibes indeed!
My husband and I are both sending our donation sin this week and it will be the largest donation ever given to a presidential campaign by either of us. I cannot wait to support this ticket!!!!!
I don’t know much about Tim Walz, but I love a man who is unapologetically progressive.
I hope he’s a Jimmy Carter.
Ahhhh yessssss let’s f-cking goooooo!!
Well Tim Walz did have the best catchphrase, “They’re just weird”, so it was bound to be him in the end. Now he’s going to be able to continue to make republicans look like the weirdos they are.
Great choice. I am pleased that i guess correctly that TIm Walz would be Kamala’s pick for VP. With a suitable partner surely they can waltz in
I’m doing a little happy dance with this great news! Whoo- hoo! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
In addition to giving us Hot Dish Summer, Kamala’s choice means Peggy Flanagan will move up to the position of Minnesota governor as the first Native American governor in US history!
BlueNailsBetty, great observation! Congratulations are in order to our first Native American governor, Peggy Flanagan🎉
That’s wonderful! I’m looking forward to learning more about her. Very awesome that she will be Minnesota’s governor at the same time that Deb Haaland is the Secretary of the Interior. I’m heartened to see that some things are changing.
We’re lucky here in Minnesota that our governor and lieutenant governor run as a ticket. This avoids the awkward situations in which a Democrat is replaced by a Republican because they both ran separately. Reportedly, this was part of the reason Roy Cooper had to withdraw from the competition for veep. The Lt. Governor in North Carolina is a MAGA nut who claims the governorship every time Cooper leaves the state.
@Brassy Rebel, I didn’t even realize that that was a thing in some states before the discussions about Cooper as a possible VP for Harris. That sounds beyond awkward if the top two state politicians are working at cross purposes.
( In my defense, my required high school Government class took place in DC. Following most discussions, the teacher would then say: “But of course WE don’t have that here”, so I promptly forgot all of those apparently useless factoids. Many thanks to all of those on this site who are schooling me with your informative posts and discussions!)
Oh my gosh, in all the excitement I had forgotten about the fact that Flanagan would become governor-Historic!
Fantastic news! Everything I’ve learned about Walz these last couple of weeks has been positive. Harris-Walz will be such a strong ticket and will be a wonderful contrast to the Republican ticket. Go Blue!
Omg, chills 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 Go Harris-Walz
Yay! 💙💙💙💙💙
I’ll trust ya’ll he’s a good pick. I know it was a pipe dream, but I had my heart set on Pete B. But I know when she is elected, she will elevate him in her administration.
I live in Australia and can’t vote but I had my heart set on Pete B too Flamingo 😩
Pete will be out on the hustings for his friend Kamala Harris and I’m sure he’ll get offered a nicer job if (God willing) she wins office.
I want a buddy film about their husbands.
I’m excited for this ticket. I think Kamala had a tough job, finding a middle aged white dude truly willing to play second fiddle to a Black woman. Walz and Kelly were the only ones who seemed to me to be really able to set aside their own egos to serve the way a VP needs to serve. Plus, I love his defense of progressive politics: that it’s normal to want to help people and make sure kids get food and people get the education they want. Not wanting to do that for your neighbors is weird.
That’s a good point. Tim Walz is so comfortable in his skin that he wouldn’t be bothered for a second by serving under a black woman president. I’m glad she chose such a good communicator, someone who will help accelerate the momentum. LFG Harris Walz!
Yes! The best choice!
O now let’s see how this unfolds.
My real concern are the Sheridan that are going on/ will go on with the voting. Trump and his cronies will sink to the lowest dirtiest tricks to cut people off, discount actual voting and of course the results
this is absolutely a concern but I’m sure MVP has a team working on it.
Walz is a good choice, with a solid resume and a lack of baggage. I’m so relieved. I hope this also means a hardline approach to Netanyahu. The downstream effects (ie, the new Governor) will also be historic.
I’m so happy she picked Walz.
Walz keeps the momentum going. Which is essential only 90 days out. And speaking as another born and raised Nebraskan, a teacher, and someone who’s dad was also a public school administrator, with family in Valentine and Butte, I’m really moved by what this choice represents to all the “nowhere” people, which is a whole lot of this country. As I said to a friend yesterday, Harris is Le Creuset, Walz is Lodge. You want both in your kitchen.
I love your analogy! lol.
( I have both Lodge and purchased-at-discount Staub.)
Love Staub too! The little basting nubs on the lid are genius for a pot roast. (Though getting autocorrected into “who’s” while going off about being a teacher is not my finest moment in print. lol)
LOL, its like the saying about wanting champagne on a beer budget – I want Le Creuset but my budget is Lodge, lol.
I like him he’s going to destroy JD Vance
I am very much looking forward to that debate 🙂
I’m ecstatic over the choice of Walz. Even more so than I was when I first heard about it because the Republicans are completely unprepared for this.
As for Shapiro’s scandals: The handling and cover up of the sexual harassment case against his aid is bad but let’s not make it out into there being a whole litany of sexual harassment allegations against Shapiro or his staffers. The cover up was so shocking because, as a litigator, Shapiro was tough on the issue. As for school voucher issue. Yes, he’s out of step with the party on school vouchers but he did veto them and he has completely abandoned a push for them here in PA. There’s no reason to think, had he been selected as the running mate, that he would have agitated for school vouchers. I do think, ultimately, he can be reasoned with on this issue.
Despite his piss poor handling of the sexual harassment by his aid & protests at Penn and Drexel, I would still vote for him again.
Yes agree completely with your analysis of the criticisms of Shapiro–thanks for breaking it down for folks who might not know.
Also, he was a new governor barely settled into office who managed to have I-95 up and running in mere weeks after that catastrophic bridge collapse. That’s impressive AF by any metric and it’s reflected in his overwhelming bipartisan approval in PA. If he continues on this path he has a promising political career ahead of him, no doubt.