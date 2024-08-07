Gov. Tim Walz can’t wait to debate JD Vance, if Vance is ‘willing to get off the couch’

Ever since President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the vibes have been immaculate. I know there’s been a ton of work happening behind the scenes to ensure that the vibes are immaculate, to ensure that the Harris-Walz campaign is a juggernaut and a freight train, but damn, it’s been amazing. Yesterday, Kamala Harris chose Minnesota’s Governor Tim Walz as her running mate. Democrats across the board love this pick. Meaning, Walz is someone whose folksy demeanor and relatable background appeals to working-class Dems and center-right Dems. Walz’s actual policy background appeals to liberal and progressive Dems.
On Tuesday, Harris and Walz did their first rally together, at a jam-packed arena in Philadelphia, where they were introduced by another VP contender, Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro. I’m glad she didn’t choose Shapiro – and I’ll write more about that in another post – for various reasons, but mostly I’m happy that Democrats have such an effective and popular governor in Pennsylvania for hopefully years to come. Once Walz and Harris came out, they brought down the house and gave us an excellent preview of why the Trump-Vance campaign has been sh-tting themselves for weeks.
“Thank you for bringing back the joy.” This is wonderful. The Harris-Walz campaign doesn’t have to run to the right or the left – their positions and policies are supported by the majority of America, meaning this campaign gets to run an overwhelmingly positive, forward-looking campaign in the final three months of the cycle. Which isn’t to say that Walz didn’t land some very effective punches at Trump and Vance. People are going crazy about Walz’s dig on Vance the alleged couch f–ker (many are saying): “I can’t wait to debate the guy. That is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.” Well well well!
Additionally, after the Harris campaign confirmed her choice of Tim Walz, ActBlue had one of its biggest donation days in history, with $2.5 million in donations in ONE HOUR. They raised around $10 million in about five hours. Insane.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I heard someone say this morning that Shapiro would outshine Harris and I think that tracks. Walz is a perfect pick. I love his scrappy dad energy. I haven’t been this excited since 2008! Just made my first political donation last night.
I loved the chemistry between Walz and Harris. The whole event was full of hope and joy. They made it clear what is their goal, their vision, and they will be a great duo. This is a great start, but it is just a start so keep up the good work HW♥️🎉🍀
Kamala Harris chose Tim Walz, because she felt that he was the best person for the job of VP. I love that she went against a bunch of male reporters telling her how to do her job and how to think in order to pick a candidate who unifies the Democratic Party. He’s strong on human rights, LBGTQ+, unions, schools and healthcare. I’m really happy with him and I hope that we’ll see them in the White House!
PS, I couldn’t believe he mentioned the couch when calling out Vance!
PSS, I love what he said about Trump being softer on crime (which didn’t include Trump’s own unlawful activities)!
@ML, he’s strong on everything you mentioned and he also has an outstanding military background, too. And yes, these reports and talking heads need to realize this campaign is a grassroot effort. Harris is listening to the people on the ground. Her choice of Walz is an excellent first move. Yesterday felt like Christmas! The wonder, the joy, the excitement was palpable. I can’t wait to cast my ballot for this team. USA…USA!
I’m laughing just reading about it here.
Hope everyone gives Tim a follow on his social media! (And Kamala of course too if you haven’t yet).
The more followers, the better for the campaign. The more their message gets spread, the less space for a vacuum to fill for the Republicans, which they already try to do with lies about him.
@ML exactly she went with her gut feeling instead of going with what pundits told her. I love that Trump and co were so afraid of Shapiro but now they see that they will be even more afraid of Walz.
The ticket didn’t need 2 lawyers. She absolutely made the right decision and the pride and joy showed on her face.
@normades, agree. Shapiro was great last night but I think double lawyer energy would have been an imbalance.
I don’t see how the convention could be more exciting than last night. It was electric, joyful, and so full of hope that I couldn’t quit smiling. I adore Walz! BTW he has a TikTok page…Tim_Balz. 😂 I am all in for Walz!
@Bienestar88: Shapiro would not outshine Kamala Harris. Nobody puts Baby in a corner.
Nobody puts Baby in a corner😂
@Brassy R: Thank you for responding to that one because I was about to go off and couldn’t figure out a way to do it while maintaining “party unity.” But, no. Just no. I also read a post on another site from a man who said that Kamala didn’t choose Shapiro because of “ego” (their actual word choice). They cited the ages of Walz who looks older than his years and said that Shapiro would make Kamala look older. They stated that a woman who went through law school, was a prosecutor, has held elective office in many capacities would make a decision for such a flimsy Barbie-related reason. Secondly, she’s as cute as a button and has a great smile and there are just some things that age doesn’t diminish in a woman. Sorry.
I think Walz was the right pick! He is so much good positive energy but he won’t be bullied. He just gets it and he is amazing. I love this duo. And I can’t wait till he debates junior varsity Vance lol!!!
My 16 year pls daughtet when she heard his speech last nite said wow and agreed with everything he said ! Walz is a amazing speaker
I’m sure that there are a lot of random anonymous “someones” out there saying that the white guy “would outshine Harris”. Some people just can’t help themselves.
Kamala Harris is a dynamic speaker and a strong politician. Walz is a dynamic speaker and I like what I’m learning about his policies, his values, and his accomplishments. Walz seems like a great pick, and Kamala Harris and Walz seem like a great team — with complementary skills and talents. Imagine that!
I’m feeling hopeful and energized again, and I am totally looking forward to watching the eventual debates.
@Brassy rebel and @blithe
Yup those talks of “outshining“ her are total wack bro speak.
Trump and co know they can’t do it either so like someone else rightly said here their only strategy is to stalk her by programming their sad rallies afterwards. Yea that’s not weird at all 🙄
I lived in PA for twenty years and just moved last year, but I would say the choice was actually about wanting a more progressive looking ticket. Shapiro is good, but he’s a politician through and through and definitely a moderate one, since PA is purple state. Walz is far more progressive and more in line with what the youth want, and that’s the group that needs motivated to get out and vote.
That speech was great. Tim’s gonna be amazing! I love the duo together
Considering how short the time period between being selected and giving this speech, I can’t believe how great it was! Between the epic, quotable zingers and the real heartfelt moments, it was so balanced. There wasn’t much time to write it and he certainly didn’t have weeks to practice but it was so perfectly delivered. 90 days, let’s go!!!
I wouldn’t be surprised if he started writing it when he made the short list (and everyone else on the short list had a speech written too…just in case) because of that time crunch. They all would have been a bit foolish to not. The convention was the place to make a splash as Walz did, after all.
I agree with Governor Walz — I am so grateful for the joy that Veep Harris has brought back to this election. And the governor adds so much to that joy. I was a buzz with electricity when they came out together onto that stage, greeted by that crowd.
I loved seeing Kamala try and stifle a belly laugh when soon to be Veep Walz made the couch comment 🤣🤣🤣
We can do this folks! We have 90 days to make history and save our country.
Totally agree the joy! It’s brought back the fun and excitement to this race. It’s really nice to see positivity for a change.
Her face when he cracked the couch joke sent me. LFDT💙
The restraint Veep Harris showed in not laughing out loud was super human.
I can’t watch that enough. Her face. Priceless.
If the MAGAs weren’t such evil, cheating and violent weirdos and wanted to harm this country so much, this could really be a fun campaign. They have to ruin everything always.
Tim Walz looks staid but when he speaks, wow. He’s really with it.
Oh my God, that “get off the couch” line was PERFECTION. It sounds like an innocent dig at Vance for being lazy (which is how my mother-in-law, who is basically Rose Nylund, interpreted it), but…IYKYK.
And I totally agree that all the positive vibes coming from the Harris/Walz campaign are amazing and uplifting. For the first time in many months, or maybe even years, I have HOPE. Let’s f–king do this!
This guy is great with the one liners, planned and off the cuff. It’s the icing on the cake.
I love the tone they are setting, people have lived with fear for years at this point and they need hope.
This was the most entertaining and uplifting political moment I’ve seen in a very long time. He was getting in his zingers without being the flagrant horses ass his political rivals are.Well done-I will laugh at this all the ways to the polls and well beyond !
Loved it, love him. He’s so “normal” (I have family in Nebraska and it all tracks). You can embrace what brings you joy, support your community, and mind enough of your own damn business so that your neighbors can embrace whatever brings them joy. It’s such a nice balance to Trump’s ick and Vance’s ridiculousness.
🎵From the window…to the Walz…from the tree the coconut falls…all the voters crawl…LFG! 🥥🇺🇸💙🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
Sweat runs down JD’s balz 🎶😂
😂😆😂😆
“When we Win!!”
My favorite line was “mind your own damn business!”
I was hoping it would be Pete but Walz was my second fave and over the course of a day became a total convert. His videos with his daughter, Hope, are sweet and hilarious, and his record of progressive accomplishments is outstanding. As a team, I think Harris-Walz will be unstoppable. Let’s get this done! LFG!!
As a non American, Pete was the one I was most familiar with. I’ve read his book too. He’s an outstanding, brilliant man and he could definitely be the president in the future.
But I think Walz is the right running mate for Kamala. He’s so darn good at communicating and connecting with people.
@Sussexwatcher: always remember, turkey is not meat in Minnesota! 😉
Brassy, that was THE BEST. OMG.
We’ll get a corndog?
Dad, I’m a vegetarian!
Turkey then.
No dad, turkey is meat.
Not in Minnesota!
The way I laughed and laughed. They are so cute together.
Turkey is special!
My second favorite line was Walz saying violent crime was UP under DT…and that’s not even counting the crimes he committed.
Dead.
That was my favorite. What a way to criticize trump. I wonder how many ketchup bottles were thrown at that one.
The guy pictured in the crowd behind Tim who leaned back laughing, expressed my sentiment. That was funny. I watched the whole thing. Tim’s got fire! We needed this joy.
America’s Dad!
Cat ladies approved!
Loved Kamala’s facial expressions as she watched his speech. She knows she made the right decision!
Agree her facial expressions were priceless !
I screamed at the couch comment —- hahahaha amazing!!! He was fantastic!
I was clapping and cheering throughout both speeches when I heard Mr. Smith make a sound. Y’all that man was trying to hold back tears. It was the first moment he could feel the joy and relief from this crazy election stuff and he has been a ball of stress and negativity for months. He was so worried for Kamala when Biden stepped aside and concerned about the VP selection.
Anyway, he was laughing and smiling when Walz wrapped. We’ve been mired in a toxic political hellscape for some time now. It’s really going to be something when we can confidently feel real joy return!!
After the rally, the campaign posted photos of the jam packed arena on Truth Social where Trump would be sure to see them. I’m sure his orange head exploded. 🤯
Reminder that this was Tim Walz’ FIRST TIME USING A TELEPROMPTER. Absolutely insane!
As I saw someone point out online, teachers and coaches don’t need them to speak well.
That was amazing for his first time using a teleprompter.
I loved how she kept calling him Coach.
I’m from Texas and I want to reassure anyone who doesn’t know this…calling a former coach Coach is an absolute sign of respect.
I say this because I’ve seen some people getting sniffy about it and demanding people call Walz Governor.
Coach is literally on the same level as any high ranking title. So don’t think folks are being disrespectful by calling him Coach Walz.
Also, calling him Coach Walz is strengthening his connection with football/sports and that will resonate with middle America fence sitters/undecideds.
Cool @bluenailsbetty As a non sports playing person I didn’t know that. Plus they won State!
You can see it on her face just how thrilled she is that he’s her VP – the man is a very good orator and I can really see his appeal now. Dump and Couch Man are no match for these 2 even with the vote rigging and other dirty tricks am sure they are planning. Remember the Rethugs will have learned from the last election and will up their vote tampering and poll intimidation antics. They will try and steal this election.
Loved seeing Kamala trying not to laugh out loud
btw can anyone from the US explain?
Harris used a sports analogy to describe the contest between Walz and Vance as a “matchup between the varsity team and the JV squad,” .
What do they stand for? I’m not this much into US sports.
Varsity is the best players in a high school, usually students from the last 2 years. JV is junior varsity, and they are not as good, to the point where it’s better to be a third-string (backup for a backup player) on the varsity team than to be in the starting lineup of a JV squad
Thanks for explaining!
I’ll try:
High schools in America have their own sports teams as part of the culture—you don’t need to join a separate club like you do in Europe. High schools also have drama clubs and bands and orchestras (all things that generally have nothing to do with school elsewhere).
Varsity means the top level sports in high school (be it basketball or football or whatever). Usually older kids. Junior varsity is not at the same level, ie they’re less good.
I hope this helps!
The only persons complaining about Tim Walz are Trump and JD Vance. It is none of their business who is Kamala’s VP
I died laughing at the Army of bots that posted “Trump just won the election” on Twitter, after Walz was announced.
No one who watched any part of yesterday believes Kamala made anything other than the perfect choice. That was a celebration last night, I could feel the joy from my house!
Weirdo Vance is going to follow VP Harris and Coach Walz around the country to their next three campaign stops to try and steal their thunder. What a creepy stalker!
It IS so weird and creepy how this is their strategy…to just follow them around the country having smaller and more pathetic rallies…with a huge KAMALA sign behind your head (and the rest of the sign cut off). These are not smart people.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) posted a tweet with that Kamala sign behind Vance. It basically said “this wouldn’t have happened if they had used union labor”. And I just about died laughing at it. I love how many people and organizations are dogpiling on Vance.
There is so much laughter going around from mocking Trump and Vance and it is so delightful to see people fighting fascism with joy and laughter. Mock away, my friends. 💙
That Kamala sign behind Shady Vance making it look like he’s campaigning for her still cracks me up. And they have the nerve to call her an unserious person when they are the reboot of Dumb and Dumber.
I saw that sign debacle on TikTok last night and people were dying laughing about it. How do you not realize that was going to happen!?!
Nobody knows how to throw in a zinger and speak seemingly off the cuff or from a speech they wrote “last minute” like a veteran high school teacher. When you teach teenagers, you have to cultivate the clap back that stings but doesn’t wound enough to get a talking to or a trip to the office.
Tim Walz is already a national treasure. Thank you, Minnesota! I hope Prince’s estate lets them use a song or two for rallies. Baby I’m a Star?
Ooh excellent suggestion! Or Lets Go Crazy, snippets of Let’s Work chorus (plus it has a killer baseline) bc Kamala keeps saying “lets get to work”. Princes’ catalog is so huge, almost any up tempo jam would work.
When they renamed a street after Prince Walz signed the bill with purple ink. Love this guy.
That would be 🤩!!!
I knew nothing about this guy prior to all this, but I am loving this selection! He has great energy, a total normal midwestern Dad vibe, has done a lot of great things in his career, and is able to throw up very pointed singers without coming across as mean or angry..
Successful teachers are used to getting the information across in engaging ways and being able to command attention, and successful coaches know how to motivate their teams and assess the strengths and weaknesses of the opponents. Choosing a teacher with coaching experience was a brilliant move, and it’s going to pay huge dividends for Team Sanity (aka: most Americans, and the wider world).
Straight out of the starting gate with a Mic Drop
I am going ENJOY 8 years of HARRIS-WALZ
Some “Go High” Dems (not to mention Fox News losers) are freaking out about the supposed couch joke. All Walz did was reference a viral meme about his opponent, he didn’t come right out and say Vance f*cked a couch. It was a perfect way to harness something beloved that really unites this country: sh*tposting. I’m very impressed by this ticket. The Harris Walz camo cap sold out in 30 minutes.
Those same people never say a word when the Orange Menace is insulting people who are BIPOC, LGBTQ, have disabilities, are poor, or have decided not to vote for him. So they can all sit down and STFU. Such a ridiculous double standard.
The way the media has enabled Trump and MAGA to spew bile unchallenged will (hopefully) be studied as a cautionary lesson in future history classes. Shameful.
@SussexWatcher: And these same pearl clutchers weren’t standing up for John Kerry when he was being Swiftboated, or vocally cheerleading Biden either when he was the candidate. So now that we have someone we can get excited about, don’t try to tell us what to be excited about.
My favorite lines?
VP “so hear me when I say…” I would wear that on a t-shirt 24-7
(yesterday) VP ” and in 91 days…”
and holy HELL does Governor (now) soon to be VP Walz know how to deliver a dead ass “come get you some” smack. That’s a teacher for you
I watched the whole thing and was screaming so loud MerlinsDad came in from the garage to see what’s up!
LFGTD!!!!!
I have to say I knew next to nothing about Walz before this. But he seems like such a great choice. He’s exactly what they need right now. Trump / Vance won’t know how to deal with him at all.
Exactly! He seems totally unflappable, so whatever childish mud they sling at him, it’s going to seem like a piece of cake compared to teaching high school!
Usha Vance has publicly corrected her husband regarding his childless women diktat. Apparently J D was referring only to those women who are intentionally childless. Seriously though—how will they tell which is which? They don’t float?
Even if that’s so and disregarding the ridiculousness: why is it only aimed at women?
Mm, I think they float because pure water rejects them?
This is some next-level dad joke right there.
I’m almost 50 yrs old and have never donated to a national political campaign. The money abused by politicians could *always* go to better causes. That said, I donated $100 yesterday to the Harris/ Walz ticket. Let’s fucking go!!!!
The man supervised the lunchroom for 20 years. Schoolyard taunts won’t work on him.
I’m not from the USA but I’ve watched several YouTube podcasts and tv reports about your politics. Today I watched Four Corners, Retribution about the likelihood of Trump becoming the US president for the second time . It’s an Australian broadcast and comments are saying it should be seen on American tv so I don’t know if anyone has actually seen it . It’s a worrying watch and I beseech all of America to vote Democrat as the alternative is horrifying for you and the world at large . May Harris and Walz squash Trump and his cohorts and your politics become about serious issues again.
Bonus; when Walz becomes vice president , Peggy Flanagan, a native American woman, becomes governor of the state of Minnesota, the place of my birth.