The Trump campaign mocks Tim Walz as ‘Tampon Tim’, because periods are funny

Some days, I genuinely wonder if the overwhelming hatred, transphobia and bigotry we see in this country boils down to hatred of women and the “need” to oppress women at every level. It’s a throughline, that’s all I’ll say. I bring that up because one of the first big attacks from the Trump-Vance campaign on Governor Tim Walz was that… as governor, Walz mandated free tampons and pads in public schools. The Trump-Vance campaign is calling him “Tampon Tim.” Get it? Because it’s insulting to say that a man tries to provide a service to menstruating public school students. It’s all funny to them, that people menstruate. It’s a political jab to them. They think this is a winning strategy.
As part of their effort to portray Tim Walz, the new Democratic vice-presidential candidate, as a far-left liberal, the Trump campaign attacked the Minnesota governor on Tuesday for signing a bill last year that provides access to menstrual products for transgender students.
At issue is broadly inclusive language in the law, which states that products like pads, tampons and other products used for menstruation “must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12.” Republican state lawmakers in Minnesota had tried — and failed — to amend that bill so that it would apply only to “female restrooms,” though some Republicans went on to vote for the final version of bill. Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, said in an interview on Tuesday on Fox News that the law, among other policies seen as supportive of transgender rights, was “a threat to women’s health.”
“As a woman, I think there is no greater threat to our health than leaders who support gender-transition surgeries for young minors, who support putting tampons in men’s bathrooms in public schools,” Ms. Leavitt said. “Those are radical policies that Tim Walz supports. He actually signed a bill to do that.”
State Representative Sandra Feist, a Democrat and the chief author of the bill, said in an interview that it was important for her and the student activists who pushed for the change that transgender students were able to access menstrual products without having to ask for them.
“I actually received emails,” Ms. Feist said. “From trans students, parents, teachers, librarians, custodians from across the country, talking about how they were — or that they knew — trans students who faced these barriers and needed these products, and how much it meant to them that they would have that access, and also that we were standing up for them.”
This is like the “Walz ensured free school lunches” thing – it’s about equality and supporting the community and supporting young people. The legislators of Minnesota listened to young people and educators who said they needed this and they made it happen. Kids need access to pads and tampons in school. It’s a global issue, not just a national issue – period poverty is such a fundamental issue, the United Nations and multiple NGOs are all trying to tackle it and have been for years. It’s one of the issues at the heart of girls’ education globally. And the Trump campaign is like “hahaha Tampon Tim, it’s funny that kids have periods.”
Too bad “Diaper Don”’ Trump didn’t get that nickname because he cares about making sure kids and families have access to affordable diapers and not because he regularly sh!ts his pants.
Not the diss they think it is!! Every woman has had to borrow products from a friend because of an unwelcome surprise. And many of us suffered the embarrassment of bleeding through! It’s just kindness that this candidate advocateds for women!!!
Not just friends. I think everyone has had a ‘excuse me” whispered conversation, and nearly all of us are happy to help where possible, because we’ve all been there.
Right?!?!?! I am past menopause but have a box of pads in my cabinet for guests with surprise problems because it’s happened a couple of times! Access to necessary supplies? The monster! Feeding hungry children? The horror
I’m a rideshare driver who keeps a stash of tampons in my car for people who need them. I can’t tell you how many times the topic came up because a rider said “oh no, I forgot to reload my tampons” and they were surprised and thrilled when I said “I gotchu, honey” and grabbed a couple for them to put in their bag so they wouldn’t have to go back home to get some.
So hell yeah, Tampon Tim! He just gets better and better.
my mom didnt believe in tampons and I had to steal them until I was old enough to get a job. because of how my mom reacted to it, I was too embarrassed to ask a friend’s mom or the school nurse. this warms my heart.
As a teacher of high school students I kept pads in my desk. ON more than one occasion I had a student ask for some.
All of the women in my office who have periods know exactly where my stash is in my office. Middle drawer. I got your pads, tampons, need some midol? Got that too. Advil, Tylenol, etc. (I also have an entire pack of hair ties in that drawer but that’s beside the point)
At this point when someone comes in with THAT LOOK, I just open the drawer. Take what you need.
@Lisa I don’t think it’s just tampons. I’m sure they provide pads as well.
I want him to say “hey I’m not tampon Tim! We provided maxi pads as well!”
My mom had such a wild reaction to me getting my period that I told her it went away and I guess I hadn’t actually started it yet. That that happens.
And she was always pregnant so I rationed her stash to get me through because I was scared of letting her know. It was pads only and I started taking out the garbage just to be able to not get caught throwing away a pad. So much shame.
Even in high school – when she did know- it was very hard for me – my parents were extremely neglectful – to have more than 1 pad a day.
It eventually changed when my younger sister got her period and suddenly there were tampons and pads everywhere and I didn’t have to resort to lining my underwear with toilet paper to try and make the tampon last longer.
This law is incredible and I’m so happy that it was passed.
I’m starting to think that republicans hate periods because it means that that woman is not pregnant. When she possibly could and in their mind – definitely should be.
Biology is messy. We did not decide that once a month one of our organs would rip itself to pieces and throw the chunks out of our body via what that organ seems to think is a garbage / baby chute. Depending.
I think they want women to feel shame over a bodily function because they want us to feel shame over not being pregnant.
I had a hysterectomy last year, and still keep a stash in my desk for coworkers or anyone here who has a need.
I remember visiting my Grandma with my Dad when I was about 15. I got my period at her house and asked if she had any pads or tampons. She laughed bc she was so far past menopause at the point, but had my Dad go out and buy a box so I could use what I needed and then leave the rest at her house. I was the oldest grandchild, with a couple more granddaughters coming up behind me, and she wanted to be able to accommodate us, going forward.
That was about 2 decades ago, and I’ve seen the exact box in the main guest bathroom a few times since then—despite my grandparents moving from our home state, to Florida, then back home again, then into another home across town… This one box of pads has traveled more than I have!
This,100%! I wonder if he has daughters, and that’s one reason he’s so enlightened about this situation.
@MelodyM, he has a daughter, sister and wife. My speculation is that he’s empathetic to this because of other life experiences, the women in his life and he’s just an enlightened human overall. He and his wife were both teachers. Teachers hear and listen to more things than some understand.jmo
I recently learned something about a girl I went to high school with. From her niece. The girl and her siblings were not physically abused by their parents. Other abuses. One of them being not supplying pads or tampons for the girls. They had to use old rags or wash cloths. Then they would be verbally abused about having to wash the bloody things.
He’s about people helping people. Love all the stories commenters have shared.
Do they really want to remind voters of Kotex-Ear Trump & the weird Kotex-Ear convention people?
Imagine thinking that helping half of the population feel safe and secure is a laugh riot. That party continues to sink lower into the muck. I refuse to all them to drag my family, friends and others down with them.
Vote Harris-Walz! Vote Blue Down The BALLOT!
Most of these guys are still stuck in the girls have cooties stage!
I can’t wait for his clap back. Like his sarcastic “what a monster“ come back to the free lunch criticism he will joyfully destroy them once again.
Balls to the Walz!
I thought that the Republiscums kept saying that they were trying to get suburban women to vote for them? I’m so incredibly curious as to how plastering “Tampon” onto Tim, because he signed a law covering free menstrual products in schools is going to turn off those voters who they need. Does Trump have any contact with women for non family, abuse, or sexual relations??
I’m not sure how anyone caught by a sudden onset of their period could not be thankful that they were freely available at school.
Sure call him Tampon Tim it reminds decent people that he is a good guy.
That’s what cracks me up about this….I had no idea he had signed a bill like this, and now that they are calling him Tampon Tim, I do. And I love it!
Thanks for telling me something else great about Tim Walz, Republicans!
Exactly! And when you’re young, you haven’t yet learned how to keep track of things & I know for myself, my periods were unpredictable those first ten years. This is a great law! And if it helps trans kids, so much the better. Helping kids, PERIOD, is a good thing. Tim Walz, Monster! Love the guy!
Does he even have any contact with his female family members at this point? When was the last time Ivanka stumped for him? She made an appearance at the RNC, but it feels like she’s been distancing herself for years.
She recently said she and Jared would be back in the west wing to grift with daddy should he win. Other than that when he loses and eventually goes to jail she and Jared will be no contact…too busy making shady deals with Saudi and Russian oligarchs.
Seems to be just the ‘boys’ running things now, which is why everything is going to swimmingly for him. 🙄
If trump won, she would be back in the WH in a second. She’s just waiting in the BG to see which way the wind blows. Vote 💙
He hates women so much that yes, he will use period products and think that’s hilarious nickname. It is a war on women.
This from the people who were wearing maxi pads on their ears weeks ago.
anyway awesome policy by Tim Walz, period poverty is a thing and no-one should be without products when their periods hit.
Republicans are working overtime to make sure they lose women’s vote.
Let see, Tampon Tim vs Cat Lady Hating Couch Fucker. I’ll take the Tampon please.
I can’t wait to see the ‘I heart Tampon Tim’ merc, as much as I will miss the Dark Brandon stuff I think there is a LOT of potential with Tim. LOL.
The couch meme’s on SM still have me cracking up – my fave one is of couches marching along with placards having a MeToo moment.
“… my fave one is of couches marching along with placards having a MeToo moment.”
Omg that is HILARIOUS. I love those memes.
Tampax and Always need to endorse this ticket.
My favorite is a black background with JD and, separately, a sectional couch, with the caption: Revisiting a Marvin Gaye classic: 🎶 “When I get that feeling, I want sectional healing” 🎶 🫢
Hey Republicans…our VP wants give women free stuff to protect their clothing , their dignity and makes sure couches are stain free from leaky periods…Your guy has SEX with couches and is obsessed with cat women…who is owning who again 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️👀👀 I am gonna take the Dem ticket all the way thanks…
Correct me if I’m wrong but I believe the menstrual products were placed in all bathrooms, not just the ladies’ rooms.
Coach Walz made sure transboys and transmen had access to the products as well. 💙
Sure make the women, you have already taken away their rights and degrading them, more angry and more willing to vote against you. This is an excellent plan. Name calling is all these racist idiots have. You know they know they are losing when the name calling goes into overdrive.
Walz will probably go into further detail at a later date about his family’s IVF journey. He is such an effective communicator about women’s reproductive rights.
The tampon jibe will probably just be turned into another proof of their creepy weird obsessions with other people’s bodies.
They will have a very hard time convincing anyone that Tim Walz is “dangerously liberal”. I don’t even know what that means. Feeding kids, providing menstrual products, family leave? These are all such mainstream policies that most Americans support. Calling everyone who cares about people and tries to help them “extreme radicals” or “San Francisco coastal elites” just makes MAGA look like what it is—petty and small minded. Meanwhile, JD Vance actually lived and worked as a venture capitalist in San Francisco for four years. Maybe that’s where he learned that voting against the sunrise is a good thing.
Oooh. Burn🙄! It’s like they’re trying to get us to like Walz even more. Well, mission accomplished then.
Exactly, thanks for bringing loads of attention to a fantastic initiative. Period poverty affects so many people and kids miss school as a result of with huge repercussions down the line. Go Tim.
Ballz to the Walz!
Exactly! Good to know another great thing about Waltz! They are all a bunch of high school bullies who laugh when someone says “period” or “penis”. Good for Harris/Walz campaign strategists that they found a way to deal with it and clarify for all who Trump&Co really are.
Right? This makes me like him even more!
It’s true, every supposed take down by the rethugs makes me more aware of just what a decent, thoughtful person Walz is.
It’s been said that, with only minor editing, their negative video reels released of him would actually make excellent campaign material for the Harris/Walz ticket. LOL
Living in Minnesota, can say that he has been a great governor. He codified row v wade here so we are a safe haven state as we are surrounded by “hand maids tale” states, free breakfast & lunch for students and yes period poverty acknowledged by our Governor. And solved. Note: in 1981, MN ended sales tax on tampons & pads bec of the inequity .. the hope & joy is real y’all! LFG
That’s awesome Lori! I noticed so many people have nothing but praise for him!
Fantastic @lori thanks for the insight
Yes to no sales tax on menstrual products. The same people that want to regulate women’s bodies, deny them access to health care and the most basic of hygiene needs are the same people who don’t want sex ed in schools. They just want to put women back in the dark ages and control all aspects of their lives.
That nickname is going to backfire. I bet the H/W campaign owns it. Most of this country isn’t afraid to say the word tampon anymore.
I bet he owns it, too. This really isn’t the burn they think it is. I think it will either get a shrug or a “yep” from Waltz.
Came to say the same thing. Lol. Posted then saw this. Tampon Tim rules!!!
I would die laughing if the Harris/Walz campaign added branded tampon holders to their merch. 😁
You know what? I hope Tim Walz owns it!! Put it on a t-shirt. Tampon Tim! He should be proud of that!! Lean into it, because that’s fricken awesome that he did that and the Republicans just amplified all his good work for free.
These people are vile trash. Imagine mocking someone for trying to help teenagers. Trash.
The fact that they think this is in any way a knock on Gov. Walz is extremely telling. I hope he rolls up in a Tampon Tim t-shirt and asks JD Vance to explain to him why it’s an insult to help people access menstruation products. That jackass will pass out as soon as someone says “vagina”.
Oh please make it happen!!
I just hope they say “couch” right before saying “vagina”. He’ll keel over face-first with a pitched-tent and break his boinger!
What, a leader who insists on providing the basics for people like school lunches and menstrual products? Monster!
The MAGAs are basically courting the incel vote now I guess, pretending that anything to do with women’s bodies or menses is “disgusting”. Certainly, both Vance and TFG give off the vibe of someone who has never, ever bought menstrual products for their wives or daughters because it’s “gross”.
It’s not just the incel vote, it’s a huge part of the world. Women have been banished to the menstrual hut throughout history. Judaism, Christianity, and Islam have all taught that menstruating women are ritually unclean. Menstruating women were banned from Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples. It’s been treated as taboo, shameful, and secret for eons.
What’s the problem with tampons in the boy bathrooms? Trans students aside, guys might want to grab a tampon for their girlfriends. Or those,tampons can be emergency backups if the girls room runs out.
Such ridiculously overblown culture war.
This is such a great point. Or just… I have trained my son, you see a girl with blood on her pants, you hand her a hoodie to put around her waist and you get her help. This would enable him to get her something subtly and no one knows what’s up.
This is great parenting.
Middle School boys man, you either train them or their friends (with Trumper parents) will.
Seriously. It literally hurts no one to have it there. It probably won’t even need to be refilled very often, so most of the cost associated with it has already be incurred. Who actually cares about this? I don’t think anyone.
I know it’s been said repeatedly, but the MAGA folk never disappoint how low they will go for a deranged chuckle made by their cult leader, messiah.
Yet every now and then, I’m still struck by their deranged mentality.
We can count on the intersection of women’s rights and misogyny to always be a central talking point.
It’s as if all of their life frustrations and contempt are only exercised by the vile emissions of this orange sh*t stain.
Republicans hate women and children. And the sky is blue.
You forgot any non-whites
Oh, I promise I am not forgetting non whites. Republicans hate anyone who is not a white cis gender rich man. However, I was posting within the context of this story.
Don’t forget those unlucky enough to be born into a lower class.
You know the ones who need federally/county/state funded initiatives, programs and resources.
Republicans are loath to support anyone but their own kind.
At my esthetician appt. Tuesday, I saw and heard one of them exclaim loudly in a shared hallway that the markets crashed because of “idiot liberals”
It takes everything I have not to respond to this level of inane drivel.
Because I can absolutely take her kind down and absolutely relish in victory🪶
They just hate too many people to list them all every time. They even hate themselves!
Last March, the VP came to St. Paul and visited the Planned Parenthood clinic. She was the first vice president to visit an abortion clinic. Tim Walz met her at the airport to accompany her to the clinic which has now become a lifeline for women throughout the upper Midwest. He has spoken of how impressive she was that day and how on the way back to the airport she stopped to talk to the girls’ softball team who were practicing at Central High. What a thrill that must have been for them. She, in turn, has told her staff how impressed she was with the governor’s comfort level at the clinic. I’m sure that in March neither of them could imagine that they would be running together in just a few months. But that day clearly helped them bond.
Sweet baby jesus. How stupid are these people?
Denigrating women (again) — check.
Insults in lieu of policy (again) — check.
Negative, negative, negative (again) — check.
Trump and Vance destroying themselves if they think that it a good strategy to make fun of women .
Continue to alienate women, bozos. And these guys don’t think they’re weird? I am one of those women who, as a child, could have benefited tremendously from this policy. Not that I would have voted for them. But god help me, I wish I could vote against Trump multiple times.
‘Some days, I genuinely wonder if the overwhelming hatred, transphobia and bigotry we see in this country boils down to hatred of women and the “need” to oppress women at every level.’
— Yup. It’s all patriarchy, which is founded on the domination of women and girls.
“As a woman, I think there is no greater threat to our health than leaders who support gender-transition surgeries for young minors, who support putting tampons in men’s bathrooms in public schools,” Ms. Leavitt said. “Those are radical policies that Tim Walz supports. He actually signed a bill to do that.”
— The level of stupid contained, herein, is a threat to public health—both men’s and women’s.
I would say that a lot of more dangerous things come to mind, let’s start with gun violence and follow up with pregnancy endangering mother’s life that cannot be terminated and both lives end.
It’s specifically white patriarchy that’s the throughline, not just misogyny by itself. If there had been a single not white person involved as the face of the constitution, there wouldn’t be a single “originalist” on the Supreme Court. White men are only 30% of the population now, and that’s why they’re terrified and lashing out. We’ll, the bad ones anyway.
More evidence Trump and MAGA really are “The He-Man Woman Haters Club.” Guess what fools, women don’t just menstruate, they VOTE.
I’m Irish and in Ireland tampons are taxed as a ‘luxury item’. I’m pretty sure this is an EU directive but I’m not 100% sure. Every country could do with a Tampon Tim.
What I can’t understand as an outsider looking in is, from what I can see the majority of trumpers are working class poor folk and they’re voting for a party that hate poor folk, they’re voting to have less access to social protection, less access to healthcare and they’re voting for a party that favors the rich.. it just doesn’t make any sense.
Why would anyone on a low income oppose someone like Walz? I’ll never understand it.
Racism, that’s why.
@FYI exactly. “More“ benefits for others “ less“ for me mentality. Walz already took this position on saying it ain’t pie and even if it was there’s pie enough for everyone. This is the plain speak that will make inroads
Scarcity mentality + ignorance. There’s not enough for my family and the GOP is waving a red flag of distraction of who can be blamed for it. Russian bots spread misinformation online and no one cares to fact check bc it supports their biases (just saw a video yesterday of an interview of trump supporters saying they believe that in CA you can kill a baby up to 4 weeks after it is born. They couldn’t say exactly where they read that but they saw it in several places). That feeling of anger gives them a false sense of power which is stronger than the perceived power in voting for their interests.
USA taxes them too. Or maybe it’s state by state? I honestly don’t know but here in ME they are taxed.
Anything that remotely speaks of socialized anything — medicine, health care/menstrual products, school breakfasts and lunches, forgiving excessive student loans — brings out the “I ain’t spendin’ one damn tax dollar on anyone else” mentality in these yahoos.
Menstrual products should be free everywhere, it’s not as if it’s a choice and people shouldn’t have to spend their money on it. Republicans are dumb as hell but we already knew that.
Silly Maga. Tampon Tim is gonna stop the red wave.
HAHAHAHAHAAA !!! 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 😂 🤣
You should send that to the Daily Show!
😂😂😂 This is so perfect.
This is perfection.
Epic comment @NH. You summed it up just how Walz does.
Walz is right – they are WEIRDOS.
I still remember the day I started my period for the first time. My teacher let me go to the office where the bitch secretary yelled at me for not being prepared. She said it wasn’t her job to make sure that there were supplies in the office for forgetful girls like me. By the time my mother got there I had blood on the back of my skirt and felt embarrassed and humiliated as I walked out of school. After that I always had a tampon in my purse and often had two in case a friend needed one. Thank God for Walz and changing attitudes.
I’m sorry that’s so horrible to treat a child that way on such a big, emotionally fraught day of her life.
That’s horrible! That’s no way to treat a kid!
A male public figure who isn’t squeamish about periods?! It shouldn’t be this rare, but it is.
MAGAfreaks were literally wearing sanitary products for earrings a couple of weeks ago. Trump dissed a TV presenter with “blood coming out of her wherever” years ago. It is so utterly childish and pathetic. What next, they’re going to get angry about toilet paper?
This is more evidence that people, namely men, who support Trump have never emotionally made it past 5th grade. And of course, we all know that Trump himself never made it past 4th grade, based on his stupidity and emotional level.
I’m in Illinois and we have free tampons and pads in all restrooms in schools. I love my state. Making life so much easier in little ways for so many people:
Illinois has legislation requiring schools, universities, and homeless shelters to provide free menstrual hygiene products in restrooms:
Schools
As of the 2021–2022 school year, all Illinois school districts that teach grades 4–12 must provide free menstrual hygiene products in every bathroom of every school building. This includes boys’ and gender-neutral bathrooms. The 2017 Learn with Dignity Act originally only required grades 6–12 to provide these products.
Universities and community colleges
House Bill 641 requires all public universities and community colleges to provide free menstrual hygiene products in campus bathrooms. The Board of Trustees at each college or university determines how to fund this requirement.
Homeless shelters
Additional legislation requires homeless shelters to provide menstrual hygiene products.
I’m past the point, but my current employer has a nice well stocked basket in each of the women’s rooms. I dunno if they’re in the men’s rooms, I don’t go in there.
We run a 24 hour call center and are in an industrial area where even the gas station doesn’t have a mini mart so people wouldn’t be able to even get supplies on their 15 minute break at 1 am.
Leavitt (Trump’s spokesperson) said this:
“As a woman, I think there is no greater threat to our health than leaders who support gender-transition surgeries for young minors, who support putting tampons in men’s bathrooms in public schools.”
I mean, a trans kid who is menstruating and needs a tampon isn’t going into the men’s bathroom anyway, isn’t that true? I mean, the ship has sailed at that point, no?
Tampons have jack all to do with stopping trans surgery; it seems like quite a leap she’s making there.
A teenager assigned female at birth but identifies and is living as a male but pre transition would use a boys/mens bathroom even if their female parts are still functioning every month as a cisgendered female’s would. So they wouldn’t be using the girls/womens room on a regular basis, if at all.
Very good point, thank you. I thought of that right after I posted.
This is just another way of showing much trump and his lackeys disdain women, (wrapped in a perceived insult to Walz).
I had a tumultuous childhood and period products weren’t always available to me. I also had a period so heavy and unpredictable that blood soaked through my jeans periodically. The kindness and thoughtfulness of a MAN making sure menstruating girls/young women have period products makes me tear up. Balz to the Walz!!!! Vote blue!
I’m hoping this plays out the way I expect it to among swing women voters.
(As my late MIL said to the flasher, “Hmph. Is that the best you’ve got?”)
“Some days, I genuinely wonder if the overwhelming hatred, transphobia and bigotry we see in this country boils down to hatred of women and the “need” to oppress women at every level.”
My blunt opinion as somebody who is LGBT+, this is almost 100% the case. Transmen/women are feared because they show the gender constructs conservatives cling to are malleable and changeable. Homophobia is rooted in similar ideas about gender. Men can’t stand the thought of being looked at the way they do women (because their sexuality is seen as ASSERTIVE and DOMINANT versus women’s perceived passivity), and women can’t stand gay and bisexual men because they’re seen as “less masculine” or resent having to compete with other men instead of just women. Bisexuality in general is viewed caustically because, like transgender, it blurs the lines of traditional roles. If men and women can flex between roles each other traditionally fills in heterosexual pairings, then it crashes the idea of those being rigid articles.
tl;dr if we got rid of misogyny, I actually think a lot of homophobia and transphobia would follow with it.
As the parent of a child who uses pads and a person who lives in a state trying to get this done, I am so grateful for Tim’s leadership on this issue. There is so much social stigma about pads and tampons (getting them, using them, walking to the bathroom at school with them) and also my child’s father refuses to purchase them for his house. I provide them to my child but I do worry she’ll be stuck without anything some day. And that’s not to mention students who need them and simply don’t have the funds available–which is a huge need here in my city, and a cause we regularly donate to in our household. Having these available in bathrooms for young people is such a blessing for Minnesota. My regular curse for people that annoy me is hoping they have a lifetime of unresolved but mild diarrhea, but I feel like Trump is already there.
Seriously though, they would do something to address if the male at birth population ALL had mild unresolved diarrhea. There would be Imodium in every rest room.
… instead of leaving kids to bleed through their clothes, like a real man would do?
This isn’t the own they want it to be.
I love that this is literally all they’ve got. Nobody actually cares about this. As Walz says, “Mind your own damn business!”
This may have been said elsewhere, but Walz has such a great ability to point out the meanness of the lame critiques without even saying the word mean.
Better to be a tampon Tim than a douchebag Donald.
Let’s turn it into a positive and own it “Thanks Tampon Tim for giving a damn about women’s needs!”
Oh Dear……….Trump has re-surfaced Charlie Boy’s Tampon King media story about his recorded telephone conversation with Camilla saying he would like to be her Tampon……..ugh….The Royals will not like this at all…..
Yes. We need a comment from the Tampon King about this. I don’t think he will enjoy being upstaged by Walz.
I’m a school nurse in an impoverished area and can’t even count the amount I give out. Fortunately, we have a state law also mandating the bathrooms have them too. Sure some kids will grab a handful for home or use it as excuse to take a walk away from class, but most girls simply aren’t prepared with supplies at the moment and/or are embarrassed to ask even me. I never realized how much men rule the world in every little aspect until I became a high school nurse dealing with some students who can have menstrual cramping so badly that they vomit or pass out. Yet, so little is known about dealing with it.
I’m a gay man who grew up with two older sisters, and when I left home and moved into my own apartment, I’ve always made sure to keep tampons in my bathroom. It just seemed like a normal thing to do: like handsoap, air freshener, and Vanity Fair magazine 😉
You are a wonderful and considerate person.
For those living in less enlightened places, it’s school-supply shopping season. Parents: add a box of pads to the kleenex, paper towels, and sanitizer you send in for the classroom. Non-parents: donate supplies to your local school. If the schools aren’t paying for it, then either it’s coming out of the teachers pockets or else the kids are going without. It shouldn’t be that way. Vote to change it. In the meanwhile, take care of the kids.
What a great idea!
I am going to ask my DIL who is a school administrator if her school provides free menstrual products. If not, I would like to know where to donate some.
And to the school nurse in an impoverished area who posted above, do you know of any organizations the rest of us could donate to? I am an older grandmother, and don’t know any active teachers, and I am really not sure what I can do to help with this issue.
One result of girls not having menstrual products is that I heard that they tend to skip school rather than avoid the embarrassment of not having products available, so this is a serious issue.
Since Trump came down that damn escalator, our political discourse has been 6th grade insults. I’m so sick of it. We collectively, as a society, need to tell the media we are done with the toxicity and we want actual reporting on actual policy. Not daily reports on name calling.
I can’t believe that quote from Trump’s rep that “As a woman, there is no greater threat to our health than leaders who support gender-transition surgeries for young minors.” As their party overturns Roe v. Wade and women lose their bodily autonomy across the country!
I can’t wait to vote blue this November and send a big F you to all these conservative weirdos.
So so many of these cultural issues are of the why-do-you-care nature. What does it hurt YOU, random cis straight white man on the street, to have tampons in bathrooms? What does it hurt YOU if someone is trans? Why spend so much time/money/thought on something that doesn’t affect you? Same for JK Rowling. Read a book, get a hobby, go for a walk, volunteer. There are so many other ways to spend your time on this earth.
His stupid cult following will eat it up. This shit WORKS with his PEOPLE. Goddamn them. How did our country become such a shithole? I’m asking.