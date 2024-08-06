Will Prince William & Kate travel to Paris for the final days of the Olympics?

The Paris Olympics are sadly almost over. I’ve really enjoyed the Olympics this year! It is because Paris is a time zone which makes it easy for Americans to watch events live. I don’t begrudge Asian countries for hosting various Olympic games in years past, but g–damn, the time difference makes it really difficult for normal North American people with jobs to enjoy the games. Anyway, the games will be over on Sunday, but there are still many exciting events left in track-and-field, football, volleyball, beach volleyball and more. We also know that Prince William and Kate enjoy “sporty” events, where they get to “work” by simply attending a tennis match or the EUROs. So there’s been a lot of speculation in recent days that William and Kate might make an appearance in Paris. I wasn’t even going to write about the speculation, but then People Magazine did a story about it:

Some are speculating that Kate Middleton and Prince William will take a trip across the English Channel for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, have been out of the public eye in recent weeks as they privately spend the summer with their three children. However, it’s possible that they will pop up in Paris this week before the end of the Olympics. Princess Kate’s attendance may depend on how she’s feeling amid her ongoing cancer treatment. She shared via a personal message in June that she experiences “good days and bad days” but expressed hope to join “a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.” It also remains unclear if any of their kids — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — would make the trip to France.

[From People]

Considering that very weird confirmation that Kate will “join the royal family in Balmoral,” I would say that no, it’s very unlikely that Kate will pop over to Paris unannounced. Kate would have to organize a photoshoot and a press release before she ever deigned to travel to Paris for the Olympics. I’m more iffy about William – it feels like there would have been a decent chance that he would go over if there was a British athlete or a British team in one of the big finals. Is there? I’m looking…no British teams in football, but there are sailing events…track cycling…lots of track and field stuff left with potential medals for British athletes. Tennis is over, swimming is over, gymnastics is over. Some diving events, maybe? British athletes have already won some significant medals and William hasn’t done sh-t, he hasn’t even congratulated any of the British Olympians. So… no, it’s pretty unlikely that Will and Kate could ever be torn away from their summer holiday.