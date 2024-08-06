Republicans are newly shocked that Donald Trump is undisciplined & childish

While I hated the way President Biden was forced into dropping out of the presidential race, his absence from the top of the ticket means that we can fully dive into attacking Donald Trump for his old age, his senility, his intemperance and his complete incompetence. Having to run against VP Kamala Harris has broken Trump’s already addled brain. He was undisciplined before all of this, but it’s gotten worse in the past two weeks. He was so contemptibly awful and racist at the NABJ conference that his own staff pulled him off the stage. His itchy Twitter fingers are now twitchy Truth Social fingers, as he sits online all day, rooting for economic collapse and test-driving new racist attacks against Harris. Politico claims that Republicans are “reeling” from Trump’s inability to run an effective presidential campaign.
Donald Trump spent Monday morning labeling the turmoil in the global financial markets the “Kamala Crash,” giving Republicans hope that he might turn his focus to an economic message. It didn’t last. By midday, the former president was already back to re-litigating his controversial appearance in Chicago last week, where he questioned Kamala Harris’ Black identity and suggested a major network journalist should be fired — “I didn’t know who she was, she was nasty,” he told a livestreamer. And if Trump had an opening to hit Harris on the economy, it was unclear even to leaders of his own party if he could sustain it.
Republicans on Monday reeled from Trump’s undisciplined approach to the opening stages of his new general election matchup with Harris — following a weekend that saw him praise Russian leader Vladimir Putin while smearing Harris as “low IQ,” and “dumb” and attacking a popular swing-state GOP governor whose turnout operation he may need in November.
“This is what you would call a public nervous breakdown,” said Matthew Bartlett, a GOP strategist and former Trump administration appointee. “This is a guy who cut through the Republican primary like a knife through butter. This is a guy who pummeled a semi-conscious president in a debate and literally out of a race. And now this is a guy who cannot come to grips with a competitive presidential race that would require discipline and effective messaging. And we’re seeing a candidate and a campaign absolutely melt down.”
“Democrats are racing to remake Kamala Harris from real life Selina Meyer into the female Obama — and Donald Trump’s lack of discipline is letting them,” said a national Republican strategist who was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “Every day Trump swipes at shiny objects — attacking the popular governor of a swing state, questioning the race of his opponent, or battling cat lady comments by his VP — is a day he is letting Harris define herself on her own terms.”
Republican operatives are also startled by Trump’s need to attack Republican governors like Georgia’s Gov. Kemp and Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee as well, because apparently Republican operatives wake up everyday with no memory of what has happened for the past nine years. Obviously, some of this is the same kind of performative clucking we’ve seen from Republicans for years. “Oh, I didn’t know Trump was like that, I didn’t know the leopard would EAT my face!” The fact is, Trump remade the party in his own image and there’s nothing any of his Republican critics can do about it. They have to go all-in with this racist nutjob because he is the party. The party is childish, senile, racist, apocalyptic, weird and creepy now. That’s the Trump brand. That and the rape.
So now they are figuring out what a complete mess he is and what he has done to the GOP? They deserve what is happening because they got behind him. They can’t cry now. They are to blame for picking him.
If they wanted to get rid of him, they could essentially reconvene the RNC and vote him out. Possibly piss off their voters, but the Republicans, if they all got together could do that. He’s there. Own choice.
They had a chance to get rid of him Jan 7th 2020 but they were to drunk on power to do so.
Bit late for buyers remorse – he’s yours no backsies. The GOP have backed themselves into a corner, they can’t dump him cause his VP pick is worse and they don’t have the balls or support to pull what the Dems did.
Biden well and truly played a blinder handing Harris a golden ticket – Kamala now its up to you to cash that ticket in all the way to the White House.
I mean Trump is still their best pathway to political power, which is all they actually care about. I doubt there’s any real buyer’s remorse because Trump has effectively purged anyone who publicly disagrees with him from the party and the rest of the GOP has tacitly allowed it. The only Republicans left who dislike Trump will remain silent about their misgivings.
He has full control over the party and at this stage, I have to believe that they’re happy about that.
GMAFB, Agent Orange has always been like this. He’s attacked members of his own party and forced them to kiss his ring before as well. Ted Cruz or Lindsay Graham ring bells. Whoever expected him to have a complete personality change after 8 years in politics at the age of 78 needs help.
Can you imagine his ranting four years? He barely makes sense now.
He’s always been a narcissist, but I do think he’s clearly started suffering from dementia in the past few years. The rambling got increasingly worse a year or two back, and it’s not improved since. I also suspect he’s full out panicking in a lot of ways because he knows the presidency is the last chance for a pardon. If he doesn’t get it, he may actually see some real criminal consequences.
Trump also might realize that his primary value to the Republican Party is getting elected. Once that happens, his value will be sharply diminished, and there’s really no need for anyone to put up with him when there’s a more malleable option. Trump could be ushered out “for health reasons” and pardoned, and a new Heritage Foundation approved VP can be slithered into place. Rinse, repeat if they decide that someone more charismatic than Vance is needed to conduct the hate rallies.
Yeah he will be a sitting duck from the start, especially with the senators.
Narcissists always follow the same pattern of self-destruction, and it’s often fascinating to watch. This dude could’ve spent the rest of his life being a rich asshole without his dirty laundry up for grabs, but he just HAD to get one over on Obama for insulting him. It’s obvious he doesn’t want this, not really, but the prestige is too much for his pride to let go. A shame it’s coming at the expense of an entire country and everybody else.
I think the GOP realizes that the standard Heritage Foundation-approved candidate cannot generate the amount enthusiasm that Trump does–there really is no equivalent.
If Trump loses this race and doesn’t run again they’ll struggle mightily to find someone to replace his cult leader persona. That’s the whole problem with letting one single personality define your entire party.
I’ve always wondered what would have happened if trump hadn’t run again but had really visibly backed one candidate. Wouldn’t his base still have voted for that candidate if trump had said so? Niki Haley had real support outside of Maga. What if trump had backed her? But at the end of the day, he just doesn’t have it within him to back anyone other than himself. And especially not a woman.
Thank goodness he didn’t pick Haley. She has more than enough low cunning to have been a real problem. And you just know she woulda worked that “I’m the GOP Leni Riefenstahl/pure WW figurehead” crap into the ground.
Like I told my son, after that first fall up into the presidency, he’s been running to stay out of jail ever since. It’s been drawn out with “the Supremes” of his liking and his followers sending all their loose coins. Nothing else.
IDK He was a pretty insane rambler during his COVID press conferences, taking over the podium from actual infectious disease experts and spouting his musings of how it would all go away or something something bleach and CHJII na.
What seems different now is him constantly spewing things that sound like he’s simply regurgitating fragments of what his handlers have said … like either the internal party line and puffery or random things they tell him to try to keep him focused, engaged. Things that they aren’t intending for him to repeat publicly, but his feeble self-centered morass of a brain locks on and can’t help repeating. Not just the quiet part out loud, but things that sound like someone said to placate him.
The tone and they way he’s doing it reminds me very much of when a dear elderly relative was in the awful of cognitive decline and they’d lock on to a phrase one of us providing care had said and just kept blurting it out at random times.
He’s been deteriorating for a while, but he’s definitely gotten worse to me in the last few years. The hard right know it, too, which is why they’re fine using him as a vehicle to get into office. There, they’ll either wait a bit and remove him or just manipulate him to do as they please. It’s not like he cares as long as he gets the crowds.
The most fun thing now is that Trump smells like a big stupid loser – he doesn’t mind being seen as a racist, sexist, fascist criminal but being a loser is his cryptonite and suddenly it’s an overwhelming stink he can’t wash off before the election. It’s on him like white on rice now.
Exactly right 🎯..
@Paintybox: you are so right!! He has a deep, visceral relationship with that word, and with *being* it. I wonder what happened to him (possibly in early childhood) that forged that insecurity? Like, how is that a fate worse than being other descriptors like racist or sexist or even fas/cist?? Mind-boggling.
Yep, it is this exactly– he is someone who relishes being seen as a strongman, a bully, cruel, someone who preys on “the weak.” I hate Trump, MAGA, and this brand of far-right politics and the outright fascism it enables, but the most effective line of attack I have seen against them in the cultural sphere since 2015/2016 is calling them weird. It is their worst nightmare because being “weird” is being a loser in their minds. I hope, hope, hope, that this is the “emperor has no clothes” moment we have all been waiting for and it really seems like it might be. We’ll see in November.
“Weird” works because the GOP’s entire brand depends on them being seen as real, average normal Americans. Once they lose that…
The Rebup tickets has got to be the most beatable in history. Keep it together, dems! Cuz big time election fraud is on the way. They’ve been telegraphing this for years with their baseless accusations.
I truly believe the way to get under Trump’s skin and make him implode on camera is to keep the attack messaging simple name calling that fits.. he isn’t smart enough for anything else to register. Joe stepping back and endorsing Kamala Harris really took the wind out of his sails and he’s been floundering in the doldrums.
I live in TN and cannot stand the governor either. But not because he’s a RINO. If only that were the case. No, he is fully bought into the Christian nationalism thing and guns, guns, guns. He’s a less intelligent version of Ron DeSantis, and yes, that’s possible.
I love watching Trump’s infantile meltdown. He doesn’t have the discipline needed to go after Kamala in an effective manner. Blue Wave coming because the grown ups have arrived.
The republicans are going to have to carry Trump to term, no exceptions!
This. So much this!!!
Ha, ha! Brava, Harla!
@Harla A Brazen Hussy: I’m cackling so hard at at birth double-entendre!
Hey dip shits in the Republican Party… we tried to warn you over the last several years but you chose power over country. Don’t try and pretend like you didn’t know who he was this whole time.
This rambling, smelly orange old guy is just too weird. Maybe he should step down.
I am not a fan of Brian Kemp but I’m not surprised Trump said what he did. Kemp and a few other GA republicans actually stood up to trump and refused to “give him” the extra votes in the last election. I don’t think he even had to win GA at that point but I think it was a pride thing. He wasn’t expecting to lose GA.
He not only went after Kemp but Kemp’s wife. Not sure what his wife had to do with anything, but trump was insulting her, as well.
Oh please it’s like voluntarily moving into an asylum and then acting surprised that everyone is unhinged. They broke their own party, now they gotta buy it. Barry Goldwater AND John McCain warned the party at various times that they were playing with fire by harnessing crazy. You can’t control crazy.
Well McCain would have known, after willingly hitching his wagon to Sarah Palin.
“Republicans are “reeling” from Trump’s inability to run an effective presidential campaign.”
Sadly, he doesn’t need to run an effective presidential campaign. Republican voters are well aware of Trumps shortcomings, they’ve been on full time display since 2015 and for many of us since the 80’s and before. It’s a cult of personality at this point and NOTHING will stop a republican from voting republican, they do gymnastics to justify why it’s all okay. In terms of Libertarians, they’re just Republicans who don’t want to publicly admit to being Republicans, they think they are above them. Kinda the same when it comes to Independents they just flip flop on their cause celebre of the moment.
The hope is that the Dem’s can excite the young ones and disenfranchised voters enough to actually get them out and vote en mass and not just be vocal on social media.
His karma is ripening … in full view…
… rather satisfying to observe
I am horrified by how many people say Trump is so ‘beatable.’ Complacency like that got him elected in the first place.
Wishful thinking
God, I hate I’ve been exposed to these trash-bags enough that I immediately think, “Oh, that’s Eric in the background.” I don’t wanna know him or his trash family or cohorts or lackeys or – jaysis – Ef off already!
