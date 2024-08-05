Blake Lively is obviously wearing a lot of florals to promote ‘It Ends With Us’

I know there are a lot of big Blake Lively fans out there, so I’ll try to be as nice as possible, even though Blake and her allure of antebellum pluck my last nerve. Blake’s promotion for It Ends With Us began last week, and she’s using the movie promotion to also launch her haircare line, Blake Brown. Blake stepped into an executive producer role for It Ends With Us, and she’s actually co-EP with author Colleen Hoover. Meaning, Hoover had a big say in how her book was adapted for the screen. This should make fans of the book happy. Months/years after BookTok made IEWU into a massive hit, I was basically the last one to figure out that the core story is actually about domestic violence. Like, it’s not a straight romance – it’s a story about abuse.

Blake’s character in IEWU is named Lily Bloom. Guess what Lily Bloom does for a living? She co-owns some kind of florist’s shop. If you need to be bashed over the head with this, Blake’s promotional fashion tour features a lot of florals and flowery designs and prints. Last week and over the weekend, Blake did a promo blitz which included some cute dresses and one completely wacky ensemble which involved clashing prints. Awful.

Here’s a Dauphinette look – this is one of her few looks we have access to, photo-wise. You can see the Mail’s fashion coverage here. I wonder if Blake thought she was doing a really big fashion tour which would dominate the celebrity/fashion media, but not enough paparazzi turned up? Because that’s what it feels like.

