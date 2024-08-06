TMZ: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez ‘are not speaking to one another’ these days

Just a few weeks ago, I was much more hopeful about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. While I thought they were going through a bad patch, I took hope in the fact that J.Lo seemed to want to stay married to Ben, and that she seemed to believe that she could win him back somehow. But nowadays… it looks pretty bad. How did we go from “J.Lo is trying to make Ben chase her” to “they hate each other and they aren’t even speaking anymore?” That’s apparently the state of play, at least according to TMZ:
Things are not amicable between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck … the lines of communication are closed and it’s making it difficult to hammer out a divorce agreement. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … J Lo and Ben are not speaking to one another — in person or over the phone — and it’s really slowing down their divorce.
Ben and Jen’s icy relationship is really the only thing preventing this from being a quickie divorce … we’re told they have a prenup and the only asset they have to divide is their Beverly Hills mansion, which is on the market.
Our sources say J Lo and Ben have NOT hired lawyers and are instead having everything go through their respective business managers, who are trying to figure out the financials behind the divorce … but it’s complicated because the principals are not talking.
TMZ broke the stories … the estranged couple’s Bev Hills estate is on the market for $68 million and Ben just closed on his own $20.5 million mansion in Brentwood, as Jen remains on the hunt for a house of her own. Ben closed escrow on the house the same day Jennifer turned 55 … that’s just a coincidence, but we do know there is no love lost between the two.
Ben and J Lo will eventually hire divorce lawyers, and we’re told no documents will be filed until they reach a settlement. They will file legal docs requesting a divorce, the judge will sign it and that will be that. But until Ben and Jen start talking again, things will continue moving at a snail’s pace.
[From TMZ]
My thing is that I simply don’t believe that any of this was about money, nor do I think the financial part of a seemingly inevitable divorce is the sticking point. The fact that their business managers are apparently doing the negotiating is WILD, but it also points to this whole thing being deeply unserious. Like… if you’re getting a divorce, grow up and hire a f–king lawyer. You’re both in your 50s, stop playing telephone games and passing messages through Benny Medina and whoever. I sort of believe that they’re trying to be super-quiet about whatever negotiations are going on behind the scenes, but I also believe that both Ben and Jennifer are incredibly embarrassed. Like, this marriage blew up in both of their faces and they both look like idiots. That’s the biggest reason for the slow-moving divorce – they’re both like “wow, our images are going to take a huge hit when we file for divorce.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CA – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy as they sit court side attending the Los Angeles Lakers NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
**SHOT ON 12/07/2021**
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Hollywood, CA – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hold hands as they arrive at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in Hollywood on Wednesday for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 16 DECEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Jennifer Lopez looks stylish in a denim maxi skirt paired with a beige sweater as she enjoys an afternoon of shopping at The Grove in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 15 JANUARY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Brentwood, CA – Ben Affleck picks up iced coffee and pizza for Jennifer Lopez as they eat in Ben’s new Tesla Model S Plaid.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Clint Brewer Photography. / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The actor was seen neutral grey and cream tones that cooredinated with fiance JLO’s greg overalls for a trip to RED Studios in Hollywood, CA this afternoon.
Pictured: Ben Affleck and JLo
BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise on the Seine River with their respective children Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian, and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz, Violet Affleck, Seraphina
BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) cruise the Seine with their kids Seraphina, Violet, Maximilian, and Emme during their honeymoon in Paris, France.
Pictured: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Affleck, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz, Violet Affleck, Seraphina
BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Jennifer Lopez, still wearing her ring, was seen at Equinox gym in The Hamptons. She and Benny Medina were spotted stepping out of the gym and getting into a Jeep Wrangler.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Jennifer Lopez, still wearing her ring, was seen at Equinox gym in The Hamptons. She and Benny Medina were spotted stepping out of the gym and getting into a Jeep Wrangler.
Pictured: Jennifer Lopez
BACKGRID USA 22 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This divorce is so embarrassing. My guess is that they’re not talking anymore because someone revealed the breakup was about Ben’s sobriety or alcohol issues/Delola project. And 99% this comes from Jen’s side because historically she cannot shut up about anything and Ben hates that about her.
I find it interesting that, when a couple of years ago, Ben told Dak Shephard that his decision to stay with Jen Garner for their sake of his children, caused him to drink, the whole entire world experienced a collective giant meltdown. How dare Ben blame Jen Garner for his alcoholism ?? They all exclaimed. There was even a CB podcast that joined in the complaint. But now, the world has no problem blaming JLO. It’s all her fault for not being a better mommy to Ben. Me wonder what the mean difference is between the two Jens. Snark!
Who knows if Ben bolted or if Jen threw him out of the house so he had to rent. But let’s be real, she’s the one who put out her love album, her love musical, her love documentary and also the one who said Ben was their hero for father’s day AFTER they separated … so I doubt she threw him out, he bolted. But who knows what really happened. What im
saying is everything seemed ok despite their separation until we heard that piece about bens sobriety and her Delola line last week. That’s the only new news we got and this week, they’re not talking anymore. You think between ben and jen, there’s a big chance that Ben put the alcohol piece about himself out? No. Jen’s side probably leaked that. And Jen probably didnt like Ben pulling a Charlene with the mohawk cut and bike freedom fashion statement, for all to read between the lines, that he was a prisoner in that life.
Jlo didn’t throw Ben out, not when she’s been almost publicly begging him to take her back, wearing bracelet with his initial in the Hamptons, the engagement ring where is engraved ‘not going anywhere’, calling him their hero in IG and their wedding photos still in her house. Like someone said thing went south when Ben bought his house, her camp even said to etonline it made her birthday more difficult and she publicly dropped the ring after he did that. And now she’s leaking to pagesix she’s Furious and he humiliated her
White and openly racist Garner has great PR.
So does grabby hands Ben and his allegedly assaulting bro.
But, let’s attack Lopez for briefly dating Diddy. That’s on social media. So many conspiracies, yet no one pays attention to the obvious.
What do you think of the phrase “people come into your life for a reason”? Many years ago I reconnected with an old relationship. When I first knew him, I was much more naïve about relationships, family dynamics, and mental health issues. I think my memory of him was much more idealized. Over time I learned his family struggled with mental illness and alcoholism. 40 years later we connected. I got to see how they years had taught him some things, but he still had his demons. His memory of me probably was not so great either. My life experiences helped me know who I was, but my relationship with him made me realize I needed to have stronger self-love and his demons were too much for me to deal with. The time I spent with him impacted my life going forward. I am kinder to myself and others. We do not know what others relationships bring to each other. That is theirs alone.
I think for Jen and Ben, they came back into each other’s lives from old memories, old love with the hope of healing and growing together. They were wiser, had different life experiences which made them who they are today. It is affecting each one differently. I hope they both gain some deeper understanding of themselves and what they each need from this. It does not matter the amount of time they spent together; they are both impacted by the connection. Not everyone can teach us life lessons. I wish them both healing and peace.
People come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime.
A very thought-filled comment eyezsee!
Rhea posted Ben’s deeply shocking makeover in the comments on the JLo (Delola) article from August 4: https://people.com/ben-affleck-sports-a-new-hairstyle-while-riding-a-motorcycle-photos-8689988
TMZ, aka the man zone, now has a different tone on their (?) divorce. Essentially we’ve gone from they still have love for each other to they despise each other too much to even get to a lawyer because that would mean communicating. What happened to lead to this??
The delola piece and that he escrowed a new house on her birthday when she was trying to save face and it seemed that both agreed to still wear their rings and lead us into believing that theyre still trying to make it work. That TMZ documentary and promo for the documentary about what went wrong between them was brutal. I hate to say it, but Jen’s ego has always been in space and she has always been about image. After all that promo about their forever love… Must be hard and soooo embarassing
His immaturity and shitty behavior and absolutely repulsive new Toxic Bro look are more embarrassing than her right now.
I wonder if they’d both romanticized their past relationship over the years and then when they finally got back together (and it was no longer some star crossed fantasy of yesteryear), they both realized “Oh! I don’t actually like you. AT ALL. I never realized that before. I don’t want to hang out with you. I don’t want to relax with you. I just wanted to fuck and even that has fizzled out. Good to know.”
Having a bunch of money and projects and distractions is a great way to avoid looking at those things.
Ben compared his first breakup with her to vomiting and feeling better afterwards. That should have been a clue to both of them.
I’ll never understand why she went back to him after he said those terrible things about her in the past.. didn’t he also cheat on her with a bunch of strippers?
@ Eloise
Yes, days before they were supposed to get married in Vegas. Not to mention Ben spent years blaming JLO for his career slope when they were together the first time because of her love for media attention.
Them getting back together just didn’t make sense to me.
lol OMG that’s a horrible comparison
He probably felt bad for everything he said and for ruining the wedding with his gambling and stripper visits etc. She probably thought he was the one who got away. She picked the worst case scenario 20 years later and claimed it like a legendary love. It’s going to be legendary and unforgettable for all the wrong reasons. Poor girl
I think this was a big part of it. In general as time goes on, i think we tend to remember the good times and ignore the bad times. I think both of them probably blamed the press attention at the time for their breakup (while courting the same press attention again this time around?) and figured they were older and wiser and still attracted to each other so…..maybe this time would work out.
I think they are just not compatible together long term but they probably thought this time the attraction would cover for it? IDK.
I said it before and I’ll say it again: Imagine being JLo and having your pick of literally any man in the world, and you pick Ben Affleck…twice.
Girl, get some counselling.
I think they aren’t talking because Ben bought that house on her birthday and certainly blinsided her. Before that she was still wearing her wedding ring and engagement ring and certainly hopefully they could work it out. But Ben made it clear once more he’s done, she stopped wearing her rings right after his purchase
Too late. They already look like idiots.
Just get it over with.
He’s an ass.
Yes, exactly. From their behavior, it seems clear he became mad and/or disenchanted with her over something, while she continued to make overtures to his children to salvage the relationship. He’s selfish and can’t get out of his own way. Now there’s photos of him on Page Six with a faux hawk and a biker jacket. It screams mid life crisis. We’re probably a few weeks away from photos of him with a much younger girlfriend.
Bingo. Another twenty something actress.
It’s the Affleck way
He really is, addicted to gambling and drinking, always with a RBF, she deserves so much better! And now suffering a midlife crisis with that w suprem acist haircut
Contrary to popular belief this is me now wasn’t even about him, it was about self love. I’m loving how she’s done with him unlike garner who clang to him for dear life for years
He and Jen Garner had three kids. So that means more contact regardless, unless one party disappears. So I dont think its fair to call her “clingy”.
@ Colette
Sorry, what does Ben’s addiction struggle have to do with anything when he seems to have a grasp on them for the last couple of years?
You seem to be obsessed with hating on Ben because of his struggles. You could get on Ben about a lot of things like his cheating on multiple partners for one, blaming the women in his life for his choices, but his struggle with addiction Is not one of them.
JLO herself treats service workers like sh*t .
+ 1 Lauren
Jlo isn’t a prize either. She treats people like shit, fucked over black women artists to get on top, never apologized for saying the n word or tweeting all lives matter.
She cheated with ojani with diddy, with cris with Ben and started a relationship with Marc while he was still married. Also Let’s not forget what her dear Benny medina was accused of during me too
@Colette: Neither Ben nor JLo are *nice* people. You know who IS a nice person? Jennifer Garner. She did everything possible to give their kids as normal an upbringing as possible through all of Ben’s shite. And the kids have turned out just fine, but you have the gall to call her “clingy” for it? The woman deserves a “patience-of-a-saint” award.
I hate the troupe of calling Jen G. “Clingy”, after what we found out what was going on behind the scenes in their household, Jennifer is a true saint who put her kids over her anger, she is better than I am for sure.
He is a complete ass. But, he is now free to pick up young women on Raya, so coming to cinemas near u: arse turned creep.
Few weeks? I don’t thing he could last that long.
Ben seems like such a manchild. I bet he already has a side chick (maybe another nanny?).
Like someone else said, things turned after he bought that house on her birthday. That really must have hurt her.
He didn’t buy the house on her birthday. This has been explained many times but since you need a reason to hate on Ben, why let facts get in the way.
Many reputable websites have reported it was closed on her birthday. It’s also listed as closed on her birthday on Zillow.
For those who don’t understand home purchases: From the time you sign the commitment documents to purchase the house to the time the house “closes” (official purchase date) is roughly a month due to document processing, buyers funds are held in escrow by a bank/financial institution and then released to the sellers bank etc.
In Ben’s case if he paid all-cash it could be 10 days-2 weeks to close. In any case the date of closure is a semi random result of when you started the process.
Eloise. No one is disputing the date he closed on the house. But it is pure coincidence that it happened on her birthday. It’s such a silly thing to highlight when this is a couple clearly on the verge of divorce. Thus far there’s been no sign of hostility towards one another and I’m confused why people are so passionate about taking sides.
@Eloise, loan closings are a result of buyer/seller getting all their stuff to escrow in time. The date always moves so I highly doubt Ben made a plan to close on JLo’s birthday. The seller picks the title company. It’s a back and forth till all information is in to title.
Let’s face the reality – You can love someone with all your heart and soul, have amazing chemistry but end the end if you have differences in values and integrity it may not be meant to be.
They should have just dated. The marriage was a waste of time and money. It seemed like they were trying to prove some kind of point but they both just ended up looking dumb.
Absolutely. It’s not like they could have children, at least under normal biological circumstances, or by adoption-which is a prolonged process-and that’s the only reason to marry in my book (see below).
My take, being a divorced mom since 2007, from the father of my sons, who are now 22 and 24.
Maybe I’m a radical, but I see no reason to get married unless you’re having children. The reason I say “marriage with children” is that with marriage, your rights to the children (and child support) as a parent in the event of a divorce are clearly defined. Things can get murky in terms of visitation if the parents aren’t married.
But otherwise, why? Maybe if they hadn’t married-and perhaps 100 other things-they might still be together as a couple. It’s just a lower stress situation-marriage brings all these expectations that being together but not married doesn’t necessarily bring.
It does crack me up how these serial marriage people-J.Lo., Liz Taylor-are so in love with marriage. They never learn.
@ravensdaughter, that’s a bit of a disturbing thing to say- I can’t HAVE children, so now I can’t get married because apparently according to you, it’s the only reason someone should get married? **I’m sorry if I sound angry, but it’s enough my body failed me and I am unable to have a child. I couldn’t control that and it sucks.
I hope you have healed from your divorce. And if you don’t want to marry again, I totally get it. Marriage isn’t for everyone.
As for JLo- Has JLo been married enough? Most definitely. Will that stop her from getting married in the future? Eh, probably not. JLo gonna JLo. And I 100% believe the ONLY reason they lasted as long as they did is because they DID marry. I think if they hadn’t Ben would’ve been done sometime in the beginning of 2023. In my opinion, he’s looked “done” since then.
And I will note this: I was married previously. And yes, it was a horrible marriage where I was abused physically, mentally, emotionally, & (just before my divorce was finalized- sexually.) Unlike JLo- I’ve taken 6 years off from relationships to heal. I still believe in love and I still believe in marriage. I say, get married if you want, or don’t. Do whatever makes you happy. Life is way too short to live by other people’s rules/standards.
I think the reports coming out that Ben bought a new house while she was in the Hamptons totally blindsided her. If reports are to believed, they were taking their time to file to let all their children adjust to their new living situation & then Ben buys this house. I think Ben was hoping she would then agree to turn in their divorce paperwork & publicly announce their divorce. I feel Ben wants to do all this before the new school year.
JL & Emme were papped house shopping in CA , so JL is staying in CA. I would hope that JL has been looking before now, since it took her & Ben awhile to find their last house.
This short marriage is already embarrassing enough now for the BOTH of them..prolonging it certainly isn’t going to make it less embarrassing ( or humiliating according to JL)
I don’t believe JLO was blindsided or that they were taking their time because of the kids, so Ben buying a house was a surprise.
Both Ben and JLO have been house hunting since before they put their house for sale back in June, so why would JLo be surprised that he bought a house? Not to mention, if JLo is staying in LA for her kid’s school year, she will need a new home as well.
If anything, I think the fact that Ben bought a house was the final nail in the coffin that made me realize that it’s over.
Ok I’m going to start this with please don’t yell at me BUT what if Ben was done after Finn came out as transgender- maybe he thinks Jennifer’s child influenced or encouraged Finn. I know it’s a big reach but thing seemed to go south around the same time (the announcement was in April).
Ehhh mayyyybeee??? bc you never know how people are in real life but I just don’t see it. I know he is problematic in many ways but he actually is incredibly inclusive and has been very vocal about defending marginalized people and that now includes his own child, I just don’t see that. Maybe if his kids starting acting like entitled, spoiled, attention seeking assholes I would buy THAT.
How bout this one…Suge Knight has been on some podcasts lately (from prison!) saying that JLo was untruthful/complicit in covering up for PDiddy when he had that gun charge thing in ’99, and that there’s evidence of this or other “uncouth” behavior on the Diddy tapes they recovered in that raid recently. Suge is insisting that someone within the investigation gave Ben a heads up and that it changed his view of her overnight. It may be BS but its a colorable excuse to have made him flip on her seemingly overnight.
@ LuckyDucky – I caught that PDiddy news as well and seems to fit the timeline. It did seem like Ben had a quick change of heart afterthat.
Eternally grateful to Kaiser for frequently including the pic of Sleeping Honeymoon Boat Ben. He had me fooled that he could forever nap through any possible shenanigans or scandals and say „Yes, love“, but no, probably got bored and commiserated with exotic dancers.
JLO certainly knows how to pick them. Some self reflection might be in order for both. Someone cautioned me if you got a second chance at a relationship does not necessarily mean it will be good. You will find the same issues that caused the relationship to end the first will cause it to break the second time if you never fix the problems from the first one. My thing Ben cheated during that Brady roast. Probably drank alcohol and gambled and JLO is self Absorb to the extreme. No change from 2003!