“Jenny Slate wore Rodarte to the ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere” links

The main character in the Hoover book is known for wearing clashing patterns and florals. They are all doing theme-dressing ala Barbie.
The dress is cute and interesting and suits her. Go Jenny.
💯
I don’t dislike the dress.
Jenny’s dress is quite nice on her and I like it better than anything that Blake has worn for this promotion.
My first thought was I love the dress. 🤷♀️
My 87 year old deeply religious Southern Baptist Mama thought the opening ceremonies was a stone cold hoot and told her best friend (also a deeply religious Southern Baptist) to, and I quote, “oh lighten up and get over yourself”
I.AM.DECEASED.😆😆😆
My sense of the outrage – correct me if I’m way off base here – is, as usual, about who has the power, right? The religious right have become so accustomed to a privileged role in U.S. society that their knee-jerk reaction is to make this about them, even though 1. It didn’t happen in the U.S. and 2. Wasn’t a religious ceremony. It sounds like your humor-loving mama doesn’t view her faith as a stepping stone to political power.
Jenny looks great and I would like to watch her in a movie (I have a HUUUGE soft spot for Marcel) but I won’t be catching It Ends With Us. The promos seem romanticised domestic violence? That’s a genre?
Colleen Hoover made it a genre – which yeah…yuck.
I keep seeing this take and don’t understand what it means (no snark). It looks like a movie about falling in love with a person who becomes abusive and then finding strength to leave the relationship. Is it because the preview kind of glosses over the violence part so you think maybe you’re just going to see them overcome their “troubles”? I feel like there’s a clip in the trailer of Jennie Slate crying and urging her friend to leave or something like that which makes me assume it’s not a with-the-right-love-a-man-can-overcome-his-demons takeaway. Could be wrong though!
Nope, you have it right.
I read the plot of the book. It didn’t seem to romanticize DV. But the nuances and subtleties of how insidious it is. With love bombing and promises of it never happening again. Then the cycle continues.
Of course it’s all wrapped up on three gorgeous people. But maybe that is part of it. He’s so handsome and successful he would never hit a woman… DV isn’t some ugly monster lurking outside your door. It’s in the home and you love the person before the mask falls.
There are “dark” romances and bully romances. My understanding is it’s more of a horror version of romance, in that she realizes he’s not a white knight (or whatever), but abusive.
Hoover’s mother was abused by her dad, and she’s said this was kind of her way of making sense of it. Her mom got divorced and remarried, Colleen and her sisters were raised by stepdad (I think one sister is half sister?) She also worked as a social worker before becoming an author, so I feel like that’s part of it too.
All this to say, I haven’t read them but as an author who lives 100 miles away, I’ve followed Hoovers career with interest. I don’t know what people get out of it, just like I don’t know why horror or post apocalyptic stories are popular.
Steve Martin doesn’t strike me as the person to play Walz at all (and I love both but no). I hope SNL doesn’t blow this. I find both Alec and Austin’s Trump takes to be too heavy on the stupid while ignoring the complete mean bully he is. I hope Kate McKinnon comes back but just with her cat lady character in a sketch. And throw in Taylor Swift in that sketch like they did once with Billie Eilish…viral gold
I recently read a quote by Mel Brooks. Paraphrasing here: When asked how he (a Jew) was able to get away making so many goofs on Nazis, he replied that evil people like seeing themselves portrayed as villains, but cannot handle being made to look like idiots.
That’s a good point and I agree that’s why the weird thing was a hit and got so under their skin. But SNL has been soft balling it for years imo
I think she looks great.
I just caught up with all the custody issues with Grimes.
He’s horrible. Vivian is letting it all out Threads, & good for her.
He’s wholly repugnant & I hope he gets laughed out of court.
As for Linda! What is up with her video?! She looks ridiculous. Why her hands?! What the actual? No money is worth that.
Ok Christian celebitches maybe I missed this conversation but did you at first glance think of the Last Supper? When I saw the guy reclining with all the food I just thought raucous party. I missed that it was depicting the ancient gods. Or are the organizers being disingenuous?
I was put off by the many beheaded Marie Antoinettes though, that gave me shivers
Not a Christian but I hold a degree in Art History. The reason it is so reminiscent of the Last Supper for many is because the last supper is based on older paintings of pagan gods. Art is a continuous conversation and no piece exists in a vacuum.
Arts education is really important and most are woefully devoid of any.
IMO: The opening ceremonies were very French. Very very French. References to the large span of their history abounded, from the French Revolution to Jules and Jim. Americans complaining about this giant French art show are embarrassing. The world is a bigger and older than the United States. I’d also like to point out that if the christian god is so omnipotent, there’s no need for humans to worry about all the billions of people who don’t cater to the white glove treatment demanded by American X-tians.
I rather enjoyed the Marie Antoinette w/Gojira song! Appealed to that part of me that always enjoyed Edgar Allen Poe.
Same! The moment I saw the running guy in Revolution-era costume, I was like, “oh, they’re going that route? There’d better be a guillotine somewhere!” But the cephalophore Marie Antoinettes were good enough. And as a metalhead, seeing Gojira was just the cherry on top.
Honestly, I’m a little surprised that no one was scandalized or clutching their pearls over the lyrics of “Ça Ira”. There are a couple versions of the song, and the one they used in the ceremony was from the more radical faction of revolutionaries, advocating the lynching of aristocrats and clergy. Bring me my smelling salts!
I love Jenny. She’s funny as hell and a far better actress than Blake Lively. Mediocre actors–do this: surround yourself with far more talented people who will inevitably be paid less for the movie–their shine might rub off on you.