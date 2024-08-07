“Jenny Slate wore Rodarte to the ‘It Ends With Us’ premiere” links

Jenny Slate wore Rodarte to the It Ends With Us premiere. This is bad, but why is the theme “clashing patterns” AND florals for the promotion? [RCFA]

Who will play Tim Walz on SNL? [Buzzfeed]

Taylor Swift unsurprisingly leads the VMA noms. [Hollywood Life]

Zendaya & Robert Pattinson in a movie together? Yes! [LaineyGossip]

Kit Harrington is back! He attended the Industry premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon is so, so pretty. [Socialite Life]

Elon Musk is such a f–king idiot. [Pajiba]

Charli XCX mashed up with Fleetwood Mac. [OMG Blog]

Charles Barkley is back… after he announced his retirement. [Just Jared]

Netflix is discontinuing their basic digital plan. [Seriously OMG]

Evangelical nutjobs like Jill Duggar are still freaking out about the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. These people are awful. [Starcasm]