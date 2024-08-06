Samantha Markle is once again trying to sue Meghan for defamation

For several years, Samantha Grant (Markle) has been trying to sue her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, for defamation. Last year, Samantha’s dipsh-t case was laughed out of court. She refiled and in March of this year, her lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning she is not allowed to refile. That has not stopped Samantha and her lawyer from insisting that they will still find a way to sue Meghan, and that they want the Princess of Wales to testify on Samantha’s behalf. I’m a broken record at this point, but I’ll say it again: someone is running Samantha and Thomas Markle. Someone – or some people – are financing them and giving them scripts and tasks. This isn’t just Samantha and Thomas being unhinged nuisances – there’s an agenda at play and some British person or group is financing this stuff. Well, with that in mind, there’s an update on Samantha’s plans to continue trying to sue Meghan for defamation.
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister has launched a legal fight as she tries again to sue her for defamation. Samantha Markle, 59, is appealing against a court ruling rejecting her claim that Meghan portrayed her as a “lying, racist, fame-seeker”. In court documents exclusively obtained by The Sun, she accuses Meghan of discrediting her by suggesting she did not know her growing up.
She claims: “Meghan knew what she was doing, and how to do it. She destroyed Samantha publicly and on a global scale. She has made it so Samantha cannot work, or even enjoy the most mundane of activities, like going to the grocery store without harassment.”
The case is over comments in the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and in TV series Harry & Meghan in December 2022. In March, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled that Samantha was unable to provide evidence to prove defamation, dropping her £60,000 lawsuit. But her lawyers now argue the judge failed to take into account the implied defamation created by omitting facts. Samantha has filed her appeal two days before her sister’s 43rd birthday.
The documents, lodged at a court in Florida, say she was portrayed as someone “who is out to harm Meghan and to capitalise on that harm caused”. And they say it was falsely implied that Samantha was part of a hate group of online trolls. They claim Meghan’s suggestion she did not know Samantha growing up was intended to discredit a book Samantha had written about her. Samantha says it hurt her personal and professional reputation and caused her to “face relentless torment online”.
Her lawyers want an oral hearing but no date has been set yet. They said: “Oral argument is desired as the issues may require some clarification.”
There are legitimate legal issues which I would like to see adjudicated at some point, but they don’t involve Samantha suing Meghan for defamation. I would like to see Meghan actually call this out for what it is: a coordinated and targeted harassment campaign funded by outside forces. While Americans, as a people, are extremely litigious, there are laws against this kind of years-long malicious harassment campaign after multiple lawsuits have been thrown out of court.
Archived photos courtesy of WENN.
The case was dismissed with prejudice, primarily because there wasnt enough evidence to support it. Samantha’s lawyers can SAY all they want that they will refile, but the case will not be heard or reopened. Its just another way to harass Meghan. I have heard Dan Wootton interviewed Samantha (recently) again, as a way to resurrect his dead-and-buried career, but most ppl see Samantha (and Wootton) for what they are: serial harassers. Wootton and Lady C and run a “gofundme” for Thomas Markle every birthday (as they did this year) and platform Samantha, which will avail them nothing. I hope and pray that out of all this targeted harassment, that media regulations and bullying regulations are made and enforced (for the sake of lili and Archie esp, who will be targets). After 4 years away from the Royal Family, this is ridiculous. It is beyond stalker obsession.
Doesn’t Scammy call her Princess Pushy in the TITLE of the book? Pretty sure THAT is defamation. Or libel actually. At some point Meghan needs to sue HER. I don’t know why she hasn’t been sent a cease and desist. Criminal harassment charges need to be brought against her. Pronto.
does Florida have decent anti-SLAPP laws?
Frankly, I’d like to see her forced into discovery so her finances can be scrutinized but that would give the BM more to report on
Some people really embody ‘punchable face’.
Oh, they do so!
Someone please make this woman GO AWAY!
OMG I had the same thought. Glad it’s not just me….
OMG. Well I guess if she wants to have it thrown out by another judge then okay. I think she needs money so the family and gutter press pay her to do this but it just makes all involved look so very hateful stupid.
Honestly if some appellate court is dumb enough to overturn the ruling, Meghan needs to hire the meanest, most litigious lawyers ever and they need to start demanding all of Scammy’s financial records so they can demonstrate that she can, in fact, earn a living, even if it’s by being bankrolled by the UK rota rats.
Follow the money.
I thought the Judge in Samantha’s last suit against Meghan dismissed her case with prejudice. How in the world is she able to bring this suit again???
She cant. The “we are refiling” is all performative. The case cannot be re-litigated. It is OVER. Further, they dont have a point of law through which they can open the case. The judge made now error in dismissing Samantha’s case, and went to great lengths to state why. The case is CLOSED!
That’s why she’s trying a different angle, of “implied defamation” . This too will fail. I’m sure the Heritage Foundation or Daily Mail or Murdoch or whoever is funding this just wants to pester Meghan to death. Karma can come and gather up Scammy any day now.
@yvette, the articles on this are a bit confusing but it appears as though Samantha may have just filed for an appeal from the trial court’s dismissal with prejudice decision. Some articles say it’s an appeal while others indicate that this is a new action.
What is so funny about this is that if Samantha is being tormented online it is due entirely to her own comments about Meghan. I’d wager that any tormenting comments directed at Samantha would show that the comments were made in reaction to something that Samantha, and not Meghan, did or said.
Yes – how long can this woman keep legally do this? Who IS funding her?
So interesting that her complaints now are so obviously the result of her actions
Ugh. Both Thomas and Samantha.
Who is funding her? Whoever wants to cast shade on the upcoming Sussex business trip to Colombia.
That’s what I was thinking too. Somebody thought, “Oh, Meghan is still thriving and living well? Time to take her down a peg.” Enter Scamantha.
Just off the top of my head I could list a half dozen times when Samantha has spoken disparagingly about Meghan and let’s not forget her self-published book, the court’s must shut down this nut job and her unhinged handlers.
The only reason I am aware of these comments is because Samantha keeps being in the news because she keeps trying to sue Meghan because of them.
Omfg.
Samantha is being bankrolled by someone, and I think it’s Dan Rotten. He recently visited her in the States and did a YouTube show with her. The argument is the judge examined all of Scam’s ridiculous arguments individually and shot them down. Ticktin, Scam’s lawyer, is claiming the judge got it wrong in her ruling. Ticktin wants everything lumped together to say Meghan presented facts that way to ruin Samantha. Problem is the burden of proof is on Scam; and she opens herself up for her history to be examined of this foolishness goes to trial.
Scammy Sammy at it again. She and her POS father are clearly being bankrolled by some entity. I know Meghan doesn’t want to give this air, but it’s clear that she is being targeted and needs to do something.
So Scamantha can’t go out without being harassed?
Too bad, it’s entirely on her, as *she* was the one to seek fame, who lied about her relationship with Meghan, who agreed to appear on TV.
I’d love for someone to find a way similar to a FOIA request to get at her stuff, to see who is supporting her and her lawsuits.
Even those hating on Meg and Harry are tired of this… creature.
It is sad that both have colorful families. Well, hateful is a better word. But, M and H have each other, and their kids. Family is what you make it.
Meghan could file a restraining order. Meghan actually went to the UK with cameras and waited outside the Sussex home. Isn’t that stalking
Edit Sam went to sit outside the Sussex home
I strongly believe Meghan should sue Scammy for defamation. It’s frustrating that Scammy has been spreading lies about Meghan, after she realized Meghan wasn’t going to claimed her.
Who is financing her
When was the last time Scammy had a proper job? The 3 Stooges make coin trashing an estranged relative who rightly has cut them out of her life.
She even wrote a nasty book about Meghan called princess pushy which was a total flop.
And self published through a vanity publisher, she LOST money on it.
My theory is she is being funded through the Heritage Foundation, by the same Brit’s that are going after Prince Harry’s immigration paperwork. I think this is a huge distraction story because from what I have read she filed the legal paperwork after the filing deadline so it will probably be dismissed right away on that technicality and I do believe that was done on purpose because they know they can’t win but wanted to continue that hate campaign against Meghan and Samantha is an easy way to do that.
She “can’t work” and “is being harassed in grocery stores.” Really? By whom? No one knows who this lady is!!!!
She is hardly a lady. More like a malignant growth.
Seriously, so many people have no idea who she is. Those who are aware of her probably wouldn’t recognize her on the street. If she’s having trouble holding down a job or getting “harassed” at grocery stores, I suspect it has to do with her own crappy behavior.
Is she just going to keep suing Meghan one sentence at a time? jfc
Both Florida and California have vexatious litigation laws.
I came here to say that. There is a different burden of proof in family court for a vexatious litigant , but Meghan’s lawyers are probably waiting for Sam to refile the required number of times before filing a vexatious litigant claim that Sam’s constant filings are a way to harass Meghan and waste the court’s time and taxpayer money.
My ex kept taking me to court over and over for the same false claims and losing. Evenrually, after our kid was old enough, he filed enough of them that I was able to file a vexatious litigant claim. I won, so he can’t sue anybody in California without a judge’s permission. He can try, but it has to be legitimate claim.
I think this is an appeal of the case being dismissed with prejudice. The appellate court will have ALL of the briefs and evidence that the trial judge had, so I expect that the appeal will affirm the trial court. This is just a way to keep it in the news and to misinform people about what is really going on. This isn’t a new lawsuit–that it’s an appeal is buried in the above excerpt from the article.
Won’t there come a point when people who finance Samantha’s bullying campaign will start to think that this is a waste of money ? You can keep throwing money at it but it obviously isn’t bringing any results so maybe reconsider and realize that it might be in fact costing you tons of money without any benefits in return.
They have plenty of money and make money from the stories that come out of funding Samantha’s wild goose chase. The point is to harrass Meghan and Harry. They need stories to sell to the royalists who buy the stories.
Hey Scamantha, you keep proving that you are a lying, racist fame seeker all by yourself!
Both the desperation and the con are real! Wonder what will happen when this latest harebrained scheme fails. Whoever in the BM and/or BRF controls the pursestrings needs to do a serious cost benefit analysis and find out just how much money has been wasted on the Markle family to date. Bc that return on investment is abysmal and in the real world, anyone responsible for losing that amt of money would be out of a job!
I thought Meghan and Harry are so unpopular they can’t possible have supporters, so who could be attacking Sam not Markle in a grocery store?
You must stop applying logic to those cretins. With them, every other day is Opposite Day and they switch their argument each day. There is no sense to be made of it.
If it walks like a lying, racist, fame seeker and talks like a lying racist, fame seeker, then I think you all know the rest. Samantha didn’t have career and she did not work as a counselor. She probably could not get the license. Her career was collecting disability payments. So if she can’t work, it’s because she never tried.
I really wonder who is bankrolling her lawsuit? I don’t think it’s Lady C-Word or Dan Wooten, simply because I don’t think they have the $$$$$.
So who does that leave? The palace? Camilla going rogue? The Heritage Foundation? Rupert Murdoch? Uncle Hookers and Blow?
I’m sure you all are right and she’s getting financed by someone but I think her biggest motivator is just she is so incredibly jealous to the point where she has lost all ability to think rationally. I could almost feel sorry for her. Almost.
I see the Judge throwing this case out too. At this point this is harassment and shows how desperate Scammy is for Meghan to acknowledge her.
Really? I’m tired of this Bi atchh
Professional reputation????? I’m going to quote the Martin Show: You ain’t got no job man!!!!
I know we all want to see Meghan sue Sam for all she’s got to stop this ridiculousness but I think Meghan is doing the right thing. The people funding Samantha have the intention to aggravate M into getting into the gutter with litigation and retaliation to force her into court so these news outlets can make more money. I don’t thing Meg is thinking about Sam. WE only see her antics bc we follow H&M closely but her antics have no consequence to H&M’s work and brand. It is not worth drawing attention to her to give her more fame than she has in her little corner of internet haters.
Well said.
Scammy and Alice Evans and Brad Pitt should doing something positive with their lives instead of misusing the law to further harass either a relative or an ex spouse who never ever wants to see, hear or think about them again. Nobody whether a relative or former spouse, friend, whatever has the right to INSIST on being part of someone else’s life. Scammy is 60 , 17 years older than her half sibling, and if she has made a hash of her own life eg estranged from all three children and has no job, then it is her own fault and nothing to do with Meghan!
We all know it, but this is just another silly and childish way to needle Meghan. Sam could probably get call centre work if she really wanted a job. She’s always been a lazy tit. The years have been kind to her; she hasn’t changed a bit except to be more obnoxious every single day.
I posted this above and I think it could bear repeating:
I think this is an appeal of the case being dismissed with prejudice. The appellate court will have ALL of the briefs and evidence that the trial judge had, so I expect that the appeal will affirm the trial court. This is just a way to keep it in the news and to misinform people about what is really going on. This isn’t a new lawsuit–that it’s an appeal is buried in the above excerpt from the article.
Maybe someone already wrote a book w/a footnote reading, “the marriage was plagued by turmoil, often resulting in actual litigation between the Sussexes and the Markles”. lol