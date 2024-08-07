Gov. Tim Walz can’t wait to debate JD Vance, if Vance is ‘willing to get off the couch’

Ever since President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the vibes have been immaculate. I know there’s been a ton of work happening behind the scenes to ensure that the vibes are immaculate, to ensure that the Harris-Walz campaign is a juggernaut and a freight train, but damn, it’s been amazing. Yesterday, Kamala Harris chose Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Democrats across the board love this pick. Meaning, Walz is someone whose folksy demeanor and relatable background appeals to working-class Dems and center-right Dems. Walz’s actual policy background appeals to liberal and progressive Dems.

On Tuesday, Harris and Walz did their first rally together, at a jam-packed arena in Philadelphia, where they were introduced by another VP contender, Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro. I’m glad she didn’t choose Shapiro – and I’ll write more about that in another post – for various reasons, but mostly I’m happy that Democrats have such an effective and popular governor in Pennsylvania for hopefully years to come. Once Walz and Harris came out, they brought down the house and gave us an excellent preview of why the Trump-Vance campaign has been sh-tting themselves for weeks.

“Thank you for bringing back the joy.” This is wonderful. The Harris-Walz campaign doesn’t have to run to the right or the left – their positions and policies are supported by the majority of America, meaning this campaign gets to run an overwhelmingly positive, forward-looking campaign in the final three months of the cycle. Which isn’t to say that Walz didn’t land some very effective punches at Trump and Vance. People are going crazy about Walz’s dig on Vance the alleged couch f–ker (many are saying): “I can’t wait to debate the guy. That is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.” Well well well!

Additionally, after the Harris campaign confirmed her choice of Tim Walz, ActBlue had one of its biggest donation days in history, with $2.5 million in donations in ONE HOUR. They raised around $10 million in about five hours. Insane.