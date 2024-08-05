Blake Lively is obviously wearing a lot of florals to promote ‘It Ends With Us’

I know there are a lot of big Blake Lively fans out there, so I’ll try to be as nice as possible, even though Blake and her allure of antebellum pluck my last nerve. Blake’s promotion for It Ends With Us began last week, and she’s using the movie promotion to also launch her haircare line, Blake Brown. Blake stepped into an executive producer role for It Ends With Us, and she’s actually co-EP with author Colleen Hoover. Meaning, Hoover had a big say in how her book was adapted for the screen. This should make fans of the book happy. Months/years after BookTok made IEWU into a massive hit, I was basically the last one to figure out that the core story is actually about domestic violence. Like, it’s not a straight romance – it’s a story about abuse.

Blake’s character in IEWU is named Lily Bloom. Guess what Lily Bloom does for a living? She co-owns some kind of florist’s shop. If you need to be bashed over the head with this, Blake’s promotional fashion tour features a lot of florals and flowery designs and prints. Last week and over the weekend, Blake did a promo blitz which included some cute dresses and one completely wacky ensemble which involved clashing prints. Awful.

Here’s a Dauphinette look – this is one of her few looks we have access to, photo-wise. You can see the Mail’s fashion coverage here. I wonder if Blake thought she was doing a really big fashion tour which would dominate the celebrity/fashion media, but not enough paparazzi turned up? Because that’s what it feels like.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Blake Lively is obviously wearing a lot of florals to promote ‘It Ends With Us’”

  1. Lee says:
    August 5, 2024 at 11:37 am

    Boring and overrated, always too much going on.
    How some people can call her an icon fashion is beyond me. The firs outfit, with the dress and the pants, makes her look like a clown.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    August 5, 2024 at 11:37 am

    She’s a bad dress and her style is getting worse as the years pass. She may want to look into collaborating with a stylist.

    Reply
  3. Mego says:
    August 5, 2024 at 11:43 am

    She reminds me of carrie bradshaw in these looks…

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment