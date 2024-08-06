Kamala Harris will announce her VP pick today- update: it’s Tim Walz!!

Vice President Kamala Harris will announce her running mate today. I’ve been delaying writing this because I hoped she would announce her pick this morning, ahead of her planned rally in Pennsylvania today. The Penn rally is where her running mate will make his debut, and there’s been some talk about how the Harris campaign would put out a video, likely to introduce the guy’s personal narrative, ahead of the rally. That has not happened as of this writing!

So, who is the mystery running mate? Kamala met with candidates over the weekend, and reportedly, her choice is between Pennsylvania’s Gov. Shapiro versus Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz. I’ve believed for more than a week that Walz’s very public audition for the role was going well. He proved to be an effective cheerleader for Harris and for the Democratic agenda. He’s folksy and normal and he doesn’t seem to have any political or personal scandals. Shapiro might win us Pennsylvania, but Shapiro comes with a ton of political baggage and he would start out on his back foot, having to explain sexual harassment cases and where he stands on public schools.

The vibes for the past 24 hours have been leaning heavily in Walz’s favor. Last night, he headlined a fundraiser for the Harris campaign, and there’s anecdotal evidence that Walz might already have a Secret Service detail. I will update this post if we get a confirmation!!

Update: Sources are saying Kamala picked Tim Walz!!

Vice President Kamala Harris has made a decision for her running mate, with four people close to the process saying Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota is her choice, per @jeffzeleny, @jamiegangel and @JohnKingCNN. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 6, 2024

CNN: VP Harris has selected MN gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 6, 2024