Samantha Markle is once again trying to sue Meghan for defamation

For several years, Samantha Grant (Markle) has been trying to sue her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, for defamation. Last year, Samantha’s dipsh-t case was laughed out of court. She refiled and in March of this year, her lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning she is not allowed to refile. That has not stopped Samantha and her lawyer from insisting that they will still find a way to sue Meghan, and that they want the Princess of Wales to testify on Samantha’s behalf. I’m a broken record at this point, but I’ll say it again: someone is running Samantha and Thomas Markle. Someone – or some people – are financing them and giving them scripts and tasks. This isn’t just Samantha and Thomas being unhinged nuisances – there’s an agenda at play and some British person or group is financing this stuff. Well, with that in mind, there’s an update on Samantha’s plans to continue trying to sue Meghan for defamation.

The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister has launched a legal fight as she tries again to sue her for defamation. Samantha Markle, 59, is appealing against a court ruling rejecting her claim that Meghan portrayed her as a “lying, racist, fame-seeker”. In court documents exclusively obtained by The Sun, she accuses Meghan of discrediting her by suggesting she did not know her growing up. She claims: “Meghan knew what she was doing, and how to do it. She destroyed Samantha publicly and on a global scale. She has made it so Samantha cannot work, or even enjoy the most mundane of activities, like going to the grocery store without harassment.” The case is over comments in the 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview and in TV series Harry & Meghan in December 2022. In March, Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled that Samantha was unable to provide evidence to prove defamation, dropping her £60,000 lawsuit. But her lawyers now argue the judge failed to take into account the implied defamation created by omitting facts. Samantha has filed her appeal two days before her sister’s 43rd birthday. The documents, lodged at a court in Florida, say she was portrayed as someone “who is out to harm Meghan and to capitalise on that harm caused”. And they say it was falsely implied that Samantha was part of a hate group of online trolls. They claim Meghan’s suggestion she did not know Samantha growing up was intended to discredit a book Samantha had written about her. Samantha says it hurt her personal and professional reputation and caused her to “face relentless torment online”. Her lawyers want an oral hearing but no date has been set yet. They said: “Oral argument is desired as the issues may require some clarification.”

[From The Sun]

There are legitimate legal issues which I would like to see adjudicated at some point, but they don’t involve Samantha suing Meghan for defamation. I would like to see Meghan actually call this out for what it is: a coordinated and targeted harassment campaign funded by outside forces. While Americans, as a people, are extremely litigious, there are laws against this kind of years-long malicious harassment campaign after multiple lawsuits have been thrown out of court.